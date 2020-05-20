Investors should consider risks such as the possibility of decline in growth of HSA accounts and assets in 2020.

HealthEquity (HQY), a prominent health information services provider and a leading administrator in the growing HSA (Health Savings Account) industry, seems to have been tossed aside during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides HSAs, the company also offers solutions for managing other types of healthcare accounts such as HRAs (health reimbursement arrangements) and FSAs (flexible spending accounts). HealthEquity administers HSA accounts on behalf of employers and health plans.

HealthEquity stock closed at $56.48 on May 19, 23.75% lower on a YTD (year-to-date) basis and almost 36.38% lower than its 52-week high of $88.78. Investors punished the stock after the company reduced its fiscal 2020 guidance in the fourth quarter earnings call on March 16. The company has slashed its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance from previously projected $812 million to $820 million to $770 million and $790 million, significantly below the Wall Street consensus of $821.5 million. The company now expects GAAP net loss of $14 million-$4 million and non-GAAP net income of $124 million-$132 million in fiscal 2021.

I believe that the investor panic about the lowered fiscal 2021 guidance is unjustified. Although there are definitely short-term headwinds for the stock, HealthEquity is a leading market shareholder in a growing market with a huge underserved opportunity.

What is HSA?

HSAs are triple-tax-free savings vehicles available for U.S. citizens to manage their healthcare expenses. Capital gains, dividends, and interest accumulate tax-free. Account-holders contribute before-tax funds to these accounts, which then continue to grow tax-free. These funds are not taxed if they are spent on qualified healthcare expenses such as doctor visits, prescription medications, eye exams, and dental care.

To qualify for an HSA, a person needs to have a high-deductible health plan. A deductible is that portion of an insurance claim that the insured pays out of pocket. The insurance company starts paying only after the individual has paid the deductible. In 2020, the annual deductible for an individual is $1,400, while that for families is $2,800. Individuals can make annual tax-deductible contributions up to $3,550, while families can make up to $7,100 in 2020. People aged 55 or older can make a $1,000 catch-up contribution in these accounts.

Increasingly, employers have opted for high-deductible plans especially for young and healthy employees, as it results in significant premium savings.

HSA can prove to be a huge market in these times of uncertainty

If history is any proof, then the penetration of high-deductible health plans is only going to rise in subsequent years. The trend was first seen during the recession of 2008 when employers keen to slash spending started switching employees to these plans. With the world now staring at an impending recession, the adoption of these plans may again see a big surge. This, in turn, will be a big growth driver for the HSA industry in the long term. According to Devenir’s 19th semi-annual HSA survey, the total number of HSA assets and HSA accounts at the end of January 2020 were $71.7 billion and 29.4 million, respectively.

There are many reasons why HSAs may make sense even in these uncertain times. In a bearish environment, people get extra cautious about their funds. HealthEquity’s savings solutions suit the needs of both employers and employees. An increase in saving behavior may partly offset the impact of rising unemployment in the HSA market. HealthEquity may also benefit from most of the tweaks in the healthcare system. As the U.S. government starts targeting healthcare costs, HSAs will most likely be a major part of any reform activity.

The recent pandemic has also highlighted the need for savings for future medical expenses. Then again, although HSAs are designed for medical costs, they can be used as a retirement or an emergency savings vehicle for people above age 65, although the withdrawals are taxed. Finally, the accounts are portable and hence, employees have access to these accounts even after losing jobs.

HealthEquity expects the HSA market to be worth $600 billion at maturity. The company saw record account openings in fiscal 2020 and had 5.3 million HSA members, $11.5 billion in HSA assets, and 12.8 million total accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB (consumer-directed benefit) participants at the end of January 2020.

HealthEquity estimates that while the overall number of HSA accounts in the U.S. grew YoY by 13% in 2019. The company’s organic HSA accounts grew YoY by 15%. Including accounts obtained from the WageWorks acquisition, HealthEquity posted a much stronger growth rate of 35%. The company also saw its YoY organic growth rate of 29% for HSA assets in 2019 exceeding the 23% growth of the overall market. Including the contribution of WageWorks, the company saw a 49% YoY rise in HSA assets in 2019.

HealthEquity is rapidly capturing share in the growing HSA market. In 2019, the company ranked #1 in terms of HSA account market share and #2 in terms of HSA assets. The company has become a prominent name in this industry, thanks to the many allied services it offers to customers. In addition to being an HSA administrator, the company also offers investment services in partnership with big financial institutions. So members can choose to invest funds in HSA accounts in partnered funds for higher interest or collect cash yield from HealthEquity. HealthEquity members are also supported by the company in saving healthcare expenses. The company provides services to help the individual ascertain the most cost-effective facility for getting a particularly costly healthcare service.

Lower interest rates have only a limited impact on the company’s overall performance

The dramatic decline in HealthEquity’s share price has been an outcome of the Fed’s surprise rate cut by 100 basis points to a target range of 0%-0.25% in March 2020. The resulting decline in yields on custodial cash forced the company to reduce its fiscal 2021 revenue outlook by 4% at the midpoint. This estimate is based on the duration of fixed-rate deposit agreements in the company’s custodial cash program.

However, there are few upsides in HealthEquity’s story. The company has reduced its revenue exposure to yield from custodial cash in HSA and CDB client held funds from 48% to 23%. According to Devenir, the average revenue exposure stands at 53%. The WageWorks acquisition has also reduced the company’s revenue exposure to the overall impact of interest rates and rate variability.

HealthEquity has historically earned a 75-125 basis-point premium over average 3-year to 5-year jumbo CDs (Certificate of Deposits), owing to high visibility to future deposits and flexibility on duration needs provided to financial partners. The company has replaced the depository contracts that expired last year with new deposits for this year in fixed-rate depository agreements. These contracts are laddered, with a maximum tenure of 5 years and an average duration between 3 years to 5 years. Subsequently, only a part of the custodial funds is exposed to variable rates and current conditions. Hence, the company does not expect its yields to have a direct correlation to treasury rates. Instead of a 2.4% yield in fiscal 2020, the company estimates fiscal 2021 yield on custodial assets to be 2.2%.

Reduced interest expenses on debt are expected to partly offset the impact of lower yield. The company’s variable rate debt is a natural hedge to rates on cash custodial cash assets. Assuming rates remain at current levels, the company will have to pay $20 million less in debt interest in fiscal 2021.

To further reduce the impact of the low-interest-rate environment, the company is focusing on efficiency management and cost management. The company is planning for approximately $50 million of achieved run-rate synergies from WageWorks' integration in fiscal 2021. While revenue synergies may be lower, the company plans to extract more cost synergies.

Hence, although HealthEquity has sharply reduced its fiscal 2021 revenue outlook, the profit numbers are not that bad. The company has guided for fiscal 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $1.70 and $1.81.

The company sees its business as mildly countercyclical

In August 2019, HealthEquity completed the acquisition of WageWorks, a deal that has vastly strengthened the company’s position in the growing CDB (consumer-driven benefits) segment. The company expects increasing employment to increase COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) activity, to ensure the continuation of health insurance coverage after a job loss. The company plans to leverage this opportunity by directing members to COBRA or other alternatives. Increased COBRA activity will translate into higher revenues in the form of fee per participant.

Investors must consider these risks

The biggest risk that HealthEquity may suffer from is a material decline in the growth of new HSA accounts. By mid-March, the company had seen requests to reschedule client meetings from face-to-face to virtual format. However, there remains a high probability of clients delaying the meeting or even delaying decisions to offer HSA accounts in this environment. This can have a significant impact on the company’s revenues. The company also sees a short-term impact on its commuter benefits offerings, considering that people continue to limit travel during the pandemic.

Then there remains a chance of a significant decline in HSA assets as retirees start drawing down on their accounts. The company, however, has not seen such behavior patterns and does not expect this to be a material risk in the short or medium term.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of HealthEquity is $60.0, implying an upside potential of 5.17% from its last close. The company is trading at a PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 88.45x and a forward PE of 30.19x, which is definitely not cheap. However, considering the increase in saving behavior in recessionary environments, I believe that the target price of $68 is a conservative estimate of the true growth potential of the stock in the next 12 months. I expect HealthEquity to grow its profits at a double-digit rate for the foreseeable future.

As of January 31, 2020, HealthEquity had $191.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $1.22 billion of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. Combined with profits, there is no danger to the company’s continuance as a going concern in the near future.

Analysts are mostly optimistic about the stock, although the majority have reduced target prices to reflect the impact of the low-interest-rate environment. On April 14, Guggenheim analyst Vikram Kesavabhotia initiated coverage of HealthEquity with a Buy rating and $56 price target. On April 13, SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis Demko initiated coverage of HealthEquity with a Market Perform rating and $53 price target. On April 8, Raymond James analyst Gregory Peters lowered the target price to $75 from $90 but reiterated a Strong Buy rating. On March 26, SunTrust analyst Sandy Draper raised the target price to $68 from $55 and reiterated a Buy rating. On March 17, Barrington analyst Alexander Paris Jr. lowered the target price to $65 from $86 but reiterated Outperform rating.

I believe that despite the interest rate challenges, HealthEquity is well-positioned to benefit from continued HSA industry growth and a broader portfolio after the WageWorks acquisition. The company’s portfolio has become partly countercyclical, due to the addition of CDB accounts after the WageWorks acquisition. Hence, I believe retail investors with above-average risk appetite and an investment horizon of at least a year should consider taking a position in this stock in May 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.