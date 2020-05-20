7 Investing Lessons From Buffett's Sale Of Airlines

Seven lessons from the Berkshire Annual Meeting are outlined, on themes of: i) Don't follow the crowd/markets, ii) Be self aware, and iii) Be ready to change when facts change.

While one may like to repeat Buffett's quotes to defend their positioning, it is more important to understand his reasoning and underlying principles of decision making.

Buffett is larger than life. An entire generation has now grown up with investing basics they've learned from random Buffett memes and gifs on Twitter. It's important: first, to listen to Buffett himself vs. what others say/quote about him; and second, to learn from his actions more than words (he knows he can move markets, and hence can be more measured).

There can't be a more direct source than listening to Buffett speak at Berkshire's Annual Meeting, and anytime he makes a sharp 180 degree turn (for a person who has a 50-100 year time frame when he's almost 90) - you need to listen, understand, and learn.

Earlier this month, Berkshire conducted its first ever virtual annual meeting (I missed seeing Charlie!) and Buffett dropped a bomb by announcing that he sold all stakes in all airlines - all of it, at a loss, nothing left.

If we look at airline stocks, they have dropped 50-80% from their highs, while being hit by once a century (hopefully) kind of event - isn't there 'blood on the streets'? Shouldn't we be 'greedy when others are fearful'? Why is Buffett going against memes about himself?

To make sense of his actions, and to learn from them, here are seven investing lessons from his actions (backed by his words) that I believe we should all take away from this episode:

1. Don't follow Buffett:

Let's start with the obvious: Don't follow Buffett, or anyone else for that matter. Anything you may know of their views or positioning is a snapshot in time. They may change their mind anytime, and they won't (and shouldn't have to) give you a call. Just like we study history to learn from the past and not necessarily recreate it; study other investors to learn from them, and don't recreate your portfolio to mimic theirs.

I've said this multiple times before in various tweets and posts, but do repeat this again in this episode because I was listening to the anecdotes of retail crowd buying into airlines through March & April, and many reasoned Buffett's stake in airlines as a reason. Actually, that's a milder way to put it..in many cases, all I heard was: "Buffett is in airlines - and airlines have crashed - he must be buying more - there's blood on the streets - we're getting a chance to get in at better prices than Buffett", etc.

I feel icky when I see quotes of 'Be greedy when others are fearful' plastered all over the internet - especially when the quote is cited as reason to buy. Quotes, by themselves, are misleading. Remember, when he says 'Buy when there's blood on the streets', he doesn't mean 'step in when the stab-fight is going on in the streets' - that might be too early to get in, you might get 'compromised'. Similarly, the subjective nature of interpreting 'when others are fearful' or 'when there's blood, and not a stab-fight' leaves these quotes to be - just quotes, not a set of rules. Stay away from them, and never cite them as a reason for any investment decision.

Fun fact: Given the gargantuan capital he has to move, Buffett needs high volume on the counters, and he was frankly surprised at the available volume while he was selling airlines:

So I was amazed at how frankly… Now, we were selling them at far lower prices than we paid. But I was amazed at the volume there. Airlines always trade in large volume relatively, but we have sold the entire positions.

The hyperactivity of the retail crowd (probably millennials on Robinhood following Buffett-ism) may have only helped Buffett. He was selling his stake while others were buying (citing "Buffett must be buying").

2. It isn't always as simple as 'Buy The Dip':

Another investing idiom (which is not necessarily Buffett-ism, but goes with his philosophy) that needs to go away is 'Buy the dip' or 'Buy low, sell high'. When dip/low is being referred to here, it's usually just the dip in price, and not value; and a price drop by itself doesn't mean anything.

Example:

You walk across a store (oh, those times!) and see a suit selling for $599. The next day, you see it again - it has a humongous stain and is marked down for $399. What happened here?

In simple terms: it isn't just the price, the value has dropped as well.

Now, you may want to analyze if the stain can be washed out, in which case, you may like to buy it for $399 and probably sell it forward for $599 (if cleaning costs less than $200). But if it's a permanent stain, the suit may actually have no good use at all. Doing that analysis on the permanence of the stain in this case, is the real deal. Buffett-ism/Value investing in general, is about assessing the delta in price and value and not just the price movement (which is what people usually refer to as the dip). Here is Buffett's reply to why he was buying Berkshire stock in $210s, but didn't buy when the stock fell to $170s (and implying why he doesn't like Berkshire as much after the dip in price) -

Becky Quick: (04:05:14) All right, this question, I was looking for one of these, because I got several questions that came in similar to this. I was looking for one of these a moment ago. This one's from Andrew [04:05:22]. He says, "Can you ask Warren why he didn't repurchase Berkshire shares in March when they dropped to a price that was 30% lower than the price that he had repurchased shares for in January and February?" Warren Buffett: (04:05:33) Yeah, it was very, very, very short period where they were 30% less. But I don't think Berkshire shares relative to present value are at a significantly different discount than they were when we were paying somewhat higher prices. I mean, it's like Cain said, or whoever it was. I don't know. The facts change. I change my mind. What do you do, sir? We always think about it, but I don't feel that it's far more compelling to buy Berkshire shares now than I would've felt three months or six months or nine months ago. It's always a possibility. We'll see what happens. Source for the transcript verbatim: Rev.com

3. Think in 'All or None' terms:

Trimming positions is a great thing - and I do it all the time. To re-balance a portfolio, or to hedge against risks, trimming is a handy tool. However, it is also the easiest decision to make and it clouds your take on the situation. Thinking in 'all or nothing' terms forces you to make a decision, take a side - one way or the other. It's like you have to decide whether you want to be in or out of a relationship. You can't just trim your stake in a relationship from 8% to 7.5% after a disagreement, you're either in or out.

While Berkshire owned part of airlines (10% of each), Buffett usually considers buying a stock akin to owning that business, and whether to be in a business or not, is a binary decision. He doesn't take half measures by reducing his stake over time, or trims profits when things are good. Just like relationships, when things change substantially, he's back to square one, and makes a decision: if he wants in or out. When he declared (out of the blue) that Berkshire has sold all stakes in all airlines, Becky wanted to make sure he meant the 'entire stake', and here's the dialogue in which he explains the way he looked at it -

Becky Quick: (02:10:04)But Warren, just to clarify on his question. He asked, "Did you sell your whole stake in all four of those companies?" Warren Buffett: (02:10:08)Oh, yeah. The answer is yes. Yeah. When we sell something, very often it's going to be our entire stake. I mean we don't trim positions. That's just not the way we approach it any more than if we buy a hundred percent of a business, we're going to sell it down to 90% or 80%. I mean, if we like a business, we're going to buy as much of it as we can and keep it as long as we can. Well, when we change our mind… Go ahead, I'm sorry. Becky Quick: (02:10:38)All right, the next question… No, go ahead. When you change your mind? Warren Buffett: (02:10:44)Well, when we change our mind, we don't take half measures or anything of the sort.

4. Recognize the 'The too hard' pile:

Just like Jim Cramer, we like to have an opinion on everything under the sun. Buy ABC, sell XYZ, hold KLM. Buy metaphysical semiconductors, sell hydrogen fueled engines, hold multidimensional sockets. Name a thing and we have an opinion. Buffett and Munger are on the other end of the spectrum. They've left out and missed out (and still did fine) on tons of 'obvious' opportunities, because they belonged to "the too hard pile".

They're very self-aware of their circle of competence and what they are able to comfortably predict/are not in the position to predict. The moment things/businesses get out of their circle of competence, they put things in too hard a pile and move on. You may say they're not willing to step outside their comfort zone, but when it comes to investing, it's also risky to adopt 'keep shooting in the dark' as a strategy.

Bottom line: Be conscious of the 'too hard pile' and be aware if situations change to affect your 'certain' thesis. If things get too uncertain for you to be able to tell the delta between price and value, call it as you see it, and step aside. Don't try to predict everything.

Buffett is shameless in admitting things he doesn't understand, and here are some of his replies stating how he's now uncertain of something he said he was certain of, in recent past -

And I don't know whether it's two or three years from now that as many people will fly as many passenger miles as they did last year. They may and they may not, but the future is much less clear to me, The world has changed for the airlines, and I don't know how it's changed, and I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way. I don't know whether the Americans will have now changed their habits or will change their habits because of an extended period if it happens that we're semi shut down in the economy. Warren Buffett: (02:08:37)I don't know whether the trends toward what people have been doing by phone. I mean, it's been seven weeks since I've had a haircut. It's been seven weeks since I… More than seven weeks since I put on attire. They think I've been… Just a question of which sweatsuit I wear. So who knows how we come out of this

5: You're in it to make money: "Is it a good business?"

We invest in stocks for many reasons - sometimes we fall in love with the CEO, like the way they treat plastic straws, or are in awe of sci-fi miracles it could think of in the future. But in summary, investing in stocks comes down to owning (share of) a business and "is it a good business?" should be the driving criteria. Buffett makes it clear with his airline decision that he liked the CEOs, executives, their management style, their brand, and their capital position; but at the end, it just wasn't a good business (anymore). Here's his quote:

But to the airlines credit, they have very aggressively raised money. I mean it's amazing to me what a good job they've done of that. And I think in the case of three of them, no, two of them, but there may be more coming, that they've raised equity money too.

He manages to keep his love of what makes a good company separate from what makes a good investment/business (and so should we).

6. Don't be too hard on yourself:

We beat ourselves up a lot.

Maybe we didn't keep up with S&P 500 or traded out of something that turned out to spike five years later - regrets rule our minds much more than our successes can ever do. I remember selling out of HZNP (Horizon Pharma) in mid-20s last year, after I figured their success hinged on the success of Krystexxa and a single drug in their pipeline (Teprotumumab, treating Thyroid eye disease) in Phase 3. Given their past record in drug development successes (or lack thereof), I decided to sell. I knew the stock could double if Teprotumumab succeeds, but it was a binary play and I didn't want that level of risk. What happened? Teprotumumab (thankfully for patients) worked. Today the stock is at $46 and whenever it crosses my eye, I regret bailing out in the mid-20s.

Buffett, in his reasoning, outlines how - while he's not happy about the way things turned out, it's fine..investing is about making a judgement..about forecasting various scenarios, some of which play out and some don't. If the situation has changed beyond your cases and you can't model it, it's fine to miss it. Don't be too hard on yourself. You can't always be right. Here's his quote on reasoning his mistake:

I just decided that I'd made a mistake in evaluating. That was an understandable mistake. It was a probability-weighted decision when we bought that, we were getting an attractive amount for our money when investing across the airlines business. They may and they may not, but the future is much less clear to me, [inaudible 00:02:52], how the business will turn out through absolutely no fault of the airlines themselves. That's something that was a low probability event happened, and it happened to hurt particularly the travel business, the hotel business, cruise business, the theme park business, but the airline business in particular.

7. Own your mistakes:

While he's not too hard on himself, Buffett makes sure to own the mistake and underline the fact more than twice that it was HIS mistake. We love him of course not only for his investing principles, but his character. Like a good leader should, he goes out of his way to make sure that the buck at Berkshire stops with him and he's responsible for all aspects of Berkshire's performance, especially the decisions he was in charge of. Here's his quote owning up to it:

we put whatever it was, seven or eight billion into it. And we did not take out anything like seven or eight billion. And that was my mistake. But it's always a problem if there are things on the lower levels of probabilities that happen sometimes, and it happened to the airlines. And I'm the one who made the decision.

While it's too soon to tell if Buffett was right in his decision to sell airlines or not, this was a rare case of seeing him change his mind and take a sharp 180. It hence is a great time to take a pause, stop quoting him to defend your positions, and think for ourselves. I hope this article helped you go in a little deeper to understand his reasoning and principles, especially the ones we can learn from his sudden sale of airlines.

Source for verbatim transcript of Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting, 2020: www.rev.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A or BRK-B)