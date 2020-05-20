Trivago (TRVG), the travel search engine that sends traffic to partner OTAs like Expedia (EXPE) (which, incidentally, is the majority owner in Trivago shares), is in an unmistakable bind. Trivago, headquartered in Germany, has had to deal with a near-total stoppage of bookings on its platform as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded global travel. And unlike many of its peers that are direct OTAs, Trivago has far less resources on its balance sheet to deal with an extended crisis.

Already in trouble since last year as OTAs move away from third-party referrals on platforms like Trivago, the coronavirus threatens to deal a finishing blow to Trivago, even as the company vows to shrink to conserve cash and live to fight another day. Trivago just released first-quarter results that have never looked worse; shares wavered between gains and losses as a result, taking the company's year-to-date losses to about 40%.

Data by YCharts

In my view, investors should steer clear of Trivago. The company has given us a mixed bag of data. Top-line bookings and revenue trends have never looked worse and there doesn't seem to be a near-term path to recovery, but at the same time, Trivago's pledge to cut costs probably means it's not in danger of any near-term liquidity crunch.

In spite of all this, investing in travel stocks is already a contrarian position. Amid unprecedented pressure for this industry, I'd steer on the side of investing in larger, better-capitalized, and frankly better-known companies (I highlighted Trivago parent Expedia as a solid bet in mid-April; shares have risen 30% since two blue-chip PE firms took a stake in the company). Historically speaking, crises have a way of shrinking impacted industries and leaving only the strongest standing. Without any clear timeline to normalcy for Trivago, and with profitability metrics eroding rapidly, it's best to keep letting Trivago slide into penny stock territory.

Bookings data show frightening trends

Let's start with the obvious: with travel demand at historic lows, Trivago's main revenue stream of earning referral fees for sending customer traffic over to Booking.com and Expedia (these two "customers" represented about two-thirds of Trivago's revenue in 2019) is under even greater pressure. The OTAs were already in the process of reducing their reliance on third-party platforms like Trivago, and now the pandemic could provide the death knell.

Trivago's revenue declined -33% y/y to €139.8 million in Q1, widely missing Wall Street's expectations of €150.4 million, or -28% y/y. You can see more detailed bookings results in the chart below:

Figure 1. Trivago bookings results Source: Trivago Q1 earnings presentation

Every metric above is a disaster. Qualified referrals - or the volume of customers that Trivago sends over to partner OTAs - fell -27% y/y in the quarter as travel demand fell. But to add insult to injury, RPQR (the amount of revenue that Trivago makes per qualified referral) also continued its trend of slipping, down -8% y/y to €1.46.

We can also look at the referral data by geo in the table below:

Figure 2. Trivago qualified referrals by geo Source: Trivago Q1 shareholder letter

What's interesting to note is that while Europe and Rest of World (primarily Asia) fell around 33% y/y each, the Americas showed relatively stronger performance at -16% y/y. However, we also know that the pandemic hit earlier and harder in China, South Korea, Italy, Spain, and various other European countries in Q1, while the U.S. only became the most-infected states later on. This suggests that Q2 in the U.S. (if not for Trivago as a whole) will be far worse.

Linearity of bookings trends

It's important to note that the -27% y/y drop in referrals and -33% y/y drop in revenues may still only be a modest picture of how bad results will get for Trivago, because Q1 still had the benefit of a strong pre-pandemic January and an only mildly-colored February in several Asian markets.

Here's how Matthias Tillman, Trivago's CFO, described the monthly linearity of Trivago's bookings trends in response to an analyst question on the company's Q1 earnings call:

As we mentioned in our quarterly report, our referral revenue declined by more than 95% in the last week of March year-over-year. In April, we stabilized on those low levels. And even though we are seeing a small uptick now in May, our Q2 year-over-year performance will be materially worse than Q1."

In other words, a -27% y/y drop in Q1 pales in comparison to the -95% drop in March, meaning January/February have dramatically pulled the whole quarter average up. Worse yet, Tillman pointed to no hope of near-term recovery. Many technology companies, after pointing to a drastic reduction in March, have actually noted that April has stabilized (and in some cases, even caught up to lost demand). Tillman, however, seems to be saying that April is just as bad as March, and May only contained a "small uptick."

The key takeaway from all this is that investors have not yet seen the worst for Trivago. And I think that when global demand does indeed recover, Trivago will lose market share to the better-known, direct OTAs like Expedia and Booking.com. The reason for that is the fact that Trivago's basic business model is a form of advertising arbitrage. The company pays to bring digital traffic onto its site, and it hopes to turn a profit by referring that traffic onto other sites. But in the wake of the pandemic, Trivago has announced that it will need to cut virtually all advertising spend to conserve cash. Its brand prominence, as a result, will fade - and it'll be very difficult for Trivago to climb out of this hole.

Balance sheet update

Speaking of which, let's now turn to Trivago's balance sheet. As we can see in the below, Trivago has about €209.4 million of cash and short-term investments left on the books:

Figure 3. Trivago balance sheet Source: Trivago Q1 shareholder letter

The good news is that this isn't any immediate cause for concern. In Q1, Trivago's expense base totaled €355.1 million - but after we strip out the company's one-time goodwill write-down, depreciation/amortization, and stock-based comp, that expense base goes to €141.1 million. Furthermore, €111.1 million of this expense lies in sales and marketing costs, of which 92% was pure advertising costs. In other words, Trivago only needs about ~€30-€40 million per quarter to keep operating on a go-forward basis.

Figure 4. Trivago expense breakdown Source: Trivago Q1 shareholder letter

In response to the virus, Trivago has pledged to cut advertising spend to the bare minimum, while also saying it can find another ~€20 million of operating expense cuts through workforce reductions in the sales, marketing, and HR departments. This is detailed in the list of "coronavirus responses" below:

Figure 5. Trivago cost-saving measures detail Source: Trivago Q1 shareholder letter

All in all, we believe these actions will let Trivago tide itself over on its existing cash balances for at least a year. But because the bulk of the expense reductions Trivago is undertaking comes from the advertising front, the most likely scenario is that Trivago will emerge from the crisis as a much smaller and much lesser-known company.

Key takeaways

Resist the temptation to catch the falling knife in Trivago. Though Trivago's -27% y/y drop in Q1 referrals was already bad, the linearity of Trivago's bookings trends in March, April, and May suggests that the worst is still yet to come. And because Trivago plans to aggressively slash hundreds of millions of euros out of its annual advertising spend, we fear that Trivago will cede market share in the attempt to conserve cash and will emerge from the pandemic with long-lasting damage. If you're looking to invest in beaten-down travel internet stocks, Expedia is a great play that's undervalued in relation to its long-term cash flow generation potential, but Trivago is too small and too unpredictable to make for a wise, safe investment.

