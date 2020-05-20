3M (MMM) pays a 4% dividend, which is a wonderful option for defensive investors. During these uncertain times, defensive stocks are more attractive to me. Even in a worst-case scenario we won't lose like airline investors did in the past. We need to ensure that the dividend is sustainable and we won't experience any catastrophic consequences by investing in the stock.

Dividends

The company is a well-known dividend king. It has consistently increased its dividends over the past 61 years. The current yield is double the S&P 500 average dividend yield and exceeds 3M's 10-year average yield by 50%.

Its 72% payout ratio might cause some concerns, as the ratio has increased considerably during the last 10 year period. In 2010 it was only 35%, but now it has doubled. The 'Payout Ratio' measures the cash dividend paid against the accounting net income. I do consider that the 'Cash Dividend Payout Ratio' is more reliable as it measures the dividend against free cash flow. The latter is safer now as it stands at 61%, giving the company more room to increase the dividend.

The dividend payout against operating cash flows are relatively low. The company only paid 46% of its 2019 OCF as a dividend. The biggest reason for the difference between the Cash Dividend Payout Ratio and the dividend/OCF ratio is the fact that in recent years the company increased cash acquisitions to maintain the growth of the company.

In 2019 alone the company spent 70% of its operating cash flow on acquisitions. The same year, 3M acquired 2 companies operating in the healthcare industry. For M*Modal, the company paid $700 million. This is a very astute acquisition as M*Model is considered an innovative business in the healthcare industry. The company provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems.

3M paid another $4.3 billion for Acelity Inc. The company develops medical technology focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications.

These acquisitions indicate that the management has adopted a strategy of continued growth and is prepared to invest as much as needed to maintain its revenue-generating capabilities. The management has announced that its first priority is investing in the business and the second is to increase dividends.

Business

The business is well diversified across the globe and different industries. The company possesses both cyclical and non-cyclical businesses in its portfolios, which allows the management to generate stable cash flows even during economic recessions. The company was able to generate stable revenue growth in recent decades. Since 1990 the revenue has grown by more than 300%.

The company operates in 4 sectors: 1. Safety and Industrial, 2. Transportation and Electronics, 3. Health Care and 4. Consumer. The first 2 sectors are more cyclical in nature and tend to underperform during recessions, while the latter 2 sectors are more defensive in nature.

In Q1 2020 all sectors increased except the Transportation and Electronics industry, which experienced a 3% decline.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Report

We might expect that in the upcoming recession all sectors might drop except the Health care sector.

The Health care division of 3M presents a very attractive opportunity as it develops high-quality respiratory masks at a very affordable (less than $1) price.

Today, lots of countries force their people to wear masks in the workplace and even outside. This is an unprecedented event and can cause exciting revenue opportunities for the company.

People have been forced to stay at home for 1-2 months during lockdown periods. It is natural that they now wish to spend lots of time outside. The government cannot force people to stay at home long-term. However, they also cannot allow the Coronavirus to spread again. This is why it must encourage people to wear facemasks to mitigate the possibility of further outbreaks. This is very beneficial for 3M as it already has a well-known brand in the field. Governments and big healthcare institutions are major clients for the product. In April, the Trump Administration announced that it is going to buy 167 million 3M face masks.

3M Chief Executive Mike Roman revealed during an interview:

The demand we have exceeds our current production capacity.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. healthcare workers will need 300 million face masks every month during 2020. At the same time, 3M and its competitors produce only 50 million face masks monthly. This means that the company needs to increase its capacity and secure the market share in this environment. I think that 3M is in a much better position than its smaller competitors to take advantage of this opportunity. It is a large company with a large cash balance that can be invested in the field very quickly. In 2020, 1 billion face mask sales would create an additional 3% revenue growth for the company. This might well offset losses sustained in its other sector businesses.

At the same time, the company is looking at other sectors to support increasing its production capacity. 3M has formed a partnership with Ford (F) who announced it will work with 3M to produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators.

During recent recessions, the company was quite resilient. In 2008 revenues declined by 8.5%, while in 2001 their revenues declined by 4.5%.

This time the drop might be less severe because 23% of sales come from the healthcare sector which will experience huge tailwinds during coronavirus crisis.

It is also worth mentioning that in 2017 the stock price experienced an all-time high result at $258. Afterwards, the price declined as a US-China trade war had started. A revenue decline followed and in 2019 the company recorded a 2% revenue drop. The revenue lost more than 4.5% in the Asia Pacific region, which represents 30% of 3M's overall sales. In 2019, there was a $630 million sales drop for the company. The Asia Pacific region accounted for 72% of these losses. The trade war had begun during the Trump presidency. It is widely believed that his opponent Joe Biden will soften trade war measures against China if he becomes president. If we believe the current poll results: Biden will win the upcoming elections, which might be beneficial for US-China relations and ease pressure on 3M sales in the Asia Pacific region.

Debt

In the short run, the company doesn't bear any liquidity challenges as its current assets cover short-term liabilities more than 1.6 times. Eliminating inventory and calculating current ratio we see that their assets fully cover all current liabilities. This might protect the company from any possible short-run shocks, and protect debtholders. In the worst-case scenario, the scientists predict the second wave of coronavirus outbreak, which might cause companies to cancel their production and disrupt demand for these products. I assess that the company is quite strong and can easily withstand this scenario if it becomes a reality.

In the long run, the company has more than $20 billion in debts. Although the debt to EBITDA ratio increased in the last decade it is still in a normal range, as the ratio stands at 2.2.

At the same time, the debt burden is well distributed among the upcoming years. Its annual debt burden doesn't exceed $1.85 billion which is less than 25% of its operating income.

Risks

The company operates in 70 countries and derives 60% of its revenues from outside the United States. Exchange rate fluctuations might cause problems for the company. Generally speaking, uncertain and recessionary periods tend to see USD demand rise as it is considered a global safe haven. During this time the USD value increases considerably. The USD index, which measures the USD against the currencies of other developed countries, has gained 3.6% in 2020. The MSCI EM index, which measures the USD exchange rate against the currencies of emerging countries, has dropped by 5.5%. This indicates that the USD has gained against these currencies. This trend would likely continue if there were another Coronavirus related shock. If this happens it might adversely influence the top line of the company.

Valuation

To find the intrinsic value we will use relative valuation and the Dividend Discount Model.

The relative valuation model shows that the intrinsic value is $120, which equates to a 20% overvaluation at the current $150 price. The current price even exceeds stock price calculated using 3rd quartile ratios ($133).

It is most appropriate to value dividend kings using the DDM model. Perhaps the most challenging part is the discount rate calculation. To calculate the rate we will use CAPM model. Thus we take the 60-month beta coefficient of 0.91, the 7.7% equity risk premium and the 0.7% risk-free rate, which results in a 7.7% discount rate.

Our model indicates that the current $150 value reflects a 4% annual dividend growth indefinitely. Though in the last 30-year period the company managed to increase dividends at 7% CAGR, although in recent years the dividend increase rate has slowed down. Considering 3M's huge scale and mature industry I think that even slower growth is possible. So I will take 7.7% discount rate and a 3% dividend growth rate, which yields a $124 stock value. This conclusion is consistent with our relative value, which indicated $120 stock value.

Conclusion

The company possesses a great portfolio of diversified businesses. Its healthcare sector will likely face great tailwinds offsetting headwinds in other sectors. A 4% dividend rate is a good rate for a company with such solid fundamentals. Though valuation models indicate a 20% overvaluation, we are ready to pay a premium to own the stock. So we recommend buying the stock at current $150 levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.