My view is that the airline only has to cut a previous 2020 EPS estimate of $15 to $18 down to $12 to $15.

The bullish news in the airline sector continues to reverse the highly negative view in the sector after the coronavirus panic caused Warren Buffett to cash out of the sector stocks at the lows. United Airlines Holdings (UAL) remains an airline with tremendous upside, if the company can return to previous income targets in a reasonable time. My investment thesis remains bullish on the air travel trend that the market is finally catching onto despite the previous disappointment surrounding a secondary offering near the lows.

Image Source: United Airlines website

Improving Trends

My bullish take on United Airlines and other airline stocks was based on the reality that people will return to flying. Investors can debate how quickly passenger traffic returns to 2019 peak levels, but the airlines only need somewhere between 30% and 50% of those levels to effectively eliminate daily cash flow burn.

The news this week has confirmed my predictions of a quick return to these basic levels of demand. For United Airlines, the most important data point was the forecast for July scheduled capacity to decline 75% from expectations, up from 90% reductions in May and June. The airline is effectively projecting a 150% increase in demand from the current May levels where TSA traffic is now about 9.5% of 2019 levels.

Other positive data points from the sector was Southwest Airlines (LUV) confirming that bookings now exceed cancellations to reverse the cash burn from refunds. Also, Delta Air Lines (DAL) confirmed plans to add flights to international destinations such as Paris, France and Cancun, Mexico.

These announcements gave the airlines a big boost off the Friday lows, but stocks such as United Airlines are still trading at the lows. The stock was rebounding until Buffett announced that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) sold all their airline holdings, then the Boeing (BA) CEO speculated that a major airline would end up bankrupt. Despite all of this negative news, United Airlines held the mid-March lows.

My view has held that an airline stock such as United would've rallied above the pre-recovery highs of $30, if not for these negative headlines. A prime example is United Airlines completing a secondary at $26.50 and now trading lower while equally impacted sectors such as Penn National Gaming (PENN) have soared. The stock bounced off $4 lows and completed a secondary at $18 while the stock is now at $26. Even shutdown Carnival Corporation (CCL) completed a secondary at $8 and the stock is now at $14.

My theory is that the airlines are the only stocks at the lows because the media has spun such a negative view that the market has missed the increase in travel demand.

Normalized View

While the view on airlines is very dire now, the sector has a bright future as airline travel has constantly thrived other past viruses and recessions. Once the airlines have plenty of liquidity and the daily cash burn is under control, one can plan for a return to normalization once COVID-19 treatments and vaccines reduce most of the risk from catching the virus while traveling.

Source: Statista

Under this case, investors have to return to the United Airlines view of 2022 EPS reaching $15 to $18. Due to the secondary offering, warrants issued to the government and higher debt levels, a return to normal traffic levels and income wouldn't produce the same EPS. On the flip side, the airline might benefit from lower fuel costs in the future to offset some of the dilution and higher interest costs.

For 2019, United Airlines spent $9.0 billion on fuel. The average gallon of jet fuel cost in 2019 was $2.09. A 20% reduction in jet fuel prices would cut over $1.8 billion out of fuel costs in a normalized view of 2021. Jet fuel prices are now below $1.00 per gallon at only $0.84 and could still double to $1.68 per gallon in 2021 and provide a 20% savings to airlines.

Source: Airlines for America

The airline had $43.3 billion in 2019 revenues and the company could clearly absorb some reduced revenues via fuel savings.

Normalized 2021 targets (based on 2019 numbers):

Revenues - $43.3B

Non-fuel expenses - $30.2B

Fuel expenses - $7.2B ($1.8B cut)

Pre-tax earnings - $5.9B

So just a return to normal 2019 levels with the lower fuel costs would boost pre-tax earnings by nearly 50% to $5.9 billion from $4.1 billion.

The big adjustment here is that United Airlines issued 43.2 million shares via the secondary offering. On top of this, the U.S. Treasury grant added 4.6 million warrants exercisable at $31.50 per share. The airline hasn't finalized the Loan Program amount which could add additional warrants of 14.2 million for the full $4.75 billion loan.

The new diluted share count:

Q1 '20 - 248.5M

Secondary - 43.2M

Grant warrants - 4.6M

Loan warrants - 14.2M

Total shares - 310.5M

Now, airlines like United have already indicated an intent to repurchase the warrants before they are actually exercised and dilutive to shareholders. Assuming the full dilution, United Airlines would see a 2019 EPS of $12.05 based on $3.1 billion in net income cut to $10.00 based on normal revenues and a higher share count.

The really big unknown for now is the additional interest expenses from higher debt totals. To date, United hasn't borrowed any excessive amounts. The $1.0 billion equity offering and the $1.5 billion loan portion of the grant is generally all the airline has done so far.

United Airlines failed at raising $2.25 billion in debt to replace $2.0 billion in existing debt, but the high interest rates caused the airline to pass. The airline has access to $4.75 billion from the Loan Program which pushed total liquidity to over $17 billion heading into May.

The devil is in the details here. The airline could easily see lower revenues matched with a similar level of cost cuts and even lower fuel costs, especially if United flies fewer flights, to generate similar profits in 2021 and beyond. My view is that by 2021 or 2022 traffic normalizes to 2019 levels and the airline is able to generate the same pre-tax margins as 2019.

The upside comes from lower share counts by eliminating the warrants, additional efficiency where United was forecasting limited revenue growth led up to a 50% EPS growth by 2022 and the potential to benefit from substantially lower fuel costs. My expectation is that United Airlines can quickly repay loan balances to where the original $15 to $18 EPS target for 2022 is cut to somewhere around $12 to $15 due to share dilution with upside potential.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that United Airlines is very investable at $25 on a return to normalized traffic by 2021 or 2022. The airline is already seeing the traffic rebounds needed to cut the daily cash burn towards zero, allowing for investors to invest in the stock knowing the eventual return to normal will occur.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.