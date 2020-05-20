The company is well positioned to take advantage of the expected consumer shift to online buying in a post-pandemic environment.

VRM has grown sharply but is producing increasing operating losses and has likely been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The firm operates an online marketplace for buying and selling used cars in the United States.

Vroom has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Quick Take

Vroom (VRM) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online marketplace for used car buying and selling in the United States.

VRM is well-positioned to take advantage of a potentially large shift in consumer buying behavior toward online marketplaces in a post-pandemic economic environment.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based Vroom was founded to source high demand used automobiles in the U.S. and sell them to buyers via its ecommerce website.

Management is headed by CEO Paul Hennessy, who has been with the firm since June 2016 and was previously in several leadership roles at Booking Holdings, a global online travel company where he served most recently as CEO of Priceline.com.

The company's primary offerings include:

Automobile sales

Vehicle reconditioning services

Third-party financing

Other value-add products and services

Vroom has received at least $900 million from investors including L Catterton, General Catalyst, T. Rowe Price Funds, Auto Holdings, and Cascade Investment.

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through a mix of online marketing and its Sell Us Your Car centers.

VRM sources high demand used cars through dealerships, wholesalers, and end users.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 15.5% 2019 15.5% 2018 15.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The SG&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of SG&A spend, has increased to 2.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

SG&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 2.4 2019 1.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market is significantly larger than that for new cars.

This represents a forecast the U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.

Additionally, used vehicles are becoming 'younger' in age due to greater 'off-lease supply and newer certified pre-owned vehicle' inventories.

The report estimates 'that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022.

Major competitive vendors include:

Carvana (CVNA)

Cars.com (CARS)

TrueCar (TRUE)

Numerous small publications

Management says its system offers a wide range of integrated services that buyers and sellers want and that other services do not provide the complete capabilities it can offer.

Financial Performance

Vroom's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased top-line revenue

Growing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 375,772,000 59.9% 2019 $ 1,191,821,000 39.3% 2018 $ 855,429,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 18,387,000 53.1% 2019 $ 58,859,000 -3.2% 2018 $ 60,807,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 4.89% 2019 4.94% 2018 7.11% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (40,959,000) -10.9% 2019 $ (133,148,000) -11.2% 2018 $ (79,892,000) -9.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (41,059,000) 2019 $ (142,978,000) 2018 $ (85,178,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (25,145,000) 2019 $ (215,636,000) 2018 $ (64,911,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Vroom had $169.8 million in cash and $262.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($207.8 million).

IPO Details

Vroom intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities, and Wedbush Securities.

Commentary

Vroom is seeking public investment capital at a delicate time for the firm.

The company's historical financials show accelerating revenue growth but high and increasing operating losses.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable; its SG&A efficiency rate has improved.

However, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on car sales has been severe, at least in the short term. But how severely has it affected the used car marketplace and for how long will the negative effects endure?

The market opportunity for selling used cars online in the U.S. is extremely large while the fleet of available inventory is getting younger and better over time.

The firm's major competitor, Carvana, has seen its stock dip sharply but bounce back in recent weeks as some investors view the online model as benefiting in a post-pandemic economy due to an expected lower preference of buyers going to retail locations.

Vroom is similarly situated to take advantage of shifts in consumer buying behavior.

Vroom will no doubt seek to go public before revealing its Q2 2020 results which are likely fairly negative despite being an online portal.

When we learn more details about management's assumptions on pricing and valuation of the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

