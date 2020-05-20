We're more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it's been a mixed start to the year due to differing restrictions relating to COVID-19 from country to country. The Australian miners continue to be the least affected from a jurisdictional standpoint, while miners operating in Mexico and Canada have been hit the hardest. While McEwen Mining (MUX) had its challenges in the quarter related to COVID-19 related shutdowns, the company's newest Gold Bar Mine, which was supposed to be a transformative asset, continues to perform atrociously. Based on high costs from Gold Bar and the company's 49% owned San Jose Mine, we've seen a disastrous start to the year, even before mentioning the $80 million impairment in Nevada. A rising gold price (GLD) may lift all boats, but I believe McEwen Mining has too many leaks in its hull to keep up with the sector. Based on persistent underwhelming performance from Black Fox and Gold Bar and continued over-promising and under-delivering from the company, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

(Source: McEwen Mining)

McEwen Mining released its Q1 results this week, reporting gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production of 35,100 ounces, down 3% year-over-year with less production from El Gallo, and a minor headwind at the 49% owned San Jose Mine in Argentina due to a March 20th shutdown date. While the slight decrease in gold production year-over-year isn't the end of the world, the increase in costs in Q1 2020 was appalling, with consolidated all-in sustaining costs coming in above $1,680/oz. The Gold Bar Mine, which was supposed to improve margins on a consolidated basis, delivered an $80 million write-down in the quarter, and industry-high all-in sustaining costs of $2,177/oz. This figure is more than 150% above the projected all-in sustaining costs at the mine, and thus far, the capital cost of nearly $100 million is looking like a poor investment if things can't turn around. Let's take a closer look at the operations below:

(Source: Company Website)

Beginning with McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine in Ontario, it saw GEO production of 8,300 ounces in Q1 at all-in sustaining costs of $1,339/oz. The mine had a minor headwind due to the temporary shutdown on March 26th, with just under one week of operations affected in Q1. Since then, the mine is back up and running as of April 14th, and therefore, Q2 shouldn't be affected too much. While a temporary shutdown certainly didn't help the Q1 figures and costs were down 8% year-over-year, the mine continues to perform poorly, as all-in sustaining costs above $1,300/oz are quite high compared to an industry average below $1,000/oz. The average grade at Black Fox in the quarter dropped from 6.47 grams per tonne gold to 4.58 grams per tonne gold, and the company continues to work hard to replace reserves with barely 18 months of mine life left at Black Fox. Based on the shutdown, the company pulled guidance, as the mine is currently tracking well below FY-2020 GEO guidance of 37,500 ounces, and slightly above cost guidance of $1,200/oz.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to the 49% owned San Jose Mine in Argentina, it was also an underwhelming quarter, with 15,000 GEOs produced at all-in sustaining costs of $1,592/oz. While the 11 days of shut down that began on March 20th didn't help the Q1 operations much, GEO production was down disproportionately prior to the shutdown, suggesting that it would have been a weaker quarter regardless year-over-year. This is because GEO production was down from 19,900 ounces to 14,900 ounces, a decrease of 25%, and the shutdown only affected 11 days of the 90 days in the quarter, a difference of barely 12%. This lower GEO production led to the more than 40% jump in all-in sustaining costs year-over-year. However, it's worth noting that if we adjust for the change in the gold to silver ratio (94 to 1 vs. 75 to 1), the all-in sustaining costs were $1,441/oz. This is a minor improvement from the headline figure of $1,592/oz, but still leads to almost razor-thin margins given the company's average realized gold selling price of $1,591/oz.

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

Last and least, the company's Gold Bar Mine had a horrific quarter, with 9,100 GEOs produced at all-in sustaining costs of $2,177/oz. As noted earlier, these figures deviate massively from the Feasibility Study assumptions of 15,000 GEOs per quarter at all-in sustaining costs below $850/oz and given the mine's weak performance last year, it's not surprising that we've seen bad news coming out of the mine. As noted, the company took an $83.8 million impairment at Gold Bar, given that the company noticed poor reconciliation at the Gold Pick West orebody upper benches, with lower ore tonnes and lower grades compared to the block model. McEwen Mining noted that there's a possibility for a 30% reduction in contained ounces at Gold Pick, but further drilling will be required to define how big a deal this is and how much the future mine plan and reserve estimate needs to be re-evaluated. The company noted that they hope to release an updated reserve estimate by Q3 2020. It is worth noting that after factoring in $4.5 million spent on pre-stripping, a headwind of nearly $500/oz, cash costs came in just below $1,400/oz. While this is a much more palatable figure than the $1,887/oz headline number, it's still nearly double the costs that the mine was supposed to be producing at currently.

(Source: Company Website, Youtube.com, Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the consolidated all-in sustaining costs company-wide, the trend is clearly up and rising faster than the gold price, a big problem. All-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 came in above $1,150/oz, up 15% year-over-year, and we've started FY-2020 with costs jumping another 40% to $1,670/oz on a consolidated basis. This is a disastrous jump in costs and has wholly offset any benefit that we would have been seeing from the nearly 20% rise in the gold price year-to-date. Unless the company can manage to bring down costs significantly to finish FY-2020, all-in sustaining costs are on track to nearly double over the past four years (FY-2019 costs of $823/oz). Let's take a look at how this has affected the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], we can see that McEwen Mining is one of the only gold producers that is still struggling to post positive annual EPS, with a net loss per share of $0.17 in FY-2019 despite the spike in the gold price in Q2 and Q3 2019. If we look at the FY-2020 estimates, they're pointing to more net losses as well, with current estimates sitting at a net loss per share of $0.06 for the year. It's important to note that these estimates do not include the massive impairment as it's a one-time and non-recurring item, and net losses per share would likely be above $0.25 for FY-2020 if accounting for this. The whole point in owning gold producers is to benefit from their excess free-cash-flow that will eventually get returned to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks, or growth initiatives like investing in new projects to grow production. When it comes to McEwen Mining, this is not the case, and the company is barely treading water even with a $1,500/oz plus gold price. Given that 95% of the gold producers in the sector are enjoying a minimum of 15% margins at current gold prices, it makes little sense to get behind McEwen Mining unless one is yearning for weak margins and consistent net losses per share.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Many investors note that McEwen Mining rose more than 300% in 2016 in that brief cyclical bull market, and there's a high likelihood of a repeat performance. While this is a nice thought, McEwen Mining is a different company than it was in FY-2016, and not for the better. In 2016, despite a $400/oz lower gold price, McEwen Mining posted positive earnings per share of $0.07. In FY-2020, we're likely to see a net loss of $0.06 to $0.07, and this is despite a much higher gold price. Therefore, to expect similar share-price performance to 2016 despite a completely different situation is nonsensical. Unfortunately, the other issue is that the company's working capital is down to $25.3 million at quarter-end. If things can't turn around by year-end, we may see further dilution in the next 12 months. The continued dilution over the past two years has made generating positive annual EPS even more difficult, as profits struggle to keep pace due to high costs, but the share count keeps growing.

(Source: YCharts.com)

While COVID-19 didn't help McEwen Mining's Q1, the company had a disastrous quarter on deck regardless, given the continued weak performance out of Gold Bar. Based on industry-lagging margins, continued dilution, and a weak balance sheet, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid and rate the stock an Underperform in the sector. Some investors may argue that a rising tide will lift all boats, but the poor operational performance and persistent dilution have made it so that McEwen Mining is struggling even to tread water despite gold's advance. Therefore, I see no reason to invest in the stock as there are several gold producers out there with growing annual earnings per share that are paying dividends and enjoying record profits. If McEwen Mining does stage a rally later this year thanks to metals strength, I believe any rallies to the US$1.30 level would provide selling opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.