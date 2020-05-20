These U.S. Companies Are Extremely Undervalued - Part 2

While they do not share the qualitative metrics of some of my top picks, if you're willing to shoulder risk, these companies can be considered.

We look at a number of interesting sectors, including finance and communications as well as real estate, where some of these stocks are found.

In this article, we continue from the last one and look at some of the most undervalued companies I consider quality currently available.

Our focus article series into undervalued US stocks continues in this article. Usually, in my weekly buys or corona focus articles, I focus strictly on Class 1 or 2 stocks with superb safeties, above-average credit ratings, conservative yields, and growth rates likely to deliver long-term returns.

In this article, we take a look at the 4 companies (though it's really 5) I consider the most currently undervalued on the US market. Usual disclaimers apply. These are far from all companies that are undervalued like this. If you see other companies that combine undervaluation with quality and you think I've missed something, let me know in the comments or through a private message, as I get a lot of comments!

In this, I will go by the amount of undervaluation as I see fair value in the company, starting with the lower and going up to the highest amount of undervaluation.

Please note that, due to the recent 3-4% surge in the general market, the theoretical undervaluation found in these stocks is no longer up to 200% (as mentioned in my first article), but has recovered somewhat.

4. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) - 71%

Usually, these companies come with a disclaimer on a lower credit rating or sub-par safety in the short term. FRT can be somewhat of an exception to this. With an A- credit rating, a conservative payout ratio based on OCF and considering the current valuation in terms of FFO...

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

...you could call this one of the best opportunities on this entire list, and you wouldn't be wrong.

FRT doesn't have the risk factor of later mentions such as SPG due to its dividend king status, and already presented statements that they have no intention of touching the payout. Expectations are for a small 7% drop in funds from operations for 2020 fiscal, and an analyst accuracy of 91% with a 10% margin of error suggests that there is some potential truth to these current forecasts.

If you consider the premium in terms of FFO valuation even slightly indicative going forward, you're buying at a potential upside of 25% per year until 2023, and even trading sideways until then will have you earn returns of 9-13% - and that's trading at recession-level valuations. This is probably one of the companies on this entire list that I don't consider necessarily should be here, given that the companies usually have some legitimate short-term concern in terms of cash flows. It doesn't seem that FRT suffers from these issues despite their sector, and even if they do, the company's fortress-like balance sheet nearly guarantees a stable long-term development from here.

A word on my metrics. The company is actually Class 1, not Class 4, but its undervaluation nonetheless merits a place on this list. My conservative price target here is $135/share, meaning the company trades at a current upside of 71%, has a "Very Safe" dividend, a 52-year dividend streak, Exemplary management, and 5% 5-year average payout growth. Out of all the real estate companies I follow, only SPG has a higher combined quality/opportunity score than FRT, and SPG is more heavily influenced by the opportunity score. In terms of quality, FRT is higher.

FRT is most definitely a "BUY" here.

3. Unum Group (UNM)/ViacomCBS (VIAC) - ~125%

A shared 3rd spot for these two companies, as the undervaluation is very similar. Unum yields about 7.5%, and ViacomCBS currently gives investors 5.04%. Both companies have BBB grade credit rating, and both companies' dividend safeties are considered to be "Borderline". Both companies even have identical total scores in terms of quality and opportunity - so the comparison, despite them being completely different companies, is valid in terms of investment prospects.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

With VIAC, we may either be looking at a trap if the road to recovery is long and fraught with more obstacles than we expect, or VIAC may turn out to be the undervaluation opportunity of the decade, with nearly 90% returns per year until 2022 - based on the somewhat doubtful earnings expectations for the next few years combined with a return to fair value.

While the speed of the recovery may be doubtful, there's little doubt that the company will return to its former valuation eventually. At current levels, it's simply too cheap for what the company offers, and the earnings expectations are fortified by a perfect 100% earnings forecast accuracy from FactSet (with a 10% margin of error) of the company either hitting or exceeding set EPS expectations. There are, however, the company-specific risks (read more about them in my ViacomCBS article), making the thesis more complicated. Be sure to read that before going into the company to get more of a complete picture here.

Turning to Unum, we find some amount of similar stability. The company will continue to pay its dividend at current levels despite headwinds. Despite COVID-19, the company managed a YoY EPS increase, even though it missed estimates, and the company has initialized a reserve building over the next seven years to address perceived shortcomings in the LTC reserves (discussed more in my article comments). This will impact company earnings going forward. These challenges do not change the fact, however, that the company's book value for shareholders per common share as of March 31st, 2020, was near $50/share. While an insurance company shouldn't necessarily trade at 1X book value, it showcases just how disconnected from previously-respected fundamentals the market has become - and that's how I invest in financials currently, by finding such undervaluations.

At current valuation, Unum could return 65% per year until 2022, merely at a return to 8X earnings. Even trading sideways or rising only to 4X P/E, this number is 30% annually.

A word on quality. As I mentioned, both companies are BBB rated, 5% versus 7% yields, and good relative safeties. There are differences. ViacomCBS has a lower dividend streak, lower dividend growth, and a wide moat with an extremely low 19.16% LTM EPS payout for the dividend.

Unum, on the other hand, has the longer dividend streak, no moat, a 12% dividend growth rate, a 20% payout ratio, and the higher EPS yield of the two. So, while the companies excel at different things, their prospects on paper look very similar in terms of valuation. Choosing between the two, if so inclined, should be done on the basis of sector allocation and investment time frame - I believe VIAC will recover sooner than UNM, especially with the LTC reserves now required.

Both VIAC and UNM are "BUY" at this time.

2. Meredith (MDP) - 160%

Recommending Meredith is hard, given that the company is part of the few American companies which have temporarily paused or cut the dividend - in MDP's case, they've paused it. Their logic is cost control, which can be respected, yet it should be noted that the company has access to nearly ~$400M worth of cash/equivalents and liquidity through a revolver.

Given company characteristics and fundamentals, Meredith will most certainly return - as will the dividend once conditions become better. The fact that the company "paused" the dividend also indicates that it will resume at the same level, though few things should be considered certain in this environment.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Meredith trades as though the company is about to go bankrupt, at a measly 3 times earnings. Given the wealth of brands, content, and revenue streams the company has going for it, I view this as quite an undervaluation. Expectations are for a fairly normalized EPS compared to 2017-2018, and this expectation is backed up by a near-flawless accuracy rating of 91% on a 1-year basis. Forecasting MDP based on this, however, or a return to normal valuation, becomes extremely tricky due to the extremes involved.

A return to even 7 times earnings in the next year could yield you over 120% returns even without the dividend. In the end, Meredith is a turnaround story, and I consider it likely that the company will turn around. COVID-19 impacts were less than I would expect for a company as focused on advertising as MDP. Revenue was down 6.5% YoY, and though this can grow worse, it's not as though Meredith operates with annualized negative earnings.

I go through more of the fundamental arguments for Meredith in my articles, but that being said, I'm not adding to my position at this time as there are better options available out there, and expected returns going forward are extremely opaque, given the market situation.

That being said, some information on the company in my system.

MDP is a Class 4 stock with a paused dividend, but whose EPS payout for the dividend on an LTM basis was 32.8%. On an expected NTM basis, based on current expectations, the payout on the dividend prior to cut is 60.71%. What this means is that, even if the very depressed expectations for MDP materialize - or lower - Meredith is still far from anything approaching an unsustainable payout ratio. Still, I can understand the cut we're seeing at this time. The company's credit rating is bad on a comparative basis to the communications companies I follow, at a B+, and even an earnings yield of 54% does little when the future is so uncertain. Still, I go by fundamentals, and I view the company to be at least 160% undervalued at this point, to a conservative 9-10X 2020E/2021E P/E.

I would buy other things before Meredith, but if you're willing to shoulder risk, then I believe Meredith should be on your list.

1. Simon Property Group (SPG) - 172%

I remain utterly convinced of Simon's long-term value and ability to return to normal valuation over the long term. Current trends are so disconnected from the company's fundamentals, that despite being exposed at nearly 4% of my portfolio, I sleep well at night owning stock in this company.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Simon remains A-rated, and despite corona, analysts are only expecting a 10% drop in company FFO for 2020. Forecasts for the company, while not exactly spot on with an 18% miss rate, and this being an unprecedented event, are still quite good. Even if every negative earnings metric materializes exactly as, or below expectations, the fact is that Simon currently trades at less than 5 times weighted average P/FFO, versus a usual valuation of 16.5X.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A return to normal valuations over the long term would, therefore, bring ridiculous annual returns. Even trading sideways or "only" returning to 7-10 times blended P/FFO, we're looking at potential rates of 23-30% per year. Bear in mind that the dividend most likely will be cut, though Simon has stated it will not be a 50% cut. However, when cutting dividends previously, the company has always reinstated to pre-cut levels once the crisis passed.

There are a lot of considerations when it comes to a thesis for Simon at this time. I feel the best way to showcase these is a link to this article, which I feel presents them well and also encapsulates some of the risks we're currently seeing with the stock.

The fact is, Simon is reopening its stores. International stores have been opened for quite a while, and the company has continued to invest heavily. How I feel about Simon Property Group is best expressed through my own stake - the largest non-Swedish stake in my entire portfolio, and the 7th-largest position overall. While currently down 31.3%, I've averaged down and increased my YoC to an amazing 9.1% during the course of this crisis. For now, I'm not buying more due to overall exposure, but I consider SPG to be one of the more buyable companies today - provided you're willing to shoulder retail risk (which in this climate is a big "if").

A word on quality. I consider fair value for SPG to be close to $155, which comes to around 14X FFO. This is a long-term valuation target, and I'm willing to wait for years here. The fact that Simon maintains A-grade credit, has a 10% dividend growth rate, a narrow Morningstar moat complemented by an "Exemplary" management rating means that Simon Property Group, despite a Class 3 stock due to measly dividend safety, is still the highest-rated stock I follow in the entire real estate sector. The reason for that is the high fundamental quality, coupled with extreme undervaluation, and this once again exposes the flaws in the system when put into relation stocks like FRT - which is safer. SPG is technically the better investment from a return standpoint if you're willing to shoulder risk - which I, in this case, am - but you should be aware of the risk the company saddles you with if you invest.

On paper - it's great, but the retail sector is facing headwinds one could argue it never has before.

Still, I consider SPG a very definite "BUY" here, and the currently most-undervalued stock that I follow.

Wrapping up

This concludes the article series on currently undervalued US stocks. Are these all of them? Of course, not - the market has tens of thousands of stocks, and arguments can be made for many. However, in my work, I follow around 420 companies across the world. I follow them because, based on fundamentals, they offer the sort of qualities that I could consider investing in at the right price.

What this list represents is which of these companies shows the most undervaluation compared to what I consider to be a fair valuation going forward. If you feel, however, that I've missed a crucial company, or consider a valuation on one of the businesses to be wrong, be sure to let me know in the comments. I rely on reader comments to provide constructive and interesting free content.

There will be a similar article series on non-US stocks to provide some diversification possibilities in this world, but as I currently invest mostly in US stocks, I thought it the fairest that my article priorities reflect my own current investments.

In the end, we need to be careful in the current market climate, and I hope this article provides you with ideas, both the companies to avoid as well as companies to potentially buy.

