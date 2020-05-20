Dividend Growth Total Return Portfolio May 2020 Review

YTD Performance

What a wild ride we’ve had so far in 2020! Being in the healthcare field, I’m tuned in to the COVID-19 pandemic and hope all Seeking Alpha community members are healthy and doing what is necessary to stay safe. While health is priority number one, it is tied to our economic well-being, which has been impacted by the unprecedented shutdown of parts of the American economy and the loss of millions of jobs. Unemployment spiked to 14.7% in April with estimates for it to reach 20%.

With the dramatic decline and rapid snapback of the market over the last 3 months, as well as some position changes made, I believe a YTD review will be more relevant than a Q1 review. For reference though, the DGTR portfolio declined -23.4% in Q1 compared to -21.2% for the S&P 500. YTD through 5/15/20, the DGTR is down 13.8% vs 10.9% for the S&P 500.

The primary detractors were Boeing (BA), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and Celanese (CE); each was down 45% to 65% YTD in March at the market low. The collapse of travel demand compounded BA’s existing 737 MAX issues, as airlines struggle to survive. The Saudi-Russian battle for oil market share on top of reduced fuel demand, sent oil prices plummeting. Fortunately, MPC and CE were smaller positions due to their lack of appreciation. I had commented in February about potentially removing them from this portfolio; kind of wish I had done so back then. BA remained a top position despite two previous trims, so its fall from the $300s to $100s significantly impacted the portfolio.

A few DGTR companies benefited from the stay-at-home orders. With increased need for cloud services and tools due to working and schooling from home, Microsoft (MSFT) is up 14% YTD and American Tower (AMT) is back to even after a 20% decline. Home Depot (HD) increased about 10% as it remained open and more time at home led to more landscaping and gardening. These trends may persist post-COVID-19, as more employees are now comfortable working remotely.

Portfolio Changes

While I sincerely desired to do little trading this year, COVID-19 created a unique situation. I believe the economic impact will be longer-lasting in some industries, requiring changes to be made. I also sought to avoid potential dividend cuts (or “suspensions”). Until we have a proven vaccine, I expect reduced capacity and demand for travel, restaurants, theme parks, and related activities, even if stay-at-home orders are lifted. Government guidelines will limit attendance, and fear of contracting the disease will keep many away. Even with a vaccine, there may be less demand as people have found ways to keep themselves entertained closer to home and will have less discretionary money.

Those who subscribe to the “let your winners run” philosophy will like that the trades concentrated the portfolio around some of its longer-term winners. These companies are surviving (some even thriving) the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging the internet, being essential services, and maintaining solid balance sheets. As the overall economy comes back online, they are well positioned to take more share, and should we slip into a second wave of COVID-19, they should be able to survive it again.

March 16 Trades

A week before the market lows on March 23, I decided it was time to stop the free fall in my travel and oil-related stocks. I sold all shares of BA @ $129.61, MPC @ $20.29, and CE @ $66.13. I also sold FLIR Systems (FLIR) @ $32.02 as it had fallen back to its original purchase level and was a small position. Collectively, this accounted for about $29,000 out of a $275,000 portfolio at that time. Now, I know what some are probably thinking. Several of these stocks have bounced back 25%-50%. True enough. The Federal Government initiated unprecedented actions to support the economy and stabilize the bond and equity markets, oil prices have bounced back up, and there’s been market optimism. At the time, this was not in place; all of these stocks declined further before the rebound. As mentioned in the February review, I was already questioning MPC and CE, and felt there were better opportunities both in terms of operating during COVID-19 and in the eventual recovery.

The purchases included a new position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT), as I wanted to increase the portfolio’s exposure to healthcare in light of COVID-19 and the longer-term aging population trend. While Stryker (SYK) suffered due to the pause on elective procedures, ABT provides diversification into health and wellness products, diagnostic testing, and medicines. The remainder of the funds added to existing positions, some of which were beaten down despite doing relatively well under the conditions.

Company Ticker Shares Price Value Abbott Labs ABT 178 $ 73.66 $ 13,111.48 JPMorgan JPM 22 $ 88.36 $ 1,943.92 Home Depot HD 17 $ 164.96 $ 2,804.32 Union Pacific UNP 15 $ 125.10 $ 1,876.50 Microsoft MSFT 14 $ 135.42 $ 1,895.88 L3Harris LHX 13 $ 152.23 $ 1,978.99 Stryker SYK 12 $ 143.83 $ 1,725.96 Nasdaq NDAQ 10 $ 85.31 $ 853.10 Broadcom AVGO 14 $ 187.58 $ 2,626.12 Total $ 28,816.27

BA went on to suspend its dividend, as did several oil companies, though MPC continues to pay its same dividend. I hoped that this would be all of trades, but when Disney (DIS) announced it was also suspending its dividend, I decided to part ways with the House of the Mouse. I’m sure I’ll catch grief on this decision, and to be clear, I still like DIS in the long term. For the purposes of this model high dividend growth portfolio, DIS had a low dividend growth rate and went 18 months without an increase before suspending its dividend; I can’t justify keeping it in this portfolio. I also believe it will take a while for DIS to return to its prior state, given its dependence on the theme parks and movie theatre releases. Yes, they can sell movies direct-to-home, but that’s not the same as seeing a Marvel or Star Wars movies on a big screen. Similar to BA, I could own DIS as a growth stock after I gain clarity on what the post-COVID-19 recovery looks like, but not as part of DGTR.

As I considered replacements for DIS, one thought was Comcast (CMCSA). It has similar issues with lost theme park and movie revenues, but the internet side of the business is doing well. While I purchased some CMCSA for my personal portfolio, I went in a different direction for DGTR. For a long time, I’ve wanted to add a consumer staple to DGTR, but they usually had low expected growth rates and were overvalued. The current crisis brought valuations down, and while there are risks with this pick, there is also potential reward.

May 6 Trade

On May 6, I sold 115 DIS @ $104.30 and invested the proceeds plus $1,045 in dividends into 234 shares of Tyson Corp. (TSN) @ $55.70. I mentioned keeping an eye on TSN in my February update and with a 30% price decline, a low PE, and forward growth expectations around 10%, I took the opportunity to add TSN to the portfolio. Long-term, the trends appear favorable with US chicken consumption increasing and global protein consumption continuing to rise. TSN also has its versions of plant-based and hybrid meat products, so it will get a piece of that growing market. There are definitely short-term risks. Meat-packing plants have been a focal point for COVID-19 infections, and some plants have temporarily closed. With the Federal Government ordering plants to stay open as essential businesses, I believe they will work through the safety issues and continue to operate to meet demand.

Portfolio

The DGTR portfolio is a variation of a dividend growth portfolio that I managed for 3 years while working for an RIA, and represents growth holdings in my personal portfolio. The DGTR portfolio is designed for investors who seek total return and are comfortable with a lower yield than an income investor may require. Dividend growth stocks are used based on the research showing this class of equities outperforms the S&P 500 over the long term. Information on the portfolio’s rationale and screening process can be found in the original article. This model portfolio started on January 1, 2017, with $200,000 as its initial principal and was worth $291,880 as of May 15, 2020, for a total return of 45.9% vs 36.8% for the S&P 500 TR since inception.

The DGTR portfolio received $1,821.76 in dividends in 2020 Q1, a 17.0% increase over 2019 Q1. About 12 percentage points of this increase was due to dividend increases, and about 5 percentage points was due to trades, either exchanges for higher-yielding stocks or timing that allowed for dividends to be received by former and replacement positions.

The portfolio composition and yield as of May 15, 2020, is listed below.

Ticker Company Yield (%) Shares Price Value MSFT Microsoft 1.11% 125 183.16 $22,895 AMT American Tower Corp. 1.88% 95 229.58 $21,810 HD Home Depot Inc. 2.51% 91 239.33 $21,779 V Visa Inc. 0.65% 115 183.49 $21,101 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 1.48% 62 290.96 $18,040 SYK Stryker Corp. 1.28% 95 180.27 $17,126 NKE Nike Inc. 1.13% 189 86.99 $16,441 JPM JPMorgan Chase 4.19% 190 85.9 $16,321 NDAQ Nasdaq 1.75% 145 112.08 $16,252 ABT Abbott Labs 1.60% 178 89.89 $16,000 LHX L3Harris 1.92% 90 176.78 $15,910 ACN Accenture PLC 1.74% 85 183.88 $15,630 AVGO Broadcom 4.99% 60 260.41 $15,625 TXN Texas Instruments Inc. 3.33% 137 108.24 $14,829 UNP Union Pacific 2.57% 95 151.24 $14,368 ABBV AbbVie 5.20% 153 90.71 $13,879 TSN Tyson Corp. 2.89% 234 58.21 $13,621 Cash $254.36 Total Portfolio 2.25% $291,880

Portfolio Statistics

70% of positions beat EPS expectations in Q1, and the average EPS growth rate was -2.7%; 4.6% if outlier BA is excluded. Regardless, this is the fifth straight quarter with negative or low single-digit earnings growth. This trend raises concerns about 2020 dividend increases without an earnings growth rebound, though payout ratios are low enough to allow for increases if management desires. With COVID-19, companies may be inclined to minimize dividend increases this year.

So far this quarter, 11 of 14 companies (79%) have beaten EPS estimates compared to 67% of S&P 500 companies, though again, the change from last year is negative. On a weighted-average basis, the portfolio’s payout ratio remains under 45% excluding the REIT. I don’t expect the current holdings to cut their dividend and there’s potential for at least moderate increases.

With the changes and decline in value, the portfolio’s yield increased to 2.25%. Valuation metrics are generally unchanged as earnings declines offset price declines. Next year’s earnings growth compares against the current poor results and may be optimistic, so I expect downward revisions. The DGR values are for actual dividends received by the portfolio. The CCC data is showing 20% DGR for the current holdings over the last 1-yr and 3-yr periods. We’ll see what happens this year given the situation.

DGTR Portfolio Statistics Value Yield 2.25% Payout Ratio 43.6% PE 23.0 PEG 2.5 Next Year Earnings Growth 18.3% Projected 5-yr Earnings Growth 10.7% 1-yr DGR 13.2% 3-yr DGR 12.4% Source: CCC data. 04/30/20. DGTR data 05/15/20. *PE, PEG, Payout Ratio, and Earnings Growth figures exclude REITs (AMT).

Closing Thoughts

After watching the DGTR portfolio go from an all-time high to a 35% drop in a matter of weeks, I feel like many of the companies are removing all guidance for the rest of 2020. With no precedent during my investing years for a global pandemic that forced nations worldwide to shut their borders, order the population to stay home, and borrow trillions of dollars to provide support to businesses, individuals, and the markets, it’s hard to know what might happen next week let alone by the end of the year.

Since this is a model dividend growth total return portfolio, it needs to stay true to dividend growth stocks, strive to outperform the market, and remain 100% invested. From that perspective, I’m not moving it into cash and trying to time the market. All I can do is position the portfolio based on the information at hand, hence the trades described earlier.

The 2020 earnings outlook is dismal, though not unexpected, with earnings forecasted to decline 23% this year. While significant growth is expected in 2021, this assumes the economy and consumption patterns become more normalized and even then, overall S&P 500 earnings will be below 2019 results. Earnings forecasts tend to get revised down, so I expect these figures to be reduced. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said full recovery may take through 2021. From this perspective, the DGTR portfolio’s slightly negative EPS growth is a positive, but we’ll know more next quarter when the full economic impact of COVID-19 is felt.

The DGTR portfolio is now more concentrated and aligned with its founding population and technology trends. With increased need to work and learn from home, some of which will likely persist even post-COVID, I believe the portfolio’s tech companies are well positioned. DGTR’s healthcare companies should benefit from increased testing, a need for wellness and nutrition, and the resumption of elective surgeries. Financials may be challenged due to the low interest rate environment and less consumer spending. Increased market volatility and bond issuances may make up for some of the shortfalls for JPM and NDAQ.

As always, I will continue to monitor the portfolio and the market conditions, though I really hope there is no need for more trades this year. We’re in an unprecedented, fluid environment, and while doing nothing is an option, based on my experiences from the last two crises, making some strategic adjustments proved to yield better results, so I’m trusting my instincts on this one. Of course, as I finish this article, the Dow is up 911 points on the hopes that a vaccine is closer and thanks to the Fed Chair saying there’s “no limit” to what the Fed can do with its lending programs. Valuations seem irrelevant as the market trades on the hope we get back to normal soon, and with savings rates so low, income investors may turn more to equities even at elevated levels. The market “looks ahead”. However, the S&P down 13% from its high seems a bit optimistic to me at this stage. I won’t complain if it continues to rise, but I won’t be surprised if we see a decline on any bad news.

Best to all during these challenging, difficult times. Stay safe and healthy!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, CMCSA, HD, SYK, UNH, V, ACN, TXN, AMT, JPM, ABBV, UNP, AVGO, LHX, MSFT, NDAQ, ABT, AND TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.