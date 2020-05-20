Shareholders are priming themselves for disappointment, as its valuation leaves no further upside potential.

Short video showing why ServiceNow's free cash flow may not be as strong as it first appears.

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) continues to be priced on an ever-increasing multiple to revenues, while at the same time, its revenue growth rate is evidently contracting.

Furthermore, as I demonstrate in a short video (more below), its free cash flow is not as strong as it first appears.

Altogether, I contend that ServiceNow leaves investors with no further upside potential, as all its good news, including its long-term $10 billion revenue target are already priced into the stock.

Continual Evidence of Decelerating Growth Rates

ServiceNow took down its full-year guidance once it released its Q1 2020 results:

Source: author's calculations

In the graph above for fiscal 2020, I've assumed that the economy improves starting Q3 2020, and that management beats its own midpoint guidance of 28% year-over-year revenue growth.

Nonetheless, we can see strong evidence that ServiceNow's revenue growth rates continue to trickle down over time.

Shareholders may remember that once Bill McDermott stepped up to become CEO of ServiceNow, one of the first long-term milestones ServiceNow put up was its ambitious target of getting its revenues to $10 billion.

Presently, for full-year 2020 non-GAAP revenues are aiming towards $4.1 billion, and given the decelerating revenue growth rate noted above, this would imply this target is still more than 4 years out, if not more. Why are its revenues decelerating?

The Competition Intensifies

ServiceNow's main competitor Atlassian (TEAM) continues to increase its revenues and push the quality of its product:

Source: Gartner peer insights

As you can see above, the percentage of five-star ratings for Atlassian's products are substantially higher at 54% compared with just 40% for ServiceNow's products.

Unimpressive Free Cash Flow

In the video below, I have gone through and shown in very easy to understand terms why ServiceNow's free cash flow is not as strong as it first meets the eye.

As I demonstrate in the video, investors should be cautious of ServiceNow's free cash flow.

Amongst other pertinent concerns noted in the video, such as its capitalization of expenditures, the bulk of ServiceNow's costs are non-cash costs in the form of stock-based compensation.

What's more, during the animal spirits of 2020, investors are willing to turn a blind eye to these pesky but very real costs.

Indeed, please note the table below:

Source: Q2 2020 guidance presented alongside its Q1 2020 Press statement

We can see that the bulk of ServiceNow's costs, its stock-based compensation, gets added back to its non-GAAP operating margin.

Without this adding back its underlying costs, its GAAP operating margin reaches just 2% for Q2 2020.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Since 2018, ServiceNow's valuation continues to be carried by an expansion to its multiples, rather than its underlying fundamentals picking up speed.

Put another way, it is ServiceNow's P/Sales multiple which continues to rapidly expand. Specifically, we can see that for 2018, its P/Sales was 12.8x, while for 2019, it reached 16.8x. Presently, its P/Sales is red hot and just shy of 21x.

For a company that is ever so marginally profitable, paying such a huge premium leaves investors with no further upside potential.

The Bottom Line

As I show in the video, ServiceNow's free cash flow is stronger than it looks. Indeed, not only does ServiceNow capitalize increasing portions of its expenditure, but at the same time, its stock-based compensation continues to increase at a rapid clip.

Meanwhile, its revenue growth rates continue to decelerate. Finally, truly compounding its troubles for shareholders, its valuation is amongst the most expensive it has been during the past few years.

Altogether, investors are being primed for disappointment.

