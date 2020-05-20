More Data, More Confirmation That U.S. Oil Production Has Fallen Off A Cliff In May

We are estimating ~5% of production recovery loss from shut-in barrels + 750k b/d of production lost from lack of well completions from April to June. This puts the decline and rebound level at ~11 mb/d.

EIA adjustment factor is at the largest negative 4-week average since 2010, indicating EIA's production figure of 11.5 mb/d is far too high.

EIA reported -3.1 mbbls for commercial crude storage, which was much lower than the consensus estimate of +1 mbbls.

EIA's latest weekly oil storage report, once again, surprised the consensus estimate of +1 mbbls for crude. With a draw of -3.1 mbbls overall in crude, implied US oil production is below 10 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In EIA's report, US oil production was pegged at 11.6 and 11.5 mb/d for the last 2 weeks. But the adjustment factor, which is the balancing equation, has been stunningly negative over the last 2 weeks, averaging over -900k b/d. In fact, on a rolling 4-week basis, the adjustment factor has never been this negative since 2010.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

And taking into account our manual adjustment of the differences in imports and exports, we see US oil production currently averaging 9.855 mb/d for the month of May.

March US oil production is pegged at 12.6 mb/d, which means US oil production shut-in + natural decline has dropped overall production by ~2.75 mb/d.

June US oil production shut-in is expected to be higher than May due to extremely low prices we saw towards the end of April. But given the recent increase in WTI, we may see some of those shut-in barrels return sooner as producers bring down storage in June.

The key metric going forward will be to see how fast US oil production rebounds. We are estimating ~5% of production recovery loss from shut-in barrels + 750k b/d of production lost from lack of well completions from April to June. This puts the decline and rebound level at ~11 mb/d.

We will know more of this by July time frame, so expect more updates by then.

For the time being, the data is confirming that there are massive shut-ins happening in the US, and the adjusted data shows US oil production already below 10 mb/d.

