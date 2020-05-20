Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Receives FDA Acceptance of Zokinvy NDA

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) reported that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application for accelerated review of Zokinvy (lonafarnib) for treating Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies. The PDUFA for the drug has been set on November 20, 2020. Currently, no proposal has been forwarded by the FDA for holding an advisory committee meeting for discussing the application. The drug candidate has been given the Rare Pediatric Disease tag as well.

Zokinvy is a late-stage, well-characterized, orally active inhibitor of farnesyltransferase, an enzyme responsible for modifying proteins through a process called prenylation. The drug candidate works by blocking the farnesylation of progerin. It has been administered to over 90 children suffering from Progeria during Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies. The monotherapy showed a lower mortality rate after 2.2 years of follow-up compared with no treatment at 3.7% vs. 33.3%, respectively. The drug candidate has Orphan Drug Designation by the EMA.

The company has set up a global Managed Access Program to ensure that people suffering from Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies have access to treatment. David Cory, President and CEO of Eiger said:

We would like to thank The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF) for their commitment, persistence and dedication. Most importantly, we are grateful to all the children with Progeria and their families who have made this possible by participating in the lonafarnib clinical trials. We are preparing for the commercial launch of Zokinvy in the U.S and Europe."

This is the first NDA acceptance for the company.

Progeria is also known as Hutchinson‐Gilford Progeria Syndrome. It is an ultra-rare and fatal genetic condition causing accelerated aging in children. The condition is mainly caused by a point mutation in the LMNA gene. The main symptoms of the disease are scleroderma‐like skin, stunted growth, global accelerated atherosclerosis with the cardiovascular decline, skeletal dysplasia, debilitating strokes, and joint contractures. Progeroid Laminopathies are caused by a bevy of mutations in the lamin A and/or Zmpste24 genes yielding farnesylated proteins that are different from progerin.

Eiger is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and focuses on developing treatments for ultra-rare and serious rare diseases. The company has a strong developmental pipeline. Its lead program for developing lonafarnib is currently in Phase 3. The drug candidate is a first in class oral prenylation inhibitor and aims to treat Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection. Another lead drug candidate for the company is peginterferon lambda which is a first-in-class interferon. This candidate is also being developed for treating HDV.

Arbutus Stock Shoots Up After Positive HBV Candidate Data

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) reported positive follow up data from its Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for assessing the performance of its RNAi candidate AB-729 in treating patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The trial involved the use of drug candidate in a single 60 mg subcutaneous injection form. The company is also working on a combination therapy aimed at hepatitis B surface antigen or HBsAg reduction.

This ongoing trial is first-in-human and consists of three parts. In the first part, three cohorts of healthy subjects were randomized 4:2 to receive single-doses of 60 mg, 180 mg, or 360 mg of the drug candidate AB-729 or placebo. The second part involved non-cirrhotic, HBeAg positive or negative, chronic HBV subjects while an additional cohort aims to include 90 mg single-dose of the drug candidate in HBV DNA positive chronic HBV patients. In part III, chronic HBV subjects will receive multi-doses of AB-729 for up to six months.

The data shows that the drug candidate is able to provide robust activity. At week 12, the 60 mg single-dose achieved equivalent reductions in HBsAg as the 180 mg single-dose. The company is currently in the process of dosing chronic HBV subjects in a multi-dose cohort with 60 mg of the drug candidate. Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer of Arbutus, said:

Importantly, throughout the 12 week period, not only does AB-729 demonstrate robust HBsAg reduction, it does so while remaining generally safe and well tolerated with no abnormal transaminase values in any of the six subjects."

Arbutus anticipates that the data from both 60 mg multi-dose cohorts will be available in the second half of the year. Similarly, the data from week 12 90 mg single dose will also be likely announced in the second half of this year. The company believes that the latest findings will be helpful in designing a low dose and reducing the frequency of injections.

Teleflex Reports Positive Data for UroLift Trial

Teleflex Inc. (TFX) reported positive data from a meta-analysis pertaining to its UroLift, which is a stent-like device used for treating symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The data showed that male patients receiving the treatment showed significant improvements in their erectile and ejaculatory functions at months 12 and 24 post-implantation.

The data further showed that there was a significant improvement in comparison to nasteride and combination drug therapy at preserving erectile function at 12 and 24 months. The system also outperformed all three medical therapies across all time points for maintaining the ejaculatory function of the patients. Dave Amerson, president of Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit said:

The UroLift System is an accepted standard of care treatment that provides rapid relief and recovery for men suffering from the burdensome symptoms of BPH. Results from these analyses further support the use of this minimally invasive approach in the real-world as an alternative to BPH medications that often have unpleasant sexual side effects."

The company stated that UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure which does not show to cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.

UroLift is an FDA approved minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia. It is implanted during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure and works by relieving prostate obstruction and opening the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data obtained from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study demonstrated that patients receiving UroLift implants reported rapid improvement in their symptoms.

