AMD (AMD) has been a subject of various kinds of debates in investing forums of late. While bears believe the stock will correct in the coming weeks in light of the coronavirus outbreak, bulls believe the stock will rally further due to the chipmaker's favorable competitive positioning and its aggressive product roadmap. But amidst this tug of war between bulls and bears, a broad swath of institutional investors has picked sides already. Latest data reveals that this class of sophisticated investors collectively bought 1.3% of the company's overall shares outstanding in the last 13F cycle. This decisive buying at a time when global markets were selling off, should come across as an encouraging sign for AMD's investors. Let's take a look.

Institutional Buying

Let me start by saying that institutional investors tend to have several tools at their disposal - such as access to company managements, supply chain connections, resources to conduct scuttlebutt research among other factors - that provide them an edge over retail investors. So, tracking trades and portfolio changes of these institutional investors can sometimes provide us with leading insights about where a company and its shares may head next.

In AMD's context, and this is per Nasdaq's publicly available data, 484 institutional investors collectively bought over 83 million shares while 413 entities decreased their holdings by about 67 million shares. This differential created a net buying of approximately 15.8 million shares, which roughly amounts to about 1.3% of the chipmaker's total shares outstanding. Besides, institutions that increased their holdings in AMD outnumbered those that decreased their positions. So, we essentially saw an overall net buying in the chipmaker in the last 13F cycle which spanned from January till March.

We must consider the fact that capital markets were melting down over heightened uncertainty during the said calendar quarter. AMD's shares, for instance, dropped by about 35% between February and March alone, as many feared that a possible supply chain disruption would cripple its sales. But these institutional investors discarded bearish narratives floating around in the rumorverse, saw an opportunity in the chipmaker's low prices and began accumulating its shares. So, I believe this institutional buying should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side AMD investors.

I say so because if there were truly legitimate concerns regarding AMD's growth prospects, these institutions would have likely reduced their positions in the chipmaker in a bid to preserve capital during the currently uncertain economic environment. After all, it doesn't make much sense to invest in speculative investment opportunities at a time when entire portfolios are experiencing heightened volatility and are exposed to erratic downside risks.

So, the fact that these institutional investors raised their stakes during these testing times suggests that AMD's growth story is very much alive, that these were conviction buys and the stock has a substantial upside in store. But this leads us to the question - Why are institutional investors growing so bullish on AMD in the first place?

Reasons for Optimism

For starters, AMD has been posting robust financial growth time and again, on the back of truly competitive products. It used to previously rely on deep discounting to keep its sales momentum going in the past. However, its revenues have grown manifold ever since the chipmaker switched its strategy to compete on performance metrics, than just on price, with the launch of its Zen-based microprocessors a few years ago.

The chipmaker's segregated revenue reveals that its computing and graphics segment revenues have been reaching record highs with each passing quarter. The figure declined sequentially in Q1 due to cyclical factors and disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. But even still, the figure was up by a significant 73% on a year on year basis and it's yet to show credible signs of a long-lasting slowdown.

There are actually a number of factors that can variably bolster AMD's computing and graphics division. For starters, its management noted during their Q1 earnings call that OEMs are planning to launch 135 Ryzen-based notebooks in the coming quarters. We've seen only a handful of Ryzen 4000-powered laptops so far, which means that AMD is likely going to unlock the full sales potential of these mobile chips in the coming months.

Secondly, AMD is expected to announce the general availability of its 4000-series desktop processors sometime during Q3. Unless the chipmaker's marketing and engineering teams botch up on execution, its upcoming SKUs should further bolster its desktop-based sales as well. Although the company doesn't provide a platform-wise sales breakdown, we can safely deduce by the purported launch timelines that AMD's sales momentum could accelerate -- across both notebook and desktop platforms -- by Q3 and Q4 of this year.

So, it makes sense to buy AMD's stock on corrections with a long-term view. With that in mind, it's really no wonder why institutional investors increased their exposure to the chipmaker during the last 13F cycle.

Your Takeaway

I'd like to point to readers that institutional buying doesn't singlehandedly cause a share price to increase in the near future. It's a lagging indicator based on institutional trades that have already taken place in the past. So, at best, investors should use this data point to ascertain if the institutional trading activity matches with their own investment thesis.

In AMD's case, I've explained in my past articles during March (like here and here) about how the chipmaker's supply chain was intact and how it was experiencing a healthy sales surge. This was corroborated by the company's Q1 results of course, and my bull thesis on the chipmaker is now being corroborated by the aforementioned institutional buying trends.

So, I'll reiterate my bullish stance on AMD and recommend investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around in the rumorverse. The chipmaker is in a formidable position and its upcoming launches will only bolster its financial and operational performance in the coming quarters. AMD is a good stock to own. Good Luck!

