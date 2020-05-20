At this point, the proverbial person 'living under a rock' and even the most reclusive of hermits doing their best to avoid the news and society as a whole would find themselves hard-pressed to remain unaware that airlines are struggling mightily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much ink has already been spilled on the subject, so there is no need to rehash that theme in great detail here.

Even as travel restrictions are lifted, many frequent travelers who are otherwise nonchalant about air travel are wondering if and when they will ever feel like boarding a plane again. While I think that in the long run, as with many crises, eventually memories of this one will fade and most people will 'go back to normal,' it seems likely that both business and leisure travel will face at least some headwinds over the next few years.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun recently made news by predicting that a "major U.S. airline" will go out of business by September, and Warren Buffet, who of late had become a large investor in airlines after years of eschewing them, recently sold off most of his airline holdings at a loss.

The TSA recently reported that the number of travelers passing through airport security checkpoints has started to rebound but is still about 91% lower than it was a year ago. Similarly, Calhoun stated that:

Traffic levels will not be back to 100%. They won't even be back to 25%. Maybe by the end of the year, we approach 50%. So there will definitely be adjustments that will have to be made on the part of the airlines."

Capitalizing on the Influx of Government Support for Airlines

As airlines adjust to this 'new normal' in a bid to stay afloat, they have received an influx of money from governments here and abroad to help them remain solvent (for example, Congress has approved $50 billion in grants and low-interest loans for U.S. airlines) and they have already taken measures such as suspending dividends and share repurchases to preserve capital. Airlines are continuing to cut costs and are seeking to preserve as much liquidity as possible in order to weather the storm until traffic rebounds. One way they seem likely to achieve both of these directives will be to continue to transition towards an asset-light model, by leasing planes instead of the more capital-intensive option of buying them outright, and AerCap NV (AER) is one way that investors can gain exposure to this trend.

Reasonable minds can certainly differ on whether governments should be 'bailing out' the airlines, but they would be better served by finding ways to benefit from it. AerCap seems to be in prime position to capitalize on this wave of government funding that will be used to prop up the airline industry. Rather than trying to fish the bottom or trying to predict which individual airlines will not go out of business, investors should take a look at AerCap, the world's largest lessor of aircraft.

(Source: Aercap.com)

Unbeknownst to many, AerCap is actually the world's largest purchaser of aircraft and owns and/or manages a fleet of over 1,000 aircraft as of March 31st of this year. The company is extremely active and touts the fact that it places an aircraft on lease every working day. It also has the advantage of a large and diverse customer base, with approximately 200 customers in 80 countries. This type of diversification is nice to have in today's climate where different parts of the world are getting back to normal on different schedules.

(Source: Aercap.com)

AerCap's CEO Angus Kelly believes that:

there will be over $200 billion of state support to airlines globally, well over $100 billion has (already) been announced and/or received. Crucially, most of our aircraft's revenue streams come from carriers that are important enough to receive state support."

Indeed, AerCap reports that about 70% of its fleet consists of "flag carriers for Chinese and U.S. majors." These are the companies that will be deemed too important to let fail by governments, and AerCap will be a key beneficiary of this, as they can reap the rewards of this state-supported funding (i.e. their largest customers continuing to pay them), without being encumbered by the rules and restrictions that the airlines themselves will have to accept in order to receive this funding.

Acceleration of a Trend

It has been said that a crisis often accelerates the inevitable - for example, trends such as telecommuting and telemedicine had already taken root before the coronavirus outbreak. Then, the pandemic brought them into the forefront in a whole new way and forced many people and companies to adapt to them and make them part of their daily lives more quickly and emphatically than they would have under normal circumstances. Now that the genie is out of the bottle, it seems likely that these trends will be here to stay long after the virus is in the rearview mirror.

Similarly, in the world of aviation, leasing was already a growing trend, and the new liquidity constraints airlines are facing as a result of this crisis may only serve to accelerate the inevitable. In its investor presentation, AerCap indicates that over the last 20 years, the world fleet of aircraft has doubled, while the world's leased fleet has actually quadrupled. So, while the number of airplanes in service is increasing, the portion of these planes that are leased is increasing at an even faster pace, and this crisis will presumably accelerate this trend.

(Source: AerCap Capital Markets Day presentation)

Seasoned and Well-Regarded Management Team Leading the Company Through the Crisis

While the accelerating trend towards leasing is a long-term tailwind for AerCap's business, the company's management team seems to be behaving very sensibly and conservatively given the difficult macro environment and not overextending themselves. According to a note from Credit Suisse reacting to the first quarter earnings call, AerCap only spent $61 million on new aircraft and flight equipment in the first quarter compared to $815.3 million in Q1 2019. The company is preserving its liquidity, reducing expected capex for 2020 to $1.6 billion from Credit Suisse's previous estimate of $2.6 billion.

AerCap appears to be appropriately liquid - in their aforementioned report on the company, Credit Suisse stated that:

...At the end of the 1Q they were on their way to increasing liquidity commitments from banks/capital providers by $1 billion on top of the $16.65 billion that they had available/drawn at the end of 4Q. They have 2X available liquidity compared to what they need over the next twelve months."

AerCap also wisely deferred the delivery of 60 MAX aircraft from Boeing for several years on terms that management believes are favorable to AerCap. AerCap's management is a seasoned hand in this business and has navigated through turbulent times before. As CEO Angus Kelly stated on the Q1 call:

AerCap has been through several crises before and has emerged stronger from each one. The key in our experience is to have a strong, independent liquidity position going in."

Being a Good Partner to Airlines

The company also seems to be acting prudently and being a good partner to its airline customers, granting 2-3 month deferrals to some airlines. These deferrals are to be paid back over the ensuing 4-6 months after the deferral ends. This seems like a good way to use the strength of their balance sheet and strong liquidity position to support their customers, give them a bit of breathing room, shore up relationships and ensure their long-term business while still eventually collecting the money owed in a few months.

While AerCap is working with the airlines, which seems like the right approach to take, it isn't without recourse if things go south. As stated on the call, AerCap has $1.1 billion in security deposits and $1.6 billion of cash maintenance reserves that they can use against delinquent accounts. On this topic, Kelly stated that:

Of course, AerCap continues to receive cash every single day. Since the 1st of April, AerCap has already collected over $200 million in cash from our customers and over $100 million in cash from aircraft sales."

This feels reassuring since April 1st is well after the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic started being felt by the market.

Furthermore, while the news is bringing more attention to bankruptcies this year, airlines go out of business every year. As management noted on the May earnings call, they are old hands at this - if they need to repossess planes from delinquent/insolvent customers, they have no qualms about doing so. Kelly explained:

If we believe the right thing to do is remove the aircraft, then we won't hesitate to do so. In a number of cases, the airline can emerge from chapter 11, and in these cases, they generally maintain the majority of their fleet."

It is great to see that AerCap is taking a measured, case-by-case approach when dealing with each airline - if removing the aircraft is the best thing to do, AerCap will take them back, and if the airline will re-emerge from bankruptcy and will be in a position to operate its fleet, AerCap will work with them. Bankruptcies are, obviously, unfortunate for equity shareholders, but the airlines themselves often continue to exist in one form another, and AerCap benefits from this continued business. As Kelly explained:

Of course some of these lessees will default, but AerCap's platform will find alternative homes for these aircraft. As I said earlier, airlines were deemed to be critical infrastructure by governments around the world. So one way or the other, the vast majority of airlines will continue to operate and fly our aircraft. As you can see from the actions of government, what might be good for creditors of airlines such as aircraft lessors may not be as advantageous for equity investors."

As the largest and most prominent lessor in the industry, the airlines will most likely want to stay in AerCap's good graces and work with them to pay them as they will probably want to have access to their platform in the future, no matter what form they continue to exist in. Lastly, and importantly - these are long-term leases, with the average lease expiring in 2027.

Environment Showing Signs of Life

AerCap states that it closed on the sale of 15 aircraft in March and April, so even in the height of COVID-19 fears, there was still enough confidence and demand for major purchases from customers. Similarly, AerCap also discussed how air traffic and hotel occupancy have been rebounded by about half since their nadir, a positive bellwether as China is several months ahead of Europe and the United States in terms of its recovery from the pandemic. Kelly expressed his confidence that air travel will rebound, declaring that:

As people return to work, they will and are using public transport. Hundreds of millions of people use public transport every day. As such, I am extremely confident people will say to themselves, I am on a train, a tram, a bus every day. So why don't I get on an airplane be that in Seoul, New York, London, Beijing, Istanbul, et cetera."

Price Action/Valuation

Despite the challenging environment, Kelly did a great job with the conference call, addressing investor's and analyst's concerns while outlining the strength of the company's position and detailing how it is well-positioned to handle the risks. Because of this strong call, reaction to the company's first quarter earnings call was very positive, with the stock gaining about 7% on the day and climbing to over $30/share, despite the obvious challenges discussed. Since then, the stock has slowly drifted down with the market as a whole back to roughly $25/share at time of writing. During the most severe part of the market selloff the company did trade down to around the $15 level for a day, so my call here is a bit late in that regard, but it rebounded very quickly afterward and I view this more recent, less dramatic decline as a potential second bite at the apple.

The current price seems like a decent entry point for a stock in an industry facing some serious headwinds but that could roughly triple if it were to trade at its book value in the $70s (as calculated by both Bank of America Global Research and Credit Suisse) over the next several years. Even if the stock were to only trade at half that amount, a return to $35 in the short term would still be a decent return based on current levels.

Data by YCharts

Risks

It is always necessary to anticipate and evaluate the risks of any potential investment. I will touch on what I foresee as the two main risks at this point. Firstly, if the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects were to last much longer than generally anticipated and countries remain locked down for a much longer duration of time than is expected (or if a resurgence of COVID-19 returns next fall/winter and throws the world into a state of panic again), that obviously would not bode well for AerCap. This would entail something like air travel being severely curtailed for longer than the two years' worth of liquidity that AerCap currently has on its balance sheet. However, at that point, the entire airline industry would suffer immensely, and for the aforementioned reasons, AerCap would be in a better position than the individual airlines. If things reached that point, an investment in AerCap would almost be a bet on the survival of the airline industry as a whole.

Similarly, if credit markets were to severely tighten as a result of a longer or resurgent pandemic, that would also hamper AerCap's ability to access additional capital and liquidity if needed. Being that AerCap works with over 100 banks and financial institutions, I think that this diversification would certainly help in that situation, but if all credit markets freeze up, it would, obviously, hurt all companies in the industry including AerCap.

Conclusion

(Source: AerCap Capital Markets Day Presentation)

In conclusion, AerCap is a well-run industry leader that is adroitly navigating through the current crisis and seems well-positioned to benefit from both an influx of government spending and long-term industry trends.

The stock trades at a significant discount to book value and has, historically, traded much closer to, or even above, book value, so it seems like there is plenty of upside ahead just to attain previous levels. For these reasons, I believe that AerCap is an interesting investment and one with more upside and less downside (not to mention less government oversight/restrictions) than the individual airline stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.