The company cut the dividend by 90% to a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share and reduced CapEx by 40%.

Apache reported a first-quarter 2020 consolidated net loss of $4.48 billion or $11.86 per diluted common share, on May 6, 2020.

Investment Thesis

Houston-based Apache Corp. (APA) released its first quarter of 2020 results on May 6, 2020. It was nothing to celebrate with a cut of 90% of the quarterly dividend and a 40% cut in CapEx.

The company also indicated its plans to cut its rig count drastically in the Permian basin to zero and reduce drilling and completion activity in Egypt and the North Sea region.

The investment thesis is quite clear now. Apache presents a weak profile due to its strong presence in the US Shale and extensive exposure in Permian natural gas (Alpine High).

Thus, it is difficult to recommend a long-term investment in this struggling sector and in a company that will not be able to generate cash flow with oil prices below the breakeven level even if the situation has improved recently.

However, I continue to believe APA is an excellent trading tool, but I would stay away from any long-term investment until we can see a turnaround shaping up, which could take a few months at the least.

Note: Apache is involved with the Permian midstream with Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM).

Altus Midstream released its estimated first-quarter results on May 6, 2020.

I do not recommend investing in Altus Midstream. However, the stock price may present some opportunities for short-term trading.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and production history for 1Q'20: The raw numbers

Apache 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 1.657 1.603 1.477 1.696 1.279 Net Income in $ Billion -0.05 -0.36 -0.17 -2.98 -4.48 EBITDA $ Billion 0.91 0.55 0.82 -2.22 -3.90 EPS diluted in $/share -0.12 -0.96 -0.45 -7.89 -11.86 Cash from Operating activities in $ Million 598 856 635 778 502 CapEx in $ Million 863 803 682 613 531 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -265 53 -47 165 -29 Total cash $ Billion 0.33 0.55 0.16 0.25 0.43 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 8.43 8.33 8.41 8.56 8.91 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 376 377 377 377 378 Oil Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Oil Equivalent in K Boep/d 502.9 455.0 450.6 487.2 467.8 International 211.2 191.0 184.7 188.6 185.1 USA 291.7 264.0 265.9 298.6 282.6 Permian 247.9 226.3 254.4 288.0 273.1 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 57.70 63.71 58.60 60.19 48.31 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.34 1.41 1.66 2.05 1.47

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other were $1.279 billion in 1Q'20 Apache reported a first-quarter 2020 consolidated net loss of $4.48 billion or $11.86 per diluted common share, on May 6, 2020. Revenues and other were $1.279 billion, down 21.8% from the same quarter a year ago due to weaker oil and gas prices. They missed analysts' expectations.

Apache's first-quarter lease operating expenses came in at $335 million, down 8.2% from the same quarter last year. However, total operating expenses grew exponentially from the previous year to $5.8 billion. It was mostly due to higher financing costs and an increase in exploration expenses and higher expenses related to asset impairment.

The company reported a non-cash impairment of $4.5 billion. Steve Riney said in the conference call:

Impairments were driven primarily by the impact of weak oil prices on the carrying value of our proved properties. Most of these impairments were in legacy vertical developments in the Permian basin, excluding these and other smaller items adjusted earnings for the quarter were a loss of $51 million or $0.13 per share.

2 - Free cash flow was $165 million in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The company is struggling to show positive free cash flow. Yearly free cash flow is $142 million, with a loss of $29 million this quarter.

3 - Net debt is now $8.48 billion in 1Q'20 (Including Altus).

Moody's downgraded APA on May 18, 2020, with outlook negative.

The downgrade of Apache to Ba1 reflects our expectation of higher leverage on production and reserves that we don't expect to reverse over the medium term [...] The company's returns and cash flow based leverage metrics will improve in line with the recovery in oil prices, but those metrics position Apache more in line with Ba1 rated E&P peers

Steve Riney said in the conference call:

We entered this downturn with a tremendous liquidity backstop. We have a $4 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in March 2024 with a one-year extension option. Following our credit downgrade by S&P, we posted letters of credit for North Sea abandonment obligations utilizing a sublimit in the credit facilities specifically established for such purposes. This currently reduces the availability on the credit facility by $800 million.

From the presentation

Note: Apache Corp., has a stable liquidity position, supported by a $4.0 billion revolving credit facility that matures in March of 2024. From the presentation:

4 - Oil-equivalent production was 467.8k Boep/d in Q1'20 (67% liquids or oil plus NGL)

Production details per segment are indicated in the chart below.

The first-quarter total production decreased 7% to 467,771 Boep/d compared to a year ago and down 4% sequentially.

In 1Q 2020, the Permian Basin recorded an output of 273.091k Boep/d, representing 58.4% of the overall oil and gas production.

The North Sea established another record with 68.61k Boep/d.

Note: The Permian production in green in the first graph, which was 273.1k Boep/d in 1Q'2020 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High) compared to 247.9k Boep/d in 1Q' 2019.

Below are the details Per Product.

2020 Guidance is not provided anymore

With respect to other typical guidance items, there are many uncertainties on a forward-looking basis. As such, we are not providing second quarter guidance and we are removing the full-year 2020 guidance, which we provided in February. (see below)

Source: APA precedent Presentation

Apache Corp. indicated during the first quarter that:

Revised 2020 upstream capital budget following oil price collapse to approximately $1.1 billion; down nearly 55% from 2019 with approximately 60% of which will be in our international businesses.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The recent oil price bounce in the USA is fueling a much-needed optimism that the demand is about to improve as the government and states are relaxing the destructive but necessary confinement that has paralyzed the country for many weeks.

The issue is that it may be a bit too optimistic, and it seems that the fact cannot justify the idea of the COVID-19 pandemic starting to subside somewhat, and it is risky to play this political game with a new virus.

The risk of a "second wave" has increased considerably. While I applaud this oil rally, I am also very cautious and believe that the positive effects on oil prices are only temporary. It is perhaps time to take some profit off the table and wait until we have more evidence that the virus has been defeated once and for all.

However, this oil price rally will have a soothing effect on Apache's balance sheet, and it is a good start. Unfortunately, the common shareholders are the first to feel the pain, and the company cut its dividend by 90% and cut capital spending by 40% to preserve cash and make sure that almost $1 billion of bonds due in 2021 and 2023 are "safe."

The volatility is now extreme, and I expect this situation to continue for a few more months before we will be able to get a good idea of what could happen in the oil sector next year. Right now, the only strategy that could eventually work out well is to trade the industry based on the daily news and avoid to draw up plans on the comet.

Technical analysis (short term)

APA is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $14.25 and line support at $10.20. The trading strategy is to sell gradually starting at $14 and up and buy back cautiously at or below $10.50.

However, this basic strategy must be evaluated weekly based on oil prices. If oil prices cannot continue to recover, APA will quickly selloff, and we may retest $5 or lower (extreme case). Conversely, if oil prices can continue to go up and get closer to $40, then APA could eventually get closer to $20.

Too many variables now, and the risk of going back to where we were a few weeks ago is still high. I believe trading the market short term is the only safe activity right now.

