Despite a relatively expensive valuation, I am a buyer because the stock remains down from the February highs, yet the pandemic poses no threat to its long-term growth.

The company is very well-managed and has grown the top line and core earnings each year since becoming a public company.

Investment Thesis

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) operates in the fast-growing market for renewables and sustainable infrastructure. The company has shown previous success in both expanding its portfolio and delivering returns for shareholders, and it remains in a strong position for growth looking forward. Investors have partially recognized the company's promising prospects and rewarded the stock with a somewhat high valuation, but I believe there is still plenty of room left to run. In the meantime, investors can still collect a solid yield above 4%.

Brief Company Description

Hannon Armstrong, an Annapolis-based REIT, invests capital in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable infrastructure projects. The company was a pioneer in the burgeoning clean energy finance field and can speak to several decades of valuable experience, having completed its first renewable energy transaction way back in 1987. Now, the essence of the company's business remains the same: financing climate change solutions. Its $2.1 billion on-balance sheet portfolio is comprised of three main investment areas:

Source: Company Website

Off-balance sheet investments consist mainly of transaction securitizations that the company has transferred to institutional investors for either a capital gain-on-sale or ongoing fees.

Growth in the Market

The market for renewables is experiencing secular growth. As the number of countries, cities, and corporations committed to eventual carbon-neutrality grows, investment in clean energy sources will continue to grow likewise.

Source: BloombergNEF

Climate change has cemented itself at the forefront of any long-term discussions on investing and policy-making, and it will likely remain so for the foreseeable future. Additionally, as new technologies lower the sometimes-prohibitively high cost of installing renewable sources, adoption will accelerate at a faster pace, driven by the two-pronged force of environmental concerns and overall cost efficiencies.

Source: S&P Global

Clean Energy and Hannon Armstrong

For Hannon Armstrong, the growing emphasis on clean energy means more investment opportunities, the addition of new asset classes, and a potentially lower cost of capital. Already, the company estimates its total addressable market - between BTM and GC - to be over $100 billion annually. This number should continue to increase alongside clean power generation, and HASI's track record of execution on its growth strategy leaves me very optimistic about their prospects.

New asset classes - such as green real estate, community solar, and commercial energy efficiency - have cropped up from the increased attention paid to clean energy and sustainability efforts. As these asset classes expand and more appear, HASI's reach will grow, and the company will be able to diversify its assets across a larger number of markets.

HASI has almost doubled its managed assets in the last four years to a total of $6.2 billion. Meanwhile, its yield on the portfolio has actually increased from 6.1% in 2017 to 7.6% in 2019. This is due to management's successful efforts in transferring lower-yielding assets off the balance sheet and, in general, pursuing higher-yielding assets without sacrificing the quality of the counterparty.

Source: March 2020 Investor Presentation

In order to fund the company's continued growth, access to capital markets and the market for securitized transactions must remain reliable and open. As clean energy finance picks up steam and HASI grows its portfolio, it should become easier for the company to fund its growth.

For the first four months of 2020, the company demonstrated strong access to capital markets despite the hysteria taking place throughout. HASI issued $400 million of green bonds and raised $150 million via its at-the-market (ATM) equity issuance platform. These funds were not raised to provide a buffer against any crisis but to proceed as planned with the company's transactions for the year. Additionally, the market for securitized transactions remained steady in the period, driven by insurance companies in search of higher yields. With a low interest rate environment on the docket for the foreseeable future, insurers will likely continue to search for higher yields and find an answer in HASI's securitized products with mainly investment-grade counterparties. Looking forward, armed with ready access to its multiple financing markets, the company looks to have no constraints to its future growth.

Track Record of Success

Hannon Armstrong has established itself as a leader in the clean energy finance space by posting consistently impressive operating results. Total revenue has grown from $59 million in 2015 to $142 million in 2019, a 24.5% CAGR. Core Net Investment Income has kept pace at a 23% CAGR to $82 million for FY 2019. Most recently, HASI reported $29.1 million in Q1 Core NII, a 52% increase YoY.

All throughout its expansion, the company has significantly deleveraged: from a Debt/Equity ratio of 2.1 in 2015 to 1.39 as of Q1 2020. And this deleveraging has not stemmed from prolific equity issuance; the company has maintained its core return on equity at around or above 10% for the last five years and, on a run-rate basis, is on pace for a 12.2% core ROE in 2020.

Since much of HASI's operation relies on ongoing investment income from long-lived assets, the credit quality of its portfolio counterparties is an essential consideration, particularly in light of the impending economic contraction. HASI's portfolio counterparties, across the public and private spectrum, are generally very highly rated, as shown by cumulative total credit losses of only 30 basis points since 2013.

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation

Perhaps more important than the credit quality, the stakes HASI holds are generally in projects that actually save the obligor money. For this reason, even in the event of a severe economic contraction, the money obligated to HASI will likely continue to flow.

Valuation

Shares of HASI are valued expensively, but I believe with good fundamentals, very few limits to growth, and no danger to its immediate business, there is still plenty of room left to run. At a TTM P/E of 22.75, the stock would normally fall outside of my investing range, but I believe the long runway for future growth and the company's past success in harnessing the market's expansion justifies such a valuation.

A Price/Book of 2.08 also shows the stock is expensive for such a company. However, I do not consider it to be preventatively expensive in light of the off-balance sheet interests the company holds and its historical success in expanding its asset base.

Note: As I stated in an earlier article, I generally avoid P/B as a general valuation metric, but I make exceptions for companies whose business is heavily reliant on their asset base. In the case of HASI, assets are extremely relevant as they represent the company's various investment interests.

The company does have a dividend yielding about 4.5% currently, which provides a cushion for the stock's expensiveness and should provide decent returns in the event of weakness in the stock price. Additionally, if the stock drops, the dividends can be reinvested to purchase more shares at a discounted price.

Another important reason for my optimism on the stock despite its relatively expensive valuation is the currently depressed price. The stock remains down 20% from its February high - even further than the overall market - yet little to no threat is posed to its business by coronavirus. CEO Jeff Eckel outlined the company's long-term positioning on the Q1 call:

The investment pipeline which drives our future growth remains intact, not only because these investments save people money and are sponsored by our terrific clients. But also because the underlying theme of investing in climate change solutions is proving a durable asset class and one that we believe will come out of this crisis even stronger.

Data by YCharts

Risks

If the company is unable to continuously secure financing for expansion, it will definitely have a negative impact on the underlying business, and therefore, the stock. However, I see no issue with HASI's current access to growth capital, and barring a material deterioration in its overall business - which would force reconsideration anyway - I cannot see a problem occurring in the future.

Also, clean energy finance will likely become an increasingly competitive arena as it grows. To this, I simply say that HASI's wealth of experience and existing client relationships will serve them well in the future.

As always, especially when investing in an expensive stock, there is the potential for the stock price to retreat in the near term. However, I believe if investors can look beyond any short-term price drops - and maybe purchase more shares - HASI's current valuation will be justified by its long-term growth. In fact, I do not think it is out of the question for shares to be valued even more richly if the company continues to show impressive results.

Conclusion

Hannon Armstrong is a well-managed company with an impressive track record of success operating in the fast-growing clean energy finance space. As the market expands, the company should have no problem continuing its past growth. With ample funding, HASI will likely benefit from the secular growth of renewables and continue to expand its asset base, and therefore, earnings.

Additionally, with an economic contraction on the near-term horizon, it is increasingly important to allocate capital to companies positioned to succeed through a recession. HASI should continue to collect income from its highly-rated counterparties even in a recession, and since its assets are predominantly cost-minimizing tools, obligors are even more likely to make payments consistently. Despite a somewhat rich valuation, I believe Hannon Armstrong is a smart place to park capital for long-term appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.