Aldeyra Therapeutics' (ALDX) CEO Todd Brady on COVID-19 Development Update Conference Call - Transcript

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) COVID-19 Development Update Conference Call May 19, 2020 8:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Joshua Reed – Chief Financial Officer

Todd Brady – President and Chief Executive Officer

Adam Brockman – Director-Non-Clinical Development

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen – Cantor

Justin Kim – Oppenheimer

Yigal Nochomovitz – Citigroup

Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Company

Esther Hong – Janney

Matthew Cross – JonesTrading

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Joshua Reed, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Joshua Reed

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me are Dr. Todd Brady, Aldeyra’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. James Gow, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development; and Adam Brockman, Director of Non-Clinical Development.

Please turn to Slide 2. This morning’s conference call contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Aldeyra. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of planned clinical trial initiations, Aldeyra’s possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financial position, business strategies and plans, research, development and commercial plans or expectations, trends, market sizing, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other things.

These statements are based upon the information available to the company today. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical site availability, staffing and patient recruitment have been negatively affected, and the time lines to complete our clinical trials may be delayed. Aldeyra assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the company’s forward-looking statements, including the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial position. Additional information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in greater detail in the company’s press release issued this morning and our filings with the SEC.

Now, please turn to Slide 3 as I introduce Dr. Todd Brady, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Todd Brady

Thank you, Josh, and good morning everyone. I'm thrilled to update you on the advancement of our second immune modulating therapy with a potential to target COVID-19. ADX-1612, our novel Hsp90 inhibitor targets viral replication and infection. And as we announced this morning, ADX-1612 has demonstrated nanomolar potency similar to or greater than that of remdesivir in an in vitro model and to our knowledge represents one of the most potent antiviral drugs described for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date. ADX-1612 may also down-regulate pathological host immune responses, especially immune cell proliferation that leads to pulmonary congestion.

What's particularly exciting is that we now have two distinct mechanistic approaches for the treatment of COVID-19, ADX-1612 complements ADX-629, our novel and orally available immune modulating RASP inhibitor, which targets the aberrant and elevated host cytokine response that leads to respiratory compromise, including the requirement for mechanical ventilation and other forms of morbidity in COVID-19 patients.

On Slide 5, the antiviral mechanism of ADX-1612 relative to that of other antivirals is illustrated. Viruses contained two general components, nucleic acids and proteins, and while most antiviral compounds including remdesivir, target nucleic acid replication, ADX-1612 represents a distinct and therefore potentially synergistic approach that targets the viral proteome. Together, compounds that target nucleic acids and compounds that target proteins may represent a more effective antiviral treatment strategy than either type of drug alone.

And in vitro experiments of SARS-CoV-2 infected transformed human cells, ADX-1612 was demonstrated to be at least as potent as and potentially substantially more potent than remdesivir and inhibiting viral growth and preventing cell death. Following treatment with ADX-1612, protection of infected cell viability was observed between 80 and 312 nanomolar, representing highly potent antiviral activity.

ADX-1612 is a highly selective inhibitor of heat shock protein 90, or Hsp90, which facilitates protein folding and therefore control the activity and persistence of hundreds of client proteins known collectively as the protein chaperomes. As is shown on Slide 6, Hsp90 is a well-described antiviral target and is required for viral replication, post cell lysis and exit and cell infection. Other less potent Hsp90 inhibitors have also demonstrated nanomolar potency against a variety of different viruses including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and hepatitis C.

Importantly, a comprehensive genomic expression profile of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was recently completed and published online on May 5th the principle target highlighted in the analysis was Hsp90 as can be seen on Slide 7. A low potency Hsp90 inhibitor was tested against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro demonstrating significant and dose responsive reduction in viral load. The expression profiling results emphasize the uniqueness of Hsp90 as an antiviral target and highlight the critical role of Hsp90 and viral infection with SARS-CoV-2. The authors conclude that testing potent Hsp90 inhibitors and COVID-19 represents a potentially important therapeutic strategy.

Slide 8 presents clinical evidence for the antiviral activity of ADX-1612. A patient with an Epstein-Barr virus transformed T-cell lymphoma that was resistant to standard of care medications was treated with ADX-1612. The treatment resulted in a reduction in circulating EBV positive cells approximately 50%, a finding that was supported by ex vivo activity of ADX-1612 against cells with viral infection. It's important to note that ADX-1612 has been clinically tested in over 1,600 patients in aggregate and the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of ADX-1612 have been well characterized.

The protein chaperome is also critical for the proliferation of immune cells, elevated levels of which can lead to pathologic inflammation and disease. Slides 9 represents a case report of a patient with chronic refractory vasculitis and autoimmune condition before and after a single dose of ADX-1612, which resulted in substantial clinical improvement. The clinical findings are consistent with the activity of ADX-1612 in animal models of autoimmune disease, which demonstrates the activity of drug in reducing immune cell count.

Thus in addition to the potential antiviral activity, ADX-1612 has the potential to partially mitigate aberrant immune responses that lead to the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19. The planned trial design, which is subject to regulatory review and feedback from government agencies is summarized on Slide 10. Consistent with other antiviral protocols, severe COVID-19 patients are intended to be enrolled. The treatment regimen is expected to be two doses of ADX-1612 over three days pending regulatory review, extension of dosing at investigator discretion may be possible.

Standard clinical end points including time to discharge, days in the intensive care unit, days in hospital and global clinical scores are expected to be assessed. The ADX-1612 drug substance manufacturing process is well-characterized and optimized currently at a multi kilogram scale. ADX-1612 is manufactured via a three step synthetic process and current supplies expected to be sufficient to support the proposed Phase 2 trial and potentially subsequent Phase 3 trials. The ADX-1612 drug product is manufactured as a concentrate solution for intravenous infusion.

The expected development milestones and clinical plans for ADX-1612 are listed on Slide 11. Our Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program application, or CTAP, is expected to be filed this month with IND submission expected shortly after regulatory feedback and clinical trial initiation is planned for the third quarter of this year. As many of you know, ADX-1612 is also being tested in the investigator sponsored Phase 2 EUDARIO Trial in ovarian cancer, which is expected to complete enrollment in June of this year.

Moving to Slide 13. As we announced earlier this month, ADX-629, a novel orally available RASP inhibitor, is in development for the prevention of cytokine release syndrome and other forms of aberrant inflammation that lead to severe respiratory compromise in COVID-19 patients. RASP are pre-cytokine modulators of inflammation and by inhibiting RASP ADX-629 and other RASP inhibitors such as reproxalap, which is now in Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis may prevent elevation of cytokine levels.

In an animal model of cytokine storm, ADX-629 demonstrated broad and highly statistically significant reduction in cytokine levels including TNF alpha, interferon gamma and IL-17 while upregulating the key anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. The data suggests that RASP inhibitors have the potential to represent immunological switches that may broadly modulate immune systems from pro-inflammatory states to anti-inflammatory states. The planned trial design for ADX-629, which now reflects FDA regulatory review and feedback from other governmental agencies, is summarized on Slide 14.

COVID-19 patients recently admitted to the hospital are intended to be enrolled. The treatment regimen is expected to be up to 28 days of ADX-629 administered orally twice per day. The proportion of patients on mechanical ventilation, time to discharge and other clinical outcomes in addition to cytokine profiles are expected to be assessed. As with ADX-1612, the ADX-629 drug substance manufacturing process is well-characterized and optimized at a multi kilogram scale.

ADX-629 is synthesized via a five step process and Aldeyra believes that sufficient supply to support the proposed Phase 2 and potentially subsequent Phase 3 trials is available. The ADX-629 drug product is manufactured as either a tablet or capsule or as a powder for reconstitution before oral administration. The expected clinical milestones for ADX-629 are listed on Slide 15.

Based on feedback from the FDA via CTAP, IND filing is expected midyear and clinical trial initiation is planned for the third quarter of this year. In addition, following application to BARDA's CoronaWatch program, ADX-629 has been accepted for CoronaWatch presentation with BARDA. The COVID-19 clinical program is one of three trials designed to systematically assess the immune-modulating potential of ADX-629 across the three major forms of inflammation. Allergic disease representing Th2 type cytokine disease to be tested in atopic asthma, autoimmune disease representing Th1 type cytokine inflammation to be tested in psoriasis and cytokine release syndrome, a combination of Th1, Th2 and TH17 cytokine inflammation to be tested in COVID-19. Phase 2 trials in atopic asthma and psoriasis are expected to begin later this year.

In summary, we are advancing two mechanistically distinct approaches that we believe have significant potential to modulate numerous targets associated with COVID-19, and we look forward to updating you on the potential developed milestones in the quarters ahead.

Now I'd be happy to take your questions. Operator please open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Louise Chen of Cantor. Your line is open.

Louise Chen

Hi, thanks for taking my questions here congratulations on the strong data. My first question for you is, if these two products are approved for COVID, where would they fit in the treatment paradigm for COVID? Since there are a lot of drugs in development, and I think it would be helpful to understand where it fits here.

Second question is, obviously, manufacturing development will cost money. Do you plan to partner your COVID candidates with anybody, or are you going to go it alone? And then last question I have for you is will there be any economic benefit for your COVID projects? Or do they help validate your science? Thank you.

Todd Brady

Good morning, Louise. And thanks for the questions. ADX-629 and ADX-1612 represent two very different treatment approaches that have roles in different parts of the treatment paradigm for COVID-19. ADX-1612, like other antivirals such as remdesivir would be used for severe infection. These are patients that have intravenous lines and where severe respiratory compromise and other morbidities of COVID-19 are already apparent. In contrast, ADX-629 would be administered theoretically prior to severe COVID disease. And as I mentioned on the call today, the protocol potentially could specify be enrolled for testing with ADX-629 immediately after admission to the hospital. So I think of ADX-629 as being more prophylactic and preventive with regard to severe disease, and ADX-1612 like remdesivir to be more geared towards the treatment of severe COVID-19.

In terms of your other questions about partnerships, we're always open to partnerships. My guess is as the treatment pipeline for COVID-19 evolves across the industry, there will be many partnerships. I think the ability to get COVID-19 therapy in our company or other companies will likely depend on broad-based collaboration. So I think partnerships are certainly something that will be critical across the industry.

In terms of economic benefit, too early to tell, I will say, though, with any company, not just Aldeyra that's working on COVID-19 treatments. There is a strong feeling of algorithm. I think one of the benefits of being involved in biotechnology is the outcome of our work potentially has the potential to help patients across a variety of different diseases. And COVID-19 is just the latest of many diseases that we think would benefit from our therapies.

Both ADX-1612 and ADX-629 are broadly applicable. Our company, Aldeyra is based on systems based approaches. That is we focus on drugs that have the potential to modulate numerous targets and thus would apply to many different diseases. So in the case of ADX-1612, I mentioned the Phase 2 program, in ovarian cancer, ADX-1612 also has the potential to modulate other immune diseases that are characterized by immune cell proliferation. And I think that ADX-629 likewise has the potential to apply to a broad-based series of immune-mediated diseases, and that's why we're testing it in the three different forms of inflammatory disease that I mentioned this morning, Louise.

Louise Chen

Okay, great. Thank you very much. And congrats on the data again.

Todd Brady

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Adam Walsh of Stifel. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. This is Edwin on for Adam. Congrats on the progress. First one on ADX-1612. Before an IND submission in the third quarter, do you need to do more studies and provide more data to the FDA? And also, do you know if there are any other HSP90 inhibitors are going to be tested in COVID-19 as well. Then I have a follow-up.

Todd Brady

We are not aware, Edwin, of other HSP90 inhibitors there could be, but we're not aware of any. I will say, as I pointed out in the presentation that HSP90 is a well-known antiviral target, not just for SARS-CoV-2, but for viral disease, in general. Viruses generally require the host system for protein synthesis and folding which means that for viruses to replicate nucleic acids for them to exit the cell via exosomes, for them to life the cell for viruses to infect new cells. All of that is HSP90 dependent for many viruses, again, not just for SARS-CoV-2.

So I wouldn't be surprised if there are other HSP90 developed programs in development, I'm not aware of any at the present time. Remind me of your first question, Edwin?

Unidentified Analyst

Do you need to do more studies before the IND submission between now to third quarter? Yes.

Todd Brady

Right. No, that's a good question. The COVID-19 regulatory process is interesting. And I extremely impressed with the FDA in terms of the efficiency and quality of their feedback that we've received for ADX-629. I expect the same thing for ADX-1612. So what's required going forward before IND or before clinical testing, is to be discussed with not only FDA, but other regulatory agencies. I will say that ADX-1612 has been in over 1,600 patients.

So as I mentioned on the call, the safety, the tolerability, the pharmacokinetics, all of that has been well-characterized in a variety of different kinds of patients, including patients with hepatic compromise or renal compromise or pulmonary compromise. So I think we have a very good head start in terms of Phase 1 type of data before entering the clinic for COVID-19.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. My second question is a big picture strategic question. We understand that you recently announced the company will prioritize the late-stage program in eye disease. Now we have two assets, ADX-629 and ADX-1612 to be tested in COVID-19, which is great. And we also know that you are looking for opportunities in psoriasis, atopic asthma and cancer. So my question is, are you considering to make a strategic change now? And how do you balance your current financial and human resources in these different therapeutic areas going forward? Thank you.

Todd Brady

The short answer is no. We're not making strategic changes, but I do think we're being nimble and reactive given COVID-19. As I mentioned, there is some altruism there, but it also helps us to accelerate the testing of our compounds in a clinical disease where there is severe inflammation. We are still very focused on reproxalap, which, as I mentioned in the call, is now in Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. We remain optimistic about the prospects for reproxalap as it continues to advance towards NDA filing. We continue to support our retina program, the Phase 3 GUARD trial and proliferate vitreoretinopathy.

Our mission all along in developing systems based immune mediating products has been to advance products in the eye initially as we recently announced, and then progress towards retinal disease and systemic disease.

I think the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that progression, and what you're witnessing here in the last – Aldeyra in the last couple of months.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks Todd.

Joshua Reed

Thank you, Edwin.

Operator

Your next question comes from Justin Kim of Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Justin Kim

Good morning all. Thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on the intriguing findings. Just wanted to drill down a little bit on the target patient population, as you look to signal generation for ADX-629 and ADX-1612, the device population seem to be quite broad. Just wondering, are there specific ideal patients that would be great for identifying such a signal for these respective agents?

Todd Brady

I think that's a key point, Justin, and one that I attempted to elucidate a bit with Louis's question as well. And that is that the antivirals, I believe, will be used for severe disease. And so if you look at the proposed synopsis slide in the deck for ADX-1612, the patient population looks and feel a lot like that, which is suggested for remdesivir. These are patients that already exhibit severe morbidity associated with COVID-19. The patient population for ADX-629 is quite different, because ADX-629 is orally administered. Because at least in animal model, ADX-629 has shown the ability to prevent or mitigate cytokine storm the notion with ADX-629 is to enroll patients just after admission to the hospital for respiratory compromise. So as to prevent escalation of the immune system to prevent cytokine release syndrome and thereby prevent the requirement for mechanical ventilation and other heroic efforts to treat patients with severe disease.

So that's how Justin, I would bifurcate the two patient population. ADX-629 is really geared towards earlier stages of disease. And like remdesivir, I think, ADX-1612 would be geared towards the later stages of disease.

Justin Kim

Yes, I mean, that's an interesting point. Maybe just a follow-up on ADX-629, there has been some hesitance to use sort of anti inflammatories upfront, we've kind of seen sort of those immune blocking agents use more sort of in the backline, I am just wondering what the differences mechanistically ADX-629might have that sort of give you confidence to use the agent more upfront in the paradigm.

Todd Brady

I'm thrilled to talk about the mechanism of ADX-629. Broadly most immune modulating agents that we have today targets specific mediators, I think of anti-cytokine drugs, targeting specific cytokines; JAK kinase drugs targeting specific enzymes. So problem with that approach is toxicity and severe dysregulation of the immune system. So when you target a specific factor, you have a digital response, on or off like a light switch. And I think that leads to immune system dysregulation, which can in theory potentiate infection.

So treating the immunological response to infection is a fine line, too much and the infection persists or exacerbates too little, and the host immune response becomes pathologic and leads to morbidity and mortality. I think the beauty of ADX-629 mechanistically at least, is that there's not one single target. RASP or a family of targets, which as I mentioned in the call describing the cytokine results that are in the deck for ADX-629, seem to represent a broad-based immunological switch, or as we like to call it a dimmer switch, which allows for analog modification of the immune system.

So we're not just shutting down one target, we're modulating the system broadly, which I think in theory allows for better adjustment of that fine line that I talked about when attempting to treat immunological disease associated with infection, but not too much so as to allow persistence or exacerbation of infection and not too little, so as to allow pathologic consequences of the immunological response.

Justin Kim

Okay, great. Maybe just a last question, I know you talked a little bit about what the opportunity in COVID-19 is and sort of the intent behind developing these two agents, is it right then to sort of maybe think about ARDS like infection and complications as sort of an opportunity, maybe that this might help give you that signal for sort of maybe in the way that the upcoming program for ADX-629 are also sort of somewhat signal generating as well.

Todd Brady

Correct. And I know we've had discussions with you about this in the past. And we agree with the notion that all drugs in development for COVID, or most drugs, assuming they're not vaccines, but drugs are in a sense advancing medical science in several different ways. But most therapeutics are not specific to SARS-CoV-2. And thus your notion about broader applications is absolutely correct. I think in developing these drugs, not just at Aldeyra, but across the industry for learning more about the biology of viruses, not just SARS-CoV-2. We're allowing for the development of therapeutics that could address future pandemics if not the second and/or third waves of COVID.

And finally, as you pointed out, success in COVID infection from an anti-inflammatories standpoint for [indiscernible] success in viral pneumonias broadly, and perhaps in ARDS and other forms of severe respiratory compromise. ARDS has been a problem for decades and still really has no good solutions. And I think one of the benefits, if you will of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the biotechnology industry broadly is developing therapies that could be applied to ARDS and other severe forms of morbidity that you typically see in the intensive care unit for which we have few therapeutic options today.

Justin Kim

Okay, great. Thanks very much for the questions and congrats again on the end-treatment planning.

Todd Brady

Thank you, Justin.

Operator

Your next question comes from Yigal Nochomovitz of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Thank you. Hi, Todd, just to add a question on the virus neutralization assay, can you just clarify are these two assays that you use where you're comparing remdesivir to ADX-1612 the same assay or slightly different assays? And also you mentioned the range was 80 to 312 nanomolars and the slide say 80 to 160, so can you just clarify? Thanks.

Todd Brady

Yes, the cell based assays, which are typically used to measure antiviral activity are semi quantitative and are qualitative. So generally companies will give ranges for antiviral activity, and it depends on how the test is interpreted exactly, what we do know from the test is that it was run head-to-head versus remdesivir. So we have an idea in our own test of the potency of remdesivir, at least in terms of a range. And we have an idea of the potency of our own drug, at least in terms of a range.

The potency of remdesivir has also been listed in the FDA fact sheet on remdesivir. So from a couple of different angles, I think we're able to estimate where the potency of remdesivir is versus our own compound.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And the range that you cited 80 to 160 is that EC50 as well?

Todd Brady

Adam, would you like to comment, Adam Brockman is our, our Head of Preclinical, would you like to comment on the assay [ph] cell.

Adam Brockman

Sure. Yes. So this is a measurement of cytopathic effect. And at this time we don't have an exact read on EC99 or EC50. The simple fact is that the cells were protected at concentrations above 80 in the animal, or that protection was conserved up into higher concentrations without seeing any cytotoxicity.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. Got it. And Todd, just back to your comments around, where you would deploy ADX-1612, you said in more severe infections and ADX-629 more as the prophylactic. I mean, I'm just wondering, given the activity potentially against CRS, is there no role for ADX-629 potentially even in more severe disease in view of combating CRS, because clearly that would be a problem for the severe patients as well.

Todd Brady

Yigal, the answer is yes. I do think there could be a role in the treatment of cytokine release syndrome. And certainly the preclinical data suggests that potential of ADX-629 in that regard. The clinical trial though, was designed to assess both prophylaxis and treatment. So the way the trial has been designed is that patients are at hospital enrollment begin treatment early on ADX-629, and because it's oral, and because in this trial ADX-629 will be administered via powder in a bottle for reconstitution. It can be administered via nasal gastric tube if patients are intubated.

So to get to your question about the treatment of severe disease, even with patients that require mechanical intubation, we'll be able to continue to administer ADX-629 through the course of the hospital stay and potentially as patients are discharged down to the hospital floor and hopefully discharge from the hospital entirely.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. That makes sense. And then I think you mentioned that ADX-1612 was an IV infusion and how complicated or easy would it be to make an oral?

Todd Brady

We have no plans right now to investigate oral administration of ADX-1612. I do think though that one investigation we might take is the analoging of ADX-1612 to generate compounds that may be orally available, but at this time ADX-1612 remains IV.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Right. Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Yale Jen of Laidlaw & Company. Your line is open.

Yale Jen

Good morning, and thanks for taking the questions and congrats on one more new compound into the study, just a few quick ones. The first one, I just want to continue the previous one to confirm the virus neutralization asset level is at 80 to 160 or 80 to 330?

Todd Brady

So the correct range is 80 to 320 or so, above that we haven't fully tested the compound and below 80, I think there's still little drug that is it's less likely to be active, but the range in terms of the cytoprotection data that Adam described is – the broad range is 80 to 320. Again, these assays are semi-quantitative. So what you do have is an idea of the range, especially relative to other compounds in terms of EC50 and EC99 that requires a more complex series of experiments that will undertake in the future.

Yale Jen

Okay. Thanks. That's very helpful. Another follow-up here is that you mentioned that ADX-1612 has certain level of anti – suppressing the immunity to some extent – you said early speaking. So would that be counter to the sort of desire for a patient to build up their immune response or antibodies and T cell response to find out the infection later on? Was there any potential contradiction there?

Todd Brady

So what's interesting is that, in the 1,600 patients that have been tested so far, primarily cancer patients. We have seen no evidence of myelosuppression, at least not at the doses we would intend to test clinically with COVID. So I don't think that at the level we would intend to use for COVID treatment will see any down regulation of the immune system that in turn turns out to be pathologic. As I mentioned before, there is always this fine line between too much immune systems, a down regulation and too little in the clinic and again, in lots of patients, we really haven't seen evidence of immune system dysregulation.

It's an empirical question as to what dose do we see antiviral activity, what dose do we see immune modulating activity? I think we'll have to work that out in the clinic. My guess is we'll start with doses that are antiviral. As I just mentioned with Yigal’s question, those levels are very, very low in the nanomolar range. We may not see immune modulating activity until higher levels of drug. But again, I think it will be empirical question, as to how to titrate the dose to maximize the antiviral activity, and at the same time, potentially prevent immune cell proliferation and other aberrant immune responses.

Yale Jen

Okay. That’s very helpful. Maybe two quick ones. The first one is in terms of the first study you proposed, would there be a dose so the ranging part of the – for ADX-1612? Or is it simply select one or two dose – one or two doses?

Todd Brady

The two comments I would make there Yale is that we have a very good idea of the maximally tolerated dose for this compound. So I think we know where to start. We have a very good idea of what levels are needed for viral inhibition. Certainly, the range – the ranges that we’ve talked about this morning. Whether there is dose titration or dose-ranging initially, whether that occurs in later trials, I think, is subject to FDA commentary. Certainly, we’re open to all those trial designs. And my guess is at some point in the COVID-19 development plan, there will be some dose ranging.

Yale Jen

And maybe the last question here is that the things work well, and would you consider or maybe partner were not to consider production at risk before all the study ends? Or you will wait until more certain about the outcome before thinking about the mass production?

Todd Brady

As we said this morning, we have enough drug, we believe, to cover the Phase 2 testing for sure, for both ADX-1612 and ADX-629. Both compounds are optimized in terms of process. They are characterized it up to kilogram scale. So I think for the time being, clinical supply is readily available, potentially for Phase 3 clinical testing as well. That really depends on the size and timing of Phase 3, which really depends on the regulatory agency feedback and feedback from other governmental agencies as well.

In the future, I think, we may look to manufacturing and supply partnerships. But all of that, I think, depends on the initial clinical data from the trials we’ve outlined today, Yale.

Yale Jen

Okay, great. Thanks a lot. And again, congrats on – so two shots on go.

Todd Brady

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Esther Hong of Janney. Your line is open.

Esther Hong

Hi, good morning. Congrats. And thanks for taking my questions. So first on ADX-1612, can you speak about safety and tolerability observed to date? And then second, when could we potentially see data from ADX-1612 and ADX-629? Thanks.

Todd Brady

Hi, good morning, Esther. ADX-1612 is generally administered in cancer trials at 150 milligrams per meter squared. That turns out to the optimal dose after many, many patients in Phase 2 and even the Phase 3 clinical trials following a dose ranging in Phase 1. The dose-limiting toxicity in cancer is GI, gastrointestinal distress. And again, we have not seen the other typical anticancer side effects at the doses we intend to use clinically, including myelosuppression.

Our starting dose for COVID maybe at 150 milligrams per meter square, it may be lower. I think that all depends on regulatory feedback. It probably also depends, per Justin’s questions, on the exact nature of the patient population we intend to enroll.

But the good news is the drug from a safety and tolerability standpoint is extremely well characterized. In terms of the timing for data, I think, that’s all to be determined, partially because we need to await INDs. We also need to see how the COVID landscape evolves. As you know, the therapeutic options in terms of investigational therapeutic options for COVID-19 are rapidly expanding.

I think there is probably some competition for patients. However, I do not expect a severe shortage of patients, especially if there are future waves of COVID infection, which I think most experts would argue will occur. But timing, if we begin in the third quarter for both of these compounds as we expect, timing could be anywhere from the end of the year to early next year, depending again on the size and nature of the trials that will be elucidated with regulatory feedback.

Esther Hong

Great. Thank you.

Todd Brady

Thanks, Esther.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matthew Cross of JonesTrading. Your line is open.

Matthew Cross

Good morning, everybody. Congrats on the steps forward here for ADX-1612 and ADX-629, and thanks for taking my questions. I was wondering a few things about ADX-1612. So first off, I guess, I was glad to hear that HSP90 was highlighted as a target for treatment of COVID-19 in this recent paper. But could you maybe speak to a couple of points here. One being the kind of relatively low positive correlation that was listed here between HSP90 mRNA and SARS-CoV-2 viral load.

And then maybe also how effective this less potent HSP90 inhibitor that was described in the paper was in terms of reducing viral load in order to kind of contrast ADX-1612’s potency with this other HSP90. I’m trying to get a better sense of how much more potent ADX-1612 needs to be relative to some of these results that we’re seeing in order to be reasonably effective in this setting. And maybe taking into account that it may also be used as part of a combination?

Todd Brady

Right. So the combination, Matt, is fascinating because all of these tests are done with monotherapy. And as we know, in the clinical world, especially with COVID-19, there’s unlikely to be monotherapy and for good reason because drugs can work additively or synergistically. So all of our comments today and the data that we’ve discussed are really all about monotherapy. And I think that empirically in the clinic will have a better idea of how these drugs behave in setting a polypharmacy as time goes on. The paper released on May 5 was particularly fascinating.

First of all, a whole genome expression analysis was performed. I note that really, the only target that’s exclusively highlighted in that paper is HSP90, which is why the authors took the extra step of testing an HSP90 inhibitor. Now the inhibitor they used is a first generation HSP90 inhibitor of low potency as the authors point out. Which is why they concluded that HSP90 inhibitors that are currently being clinically tested that represent the second-generation of compound is worth investigating for COVID-19.

I think you correctly point out that the potency of the inhibitor used by the authors in that paper is in the hundreds of nanomolar. But we found that actually quite encouraging because it’s certainly in the nanomolar range and confirm activity of HSP90 inhibitors as antivirals. And it also confirms the ranges we cited this morning, which are obviously lower. Authors reported with a lower potency, HSP90 inhibitor.

Matthew Cross

Got it. Okay. That’s very helpful, Todd. Thanks. And then I had another question about kind of extrapolating from the results the ADX-1612 was generated in EBV-infected patients. I guess, how much overlap would you say there is in the pathology of EBV and SARS-CoV-2, from what we know so far?

And secondly, it looks like after producing more than a 50% reduction, if I’m reading the chart right here, in the number of infected cells, there was a bit of a resurgence over time. So I was wondering how we should interpret that finding? If this is related to kind of the number of patients involved in that analysis and just noise in data? Or something more serious like viral adaptation to the treatment?

Todd Brady

Yes. I think it’s noise in data. The EBV-infected patient represents a single patient that was tested. So I don’t know that we can draw conclusions quantitatively over time in terms of response. But your first point is absolutely correct in that HSP90 is broadly used by viruses. All viruses in a way behave in the same manner. They infect cells – they replicate their nucleic acids, either RNA or DNA. They form protein by hijacking the host protein synthesis system. And those proteins are designed to infer more nucleic acid replication and to build viral protein coats and other things.

And then HSP90 is used for cells for viruses to exit cells and life [ph] cells. And then finally, HSP90 is important in the cellular infection process as viruses enter other cells. And that’s true pretty much across all viruses. If you go to the literature, it’s easy to find other nanomolar like potencies with HSP90 inhibitors for other viruses, and Rubella is one that comes to mind. So I think the data we have in the deck, plus the data and the literature, plus the interest sort of broadly in the scientific community about using HSP90 as a broad-based antiviral approach really supports the notion of investigating the ADX-1612 in COVID.

Matthew Cross

Great, okay. Now, I think that all logically follows. Looking forward to seeing the results or the initiation of the trials at the very least in the second half of the year. Thanks, guys.

Todd Brady

Thank you, Matt.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now return the call to Dr. Brady.

Todd Brady

I want to thank you all again for joining us today for this important announcement. And as always, we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.