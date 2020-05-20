Investment Conclusion

The predominant elements of the Domino's Pizza's (DPZ) business model are that the company is 98% franchisee owned and operated and derives a majority of its profits from royalties secured from its franchises located all around the world. Besides these two primary factors, the DPZ story is straightforward for the most part. The firm's business is focused on pizza, a product that has widespread appeal on a global basis, the market for Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) pizza is growing both in the United States (U.S.) and internationally. DPZ, given its geographical scope and brand recognition, has the ability to capture a significant fraction of that market growth, and based on its historical success, the company is highly proficient at selling pizza. Given these conditions, it is highly likely that DPZ will expand retail sales, revenues, and earnings over the longer term. With respect to investors betting against the DPZ stock, it is important to note that DPZ is a franchise-driven company and franchisees would not be lining up to add new stores if they did not believe that their investments would make them even more money. We have a Buy Rating on the stock with a 1-year Price Target of $450/share based on our 5-year discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

Short Thesis

Based on statistics from Yahoo Finance, on May 18, 2020, after market close, 1.22 million of DPZ shares were short, which represents 4.08% of the float, and 3.11% of outstanding shares of the company. On a per se basis, the short data is not dramatic. Short sellers perpetually provide the same several reasons behind their short position in DPZ shares. These reasons and our arguments against them appear below.

DPZ's Fortressing Strategy Will Fail

Fortressing is a strategy whereby DPZ is opening new stores within relatively close proximity to other DPZ stores with a view to capture most of the market within a certain geographic perimeter. The goal is to capture the typically incremental carry out sales, decrease average pizza delivery times, and improve driver economics (as drivers can make more deliveries within a smaller geographic footprint). Certain investors believe that fortressing is a losing strategy as there is bound to be cannibalization of delivery orders between closely located DPZ stores. We don't agree with the argument. The fact remains that cannibalization or not, retail sales increase substantially with the fortressing approach. If a DPZ franchisee on average owns and operates seven stores in close vicinity to each other, and if his restaurants experience a 1% to 1.5% decline in same-store sales growth but, on a cumulative basis, his stores generate higher retail sales and increased profits, that's a net positive.

The Food Aggregator Driven Boost In Delivery Food Options Will Reduce Demand For Pizza

Pizza is not just another menu choice, it is the second-largest category within the QSR segment. In 2019, 13.5% of all consumer spending in the QSR category was on pizza. Pizza is a staple food choice for consumers. Although it is true that promotions and free order delivery offered by food aggregator firms have reflected in higher demand for trendy cuisine, we believe that over the longer term, the demand is not sustainable. Our argument is bolstered by the fact that customer tastes for differentiated cuisines ebbs and flows and that food aggregator firms will, ultimately, have to attach delivery fees to orders with a view to monetize their services. We believe customers are likely to order exotic food less frequently if they have to pay delivery fees for the orders.

Food Price Inflation Will Shrink Margins On DPZ's Value Deals

DPZ offers a $5.99 for two medium pizzas delivery offer and a $7.99 large pizza carry out offer. Some investors argue that these decade long deals remain profitable because of low cost of food items and once food price inflation (which they believe is imminent) arises, the value deals will no longer be materially profitable. Trading Economics projects U.S. food inflation rates in 2020, 2021, and 2022 to be 1.9%, 1.9%, and 2.1%. DPZ has guided to a commodity food basket year over year increase in the range of 1% to 3% for 2020.

Turnarounds At Competitive Firms Will Challenge DPZ's Success

It is noteworthy that DPZ's success between 2010 and 2018 when issues first surfaced at Pizza Hut and Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) was self driven. DPZ retail sales growth during those years far outstripped that of the competition. Nevertheless, we view a scenario, where the three firms coexist with DPZ as the dominant leader in the industry.

Long Thesis

Pizza Enjoys Broad Appeal Among Consumers On A Global Basis

In the U.S., 15% of participants in the 2016 Harris Poll on pizza consumption trends stated that pizza was their go-to comfort food for all occasions. The figure held true across genders, geographies, and age groups (except people over 70 years of age). In addition, as per a study performed by Statistic Brain in 2017, 93% of Americans eat at least one slice of pizza every month. Moreover, according to the same survey, ~5 billion pizzas are sold globally every year, of which ~3 billion are sold domestically. Furthermore, based on statistics posted by the 2020 Pizza Power Report, the worldwide pizza market is worth $155 billion with the North America accounting for $53.8 billion of the number, the United States $46.3 billion, Western Europe $59 billion, Latin America $15.5 billion, Asia Pacific $13.4 billion, Middle East and Africa $5.4 billion, Eastern Europe $5.4 billion, and Australasia $2.2 billion. Ultimately, in 2019, pizza was the second largest category in the $279 billion U.S. QSR segment and accounted for 13.5% of the sector in consumer spending.

QSR Pizza Market Projected To Expand Globally

According to the 2020 Pizza Power Report, between 2018 and 2023, annual pizza sales are likely to grow by 3.9% in North America, by 2.4% in Western Europe, by 7.5% in Eastern Europe, by 8.3% in Latin America, by 7.4% in Asia Pacific, by 6.9% in the Middle East and Africa, and by 3.7% in Australasia. In addition, based on a 2016 report by Statistica, online sales of pizza (delivery and carry-out) between 2016 and 2021 will grow at an average annual growth rate of 24.6% in the U.S. (from $13.3 billion to $39.9 billion), 20.2% in the United Kingdom (from $3.8 billion to $9.6 billion), 20.8% in Germany (from $2.8 billion to $7.3 billion), 23.2% in France (from $2.1 billion to 6.0 billion), and 24.8% in Spain ($0.8 billion to $2.5 billion).

Global Pizza Market Growth Projections 2018 Through 2023

Source: Pizza Power Report 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

DPZ Likely To Capture A Significant Fraction Of The QSR Pizza Market Growth

The company has set a target for 8,000 stores in the U.S. and 25,000 stores on a global basis by 2025. Presently, it has roughly 6,126 restaurants in the U.S. and 10,894 restaurants internationally. Overall, given its significant geographic footprint across the globe, DPZ has an opportunity to reach an extremely large addressable population of the QSR pizza market. It has a significant presence in Asia Pacific and Latin America which Euromonitor projects are regions where the QSR pizza market is likely to evidence the highest growth. Moreover, in addition to being a household name in the U.S., DPZ has substantial brand recognition across numerous regions of the globe. The combined factors of geographic scope and brand name provide the organization with the wherewithal to capture a considerable fragment of the potential QSR pizza market growth.

DPZ Is Highly Proficient At Selling Pizza

DPZ is the largest pizza company in the world with respect to retail sales. Over 2019, in the U.S., the company commanded a 19% and 36% share of the QSR pizza market and QSR delivery pizza market. Over the same duration, DPZ generated $14.3 billion in global retail sales, ~$7 billion in the U.S. and $7.3 billion internationally. In 2019, same-store sales expanded by 3.2% domestically and 1.9% in foreign locations. Over the year, DPZ opened 1,106 new stores, 250 in the U.S., and 856 in additional geographies. The firm earned $9.56 in earnings per share (EPS) and $497 million in operating cash flows in 2019. Given DPZ's historical financial performance, clearly, the company is highly skilled at selling extremely large amounts of pizza for significant profits.

DPZ Revenues By Segment 2013 Through 2019

Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

DPZ QSR Pizza Market Share And Delivery Pizza Market Share For 2019

Source: DPZ Investor Presentation, March 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

DPZ EPS Expanded Every Year Between 2016 And 2019

Source: DPZ Investor Presentation, March 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

DPZ American Customer Satisfaction Index Scores Close To Historical Highs

Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

Retail Sales And Revenues Set To Expand Substantially

On the 1Q2020 Earnings Call, management withdrew the 2 to 3 years guidance the company has previously provided. Within the withdrawn guidance, management had projected global retail sales growth in a range of 7% to 10%, domestic same-store sales growth of between 2% and 5%, and international same-store sales growth in a range of 1% to 4%. Nevertheless, DPZ has at its behest several strategies to drive growth in retail sales and revenues, that include:

1) New Store Launches

DPZ has shared plans to have a global footprint of 25,000 stores by 2025. The company's target is to have 8,000 stores in the U.S. and 17,000 stores across foreign territories. We believe that the 25,000 global stores target by 2025 is achievable and that DPZ business model allows for a potentially larger number of stores in international geographies. For DPZ, new stores expand total retail sales and reflect in increased royalties.

DPZ Plans To Launch Over 5,000 New Stores In International Geographies

Source: DPZ Investor Presentation, March 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

2) Growth In Same-Store Sales

DPZ has grown same-store sales for 35 consecutive quarters in the U.S. and for 104 consecutive quarters internationally. Since 2010, the firm's same-store sales in the U.S. and abroad have grown at an average rate of 6.9% and 5.5%. Although fortressing has resulted in a decline of 1% to 1.5% in same-store sales growth, overall same-store sales growth remains positive.

3) Expansion In Carry Out Transactions

DPZ's domestic carry out business accounts for 45% of transactions and 1/3 of net revenues. DPZ has an everyday $7.99 large three topping pizza deal for carry out. The company is focused on capturing a larger fraction of the QSR carry out pizza market. In that regard, DPZ is opening new stores within relatively closer vicinity in order to make more restaurants accessible to walk-in customers. Carry out sales are vital to the company as these transactions are largely incremental in nature and generate higher margins than delivery transactions. In 2019, in the U.S., DPZ's carry out order count experienced a same-store growth rate of 3.9% and an overall growth rate of 8.1%.

4) Continued Growth In Delivery Orders

Although DPZ is focused on capturing as much as possible of the carry out pizza market, as same-store sales keep expanding, the delivery segment of the business remains a growth driver. From 2014 through 2019, DPZ delivery dollar share has grown every year. In 2019, delivery orders accounted for ~55% of transactions and 2/3 of retail sales. Given market dynamics, we believe DPZ will sustain its market leadership in the delivery pizza market.

DPZ Delivery Dollar Share In The U.S. 2014 Through 2019

Source: DPZ Investor Presentation, March 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

5) Rewards Program

At YE2019, in the U.S., DPZ had ~25 million active loyalty members, 45 million consumers enrolled in its loyalty program, and 85 million customers in its database. The company's Piece of the Pie Program offers 10 points for any purchase of pizza costing $10 or more, which customers can exchange for a free medium two topping pizza when they collect 60 points. Data demonstrates that active loyalty program members are likely to spend more on orders and order food more frequently.

International Opportunity Is Underappreciated

Presently, DPZ earns roughly 7% of its revenues as royalties from its international restaurants. The company has plans to expand its international store count to 17,000 by 2025. Given that pizza is a staple category within the QSR segment and considering our thesis that pizza is likely to become as popular as hamburgers across the globe, we believe DPZ can launch and profitably operate a significantly larger number of stores internationally. Moreover, in our judgement, the 3% international royalty rate the company charges its master franchisees is relatively low. Comparatively, Pizza Hut (YUM) has a royalty rate of 4.75% linked to its international master franchisees. We believe that DPZ is likely to raise its international royalty rate once it achieves critical velocity as a global brand.

Significant Margin Expansion Opportunity

DPZ derives a majority of its profits from royalties on net sales. Remaining profits are derived from the supply chain business. In the U.S., royalties are set at 5.5% of retail sales while internationally master franchisees pay royalties of 3% on retail sales. In 2019, domestic and international royalties accounted for $819 million and $241 million of DPZ's total revenues in 2019. Importantly, royalty revenues are high margins as they have limited expenses associated with them. Longer term as DPZ's retail sales increase substantially with the expansion in the global footprint and investments in research and development as well as selling and general shrink (as the company implements innovations it is presently spending on), a substantially higher percentage of profits from royalties will flow through to the bottom line. In addition, as the U.S. and Canada store count increases, supply chain revenues will expand, leading to improvement in margins related to economies of scale.

DPZ Profit Margins On An Upwards Trend

Source: Macrotrends Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

Competitive Landscape In Disarray

Pizza Hut's retail revenues have been declining for years. In order to turnaround the company, management decided to shut down 500 U.S. dine-in restaurants and change its focus from a sit down restaurant to a delivery and take out pizza store. Given that although domestically 90% of Pizza Hut's transactions are for delivery orders, the firm has 6,100 dine-in locations. In addition, a substantial number of these dine-in stores will be difficult to convert to delivery and take out stores as they are located in areas that are not optimal from a logistical perspective for delivery and take out transactions. Overall, a turnaround might take years to be effective. With a view to recover from the public relations crisis it experienced in 2018, PZZA has bought in a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and reinvented its menu offerings. Although the firm has guided to a revenue growth of between 2.5% and 5% for 2020, same-store revenues declined by 2.2% over 2019. As in the case of Pizza Hut, a successful turnaround of PZZA to the position it previously commanded will likely take years. Importantly, DPZ is a global pizza firm, and as the competition attempts turnarounds, DPZ is implementing additional strategies to capture market share and further establish itself as the number one pizza company all over the world.

DPZ Clearly Ahead Of Key Competition On Most Performance Metrics

Source: Pizza Power Report 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, May 2020

QSR Pizza Market Could Potentially Explode

In our opinion, based on several factors, including value for money, convenience, and great taste, we are convinced that pizza is likely to replicate the global growth story of hamburgers and become as popular as hamburgers on a world-wide basis. In that regard, in a perfectly correlated planet, given that the global population is roughly 20x that of the U.S., global pizza sales would be 20x the 2019 U.S. pizza market of $46.3 billion. If one were to conservatively estimate that the world will ultimately realize a pizza penetration rate of 8x the U.S. pizza sales in 2019, global pizza sales at some point would be ~$370 billion. Given the $155 billion in global pizza revenues generated last year, the magnitude for growth in pizza sales is self-evident.

Risks

Foreign Exchange (FX) Risk

Granted, the company's exposed to substantial FX risk as it generates royalty revenues from its ventures across the globe. Moreover, we expect the U.S. Dollar to remain strong over the longer term. Nevertheless, FX taking away a fraction of DPZ's international royalties is a favorable problem to have as the remaining portion of those earnings increase net profits.

The Estimated Value of a DPZ Share One Year from Today

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $450/share for DPZ. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 7%, (vs. FQ12020 revenue growth rate of ~4.4% and an annual revenue growth rate of ~5.4% in FY2019). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 11% (vs. ~13.9% in F1Q2020 and ~11.1% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of DPZ's historic financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 12.5% of revenues/year and straight line capital expenditure as 2.87% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 4% and a weighted average cost of capital of 6.4% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 41.3 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

In synopsis, pizza is a remarkable product in terms of marketability, the pizza market is barely penetrated when considering the global population, the company that dominates the effort to fulfill the world's unmet need for pizza while earning a profit will become very wealthy, and we believe Domino's is that company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.