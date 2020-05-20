Uncertainty regarding the outlook for product-market opportunity beyond this year and the final revenue impact highlights the speculative nature of the stock and ongoing risks.

U.S. based Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) develops and manufactures point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. While the company's core products in recent years were related to HIV and other viral diseases, Chembio shifted its focus this year towards the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the company announced it had developed a rapid blood test which gave the stock some new bullish momentum. Shares are up over 430% over the period further supported by news of an FDA approval and strong market demand. The company reported its latest quarterly results which included an update on the opportunity and plans to expand production. While the first-mover advantage is benefiting the company, an uncertain outlook for the actual revenue impact or for how long COVID-19 testing will be required highlights the speculative nature of the stock.

(source: finviz.com)

Q1 Earnings Recap

Chembio Diagnostics reported its Q1 earnings on May 4th with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.29 which missed expectations by $0.06. Revenue on the quarter at $6.9 million was also below expectations and declined by 19.7% year over year. Keep in mind that this was for the period that ended March 31st, the bigger developments for the company came after the quarter-end as it pivoted to address testing and diagnostics needs related to COVID-19.

On April 1st, Chembio launched its rapid DPP COVID-19 point-of-care blood test that detects IgM and IgG antibodies in 15 minutes from a fingerstick sample. Subsequently, the company announced it was one of the first to attain FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the test on April 16th. The test has also received regulatory approval in Brazil and Europe.

As the company explains, they think they have a unique and differentiated product that uses a portable reader to provide a numerical result. From the earnings press release:

Our differentiated testing system offers numerical discrete detection of both IgM and IgG antibodies in approximately 15 minutes from a fingerstick. Then, in approximately 15 seconds, the DPP COVID-19 System reads the test to provide numerical results using the portable Micro Reader analyzers that are engineered and produced by our wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. Numerical results reduce the possibility of the types of human error that can be experienced in the visual interpretations required by many other serological tests.

Separately, during the earnings conference call, management describes the diversity of the finger prick test that makes it a good option for a variety of markets. The attraction is that a complete test with a result can be conducted on location without the infrastructure of a laboratory.

This broad utility provides access to diverse customer base. These potential customers range from various hospital departments, state and city health departments, ambulatory surgery center, physicians' offices, health clinics, urgent care center, pharmacies and nursing homes. Additionally, outside the non-healthcare arena, there has been interest from larger institutions and employers as the world thinks about their path back to work, and for individuals who would like to know that they've been exposed and their own immune status. We are pleased to be experiencing significant demand from across these groups.

Even with some alternative antibody tests on the market, Chembio is highlighting the accuracy of its product compared to non-FDA approved examples. Media reports have focused on low-quality kits with inaccurate results adding to some confusion. The possibility that non-FDA approved tests are pulled from the market would be a positive development for the company to reaffirm its position.

There are many recent press reports about the proliferation of poor quality COVID-19 serology tests in the market. And that the FDA has not reviewed their performance data. We recognize that this is causing some confusion and damaging the perception of antibody testing in general. We believe there might be pressure to remove all non-FDA approved tests from the market, and we believe that would be a positive development for our healthcare system. Chembio's product has been reviewed by the FDA after extensive US-based clinical evaluations. The accuracy of the DPP COVID-19 system after 11 days post the onset of symptoms is 100% for total antibodies. This is based on our data that was submitted to and reviewed by the FDA for the EUA. Chembio performed its rigorous clinical evaluations for the FDA's EUA approval at Stony Brook University.

The tests began shipping in April and the company received a large order worth $4 million to Brazilian based "Bio-Manguinhos" along with initial shipments in the U.S. Chembio Diagnostics reported it reached a non-exclusive multi-year deal with Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to distribute the test in the United States.

The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $11.2 million against $17.7 million in long-term debt. To support its expanded scale and growth opportunity, the company announced a secondary offering of 2,619,593 million shares which priced at $11.75. Gross proceeds of $30.8 million are intended to support the business strategy, including the manufacturing and further commercialization of the in-demand testing system.

Conference Call Highlights

While the management did not offer specific order volume or revenue guidance for the upcoming quarters, there were some good nuggets of the info presented during the conference call. The main takeaway is that market demand is exceeding capacity.

On the manufacturing front, company resources are focused on the COVID-19 test while maintaining the expected level of quality. Chembio expects to reach 1 million tests produced in May which can ramp up to 2 million per month by the end of June. The company sees the testing product as representing a significant incremental revenue driver for the foreseeable future.

We expect COVID-19 systems to drive significant incremental revenue in the future and will be a main driver in the infectious disease vertical. There is a very large market that has experienced exponential growth in the past month and continues to unfold many new markets, including interest from outside historical healthcare verticals, such as companies with back to work programs. We were very optimistic about this opportunity and confident in our ability to take significant share in this market and sustain a leadership position for the long term.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The main challenge in assessing Chembio's prospect and value in the stock price is the significant uncertainty regarding the extent of the market opportunity. On the one hand, we know the company is set to sell as many tests as they can produce, but depending on how the pandemic evolves, this could either be a temporary windfall for just the next few months or a long-term "gold mine".

Recent reports suggesting progress towards an effective treatment or vaccine in the market against COVID-19 this year would essentially end the need for testing. There is also the potential that competitors can mass-produce a similar finger prick rapid test solution which dilutes Chembio's market position. Longer term, market pricing on the tests should also be pressured as alternatives come to the market. In any scenario, antibody testing and diagnostic tools would still be required worldwide through at least the next 12 months so Chembio will need to capitalize on the environment as quickly as possible.

According to consensus estimates, there is an expectation for Chembio to reach $163 million in revenue this year. This estimate is an average of 4 analysts with a range between $106 million and $303 million to the upside highlighting the range of uncertainty. There is also a consensus estimate that the company could earn a profit with EPS of $1.31 this year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

If we consider that Chembio Diagnostics is set to manufacture 2 million tests per month from June and maintain that level through December, the company could produce 12-15 million in total for this year. Assuming an average price of $10 per unit, total sales would begin to approach that $163 million consistent with the current consensus. Actual pricing and future production levels are unclear so it's difficult to assess what the market will look like through 2021.

The stock's current market cap of $245 million which includes the additional shares from the last secondary offering implies a forward price to sales multiple of 1.5x on 2020 consensus. This is a modest figure compared to other testing and diagnostics companies. For context, Thermo Fischer Scientific which is distributing the Chembio test trades at a P/S multiple of 5.4x.

The apparent discount for CEMI, in our opinion, is fair considering the COVID-19 test is not seen as a long-term core product with demand beyond the current pandemic. The company will need to leverage the technology and experience for new applications. The upside for Chembio is that COVID-19 becomes a longer-lasting health issue with no effective vaccine which results in recurring revenues and larger contracts beyond 2021.

Verdict

Whether or not CEMI has more upside from current levels following its spectacular run in recent months will depend on the outlook for the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors that believe the crisis can deteriorate and an effective vaccine will never be developed may find value in the stock with significant upside potential.

The main risk is that a faster than expected containment of the virus limiting the need for testing to only the near term would limit the valuation of the company. We balance the strong current growth momentum against the long-term uncertainty related to the product demand by rating shares of CEMI as a hold. We don't recommend investors chase the stock at the current level but a pullback under $10.00 per share may represent an interesting buying opportunity.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.