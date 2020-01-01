If you were lucky enough to have timed the surge in volatility this year, then your year has likely already been made as the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) has rallied by nearly 140% in a year-to-date basis. While this has certainly been one for the record books, I believe that volatility bulls trading VIXY should be on notice that the odds are favoring more downside in the volatility trade. Specifically, I believe that over the next few months, we are going to see VIXY continue to fall as volatility drops and roll yield eats away at returns.

Understanding VIXY

Let’s start this article with an examination of the index which VIXY tracks. VIXY is an ETF which follows the ever-so-popular Short-Term VIX Futures Index provided by S&P Global. The basic idea behind this index is that by giving investors exposure to the first and second-month VIX futures contracts, they will be able to more closely track the returns in the VIX.

However, when you actually start digging into the returns of this index, some problems emerge. For example, here is the 10-year compounded return of the index.

What the above chart shows is that the index which VIXY follows has declined at a compound rate of about half per year. In other words, if you had invested in VIXY 10 years ago, your investment would have basically evaporated by this point leaving only pennies on the dollar.

Based on my interactions with numerous traders and investors in volatility ETPs, I feel burdened to continue sharing the above chart almost any chance I get. The reason is quite simple: after having written about volatility products for nearly a year, I constantly encounter traders and investors who are frustrated that their holdings are not actually tracking the movements of the VIX, but rather seem to lag the longer they hold the products. For example, here is a comparison of the return between the actually index which VIXY follows and the VIX itself for the past few years.

If you were actually holding the VIX since 2016, you would be sitting on an unrealized profit of about 150% since the index has risen by that amount in this time frame. However, the Short-Term VIX Futures index which VIXY tracks has fallen by over 60%.

What is particularly frustrating for long-term traders of VIXY is that despite the fact that the VIX witnessed one of the fastest upswings in its history, only a few quarters of losses were erased by the recent climb. In other words, if you have been holding VIXY for longer than 1-2 years, you are still sitting on losses. And unfortunately, based on the methodology of VIXY’s index, you are likely to never recover your full investment.

You see, there’s a general trend at work within the Short-Term VIX Futures Index: it underperforms the VIX the longer you hold it.

What the above chart shows is the average difference between the percent return of the VIX and the percent return of the Short-Term VIX Futures Index over a certain number of days (using the last 10 years of data). There is a clear and unmistakable trend in data in that the longer you hold the short-term index, the greater your underperformance as compared to the VIX. For example, if you held VIXY for half a year, on average you would have underperformed the VIX by around 30%.

To say it another way, if you hold VIXY for half a year and the VIX itself increases by about 20% during the time of your holdings, market data shows that on average you would have lost 10% of your investment during this time period. This is a very important point to grasp and I hope that all investors trading products like VIXY study this closely: the longer you hold the ETP, the greater the chances that you will see losses in your investment.

Why does VIXY just seem to keep declining and underperforming the VIX? The answer of course is roll yield. I covered this in depth in my previous article about VIXY, so I’ll make it brief here. The basic concept with roll yield is that when you hold futures contracts, they converge towards the spot price as a month progresses.

The above chart shows futures convergence at work by using the average level of the spot VIX as well as the front two futures contracts for the last decade. What you see is that at the start of a trading month, futures are about 8% above the spot level of the VIX and during the month this differential narrows towards expiry.

This single graphic contains the entire concept of roll yield as well as the primary reason why VIXY underperforms and drops through time. VIXY’s methodology has it holding exposure in these front two futures contracts. It starts a month holding about 100% of its exposure in the first month and ends the month holding about 100% of its exposure in the second month – at which point the front contract expires and the process starts all over again.

The above chart shows that VIXY is on average holding futures contracts which are priced higher than the spot level of the VIX and as these futures converge, they do so by declining. Since the futures contracts are declining in value versus the spot and VIXY is holding these futures, it is lagging the outright performance of the VIX because the futures contracts are converging by falling.

This in a nutshell is the big problem with trading VIXY: it is holding futures which are in contango most of the time and converging towards the spot price. For this reason, VIXY’s index has dropped at an annualized rate of about half per year for the past decade.

Current Markets

Roll yield and its subsequent impact upon shares ultimately is the long-term story for VIXY. If you are holding for anything longer than a few days, roll yield is likely to hamper returns and you are liable to see losses on your investment. However, there is a current signal which is suggestive that the index VIXY tracks is headed lower over the next month.

What the above chart shows is the average 3-month change following a given 1-month change in the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index (again, the index VIXY tracks). Over the past month, the Short-Term VIX Futures Index has declined by 22%. Over the past decade, on average, the index tends to decline about 12% over the next 3 months following declines of around this magnitude.

This data essentially conveys that strong selloffs in the VIX tend to see follow-through rather than correction. In other words, given that we’ve seen the VIX fall from recent heights, the last 10 years of data would strongly suggest that we’re going to continue to see downside momentum. Assuming we see a similar pattern of returns to the past, this means we can expect VIXY to drop by about 12% over the next 3 months. When this is coupled with the ongoing impact of roll yield, the odds favor more downside at this time.

Conclusion

The longer you hold VIXY, the greater the degree of underperformance to the actual VIX. Roll yield continues to take a toll on returns of the ETF. Historical analysis suggests that strong moves to the downside in VIXY tend to carry forward into the future.