Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) announced its first quarter earnings at the start of this month. The airline missed its earnings estimate by $0.06 (reported $0.0279) and missed its revenue target by $20.73 million (reported $570 million). Although the airline missed estimates, we must remember that it did manage to eke out a tiny profit. We state this because the next three quarters are expected to be ugly. In the second quarter of this fiscal year, GOL is expected to report -$0.50 in the second quarter, -$0.37 in the third quarter, and -$0.11 in the final quarter. Suffice it to say, things are expected to get uglier before they improve.

We actually wrote about GOL Linhas Aereas in December of last year when we outlined our concerns with respect to a potential down-move in the share price. Well, to cut a story short, that down-move came to pass in a big way. In fact, it would have been an excellent short trade (if we took the trade on) as shares fell from $17+ (when we penned the article last December) to just over $2 per share in late March of this year. Since that March 18th low, shares have managed to rise above $4. We have to take this recent rally with a grain of salt though as the majority of sectors have rallied in unison since their respective March lows.

Even at these rock-bottom prices, the worrying thing about GOL going forward will be its cash flow burn rate. Airlines have high fixed costs even when their respective aircraft is totally grounded. Nobody knows how long it will take for consumers to gain confidence once more with respect to air-travel. This is why those earnings estimates eluded to above are very subjective and need to be taken with a grain of salt.

A big potential problem facing GOL would be the sustained devaluation of the Brazilian real. Since this airline does not have any real international exposure, GOL needs the real to remain strong as its home market where it earns its money. The Boeing (NYSE:BA) funds (both from the already received 500 million reais as well as future credits) couldn't have come at a better time. Furthermore, management has done a sound job with respect to protecting the liquidity of the company. In local currency, positive operating cash flow of BRL 1.1 billion in the first quarter aided in reducing net debt as the airline raced to shore up its financial position.

However, when we are dealing with a company that has negative earnings at present (when we include the non-recurring charge in Q1) and which also does not pay a dividend, we need to be extra careful in our research. For example, although we witnessed an encouraging trend with respect to the firm's equity in the fourth quarter last year, shareholder equity went further into the red in the first quarter of 2020. Suffice it to say, the book value trend (irrespective of the pandemic) does not look encouraging here.

In saying this, management has been really proactive in controlling costs which have bought the firm time. We saw this in the firm's EBIT numbers in the first quarter. GOL will need this trend in its EBIT margins to continue in order to ride out this downturn with the least carnage possible.

From a technical standpoint, despite the rally we have seen in recent sessions, shares have still not taken out their March highs. This is the first step of any potential turnaround story here.

Therefore, to sum up, GOL ended up being a fantastic short over the past 6 months but now the tables may be turning. There is a good chance (due to the exorbitant decline in the share price) that all the bad news has been priced in here. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.