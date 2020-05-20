In the first quarter of 2020, Warren Buffett kept selling lots of financial stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) portfolio, including Travelers Companies (TRV), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Among Berkshire Hathaway’s financial stocks, we like U.S. Bancorp and Bank of America the most. In the previous article, we have laid out our thesis on U.S. Bancorp. In this article, we will look into Bank of America to determine whether it is a good purchase now.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, low oil price, and low interest rate environment, all banks’ profitability is under pressure. Lower interest rates would hurt banks’ spread revenue, while the global recession would lead to rising bankruptcies for borrowers, resulting in higher credit loss provisions. In the first quarter, many banks have reported lower earnings due to increased provision for credit losses and bad debts. Bank of America is no exception.

Lower income was due to higher reserve build

In the first quarter, Bank of America reported $22.77 billion in revenue, beating analyst estimates by $190 million. However, its Q1 EPS came in at only 40 cents, below the previous expectation of 60 cents. Its net income for the quarter was $4 billion, much lower than Q1 2019 net income of $7.3 billion.

Source: Bank of America’s Q1 presentation

Bank of America’s lower net income was mainly due to much higher provision for credit losses. The bank raised its credit loss provision to $4.8 billion in the recent first quarter, including $1.1 billion in net charge-offs and $3.6 billion in reserve build. Its net charge-offs were $163 million higher than Q4 2019, driven mainly by commercial losses. Its Q1 2020 provision for loan losses was more than five times as high as the credit losses provision in Q4 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans & leases jumped from 1% to 1.51% in the same period.

We expect that the provision for loan losses as well as loan loss allowances would increase in the next several quarters if the economic outlook worsens. As the ratio of pretax income/risk-adjusted assets was 0.029% in the first quarter (1.16% annualized), there is still some room for the bank to increase credit loss provisions in the next several quarters while staying profitable. If the bank nearly doubled its provision in the first quarter, it still stayed at breakeven.

Growing cheap deposits and total loans & leases

The bank has experienced good growth in both deposits and loan balances. Its deposits have jumped from $1,435 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $1,583 billion in the first quarter of 2020, driven mainly by a $94 billion deposit increase in Global Banking and $32 billion deposit growth in the Consumer Banking segment.

Bank of America can attract growing deposits quite cheaply. More than a third of its total deposits were non-interest-bearing deposits. Moreover, interest-bearing deposits (both in the U.S. and international) had an average yield of only 0.47%, the lowest among U.S. banks. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo (WFC) had higher interest-bearing deposits rates, at 0.52% and 0.71%, respectively. U.S. Bancorp had the highest average rates of its interest-bearing deposits, at 0.73%. However, U.S. Bancorp had the highest rates of earning assets, at 3.71%, while Bank of America’s earning assets’ average rate was only 3.08%. Bank of America’s net interest income declined by 2% to $12.1 billion, with the net interest yield of 2.33%, due to lower interest rates.

The loans and leases have been rising, from $893 billion in Q1 2016 to $990 billion in Q1 2020. The growth in loans and leases were attributable to the rising loans and leases in all business segments, including Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. Most of its loans and leases, around $386 billion, were from the Global Banking segment, while Consumer Banking ranked second with $317 billion in loans and leases. Most of the bank’s loans were residential mortgages and credit cards, with little exposures to the oil & gas sector. As a consequence, the Bank of America would not be affected by the consistent low oil price level, which would cause a lot of bankruptcies and defaults in the oil & gas industry. Because the bank has much more diversified loan books globally, we think Bank of America would have fewer damages caused by the current COVID-19 crisis than smaller banks in the U.S.

Source: Bank of America’s Q1 presentation

In 2019, Bank of America earned $32.75 billion in pretax earnings, after expensing $3.6 billion in provision for credit losses. If we assume 10% of its total loans & leases were hit by 2020, and those produced losses averaging 20% of principals, Bank of America would still be profitable for the full year 2020.

Bank of America has a global franchise and diverse business mix, which would give the bank a lot of strength to overcome the current global crisis. Thus, we are quite confident that the bank would be profitable for the full year 2020, despite the current COVID-19 negative impact.

It should be worth $37.80 per share by 2022

Compared with Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, Bank of America is the cheapest, with the lowest forward earnings multiple.

Source: YCharts

JPMorgan is the most expensive with 17.16x forward P/E while Bank of America has the lowest forward P/E of 15.6x. By 2022, Bank of America is expected to generate $2.70 earnings per share. If we apply its 5-year average P/E of 14x, the bank should be worth $37.80 per share, 70% upside from the current trading price.

Conclusions

With the global franchise, diverse business segments, and strong capitalization, we think Bank of America could overcome the current crisis. Although its earnings and market valuation would take a hit in 2020, our estimate of the bank’s fair value is $37.80 per share by 2022, 70% upside from the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.