With the stock currently trading over $70, I believe valuation at ~7x 2021 revenue seems a bit aggressive and remain on the sidelines for now.

Zendesk (ZEN) is one of the leaders in delivery enterprise software for customer support services. The company reported another strong quarter with revenue and margins slightly ahead of expectations. However, the company declined to provide updated 2020 guidance given the uncertainties in the market and their Q2 revenue guidance implies only ~22-24% growth, which would be quite a bit of deceleration from the 31% growth seen in Q1.

During the quarter, the company also expanded gross and operating margins which seemed to be better than what investors expected. However, the company guided Q2 to an operating loss likely due to increased expenses related to shifting employees to a work-from-home model in addition to losing some revenue as clients pull back and reduce their capital expenditures.

Data by YCharts

At one point, the stock was down ~40% as the market was in the correction phase given the uncertainty around the global pandemic. The stock started to recover over the ensuing weeks; however, after reporting Q1 earnings, the stock went down over 5%. I believe investors became less concerned about management not providing 2020 guidance and more concerned about Q2 expectations and weaker than expected cash flow during Q1.

Even though the company has a history of beating expectations, the current economic conditions make it very difficult to deliver proper guidance as uncertainty remains looming throughout the market. In addition, valuation remains a little elevated at ~7x 2021 revenue. The company may continue to see lower revenue growth than previously expected, which could impair their revenue multiple over the long term.

While I like the stock over the long term, I remain on the sidelines for now and will wait for a better entry point, which could happen if the stock trades closer to $60-65.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter remained pretty strong, growing 31% to $237.5 million, which was above expectations by ~$1 million and was near the lower end of management’s previous guidance range of $237-242 million. The company does benefit by having their revenue driven by subscriptions, which means even if their clients’ volumes have suffered due to the global pandemic, as long as they continue to use ZEN, they will earn revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

One area of strength during the quarter was the company’s margins. Gross margins during the quarter remained strong at 78%, up from 73% in the year ago period. Given the company’s software subscription model, they are poised to continue margin expansion over time. In addition, the improved gross margins fell directly down through improved operating margins, which came in at 4% during the quarter, up from 0% in the year ago period. The gross margin expansion enabled the company to continue investing in S&M and R&D without needing to lower operating expenses in order to expand margins.

Source: Company Presentation

As the company continues to scale, I believe we could see margins continue to expand and remain healthy. With revenue coming in slightly ahead of expectations and margins expanding nicely during the quarter, this led to EPS of $0.11, which was better than the $0.06 expectations.

However, the one bigger concern for the quarter was cash flow. Even though margins showed some strength during the quarter, operating cash flow came in at -$2.6 million loss, well below the $19.0 million recorded in the year ago period. A majority of this decline was likely related to changes in the company’s billings policy, which aimed at giving their clients more flexibility on renewals. ZEN started to invoice their clients on renewal dates, rather than one month prior, thus, leaving a month delay between potential collection of cash flows.

While it is difficult to know if cash flows will be impacted over the long term, by not renewing client contracts earlier, this gives the clients more flexibility during the pandemic in order to right-size their services with ZEN. I believe investors will look closely at cash flow metrics during Q2 and for the remainder of the year in order to determine if the new flexible policy can still generate strong cash flows.

Source: Company Presentation

Not surprisingly, the company declined to provide updated 2020 guidance given the uncertainty regarding the global pandemic. Rather than estimating where they could end up nine months from now, many companies are finding out how murky forecasting guidance has become during these challenging economic times.

However, ZEN did provide guidance for Q2, which includes revenue of $237-243 million, representing growth of ~22-24% compared to the year ago period, which would be a significant deceleration from the 31% growth seen during Q1. At the beginning of the year, management noted they expect growth of ~30% for the full year, which means the lowered guidance implies nearly 25-30% of their original revenue is missing from Q2. In addition, non-GAAP operating income loss is expected to be $8-12 million, which would mean margins getting worse sequentially compared to the 4% seen in Q1.

Valuation

After reporting earnings two weeks ago, the stock initially dropped over 6% but has since recovered a little bit. Like many other technology stocks in the market, ZEN was down nearly 40% once the fear of the global pandemic fully hit the market, though has slowly recovered since and remains down ~20%.

ZEN is known as being one of the leaders of enterprise software for customer support services, an area of IT where spending is not likely to drastically slow down in the coming years due to enterprises placing more emphasis on the customer experience. I believe over the long term, ZEN is a great name to own, though there may be some heightened concerns in the near term as the company helps their clients navigate these challenging economic times.

Data by YCharts

ZEN has a current market cap of ~$8.4 billion, and with ~$850 million of cash and ~$490 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of ~$8.05 billion. If we were to use management’s original 2020 revenue guidance of $1,050-1,070 million, this would result in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~7.6x. However, with full-year guidance withdrawn and Q2 guidance only implying growth of ~23%, investors should not rely on that methodology.

Over time as the pandemic passes and normal economic activity resumes, ZEN could see their revenue growth accelerate back closer to 30%; however, in the current environment, this does not seem feasible. Assuming revenue growth remains somewhat muted for the rest of the year, we could see growth come in closer to 25%, which would imply ~$1,020 million of 2020 revenue, which implies a revenue multiple of ~8x.

Even assuming further deceleration in 2021 revenue growth to 20% could lead to 2021 revenue of $1.20 billion, resulting in a 2021 revenue multiple ~6.7x. At these levels, I believe the stock could be fully priced for a stronger than expected 2020 on top of re-acceleration in 2021. For perspective, 2021 revenue would have to be closer to $1.6 billion in order to imply a more reasonable 2021 revenue multiple of ~5x.

For now, I remain on the sidelines given valuation remains a bit high and the uncertainty regarding cash flow challenges during the recent quarter. While I believe the stock will continue to show strong growth over the next few years, I believe investors should have some caution building positions in higher-valued names.

Risks to ZEN include continued global economic uncertainties which could impact the company’s revenue growth and consistency. If revenue growth decelerates and remains depressed over the next several quarters or years, this would place increased pressure on margins and cash flow, which could impact the company’s ability to operate effectively. In addition, along with many other software names, the company trades off a high forward revenue multiple, which could contract quickly if we were to experience another market correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.