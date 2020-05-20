Hello Everyone,

Today we are going to revisit a topic which was covered some time ago on the historical performance of iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). In case you are new to my writing this article is intended for those who want to grow their knowledge and understanding of volatility-related products to better make their own investment decisions. If you are looking for real-time investment advice, I'm not the author for you. It is also a safe place to ask questions, bounce ideas off each other, and grow your connections in the comment section.

During the last article we discussed the two main reasons why elevated periods of volatility exist:

Short-Term: Could range from geopolitical to event driven. Regardless of the cause these events are short periods of elevated volatility with a return to the prior three month mean relatively quickly.

Long-Term: Economic disruption. These periods create new ranges of means and can extend many months and sometimes years.

We remain in a long-term volatility event due to the severe economic disruption occurring. What this tells us is that the old mean of the VIX which over the past year was between 11-15, will not be seen again for several months (possibly longer). That does not mean it is not an opportunistic time to short volatility by either shorting iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) or purchasing ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY).

The mean of the VIX will be entirely driven by the economy over the next several months with the possibility of additional elevated periods if short-term events were to occur. An example of this could be economic condition continue to be poor, lack of a vaccine, periods of opening and closing, and then another event were to compound the situation. Another event could be a natural disaster, war, trade issues, election results, etc. Something that could significantly impact markets but it really for now unseen.

The best opportunities for shorting volatility, in my opinion, are from the beginning to the middle of the business cycle during short-term events. When this economic event plays out we should reset to the beginning of the business cycle. In order to better understand the current market conditions and where iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) may go over the next several months, we look to history as a guide. The three events below all fall into the category of a longer-term economic event.

2008

Hopefully we are all familiar with the market meltdown that began to form in 2007. If you are not, here is a summarizing link.

This is a very interesting period for VXX. Theoretically, anytime you purchased this instrument between late 2006 and early 2008 would have resulted in a decent profit. That goes against usual thinking that VXX is never a buy and hold product. To clarify, VXX was not actually issued yet during this time. However, through backtesting we can obtain relatively accurate data to determine how the instrument would have performed.

It appears the lowest point would have been February 22nd of 2007. On that date VXX closed at $1,605. Below is a chart I created from that point through 2010 when it would have reached that same level again.

Chart created by Nathan Buehler, utilizing backtesting data, specifically for use on SeekingAlpha.

The spike in volatility would have peaked on November 20th, 2008.

Low: $1,605

High: $9,381

Percent Gain: 484%

2011

In 2011 fears of a double dip recession and a downgrade of U.S. debt again caused another significant spike in VXX. During this period we can rely on actual data instead of backtesting. For more background on the market pullback in 2011, view this link.

The low point for volatility before it began spiking would have been on July 7th, 2011.

Chart created by Nathan Buehler, using third party data, specifically for use on SeekingAlpha.

On October 3 rd, 2011 volatility peaked.

Low: $321.76

High: $909.44

Gain: 182%

Analysis

Even in 2011 VXX wouldn't have been a very good buy and hold candidate for a long period of time. The only time where it can go long periods without losing value are periods of extreme economic turmoil.

2020

Given the current nature of this event, I won’t go into great detail describing it. Due to a nationally declared pandemic portions of the United States economy were shut down completely leading to historical job losses and contraction in GDP. Currently, there isn’t an immediate resolution short of discovering a vaccine. We are experiencing unlimited and unprecedented stimulus and monetary policy.

The low point for VXX happened around January 13th

VXX peaked around March 16th

Low: 13.15

High: 78.84

Gain: 499.5%

Conclusion

How can you use the above charts and historical accounts to determine your next moves in volatility? History has a way of repeating itself. VXX will, within a year, likely retest its January lows due to contango in the futures market. Even given the heightened volatility environment, contango is currently present.

Not to sound cliché but this time is different. In 2008 and 2011 there wasn’t the future potential to have to shut down the entire economy multiple times in order to contain a virus. Economic situations, as we discussed in the last article, are events where I remain on the sidelines until a clear solution is present. Does this take away a lot of the profit potential? Absolutely. However, there aren’t many traders who are successful in timing volatility spikes. A prudent risk management strategy as well as historical guides to past events are essential tools for managing your volatility portfolio and investment decisions.

Another reason this time is different is we have entered an era, which began after the 2008 recession, where government stimulus and federal reserve intervention has become unprecedented in a historical context. Could this mean that going forward literally every significant spike in market volatility, to a certain degree given appropriate context, is a profitable short opportunity? The answer to this question could yield significant return on investment and is yet to be seen.

If you believe the economy will rebound here and future disruptions will be minimal, then now is a good time for you to short volatility. For me I don’t go off of hunches and feelings, I want to see periods of good economic data. I want better odds than 50/50. I’m waiting for a short-term event which creates a more attractive entry point during a period of moderating to improving economic conditions. If you’ve followed my work in the past I have preached patience and the fact that you don’t have to swing at every pitch which is thrown at you. For the sake of the country, I hope improving economic conditions present themselves soon.

If there’s a topic you want covered related to volatility education, not real-time investing advice, let me know below and we’ll see if I can make it happen.

Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours.

Dr. Buehler

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: A short VXX position would have to come from the discovery of a vaccine or significant changes to the current economic crisis.