Inflation, Deflation And REITs

Traditional hedges like gold or treasuries only protect in one direction while high yield REITs can serve as a hedge to either inflation or deflation.

Inflation has been a non-factor for the past few years as it has hovered near zero.

With this article I intend to instill a sense of humility in one’s predictions of inflation or deflation and with that demonstrate how it can be dangerous to own assets like gold or long dated treasuries that only work in one direction. We present a strategy that allows one to stay fully invested and get an equity return while being hedged against either inflation or deflation. Frankly, we don’t know which way inflation will go, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for it.

Inflation or deflation

This is an unprecedented time economically in which we are simultaneously presented with threats of deflation and inflation. Economic theories make strong arguments in both directions and if you were to only hear one side of the argument it can be quite convincing. Below we will present economic arguments for each direction and I believe each side of the debate has significant merit.

Deflation indicators

The Phillips Curve represents the inverse relationship between inflation and unemployment. When inflation is higher, unemployment is lower.

The basic idea is that when unemployment is high, there is minimal wage growth because the surplus of available labor means companies can find workers without having to increase pay. When unemployment rates are low, companies need to raise wages to obtain workers since there is more competition for a smaller pool of available labor. In turn the higher wages lead to an increase in price of goods (inflation) or the lack of wage growth when unemployment is high leads to less inflation.

In extreme times like the present where unemployment is around 16%, it is likely that there will be decreased wages rather than a mere lack of wage growth. Decreased wages can lead to deflation because people have less money to spend on goods so in order to get products sold, prices may have to be lowered.

Historically the Philips curve has often done a good job of predicting inflation based on employment. It is not perfect, but a reasonably good indicator.

A second argument for deflation is from the supply side. Efficiency gains from technology are causing more units of various goods and services to be produced and as we know from basic microeconomics, when the supply of a good or service goes up the market clearing price goes down.

Efficiency gains of this nature can be seen across the entire economy.

Food: Yield per acre is up dramatically

Energy: Natural gas and oil are extracted with better efficiency causing a global supply glut.

Electronics: Cost of production for semiconductors has dropped dramatically on a per-unit basis

Services: ZOOM, google meetings and Teams can be a cheaper replacement to traveling to a conference

The net impact is that supply is up for so many goods and services which tends to make the prices for these goods and services decline.

On the flip side, there are legitimate arguments for inflation

Inflation indicators

The Quantity Theory of Money or QTM states that the amount of money in circulation times the speed at which that money transacts is equal to the quantity of transactions times the price of those transactions or mathematically it is phrased as below.

Source: elliottwave

The math itself is self-evident. If money supply is $1000 and each dollar changes hands 5 times in a given time period that is $5000 of transactions so the price of each transaction times the number of transactions would have to equal $5000.

Inflation or deflation is measured by the price level or P so it behooves us to look at what happens to P when we change the other variables.

Money supply has increased dramatically as the government has essentially printed trillions of dollars to support the sizable stimulus programs. In other words, M has increased dramatically.

Since MV = PQ, the other variables have needed to flux to account for the change to M.

Q is related to overall level of consumption. This has likely dipped a bit in the recession but historically it returns to mean when the recession ends. V also dips a bit in recessions as people tighten their purse strings and try to save their money. Based on the fact that CPI has remained close to flatline thus far in the crisis it stands to mathematical reason that V has dropped proportionally more than Q such that P remained constant while M increased.

A likely reason for the smaller decrease in Q during this recession is the significance of government stimulus. When everyone has some amount of free money at their disposal, demand does not drop as much.

Inflation can come in as we exit the recession. The relative changes in V and Q that have held prices constant are temporary. Over time V and Q usually return to normal, but the increase in money supply is permanent. Money that has been printed is not unprinted as we exit the recession. Thus, if V and Q are to return to normal levels, prices will have to increase to match the permanently increased money supply.

This is the classical argument for money printing à inflation. I think it makes sense in general, but velocity of money is a somewhat nebulous concept and there is some doubt as to whether V does always return to normal. It has some merit but it is not definitive. In my opinion, the stronger argument for inflation has to do with the nature of personal income in this crash.

There is a big difference between wages and government stimulus checks.

When a member of an economy is paid to produce a good or service it has the effect of increasing both supply and demand. The worker receives a paycheck which he/she can then spend on whatever they want to buy, thereby creating demand. This is offset by the fact that they earned that paycheck in producing a good or service. So to the extent that the size of their paycheck matches with their level of production, demand and supply remain in balance thereby causing neither inflation or deflation.

Now, let us instead imagine that this individual has been laid off due to the economic shutdown of COVID-19 and instead of getting a paycheck from work they get an unemployment check from the government. The government check will maintain demand as the individual still has money to spend on goods or services, but when the person got laid off supply decreased because whatever good or service they produced at their job is no longer being produced. Therefore, the supply curve shifts to the left.

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

Given that the demand curve does not move, the leftward shift in the supply curve results in a higher equilibrant price.

Social welfare programs such as the government stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment that have been rolled out in response to the economic shutdown have the impact of increasing inflation.

Could go either way and potentially to a significant extent

There are strong arguments for both deflation and inflation and there are probably many more forces on each side that I have not even considered. With so many offsetting forces in the economy, all of which have an unknown magnitude it really could go in either direction. In a calm economy it could still go in either direction, but the amplitude of inflation or deflation is more likely to be small. Today, given the massive changes in the economy, direction of inflation remains up in the air, but potential amplitude is heightened. So rather than looking at a range of -1% to +3% inflation as we would in normal times it is more like a range of -5% to +10% inflation. Obviously these numbers are not set in stone, but the idea is that the range is broader than normal.

Therefore, the impact of inflation or deflation could be greater than normal on your portfolio and as such it is of greater necessity to be prepared.

Common hedges and why they could be dangerous

One of the more prevalent means of hedging against inflation is to buy gold. Since owning physical gold comes with storage costs, perhaps the cleanest way to own gold is through the Gold ETF (GLD).

Source: SA

It would appear many people are buying GLD these days as it is at a 5 year high. The basic idea here is that gold should appreciate at a pace that counteracts inflation such that the owner can maintain their purchasing power.

In an inflationary environment gold is substantially better than cash, but on the flip side, gold is a bad investment when there is deflation. Deflation will tend to take gold down in such a way that purchasing power is maintained, but this outcome is significantly worse than holding cash which gains purchasing power during deflation.

Those worried about deflation are buying things like long dated treasuries such as the 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT).

Source: SA

This too is somewhat close to a 5 year high. Bonds with long duration are particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates which often come with changes in inflation. In a deflationary environment, prevailing interest rates could drop closer to 0 or even potentially go negative which would be highly beneficial to TLT. The long duration would amplify the gains.

Much like gold, however, this cuts both ways. If inflation were to pick up, prevailing interest rates would rise. Nobody wants to be invested in a 1.75% yield bond ETF if inflation is 5%, so the price would have to drop enough to make the yield higher. Treasury bonds can of course be held to maturity so the holder would not lose in absolute dollars, but the loss in purchasing power would be substantial.

I feel like something is a bit out of whack here. How can both the inflation hedge and the deflation hedge be near 5 year highs?

One cannot really own both as the hedging effects would cancel each other out and you would be left with a portfolio that has almost no return potential. I suspect they are owned by 2 different groups of people; those fearing inflation and those fearing deflation. This brings me back to the concept of a necessary level of humility. Predicting future inflation is something that some of the best economic minds in the world cannot reliably do, so what chance do we have.

It strikes me as dangerous to make bets like GLD or TLT which require one to be right on the direction of inflation as each of these could drop substantially if inflation goes the other way.

A better way to combat inflation/deflation risks

Given the unpredictable nature of inflation/deflation I believe it is wise to have protections against these forces in one’s portfolio, and ideally this should be done without sacrificing returns.

I posit that certain kinds of REITs are the solution: specifically, high cashflow REITs with significant lease duration.

REITs inherently have aspects that hedge against both inflation and deflation and those with high cashflow yield have the appropriate balance to do well in either environment.

Net asset value or NAV is the inflation hedge, while cashflows are the deflation hedge

Much as gold appreciates in an inflationary environment, the underlying properties of a REIT will appreciate with inflation. However, for REITs with long duration leases, the rent payments the REIT is to receive become relatively less valuable when there is significant inflation.

The NAV increase offsets the reduced value of static cashflows.

Just the opposite happens in a deflationary environment. NAV will decrease due to depreciation of the underlying assets. However, the fixed cashflow component will become more valuable.

Thus, NAV and cashflows are offsetting hedges which together preserve the value of the REIT whether we have inflation, deflation or neither. In terms of hedging , it is similar to owning both TLT and GLD, but the clear difference is that a REIT portfolio has an equity-like expected return compared to a portfolio of TLT and GLD which has a very small expected return.

Why High Cashflow REITs?

In general, the NAV inflation hedge is more powerful than the cashflow deflation hedge because the average FFO yield of a REIT is about 5%. Most REIT assets have a contractual cashflow duration of somewhere between 2 and 10 years with the average being around 4-6 years. The magnitude of hedge against deflation that one gets from 5 locked in years of 5% cashflow yield is smaller than the magnitude of hedge from essentially 100% of a REIT’s assets appreciating or depreciating.

Therefore, the average REIT will prefer an inflationary environment because the NAV effect is stronger than the cashflow effect. It gets significantly more balanced when we instead look at REITs with longer duration of contractually fixed cashflows or preferably REITs with higher cashflow yields.

So rather than the REIT index which has a P/FFO of about 20X (5% cashflow yield) we would be looking at REITs with a P/FFO of 10X for a 10% cashflow yield. Further, one can push out the effective duration of cashflows by focusing on REIT sectors with longer contractual rent periods. Triple nets have longer rent duration with a weighted average of close to 10 years as compared to something like hotels which reset rental rates every night.

10 years of 10% fixed cashflows will do wonders in a deflationary environment.

Inflation/deflation resistant portfolio

As of 4/30/20, the high yield REIT portfolio of Retirement Income Solutions (2CHYP) had an FFO yield of 11.36%, making it well balanced for the uncertainties of inflation. We cannot reveal the entire portfolio to non-subscribers more than once a quarter but I can share a few of the key hedging constituents.

Uniti

Uniti Group (UNIT) produces about $1.45 in annual FFO (adjusting for the new lease agreement) against a $7.82 market price for an impressive 18.5% FFO yield. The majority of its revenues come from a master lease with a ~10 year remaining duration making this fit the bill of high fixed cashflows with long duration and therefore a great hedge against deflation.

SLG

Sl Green (SLG) serves as an excellent example of how a discounted market price can amplify the hedging properties.

The stock trades at 49% of NAV so stockholders own substantially more real estate than their invested capital. Total market cap is $3.09B and SLG holds $9.06B of on-balance sheet real estate assets at cost (difference is a combination of leverage and discounted market price). They also hold assets in joint ventures and other such things, but for ease of illustration we will ignore these.

So if we get 5% inflation, for example, that inflation hits the $9.06B of assets which is just over $450 mm of annual appreciation against the $3.09B of common equity meaning common shareholders get about 14.5% gains per year from appreciation.

It is this same discounted market price that is causing SLG to have a greater than 10% FFO yield. I get that offices are hurting a bit with the work from home trend, but at a certain point its more than priced in.

Finally, I want to discuss how preferreds respond to inflationary/deflationary forces.

Preferreds have a long duration of fixed cashflows so they, much like bonds, work well in deflationary environments. Also like bonds, they generally do not perform well in inflationary environments because the asset level appreciation that the underlying company experiences does not add to the liquidation preference of the preferred and the fixed dividends lose some purchasing power as prices go up.

There are a couple exceptions that make certain preferreds better hedges.

Fixed to floating

Appreciation participation

Two Harbors (TWO) Preferred C (TWO.PC) currently has a fixed coupon of 7.25%, but in early 2025 it switches to 3 month LIBOR + 501 basis points.

Source: SNL Financial

This functionally preserves the value of the dividend stream even in an inflationary environment because higher interest rates will cause a higher floating coupon.

Farmland Partners (FPI) Preferred B (FPI.PB) has an unusual provision in which the liquidation preference rises as a pre-specified basket of farmland appreciates. This gives it a similar NAV effect that REIT common shares have, making it among the better preferreds in an inflationary environment.

Wrapping it up

Given the unprecedented times including massive changes like shutting down of the economy and trillions of dollars of liquidity injection from the government/Fed there is the potential for amplified inflation or deflation. The economy is far too complex to be able to predict with certainty the direction but we do believe the range of potential inflation has widened to -5% to +10% as a rough estimate. As such it is important to position portfolios in a way that does not get decimated by an adverse change. Traditional hedges are less effective because they only work in one direction and the sky high prices of TLT and GLD make them actually a bit dangerous at the moment. We think hedging can be more effectively accomplished with high cashflow REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI, FPI.PB, UNIT, SLG, TWO.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All articles are intended for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person.

We cannot determine whether the content of any article or recommendation is appropriate for any specific person. Readers should contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any of the strategies or holdings before implementation in their portfolio. Research and information are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended for trading purposes.

We may hold, purchase or sell positions in securities mentioned in our articles at any time without obligation to disclose these actions.

We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to our clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.

Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.