Severn Trent Plc (OTCPK:SVTRF) Q4 2019/20 Results Earnings Conference Call May 20, 2020

Liv Garfield - CEO & Executive Director

James Bowling - CFO & Executive Director

Shane Anderson - Director of Strategy and Regulation

Andy Smith - Managing Director Business Services

James Jesic - Managing Director of Production

Fraser McLaren - Bank of America

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein.

Dominic Nash - Barclays.

James Brand - Deutsche

Verity Mitchell - HSBC

Liv Garfield

Good morning everyone and welcome to Severn Trent’s 2019/20 Full-Year Results Presentation.

I’m Liv Garfield, Chief Executive of Severn Trent and joining me, at a safe distance, is James Bowling, our CFO. Before James and I reflect on what has been achieved this year, I wanted to take this moment to say a massive thank you to all of my truly wonderful colleagues at Severn Trent for the outstanding work they have undertaken, in particular during the situation we all find ourselves in today. I genuinely couldn’t be prouder to be Chief Executive of an organisation where our teams have been so calm, so professional, whilst making sure they show amazing care for each other and the customers and communities we serve, making sure we keep to taps flowing and waste water taken safely away.

Now throughout the course of this presentation you will see lots of great examples of how we are leaving AMP6 in much better shape than when we entered it 5 years ago. But hopefully you will also see it isn’t only what we have achieved but how we have gone about it that makes me feel confident we are on the right path to be a truly sustainable business for the long term.

Now quite rightly I’m going to start by talking about the biggest challenge our country has faced, and certainly in my life time and how Severn Trent have responded. And perhaps most importantly I’m going to start with how we have responded to help people.

For our Severn Trent colleagues its been vital that they have safe and supported at all times. Whether that’s through the financial support of job certainty, agree a 3 year pay increase or supporting vulnerabilities around mental health, we’ve listened carefully and responded in a very best way that we can at all times.

For customers, we know that for some the situation is bleak right now. And where we’ve seen people struggling financially we want to make sure they are aware of, and can fully utilise the help to pay schemes we’ve established.

And for those with the struggles might make them more vulnerable this particular time, we’re also working hard to add to their unique situation to our Priority Services register so they can receive the bespoke service they need from us today.

And we know that right now the best way for us to play a role in our communities is to help the helpers. The amazing organisations from local food banks to national charities that are so stretched right now, they need our support more then ever and that’s what we have created a £1 million COVID emergency Fund to help charities in our region, and I am please to share that £500,000 has already been distributed to around 200 charities.

Now recognising we have a large local employer both directly and indirectly has been important to make sure we can play our role in supporting our supply chain during this time. Paying £38 million worth of small suppliers immediately to help their cash flow and making sure that we also remain open for business, securing future work for organisations in the Midlands so they can plan with some more certainty for the long term as well.

Now, its fair to say we’ve not been one of the hardest hit industries from COVID-19, but it has still had a significant effect on the way that we manage our business internally. And thankfully our well-practised and long established incident management plans meant we were able to quickly establish a new normal for our front-line and back office teams continue to deliver a great service for customers.

Keeping our people safe will always be our number one priority and we’ve been able to manage the situation well with our key worker teams, changing the way we work, make sure they got the right PPE and importantly explaining to public how they can help in this process by keeping the 2 [ph] meter rule, for example.

But we’re still very much planning for life beyond the current crisis. And whilst we do have to just work differently, our focus on making the most of our fast track status to have a strong start in AMP7 remains undiminished. It might mean different work is re-prioritised in the short term, it might mean people with capacity are re-deployed to give an extra boost in some areas, but rest assured, we are being creative in how we continue to deliver.

So turning now to look at our busy year as a whole, its been a strong finish to AMP6 with some significant improvement in many areas. Operationally, I’m pleased to say the improvements we’ve made for customers have earned a further £36 million for the Customer ODI rewards this year taking our AMP7 total to £174 million.

We continue to make significant strides in our water performance across key measures which puts us in strong position entering AMP7. And in recognition of our performance on Environmental measures we anticipate earning the highest accolade, the four star EPA status this year from the Environment Agency for the third year in five years.

Its also been our highest capital investment year in over a decade and one where schemes we’ve been working on for a while have come to fruition. So we invested £800 million in improving our assets taking our total investments over the last five years to £3 billion, delivering an improved performance and resilience, whilst also enhance the environment.

And that means as we think about the AMP7 period we’ve now entered, we can say with a good degree of confidence and despite the current situation that we will be able deliver a positive outcome for ODIs in year one.

And we’ve got the right investments and financing lined up to deliver a good AMP7 plan.

So I’ve talked a little more than I do usual for my opening, but with that I am going to hand over to James to talk us through the financials.

James Bowling

Thank you, Liv. And hello, everyone.

Despite these challenging circumstances, today I’m pleased to report a good set of results for the year just past, to round off a great AMP for Severn Trent both operationally and financially.

So let’s now turn to the highlights. Group PBIT of £570 million was in line with our expectations, and reflects our conscious deferral of customer ODI rewards into AMP7, and lower property profits compared to last year’s notable gains.

On Financing, our effective interest rate of 3.7% confirms a 170 basis point reduction since the beginning of the AMP. These combined to give underlying earnings per share of 146 pence, broadly flat compared to last year.

A strong performance on environmental commitments helped us deliver net customer ODI rewards of £36 million, taking total net rewards for AMP6 to £174 million. And combined with our Totex and financing achievements, we’ve delivered a strong cumulative AMP6 RoRE of 8.5%, and expect to be one of very few companies delivering outperformance across all three levers.

Financially, we’re well positioned to manage the COVID-19 crisis, with £755 million of undrawn facilities at year end and less than 2.5% of our debt maturing this year. And finally, we’re recommending payment of the final dividend for the year just past, in line with our AMP6 policy, to bring the full year payment to just over 100 pence.

A word now on the COVID-19 impact. While the pandemic has changed the way we’re working, so far we’ve been able to largely absorb the direct costs of lockdown disruption.

To assess the impact on our year-end household debt provision, we considered a range of published economic forecasts and government information, and also took account of our own experience of continued good cash collection from household customers, and low levels of direct debit cancellations over the last two months.

We’ve incorporated into our provision the indirect impact of activity restrictions on our debt recovery plan, as well a direct cost of £2 million for current good payers that may find themselves struggling to pay the balance of last year’s bills.

Looking ahead, none of us can confidently predict how the pandemic, and its economic consequences, will unfold over the next year. But our modelling and experience to date suggest the financial impact for us is likely to be in three key areas.

First, a reduction in non-household demand, with only limited offset from higher household demand. Based on the latest economic forecasts, we believe this has the potential to reduce wholesale revenue by £50 million to £85 million in the coming year. The regulatory mechanism allows us to recover revenue shortfalls in two years’ time.

Second, there’s a risk that a recession, and resulting unemployment, will mean more of our customers struggling to pay their bills, requiring an increase in our bad debt provision.

And third, the property sales planned for the year ahead may be delayed, and so we’re guiding lower profits of between £1 million and £5 million this year. We still expect these sales to happen, just later in the AMP. And we also expect an impact from COVID-19 on our non-household Retail JV, Water Plus, which I’ll come to in a moment.

Before we do that, let’s turn now to last year’s core business performance, starting with Regulated Water and Waste Water. Turnover was up £38 million, lower than the underlying increase in RPI, as we chose to defer some £78 million of our customer ODI rewards from ‘17/’18 into AMP7.

Our net labour costs were up around 10%, due to this year’s pay award and our strategy to bring more work in house, which is partly reflected in the lower hired and contracted costs this year.

Our overall cash collections on household debt continue to improve, and our aged debt recovery plan, targeted at difficult-to-collect early and pre-AMP6 debt, is showing promising results. We’ve increased our provision to take a prudent view of this older debt, as well as the likely impact of COVID-19 on our more up to date customers, and in combination these have increased our bad debt expense to 3.2% of household revenue.

Power and other costs were both up marginally as guided, and expenditure on infrastructure renewals was up £8 million, as we increased investment this year to close out AMP6 and some of our largest ever schemes.

Together with the increased depreciation on our larger asset base, total PBIT for our Regulated Water and Waste Water business came in at £512 million for the year.

Turning now to our Business Services division, which contributed PBIT of £65 million, marginally up from last year. We’ve seen good growth in both Operating Services and Green Power, which benefited from a full year of Agrivert trading.

Our total green energy generation increased by 19%, and we now self-generate the equivalent of 51% of our energy needs. And since April 1st all of our purchased electricity is from 100% renewable sources, delivering on our pledge well ahead of time.

As guided, Property Profits were lower this year, as we lapped the proceeds of the Teal Close sale in the prior year. We’ve now made £34 million since 2017 and remain on track to deliver £100 million in property profits by 2027.

As I mentioned earlier, the impact of COVID-19 has been felt most keenly in non-household, and in particular in our retail joint venture Water Plus. Prior to the pandemic, we saw a good recovery in Water Plus’s performance and cash collections in the second half of the year.

However, progress was interrupted in March, and Water Plus saw a tail-off in receipts as its customers went into lockdown, which has continued into April and early May. In total, we’ve recorded an exceptional loss of just under £52 million, reducing the value of our long term investment to nil, and writing down part of our loans to the JV. We’ve provided a more detailed breakdown in this morning’s market release.

Of course, the issues seen in non-household are not unique to Water Plus, and we were pleased to see Ofwat respond quickly with strengthened regulation to manage the economic consequences of the pandemic in the business retail market.

As a wholesaler, Severn Trent’s revenue risk from the impact of COVID-19 will be mitigated over AMP7. While the lower business demand will impact our financial results this year, the regulatory framework provides an effective true-up mechanism for revenue, allowing us to recover any shortfall in two years’ time.

And following Ofwat’s proposed changes for the non-household market, while wholesalers are being asked to provide extra liquidity to retailers, it will be fully repaid, with interest, by the end of the year and exposure to default is capped.

Turning now to our financing performance. Our effective interest rate is down 20 basis points from last year to 3.7%, and our overall finance costs continued to fall, despite our largest year of capital investment this AMP.

Overall, we’ve successfully brought down our effective interest rate by 170 basis points since the start of AMP6, to give us an AMP7 starting position comfortably below the embedded debt rate.

Let’s turn now to our debt. We’re exiting the AMP with a robust balance sheet and have continued to de-risk our debt mix over the year. We have £1.1 billion of facilities, and almost £0.8 billion of this was undrawn at year end.

In March this year, we completed the first issue of debt under our Sustainable Finance Framework announced in November. We raised £200 million for Severn Trent Plc through a US private placement, attracting new ESG-focused investors to our portfolio, at favourable rates, over maturities averaging nearly 18 years, just before market conditions turned for the worse.

Looking ahead, we only have one significant debt maturity in the next 12 months of £150 million, but of course we continue to look out for opportunities across global debt markets to help keep bills low for our customers. Overall, net debt was £6.2 billion, up £400 million due to high capital investment within the year, taking regulatory gearing to just over 64%.

Turning now to pensions. As a reminder, our IAS19 deficit in 2016 peaked at over £700 million, but we’ve steadily reduced this in the last few years through our effective hedging strategy, asset performance and a package of sustainable repair payments. This includes the new schedule of contributions agreed in 2019 that runs to 2027, which I outlined at the half year.

We’ve continued to benefit from that approach this year, with assets maintaining their value over the year despite difficult March conditions, in part due to a hedging strategy that has provided collateralised protection from equity and gilt yield shocks.

Our year-end position also benefited from a lower forecast for long-term RPI inflation, and a sharp, temporary spike in corporate bond spreads at 31st of March. Now while flattering, this latter effect has proven short lived, as spreads have narrowed over the last month. So, you should continue to expect us to contribute an average of £60 million a year throughout AMP7, in line with previous guidance.

Turning now to RCV. We’ve now invested over £3 billion in capital schemes since the start of the AMP, and shown tight cost control, with a real reduction in operating costs of over 7% in AMP6, including a 23% reduction in head-office costs over the past two years. We close the AMP with an RCV of around £9.4 billion, reflecting sector-leading real RCV growth of around 9% since 2015.

Turning now to RoRE, where our outperformance across all three levers has resulted in a cumulative AMP6 return of 8.5%. On Customer ODIs, we’ve delivered sector leading outperformance over the AMP, equivalent to 0.9% of RoRE, whilst providing £191 million of additional revenue for AMP7 in nominal prices.

On Financing, the significant reduction in our cost of debt since 2015 has helped us deliver 2.2% outperformance this year, and 1.5% across the AMP. On Totex, we’ve delivered a cumulative half percentage points of outperformance. This year’s Totex performance was impacted by our choice to reinvest some of the efficiencies we made earlier in the AMP to increase resilience and improve service performance in AMP7.

Let’s turn now to our technical guidance for ’20, ‘21. I’ll leave you to read the detail, but there is a few key areas I wanted to highlight. In Regulated Water and Waste Water, turnover will be lower year-on-year reflecting the impact of COVID-19. We expect this potentially reduce revenue for the year by between £50 million and £85 million, remembering that the Ofwat regulatory model allows us to recover this revenue in two years.

We expect our operating costs to be higher year-on–year, as new schemes to meet tighter AMP7 effluent consents increase chemical usage, and COVID-19 results in increased household bad debt. These will be partially offset by our insourcing strategy and a reduction in our IRE spend.

On Customer ODIs, we expect some measures such as Per Capita Consumption to become tougher following the pandemic, but we’ve re-focused delivery plans on others to offset these and we expect to outturn in net positive territory.

And finally, in line with our announcement in January, our guidance remains for our dividend to grow in line with CPIH. There’s clearly lots of uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 on the year ahead, so we’ll use our trading statement in July to update you on any changes to our guidance and again at our half year results in November.

So to summarise not only the year, but also to close out a very strong AMP for us. We’ve delivered Group PBIT of £570 million, evidencing the continued tight cost control demonstrated across the AMP, in the face of sector-wide cost pressures.

We end the AMP with an effective interest rate of 3.7%, putting us in a strong position for AMP7. And we close out with an in-year RoRE of 6.7%, and a cumulative 8.5% across the AMP, placing us amongst the best in the sector. We start AMP7 with a strong balance sheet, an efficient cost base, and the experience to deliver further outperformance.

And with that, I’ll hand you back to Liv.

Liv Garfield

Thank you very much James. So whilst appreciate the focus has definitely shifted onto the future prospects of AMP7, I did wanted to just take a moment to reflect on the scale of improvement we have made in AMP6 and the confidence that gives us for the next few years.

So I am particularly pleased we’ve been able to improve across a balanced set of measures delivering value for all of our key stakeholder groups. For our people, we said we wanted to create an awesome place to work and an independent engagement scores they reflect that. We’ve invested through training and reward, we’ve had success in creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone can bring their whole self to work. And that’s what created a special Severn Trent culture that many of you have commented on when you have the chance to spend some time with us.

Now our long-term focused investors have divested [ph] on a journey with us. They’ve lived through our first five year cycle of ODIs, political uncertainty, a robust and very thorough PR19 process. So importantly we are pleased to have been able deliver value for them through generating 8.5% of RORE outperformance, delivering against all three metrics of ODIs, Totex and Financing.

On ODIs, we’ve led the industry on outperformance by some distance which has delivered a return in AMP6 that actually created some real benefit in AMP7 and the RCV has grown by 9% as we’ve invested in our assets and carefully reinvested some of our Totex efficiencies to improve resilience and performance for the long term. And of course, the dividend, we’ve maintained a growing dividend policy allowing investors to responsibly share our outperformance.

So we’ve worked hard for our customers over the past 5 years. We’ve made sure that we’re much easier to deal with. We’ve kind of revolutionised our digital experiences and become a truly 24/7 business.

We’ve delivered the measures they care most about us, whilst keeping the bills the lowest in England and Wales. By more broadly in the areas in which we live and work, we’ve educated over 800,000 customers on water scarcity and how they can help the environment. We’ve made over £17 million available to those in the need through our Severn Trent Trust Fund. And we’ve played our part in starting the long road to decarbonisation by self-generating over 51% of our energy needs from renewable sources.

So if that was the story of the AMP, then what’s the story of this year? Well let me start with our strong water performance, and this is really a continuation momentum we’ve been building for some time. The careful investment and the changes to the way we operate are really yielding some big results as we head into AMP7 in a much stronger place on the key water metrics.

On Water quality complaints another double digit percentage improvements and that’s taken our overall AMP6 improvement to 28% reduction and actually only a small gap there to close in the first year of AMP7. And as this is one of those measures that runs on a calendar year, I am pleased to say that we’re feeling positive about the progress we’ve made 4.5 months into the year.

Our half year you might recall, we spent a good deal of time talking about our supply interruptions performance and I’m really pleased to say that the second half of the year was equally strong, meaning we’ve had our best ever year with a 61% reduction. And we can now head into AMP7 in decent shape on this critical supply interruptions measure.

And it’s not a similar story here on leakage, we’ve once again met our targets again this year and actually currently we’re on the right run rates to meet our year one at AMP7 target as well.

And as leakage, I thought I’d do a little bit more detail on right now with the dedicated slide on it. Now we all know that leakage is a bell weather measure for the water industry from both an operational and legitimacy perspective. But actually to us its important for an environmental and a sustainability perspective as well.

And the key drivers for improvement that come down to people and technology. In the past few years we’ve seen the power of getting teams to really own the local patch that they live in. Their knowledge becomes clearly unrivalled to that piece line network and they take real pride in keeping their local network in great shape.

Now you don’t have to be an expert to spot a visible leak which is why all of our business is encouraged to keep an eye on their local areas with an easy to use phone app to allow them to report it. And whilst having thousands of Severn Trenters keeping their eyes peeled is helpful, the real gains of course has come from the £10 million invested and rolling [ph] up 35,000 acoustic loggers over the last couple of year, so we can detect even a smallest leak on our network now.

As you know, we’ve also got a 2045 commitment, and its highly likely that some of the game changing pieces of innovation that will get us there have not even been invented yet. And that’s why by establishing the World Water Innovation Fund, by driving our own innovation pipeline we are confident that we are working with the right organisations, investing in the right technologies to be in the right place at the right time when it does come to light.

And in the meantime, we’re cracking all the installing half a million meters in the next five years, that will be a huge help in understanding our network even better and hopefully making our customers more water-wise in their usage.

Now let me move on to waste. And its been one of the toughest years of the AMP, not least of course, because we accepted significantly tougher targets as part of the waste uncapping process with our force [ph].

And it’s a combination really of much tougher targets combined to the particularly stormy winter, that means in our traditionally ver4y strong measures of Internal and External sewer Flooding have actually yielded a penalty of £19.5 million in the year.

Now whilst that’s disappointing on its own, when taken in the round, the decision to accept the conditions around uncapping have set us up strongly for AMP7 and have enabled us to turn what would have been a £2.7 million penalty this year into a £36 million ODI reward for this year and that’s against the context of the ODI waste rewards in AMP6 of being £226 million in the course of the last five years.

I want to stop for a second on pollutions. This is becoming an ever increasingly important measure for the industry, for our customers, and we have a real ambition to go beyond the target set in our business plan. We want to continue to be leaders on the environment and our pollutions strategy is a key part of that leadership.

We’ve had our best performance in a decade this year and outperformed even the stretch targets that were set by Ofwat. And as this is one of those other calendar year measures, I am encouraged by our progress to date and we look forward to hearing quite a more about pollution’s performance as we talk in the coming months and years.

Now we’ve been investing in improving the impact we have on the environment throughout the whole over the last five years. But its perhaps only now in the final year of the AMP as all of those projects come together that we can really demonstrate the scale of the improvement we’ve made. It is within these measures that really see a sustainable approach to finding solutions and how that can be brilliant business sense, that allows you to reduce costs, to make a positive environmental impact and deliver improvements that customers want us to make. And its that approach that we’re really excited about AMP7 and of course beyond, all of which I’ll talk about a little bit later.

Now these environmental measures have contributed £65 million of ODI reward in the course of AMP6. Your remember, in year four, we had a £11.4 million of catchment management and then this year its absolutely one of our asset highlights is our record situation on environmental measures and I think the team should be applauded for the great work they’ve done.

So those are investments in environment is one highlight to this year, and record capital investment in infrastructure is clearly another. I am particularly delighted to of course to completed our biggest ever scheme in the form of Birmingham Resilience, but we’ve also delivered many other projects. For example, additional sewer flooding resilience to the people of Newark and all of these projects leave us in good shape for AMP7.

I want to say things [ph] on our AMP6 capital programme. Its another great example of it not just being about what but how we delivered. The majority of our Totex efficiencies have come from thinking differently about how we design thins, building solutions in a more collaborative manner, forging stronger partnerships with our supply chain and utilising all the leading edge technology available to us. And it is with the backdrop of our AMP6 performance and the benefit of fast-track that we find ourselves in a good position at the beginning of AMP7.

Don’t forget, we’ve got a fast-track plan that have minimal intervention and that’s meant, we’ve been able to plan and to lock in much of the early years work already with 80% of year one contract is an example

We’re excited to see what we are capable of, as our approach now evolves from AMP6 to AMP7 to include our very own in-house design team and a broader range of specialist providers. Having greater control of our design, we think is going to be a significant help in our drive to Net Zero Carbon as we seek to reduce our Scope 1 carbon emissions, influence our supply chain on our Scope 3 emissions and of course, continue to invest in renewable energy generation.

Now whilst sustainability has been a theme running through much I have spoken about today, I wanted to try and draw it all together for you in one place, so you get a sense of how we think about the issue.

Sustainability is at the heart of our plan and of our business and of our strategy. We’ve just never maybe articulated as much that way. We’re really clear, if we don’t take care of the environment, if we don’t help people thrive, if we don’t continue to be a company that people can trust then sooner or later we cease to be.

Now in know that you know, that I love a shameless plug, so I am going to encourage all of you to visit the sustainability pages of our website to find out more, but also don’t forget to keep an eye out for the first dedicated sustainability report that comes out in mid-June, which is definite date for your diary.

Now sometimes I think its clear to all of us, commitments on a page they just don’t paint a strong enough picture, so we’re just trying to do, was to show a video that really highlights our approach to the environment in particular and the power of nature in delivering long term business improvement. Let’s watch this.

[Video Presentation]

I hope you enjoyed that. It's certainly makes all of us really proud to the approach we have for the future. So to summarise our year, we’ve had an operationally strong year where significant investment has put us in a great position for even more improvement in AMP7

We’ve made some big strides on the environment, on improving river quality and ramping up our renewable energy. We’ve delivered outperformance for all of our stakeholders in the process.

And with that, I thank you all for listening to our presentation, and I look forward to speaking to you later and answer any questions that you may have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]

Now, I’d like to hand over to Liz. Please proceed.

Liv Garfield

Thanks, Peter. And good morning, everyone. So we’re going to take questions. And you know, we've got on the call today, we’ve got myself, we’ve got James, and we’ve got about five of the senior team as well. So you don’t have just have to listen to James and I when we get to Q&A part.

So with that, we open straight up to yourself. He's going to start us off with questions. Let's just slow down if you're not careful.

Operator

There's already one question on the line, which comes from, its Fraser McLaren from Bank of America.

Liv Garfield

Hey, Fraser.

Fraser McLaren

Good morning. Hope you're all well. Thank you for the Q&A. Just a couple of questions if I may please. Just to clarify a couple of things that you mentioned on this morning's presentation. First of all the revenue impact from lower non-household volumes, can you confirm please that that will flow straight through to EPS this year rather than being adjusted in some way. Given that it's recoverable.

And secondly, you mentioned that you would update us with the latest Covid impacts at the next trading statement. Just to clarify, does that simply relates to the financial performance guidance or is there likely to be any reconsideration of the actual dividend? Thank you.

Liv Garfield

Very good. So I'll take the second question, then I'll hand say one to James, it sounds more complicated than the first. So yes, you're absolutely right. The only guidance we’re looking to give over the next trading segment [ph] in July is purely around what we've seen on the revenues in particular. We've said that we're confident that on overall operational performance we'll manage it and around across the ODIs [ph] we've said that cost wise we're going to be able to manage that within our Totex, something [indiscernible] We're not going to reconsider the dividend policy. We've made that announcement today. So it's purely around the revenue impact for the year [indiscernible] for non- households. With that, James?

James Bowling

Hi, Fraser. So yes, you're right. The revenue impact will unfortunately go straight down to EPS. So we won't be exceptionalizing it, because as we've said very clearly, you've got this regulatory mechanism that we’ll correct in two years time, but you should be accounting for that in your numbers.

And you know none of us are good. None of us can predict how that kind of the path out of lockdown is going to - it's going to happen. So what we've done is we've taken it, we've looked at the government's advice, we've kind of followed the latest on that and that's what has given us that range and of course we'll be out to give you more information in July and November as we can see how that's impacting.

Fraser McLaren

That's great. Thank you. Can I just ask a quick follow up please on that point and I mean, I appreciate that the regulatory mechanism provides for recovery after two years. Is there any risk do you think that the regulator will seek to ask the industry to keep that recovery over a longer period of time, given its unusual magnitude?

Liv Garfield

I think the way we think about this is, we're quite used to managing that complicated revenue situation based on ODIs. If you think about it we've made £78 million worth of ODIs in some years and managed that flow. So we’re quite adept to managing it.

You've actually got a number of things that can help the bill go up and down need in a year. So I’ll pass to James, just to check and cover more thoughts. But I think we feel comfortable that we'll be able to manage this in an efficient manner over the course of December.

James Bowling

Yeah. So Fraser, in any given year, right, you've got an element of risk that you have to manage. You've also got inflation and K-factor that you have to manage and then of course, you know, we perhaps more than others have had ODI rewards that we sought to manage that. You have to look at all of those components based on the impact on the original plan. You have to think very carefully about the impacts on customers and making sure that their bills are smooth. And that's what our customers have told us they'd like to see.

And then of course, if you do defer revenue, you do get the inflation benefit and the cost of capital benefit of deferring it. So there's all of those things that we take into account when we think about how we take that revenue in future.

Fraser McLaren

Okay. Many, thanks.

Liv Garfield

Brilliant. Is there another question Peter on the phone?

Operator

Yes, ma’am. The next question comes from the line of [Technical Difficulty]

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Good results. Sorry, I was [indiscernible] Good results. Showing good management, et cetera, et cetera. My questions. Firstly, the interest guidance. Yeah, okay. Okay, its going down is capitalized or going up as capitalized interest goes down, but you [indiscernible] would have thought would be dropping a bit just because inflation is going to be coming off?

My second question is payment deferrals, both household and transmitted to billing arrangements in water plus [ph] non-households. Anything on that at this stage and do you expected to last a full year or is it just one of those unquantifiable things.

And thirdly is it still possible to quantify where you think household bad debt could eventually end up? Do you think the rate will increase more than you put into the year end? Or – again, one of those things you don't know.

Liv Garfield

So I'll let James answer one and three. On number two, I think we've given you, I think really good guidance this year from where we are now and I don’t think we can get into any more detail, we just got to let the next period of time play out. So we - good thing as we talked to you again in July and again I guess the half year, and again I guess, for the Q3 trading statements. So we'll keep close to sharing what's happening. But I don’t think we've got any more detail on question two.

In terms of interest guidance, I'll get James answer that and then yeah, we can give you some thoughts around how we think about bad debt, which might help with our thought process. Again James will pick that up.

James Bowling

Yeah. Hi, Lucas [ph] So on the interest charge. Yeah, I've guided you to an increase in the interest charge and that's mainly just you know, the fundamentals are that there's going to be slightly less capitalized interest this year around just because it's a much smaller CapEx. So to put it in perspective, it's almost half the amount of CapEx activity this year versus last year. So that is going to have an impact on that.

And then of course, there is - you know, there is the interest – the increase in interest on - based on the fundamentals that we've got a larger level of debt because of the CapEx that particularly in the final year around six.

In terms of the underlying rate, so I'm not going to guide you in terms of the underlying rates. I mean, they have come down, not sure, that's true. And I mean, the big wildcard right is inflation. So you know, there are as many full cost of higher inflation, as there are lower inflation over the short to medium term. So you know, I don't - I can't tell you what that's going to be.

We have about 25% of our debt that’s index linked and the remainder is predominantly in our fixed, because as you know I've been kind of de-risking that position based on you know, getting to the right start point from seven. So inflation might have a massive impact on the go forward rates of interest.

Liv Garfield

And bad debts, do you have anything about…

James Bowling

Yeah, so on bad debt. This again is going to be tricky for anyone to forecast just because you know, bad debt, our bad debt across the whole sector, it is to a certain extent driven by the level of unemployment. And we just don't know what the recession is going to - it's going to look and feel like and what that shape is going to be.

The - in terms of the underlying kind of level of bad debt that we see, it's not the level that you saw this year. You can see that we made some adjustments to our provision, which I've explained in the RNS [ph] its probably made this year higher than the underlying run rate.

And I know lots of you have kind of looked at, okay, help me model what an impact could be and it will depend on what that recession looks like. But the last time, last time we kind of looked at it - you know, we had a recession that was around the 90 to 100 basis point increase in bad debts for a short period of time a few years. That was based on the underlying level. And so that's what a lot of people have been modelling.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Alex Wheeler.

Liv Garfield

Hey, Alex. How are you? Hello, Alex. Can you hear us? Oh! Mystery man. Alex are you there?

Operator

I think he is dropped. The next question comes from line of [Operator Instructions]

Liv Garfield

We lost him. Should we get to another question and come back to Alex, maybe Peter?

Operator

Certainly. Next question comes from the line of…

Deepa Venkateswaran

Deepa Venkateswaran, Bernstein.

Liv Garfield

Hi, Deepa.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Hey. Hi, good morning. I had actually just one follow up question on bad debt. So I think James when you were talking about 100 bps or so, if you take that you know, we are talking about maybe £10 million, £15 million impacts. If this were to become unusual, so way above £12 million, £15 million to £50 million or £60 million. Would there be any mechanism under re-openers or anything with Ofwat that will help you to claw this back in 2 years' time or 5 years time? Or is this basically something that shareholders have to absorb?

Liv Garfield

Brilliant. Deepa, the way we view price controls and working with Ofwat if you take a package over 5 years and effectively you sign up the package and you'll have some good things that come out of the package and you have some less good things that arrive in the package. But broadly, we take a view that in the round, these things tend to wash out a little bit. Of course, they then play into the next price view and the conversations there. but Shane, as you're new Head of Strat and Reg, do you want to make a couple of comments on that.

Shane Anderson

Yeah. So for the retail bad debt there is no mechanism for that to be shared like the revenues. However, it does feed into the process of peer [ph] 24. So the way of the retail cost allowance they look at the historic costs that we're seeing higher retail historic cost than that will flow into the allowance for 24 and beyond. So there is an indirect benefit there.

Liv Garfield

And I think what we're guiding to Deepa today is that we've had a good look at the negative things over the next period of time. We've also got some positive things. We've been paying for quite a while. Remember we've been fast tracked for a while, we’ve been paying for a while. We deliberately invested heavily in this last year about six [ph] to get ourselves in good shape on the Totex cost base.

And on the ODIs, so whilst we're bound to talk about some of the things that are coming out of COVID like bad debt and unlike some of those things actually we probably have a good chunk of things that are positive to allow us some offset.

James Bowling

And the other thing I would say is over the last decade, since the last recession, we've made a huge amount of changes to our credit collection journeys, which I think will make us a lot more resilient to this kind of an issue. So if you think about the - for example, we've got much more help in place, so we'll be – we’re already helping 70,000 of our customers with their bill. So we've gotten many more schemes that we can deploy to help people who struggle with their bills in the short term or the long term.

But secondly, our direct debit penetration is up in the mid 60% which is much more helpful in terms of maintaining kind of the underlying level of cash flows. Thirdly, I think we've just got much better at providing easy ways for people to pay. So there are many more channels that people can pay and we can adjust the plans if needed to make sure that they can keep on top of their bills. So I think there are lots of things that mean that we're well-placed to manage this going forward.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. Could I ask a follow up, if that’s okay?

Liv Garfield

Of course, you can. Yeah, go for that.

Deepa Venkateswaran

So just on the dividend that you've confirmed this year's dividend and the broad dividend policy, I was just wondering whether there were any discussions with any particular group of stakeholders that may have led you to consider that you should pause the dividend. So was there any such pressure that you came across would be just interested in hearing your views on the overall decision as well?

Liv Garfield

I mean, I think as you know dividend is a board decision, it's always something that's discussed in detail every year and this year I think we really gave it proper consideration and where we concluded is we're not taking government support. We're not furloughing teams, anybody at all the business. We think we can be a responsible employer. We've contributed millions of pounds to charity. We have 1% of our profits, remember to charities in our area. So we think we can help communities actively.

And we've been able to put more money to help customers. We deployed cash to help customers, whether it's vulnerable customers or whether it's a Severn Trent [ph] trust fund. And then the clinch became, but actually, there are literally tens to hundreds of thousands of small retail customers that actually rely on our dividend policy for part of their ongoing ability to make their way through the next couple of years as well. And whether you've got retired placement [ph] retired care workers, retired Severn Trent engineers, it felt like this was the right answer.

So it did have active discussion, but the clincher in the end was a strong retail base. It does rely on our dividend policy to actually manage their lifestyle over the next couple of years. And its going to be tricky for everyone in the UK.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from [Technical Difficulty] Deepa Venkateswaran, Bernstein.

Liv Garfield

Was that Deepa, another one. If maybe or we maybe got the wrong thing there, Peter, what do you reckon?

Unidentified Analyst

Robert Pulleyn.

Liv Garfield

Rob, brilliant. Hello, Rob. How are you?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Yes. So may I ask a high level question, and forgive the lens. So you know, Severn Trent really find itself at the center of social discussion, particularly given the last question and given the current COVID circumstances. You have to balance supply continuity versus bad debt considerations. There's the longer-term sustainability issues in water and your dividend as you rightly pointed out ultimately goes to many of the more vulnerable people in this current crisis. So how does management chart a course through this situation and in your opinion how should this be reflected in ESG considerations? Thank you.

Liv Garfield

Thank you. The way that we think you'll be judged, okay, is first of all that sense of the team of customers colleagues and communities. So the way that we're choosing to chart the course is to look through the lens and say, right now today, providing the support and help that each of those three types would expect and then almost if you were to roll forward time and reflect 18 months, five years from now, would we look back and say actually that makes us a leader in how we treated those three groups or not. And that's how we're looking. It is almost like the decisions of today, but then you know if you have hindsight in 2020.

And when I think about this passive ESG and I think the environmental part very clear. I think the G part is explicitly clear, and especially in our sector that's been made very clear then I think actually yes as you say it's most interesting and we've been rolling for good period of time, you know, what - how do have an index of measures that feel that you can judge whether a company treats its people, but its customers and communities fairly. And we've been running over is engagement, is an inclusion, is it fairness? Is it well-being, is it investment in skills. But then also is it affordable service and positive difference to the community? And in the end, we've kind of judged it's a combination of probably 10 to 12 different measures that feel like they work across many companies, so they do work across sectors.

But it kind of comes down to Ethos, doesn't it. And whether you're using the right guiding principle for people because you can have a policy or a rule book, but to some extent, we ask even at the very last moment before they do anything to consider are they doing the right thing. And that's all we're trying to do ourselves to the course of this particular pandemic is question on every judge point. Does that feel right in balance that we're doing the right thing for the long term success of Severn Trent, but also the short term financial health and well-being, mental health as much, as physical health of all of our colleagues and customers.

So I think it's a navigation and I think it's probably got a slightly securitous part sometimes. It doesn't feel like a direct part. You've got to reconsider and think and that's how we're thinking about it. And I suspect it will be one of those things we all will get judged. I'm sure in 18 months time, in five years time, we’ll definitely get readjusted and reconsidered as to whether we plotted that path correctly.

And you know, it's a really great question to bring up because it's probably - we're spending a good chunk of time mulling over as a management team, is that part.

Unidentified Analyst

Super, interesting. Thank you. Thank you very much. And I think thus far as we look ahead, I'm sure you'll bake out okay on that. But best wishes.

Liv Garfield

Thank you very much. Great. Peter?

Operator

Thank you. Yes, Liv. The next question comes from a line of [Technical Difficulty]…

Dominic Nash

Dominic Nash, Barclays.

Liv Garfield

Brilliant. Hello, Dominic.

Dominic Nash

Yeah, hi. I got a couple of questions please. Firstly, can I just go into the JVs, the impairment? What impact on underlying profit do you think that impairment will have on this year and also next year's numbers as well?

And secondly on ODIs, you stated there's going to be a couple of ODIs that will be materially more difficult to meet in a COVID-19 world. Is there a chance that as representation to offer what from the water industry to have a couple of these ODIs maybe suspended in light of given impossible tasks or lighten to talk please?

Liv Garfield

Let me tell you the ODIs, as you know, that's my math to mind topic, I'd probably choose to do that if we ever had to do math to mind topic and the way that – and you’re right, there are definitely three or four that are going to be hard. So for example it's very tricky to educate as many schoolchildren when you haven't got schools that are open. So that's tricky. Not that we're not trying to do quite a lot of online availability, but it's not the same as having booked in sessions to primary schools.

And to be fair, my children used to wash their hands and the flick of a hand somewhere near a tap. And now they give a good 20 seconds happy birthday song. We can see that that's definitely using more water. The PCC per capital assumption is definitely not going to be hit this year, right. That's just fact. You can call that now based on the first few weeks of water usage.

So there were some things like that and the way we view it though is we took a five year assessment and this is only one year of five years and so. And actually in the same way as you might lose on those, we have got some great other opportunities for other measures.

So we are for example finding customers are really reading things we are sending out. We're getting amazing readership of the messages on customers, 70% of customers are opening and clicking on the email and reading it. We've never had that before. So our ability to influence behaviour and other activities is maybe better than ever before in our lives.

So we do it as, it's our job across the round of the basket of measures to find upsides, to alleviate the bad sides. I think overall of what set it will do, is at the end of the first year then they will look at it and if they think that companies were penalized unfairly and the targets were clearly unreasonable in a different world, they'll take their own adjustment, but we're not going to making representations, we think of what has been a balanced fair, tough, but fair regulator in our experience over the last six years. So we'll leave them to make an industry view at the right point in time, but my perspective, we're guiding that we’ll be positive in year one at the AMP on ODIs regardless of those impacts, we're not relying on any change for our guidance.

And on the JV, I'm going to have James.

James Bowling

Yeah. Thanks, Dominic. So on the presentation I tried to lay out very clearly what the losses were of the JV that we've kind of recorded because the accounting for them is a little bit esoteric. But the one thing I did want to highlight was that there was an underlying trading loss, but the accounting rules didn't allow us to kind of leave those in the underlying results. So they were exceptionalized as well.

So there's about 6 pence on the EPS that you - some of you probably would have expected to see as a reduction in EPS in the underlying to reflect the trading losses of Water Plus that we've got exceptionalized. So that's 6 p is sort of the thing to bear in mind.

The overall - and then you can see on the reported EPS what the overall impact was of the write downs as well and the total amounts I think that was the impact of the reported EPS, was about 22 pence.

Now of course, a lot of that is - you know, those are book losses, they're not cash losses. Going forward, it's a little bit harder to you know to forecast what the Water Plus numbers would be and again it will depend very much on the kind of pathway out of lockdown.

But there is no investment value on the balance sheet for Water Plus because we've taken those prudent write downs and so that will impact the future EPS related to the JV.

Dominic Nash

Thank you. Just to follow up on that, if Water Plus doesn't pay you your cash. And I think it's what 60% that is a lot to pay you, but you obviously accrue a WACC on that or WACC plus 1% I think it is on that, will you be accounting for that as a financial asset and offsetting you net debt or will that be will it be so kind of working capital?

James Bowling

What a good question. I think I'll have to go and I will think about that. But I think you're right, we will be charging them interest because I think that is what is going to be happening across the sector, not least because it's going to encourage you know, Water Plus to manage their affairs appropriately. So yeah, it will be a financial asset and it'll be subject to the normal accounting for financial assets. I haven't looked that too closely ahead of that. But it's a good question.

Dominic Nash

Thank you.

Liv Garfield

Very good. Thank you for that. Peter, who's next.

Operator

The next question from phone comes from the line of [Technical Difficulty]

Unidentified Analyst

Mark Freshney.

Liv Garfield

Hey, Mark.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I've got two questions. Firstly, coming to Water Plus, my understanding is that you're still effectively carrying a loss of the value through I think £140 million or £135 million of shareholder loans which is effectively your remaining equity in the business. So I was just looking to confirm that.

And then somewhere I read, I think that there was a £30 million bad debt charge or additional bad debt charge within Water Plus. So can you – you’ve spoken about accounting from your viewpoint, but what is the total bad debts including the exceptional bad debt within Water Plus?

My third question was more on the household, the household bad debts if you like. There was only a £2 million increase which relates to the legacy debt. But it seems to me that the bad debt cycle had actually started about a year ago rather than now and that's something that we're hearing from other companies as well. So what is the underlying bad debt allowance within the price control? Thank you.

Liv Garfield

Great. Okay. Three good complicated questions there. So let’s starts off. And first of all James. So let's talk about the remaining equity in terms of the loans and Water Plus first?

James Bowling

There's no remaining equity, as you can see on the balance sheet, we have made some loans both us and UU. And the good news is they've actually paid down those loans in the year. So even though they've had you know, like it's been a tricky year. As I explained that we had seen some significant improvement, particularly in the second half in terms of cash collections which did enable them to write down those loans.

The loans that are on the balance sheet are on a commercial arm's length basis, they're effectively revolving credit facilities and they pay those down as they get their money. And so that's what - you know, that that's left in terms of the loans to Water Plus.

And in terms of the bad debt. Yes, they wrote down on an exceptional basis, they wrote down a £30 million of - as an additional bad debt provision. So keep in mind a couple of things. First of all, they've got to anticipate their view of their customers and how they are going to fare coming out of lockdown in terms of their ability to pay. And I think they've been quite prudent to kind of look at the impact, particularly on their small and medium sized businesses, who are going to struggle coming out of this.

But remember they also have a significant portfolio of customers that include some really strong retailers for example, some public sector businesses as well that won't be impacted. And so they've taken that into account as well.

I think the overall provision they've taken is prudent and of course, we reflect a half share of that in our numbers. But then they had to make those decisions on the provision at the end of the year and they couldn't really take into account the changes that Ofwat indicated after the year-end because it just isn't clear yet how those regulatory changes are going to manifest themselves, so you can't actually take accounts of them in the year end. But we see all of the intervention that Ofwat have been considering for the market to be positive. So both us as a wholesaler and Water Plus as a retailer.

Liv Garfield

And then just on the last point then, I think it's fair Mark you’re highlighting about household bad debt as to when did the turn in that change. I think there's a couple of points there. There COVID what we've done around that. And then there is our own performance and how we were looking to improve that.

James Bowling

Yeah, I think that's - it's a fair question and I have been flagging I think for the last 18 months that we have slug of a debt that's kind of at the beginning AMP and pre-AMP6, but we are recognizing that we just find it a little bit harder to collect. And I think at the half year I talked about the fact that we were mobilizing a really sort of good debt recovery plan that involves new ways of effectively interacting with those customers. And we have seen a really significant improvement on that intervention.

But I think I'm being realistic that some of the most successful interventions that we've made on the early days are going to be impacted by things like social distancing. So for example, the field visits that we were - we were doing really well on, we'll not be quite effective in the future.

But you know we do have to recognize that you know, it is going to be tough for some of our customers and that's why we've got some of the comprehensive plans to helping our customers, you know, such as the big different scheme that I think will be really effective.

Liv Garfield

The way we see that number, Mark, as James was saying, is saying, an opportunity for us to still improve a bit further, I think on the long term debt over the medium term ourselves with new schemes and new plans. Definitely some knowledge that longer term debt [ph] will be harder to collect the COVID world and then also some immediate hit from COVID in those last few weeks. And that's why you've seen the number move to that side this year and we'll manage that carefully over the next period of time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And just to be clear about one of the numbers that was within Water Plus it was £30 million exceptional bad debt charge, but there will be another underlying bad debt charge as well, what was that, so we can take the two together.

James Bowling

And the underlying bad debt charge will be included in the underlying trading loss. So I don't have those numbers to hand Mark.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay…

Liv Garfield

Can you follow-up on the afterwards just to help out?

James Bowling

Yes.

Liv Garfield

Great. Thank you very much. Peter, another question.

Operator

Certainly. The next line comes from a person who either hasn't recorded a name or was on mute. So if you press the star one, to make sure your line is unmated.

Liv Garfield

Okay. Mystery caller, press star one and see what happens. Waiting to hear some dulcet tones.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Liv Garfield

Hello. We can you hear. Whose that?

James Brand

Hi. Let's try. So rather I've been on mute. It's James Brand at Deutsche.

James Bowling

Hi, James.

James Brand

Hi. I hope you all, you and your families are all well and look forward to seeing you again when this is all over. I also had three questions. So the first one is just on – just about Water Plus, it's not critical part of your business, but you've given some quite detailed answers in terms of write-downs and bad debts and things like that. I was actually just interested in how it was performing all that, which I guess it's hard to separate from COVID, given how significant that could be. But I was just interested in how it's performing kind of ex COVID? Because there's obviously some issues with that business going through the course of the last year of some integrated issues. I was wondering whether they were behind you and ex COVID, maybe we could anticipate a better performance going forwards?

Second question is actually on pensions, so you obviously highlighted quite significant reduction in pension deficit. But also highlighted that some of that was driven by temporary factors around credit spreads, I was interested in, how much of that we should perhaps think about being sustainable?

And then also you mentioned that some of those by lower breakevens, lower RPI inflation expectations. Some of the drop in RPI inflation expectations have been driven by this review of RPI and the idea that over at some point in the next 5 or 10 years we could align RPI inflation with CPIH. I was wondering whether that actually happened. I presume that a lot of your pension liabilities are to RPI inflation, whether that would be potentially quite meaningful positive for you or whether you might have to adjust for the change in somehow in your - how much you increase your pensions for your pensioners.

And then thirdly, I might not get an answer to this, but worth a try. If we look at the upcoming regulatory period and we compare it to the last. Do you think that it will be easier or harder to deliver financial outperformance under ODIs and Totex in this period versus the last one? Thank you.

Liv Garfield

Brilliant. Three fab questions. James, first on pensions because he's chomping at the bit. He love the pensions question. So literally James, he's made it today.

James Bowling

So pensions accounting will be so exciting. Yeah, I think James some really good questions on there. So I'll just sort of unpack them a little bit. So the first one was there was this big - there was this big corporate bond spreads spike at the end of the year and that has come back quite a lot over the last month, which means you're going to see this across all reporters who reports on the 31st of March that they didn't get an IAS 19 benefit from this.

And I hope I've been pretty clear that you should see this as a temporary thing. And you know, I have signaled that you should continue to expect the cash flow - cash repair payments that we've agreed with the trustee to continue.

But there is - you're also right to say that, when you unpack it a little bit there is that corporate bond spike, but there is also a slight shift in expectations around long term inflation and specifically on long term RPI. I mean, we have seen the spread between RPI and CPI narrow, particularly, as you'd expect because that's where the consultation is focused on the 20, 30 plus end of the curve and that is really the market kind of expecting there to be convergence and they may - you know they are consulting at the moment and in August they – I think receiving all those consultations and they are also - they have asked people to consider whether that should be pulled ahead to 2025.

Now I'm not going to comment on what the right answer is, but you're right that it's having a positive impact on our deficit. And so that may sustain, but the credit spreads definitely won't sustain.

But I think underneath it, when you look at our overall approach, I think the hedging strategy that I put in place 2 or 3 years ago is giving us good protection and that has been incredibly important over such a volatile period. You know, we've always had a good relationship with the trustees and effectively agreed our contributions forward that were consistent with what we had in the original plan.

Liv Garfield

Very good. Thank you, James. I am going to hand to Andy now, [indiscernible] with me for the last couple of years. So and for Andy to share some thoughts on what to COVID what were some of the improvements you were seeing before it arise.

Andy Smith

Okay. I'll do that Liv. And if I may just on the COVID front briefly. I think we've got a lot of focus on the finance and the impairments and so on. I do want to call out to Andy Hughes and the team there in stoke, who’ve done a fantastic job in responding to it. As you’ve seen across the rest of Severn Trent, great focus on our people, customers and partners. So well done to all of them. It is difficult, the effects of the pandemic.

Onto the question, we are seeing improvement as James has said previously, we seen improvement in H2 to H1. We're not expecting the legacy issues in H1 to repeat. We're seeing an improvement in customer service, abandoned rates are down, complete rates are down and so on. Debt management, we're seeing improvement there, particularly on our key customers where Andy and the team done a great job.

Lots of work going on the underlying basics if you like of data cleansing proven really difficult in the market to get that sorted out as we've - as you've seen previously in energy and other markets, it's certainly proven to be the challenge we were expecting.

Big focus on the revenue assurance, core processes there, cost to serve. We've brought in external firm into help Andy and the team to drive that throughput pace. So we're focused on sustainable profit out of this business. We think we can achieve that and COVID aside, we're confident we'll be seeing that - that could be through this year hopefully, and if not in future years. So back to you Liv.

Liv Garfield

Thank you very much. And then answer the last of the questions James. So you recall that we don't give you guidance at the start of an app that says, here's what's going to happen on Totex and here's what's going to happen ODIs. So we didn't [indiscernible] and I'm afraid just to ruin your day, we're not at the start of AMP7 there.

A couple of things to contextualize. We did enter AMP6 with quite a sizable hole between our run rate and what we needed, what we've been given as the allowance. We entered this down in much better shape where we've got and we've got some natural plans in place to do our intensive in-house design work that happens to be leading on or whether it's the fact that we've been working on overhead costs. You would have seen us from our announcement from James script earlier.

We've talked about how we've save 20% of head office costs over the last couple of years. So we do enter best shape and then we can now see how we perform over the next period of time. To wet [ph] your upside in ODIs, so last and we've flagged that we thought we'd go for zero in the first year and so we said this was zero. This year, we are saying positive. And I guess, we're probably saying no more than that on the basis if we want to see how things play out over the next few months because its certainly not normal right now. But I will ask James Jesic, not Bowling, to share a couple of thoughts on a couple ODIs just to – I guess, you excited about some of things you were working on. James?

James Jesic

Thank you, Liv. Hi, James. So I guess you will know from AMP6 that we've got a really strong background in ODI delivery and I think Liv shared previously we've all talked about the fact there is really strong cultural focus within the organization, we understand the linkage from ODI performance to providing the best possible service we can to customers.

Now what we've been doing through AMP6 is really understanding the linkages between the end to end process across our Water Cycle and the positivity that that can have on various ODI impacts and we continue in that work going into AMP7.

So for instance, if I think about a number of our waste info measures, if we really or we are really understanding the true root causes of what causes a blockage on our network and more often than not a blockage can lead to a pollution, it can lead to a flooding and we're really understanding the propensity of our network caused by a number of factors, the propensity that networks to actually have a blockage upon it.

So just in that area for instance we're really understanding some customer behavior and the activity that customers undertake within their own home, whether that's the disposal of fat oil and grease, down into the – down the drain or whether it's the disposal of sanitary products and wipes into the toilet system all those things are potential blockage issues and with a lot of work to understand the most likely demographics where those sorts of things occur and we've got extensive education campaign already prepped and already developed building on the 800,000 people already educated this year – sorry, this AMP, to really continue driving up performance and that in turn will not only improve our blockage numbers, we think that will be benefits from the flood and pollution perspective as well.

And then think about the broader environmental challenges that we've been facing into, our work on biodiversity I think is really exciting for us as a business. It's something that we think not only good for the environment, but also again really improves our overall delivery.

So for example, if you think about, let's take peat land erosion, I'm sure that was the first thing on your mind this morning. Peat land erosion can actually lead to quite deterioration in raw water quality, it can also lead to flooding and excess water in rivers and all that sort thing. But really improve in peat land is up in the Derbyshire [ph] for instance. We're not only going to improve water quality from the rivers that we abstract from, which means less energy intensive and chemically intensive treatment, but we're also going to improve the overall propensity, reduce the overall propensity of the area to flood. So those are just some of the things that we're looking at.

Liv Garfield

There he goes. So no guidance, but definite enthusiasm. I think, is the summary.

James Brand

Awesome. Thanks.

Liv Garfield

Thank you very much James. Great. Any more questions coming through then Peter.

Operator

Yes. There are three more questions. The next question comes from the line of Martin Young.

Liv Garfield

Hey, Martin.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Good afternoon, good morning to everybody. I hope everybody is well. And just two questions from me. Sorry to sort of keep labouring the issue on bad debt, but bad debt is on the household side if I look at that charge of £43 million in FY ‘20 of which I guess ballpark that 15 relates to the age debt. If I strip that out and then run with this 100 bps increase in bad debt cost as a consequence of a recession and getting back to something in the low 40s, it seems to be what - where one might land is kind of reasonable sort of way to be thinking of things.

And then secondly on ODIs and how they might potentially shift if Ofwat is minded to do so. We've obviously got the CMA process ongoing with four companies. If as part of that the CMA comes out with an opinion Ofwat has been overly penal on ODIs and Ofwat is forced to make changes to the common ODIs, would those then flow through to all the actors in the water industry, whereas other parts of a decision by the CMA presumably would only apply to the companies that have raised the complaint on the CMA?

Liv Garfield

So very briefly on the second point, is that no, when you sign up to your settlement you take the whole AMP rights, you take in its entirety ODIs, Totex, WACC, the works financing. And it - that's what you take. So we think we've got a settlement in ODIs, which had minimum intervention. It is stretching. You could remember these ODIs, these are the measures that customers that they really care about most. So to not deliver on those targets, doesn't deliver customers what they really thought they wanted. One of the biggest things in the sector is legitimacy.

So they are stretching, and we've got to push ourselves to deliver these service improvements. But I think with psychologically in on the basis that we need to keep moving forward as a sector into increased and better service levels, so we wouldn't gain as we understand it, from common ODIs moving in that and we're committed to working hard over the next years. And you won't hit green on every ODI, on every year. That's just you know, like in the world of ops. But I think we can make considerable progress on service levels over the next five years. That's what backing ourselves to deliver. I doubt James is going to give you much more on bad debt, but I'll pass over to him in case I'm wrong here.

James Bowling

Happy to sort of talk to you offline Martin. I think the building blocks, I've given you in terms of what we feel our underlying rate is and you know, the best historical evidence we've got, which I've talked about, you have to also kind of take into account the improvements that we've made over the last decade in terms of the way we're running the book. I think I'm kind of giving you those building blocks. And yeah, I'm not going to give you a precise number, but I'm happy to talk you through if anything is unclear after the call.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Liv Garfield

I guess. Thank you, Martin. Peter, second to last question, you said?

Operator

Certainly. There are three more questions. The first one comes from the line that was recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Liv Garfield

Hello?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, for not recording my name there. Just a couple of questions around financing plans and looking into the next year, funding standard compared to sustainable green. And then you shown things and that's competitive and green. And then you shown in the maturity profile that the RCF is a 2021 [ph] maturities that drawn or undrawn?

Liv Garfield

James…

James Bowling

Good question. So we've got about £1.1 billion of facilities. And it was - I think we had about £0.8 billion was undrawn. So that kind of gives you that kind of you know, level of what the amount that was drawn at the year end. And since the year end, by the way we've been obviously monitoring cash flows weekly and you know, they've remained very robust.

Liv Garfield

And on sustainable financing, James in terms of your thoughts on green and sustainable finance for the future?

James Bowling

Yeah, we're really excited about. I think we've got a great story to tell. And I was really pleased to see you know, that the interest on the US private placement that we did in March, which I think indicates there's a really strong interest in ESG investors in our story and to invest on the fixed income side. And it was really nice to see that we got some new names coming in who were clearly interested in our ESG. So there will be more.

Liv Garfield

Craig, it sounds good…

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, thanks. Just one follow up. As we you think about the eligible pool of projects what's the envelope you're looking at currently and you look back period and you look forward in terms of what could you actually fund in that framework in 2021?

James Bowling

Yeah, well I think the really good news is that AMP7, a lot of our investment in CapEx is going to be very much focused around the sustainability and environmental agenda. So there will be lots of projects and I think it has some of - some of the things that James Jesic was talking about earlier in terms of catchment management and you know the overall kind of environmental improvements we can make, both healthy environment, but also reduce our treatment costs are exactly the kind of thing that I envisage funding through the green sustainable bonds.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Liv Garfield

Thank you. Peter?

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of…

Fraser McLaren

Its Fraser McLaren.

Liv Garfield

Hey, Fraser.

Fraser McLaren

Hi. Good morning, again. Sorry for going back with just one more quick one if I may. And you highlighted earlier on that you're not taking any external help in respect to the COVID. So I'm interested in your view on the cap on bad debts in non-households, which is effectively a protection measure. Just wondering how you view that?

Liv Garfield

So I think I have a different view on it too Fraser. So I think this is about protecting retailers, right. So there is a market that's been created. And if you think about the source of the retail market, if you were Tesco [ph] or a top titles, it's very tricky to manage 3500 [ph] stores in a world when you're getting those different bills. So there was a logic to create in that retail market.

And then some of those retail players have really struggled and the source of bit of thing is - is those retailers going to offer them to modal saying, we've got a real problem here. And then of what I've looked at it and said, actually, we can the market needs some help. So that is an Ofwat choice to go in actually what the wholesalers have done is actually provide liquidity, right? With provided credit into that market and really stepped in and have with these banks formerly by government for a speedy response to stepping. So we’ve received formal thanks from the secular states of being key workers during this crisis and being such rockstars through the last few months, but also for stepping in so speedily and helping a market that could have floundered and was really struggling. So I think it's seen by ourselves by offers and by government quite differently to that interpretation.

Fraser McLaren

Many thanks.

Liv Garfield

Okay. Peter, any last question. That was one of the.

Operator

Yes, Liv. There's only one question left. There was no name was recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Verity Mitchell

Hello?

Liv Garfield

Hello.

Verity Mitchell

It's me, Verity from HSBC. So it's a like game show for choosing.

Liv Garfield

[indiscernible] I wonder what excited, you are behind the sunshine. Okay. Right, we're ready, Verity…

Verity Mitchell

Yes, very project questions, I'm afraid. And one is looking at your costs, actually, and I noticed that your labor costs have gone up twice as much as the reduction in hired and contracted. Just wondering, is that a process that's continued? Or do we expect to see more roll off in hard contracted? Or is that something that happened in the last? And then just finally on, I suppose, FD CapEx phasing is it more like in line, but you've just moved things around in terms of projects you're doing in this upcoming years?

Liv Garfield

I think you've self answered it a little bit your questions actually. So you're right at the end of an AMP you do a little bit of making sure that you in the right space for the long term for the feature. So a little bit of some of those costs that comes out AMP costs where we've kind of said okay, we have the ability to vest now in the last year of the AMP to get us off on the right run rate to some measures and maybe in some cases we have in-source it, it costs you more the EU source because you have that double hit where you have the highly attractive cost for the year and you have your own people to bring on seat. So you've seen a little bit of some of the input costs. They are short term tricky and then they get good. But James wants to jump in and give me the look that says he got more detail. I've got hand…

James Bowling

And I think it's also important when you're looking at the group costs overall and not just regulated water waste, when you look at the group costs they have gone up because we've got a - we've got a full year of Agrivert trading as well. So not only have we benefited from their profit, but we also see the higher revenue and the higher costs across the cost base too, so keep that in mind.

Liv Garfield

Does that help.

Verity Mitchell

Yeah, that makes sense. Thanks.

Liv Garfield

I mean an ongoing basis we are confident of good cost control. We've got a good track record across control. And when we look forward, we think that there are more opportunities for us to get been more productive. So we're not facing into a situation where we're worried about a cost base. We feel that we've got you know, a good set up for the future.

Verity Mitchell

And the CapEx you just mentioned that you - it's more in line with the FD, but it might be just internally for few different things being faced different times?

Liv Garfield

Yes. So we think about things we've done this. So we've deliberately looked at, and we've learned a lot talking about water performance in particular. And we know that for example made to relay [ph] a critical part of your ability to do things differently, we know that if you spend more money on waste infrastructure you can get ahead of the curve.

And one of things that we did you remember at the very start of AMP6 is in the first year of AMP6 we invested heavily in some of the key areas we thought would yield success over the five years. The advantage this time around is we've got fast track. And am I getting fast track, you get the advantage of doing the spend that you might want to be and think about your network in the right shape to get your resilience set or the future, we've been able to do a bit of that late, now to get ourselves feeling comfortable about 40 [ph] measures we've signed up to. It's been a really lovely thing and that's one of the great things about fast track if you have quality understanding of your plan and the chance to begin to make progress and make decisions early on.

Verity Mitchell

Thanks.

Liv Garfield

Very good. Thank you very much. Well, thank you. Because I'm a bit worried at the start we had no questions. So I think as we lonely just us literally sat here and called. So a big thank you to all of you for all the questions and a big thank you for knowing our business so well to be able to push quite hard on our questions, as well so that's been fantastic. So with that, I think we're going to call it a day if I was okay with that. Very good. Over now stay safe, stay alert, and we'll speak to you all soon. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you, Liv. Everyone, that concludes your conference call for today. You may now disconnect. Thank you for joining and have a lovely day. Take care.+