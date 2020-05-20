Here's an attempt at a rational explanation of these phenomena and how it will all play out.

One of them: A market that can't go lower despite terrible economic data and extreme risks.

Money Minting - Theory and Practice

Usually, when investors refer to MMT, they mean Modern Monetary Theory, a macroeconomic framework that basically says monetarily sovereign countries like the U.S. do not need taxes or borrowing for spending since they can print as much as they need and are the monopoly issuers of the currency.

The Moderna Market Theory (or MaMT) I want to introduce to you today could be called a sibling or even a twin of MMT.

In fact, without ultra-cheap money, Moderna (MRNA) would not be possible. Already before its IPO - at the time the biggest in the history of biotech - the company was controversial, as Damian Garde excellently described four years ago in this masterpiece of investigative journalism. However, the era of money printing and TINA (There Is No Alternative) made sure that, despite never publishing any trial data in scientific journals, Moderna had so many investors hoping for a stake that it could afford to turn away those who asked too many questions. As Damian Garde reported, "some small players have been given only a peek at Moderna's data before committing millions to the company."

Fast forward to today, the money printing press is in overdrive and Moderna manages to create hundreds of billions of market value by publishing partial, preliminary phase 1 data from eight patients participating in a vaccine trial.

As usual, the data is incomplete and raises more questions than it answers:

- The age of those eight patients is unknown, but most first and foremost a vaccine should protect the elderly.

- How durable is the response? - We don't know.

- Some recovered COVID-19 patients don't even have neutralizing antibodies, so what does Moderna's statement - "the levels of neutralizing antibodies at day 43 were at or above levels generally seen in convalescent sera" - even mean? There are no precise numbers to support this claim.

- It also looks like the usual concerns about Moderna's liquid nanoparticle vehicle still linger, as four grade 3 immune toxicities in the small sample of 45 healthy volunteers were disclosed without providing necessary detail, three of which were systemic manifestations.

Finally, money printing is en vogue at Moderna: As the stock enjoys one bullish sell-side report after the other (based on increasingly bullish valuations of early-stage pipeline assets, since Moderna doesn't have any late-stage, nor commercial-stage asset), the CEO and all top managers are selling stock like crazy - and institutional shareholders associated with the CEO as well. The just-named vaccine czar of the Trump Administration - the brilliant former GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) executive Moncef Slaoui - was on Moderna's board until a few days ago and will now decide on subsidies for Moderna. He owned 156,000 options until yesterday, which he sold right around the top following critical press reports. Finally, Moderna obviously profited from Monday's momentum to raise $1.3B of cash.

Moderna Market Theory

So how is this possible? How can the S&P 500 add hundreds of billions of market value on this backdrop?

A few weeks ago, I published a rebuttal of a quite optimistic take on Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir trials before we actually had precise data. It was a contrarian opinion. As you probably know, remdesivir is one of the drugs currently used against COVID-19, and the market was anxious to understand the broader economic implications of these trials not only for Gilead itself but also for the entire world. While I wrote my sobering rebuttal, the general market was actually cheering the leaked anticipations of the trial results.

Since the quite positive trial results have been published (and remdesivir got a super-fast emergency authorization), GILD is down 5% and the market is 1% higher after a phase of high volatility right around the release date. I think this tells us three things:

1) Biotech investors understand that remdesivir won't impact the trajectory of the pandemic in a significant way. This is why the enthusiasm around GILD has cooled down a bit.

2) Non-biotech investors needed more time to fully understand the implications of the trial results. At first, they boosted the entire market, but the rally faltered.

3) The general market, however, didn't move lower, as it remains optimistic regarding the relatively quick availability of a cure or a vaccine. Therefore, it remains likely to "buy the dip," as it expects a series of trial results in the coming months, with lots of positive news, especially since generally phase 1 trials are the least risky ones.

Similarly, I would expect the market to become more skeptical on Moderna in the weeks ahead, but this doesn't necessarily mean the entire index will move much lower - at least not because of anything related to Moderna.

This is an interesting aspect of my Moderna Market Theory: Even questionable pipeline progress drives the market higher, but subsequent skepticism around that progress won't necessarily bring it down again. This is why my MaMT is a sibling of MMT, which believes that states can print their way out of any malaise without necessarily suffering the traditionally expected downside: inflation.

However, there is a rational explanation for this: Since we have hundreds of drug and vaccine trials targeting COVID-19 in the works, if we look at the entire biotech sector as if it was just a single company and apply a standard methodology of biotech valuation, the market's assessment actually seems quite rational.

One method to value a biotech is to look at the average success rates of drug trials in various phases and adjust the valuation of the biotech's pipeline assets accordingly. E.g., if a biotech has 100 COVID-19 vaccines in the works and the average probability of a phase 1 vaccine to reach commercialization is 6% on a probabilistic basis the company will launch 6 vaccines.

This, admittedly, is the quick and dirty method, but it apparently provides good support for this rally. With hundreds of pipeline assets, the market firmly believes that at least some will succeed and, in these weeks, it slowly discovers the most promising assets. While most of the hype around single companies and drugs will be short lived, the current belief is that the overall confidence in a solution to the pandemic will increase over the next few months.

In a nutshell, MaMT means that the market has realized it depends on pharmaceutical progress. Given the infinite availability of cheap financing and an almost infinite pipeline, it trades like a biotech that's virtually certain to succeed.

Problems

As I said above, the average investor was slower than biotech investors in assessing the remdesivir and vaccine data. Therefore, even the apparently rational support as outlined above can crack.

For example, does the general market understand that the average probability of success is indeed 6% - but after 10.71 years?

Can we really - and safely - shorten the development timeline? Three weeks ago, the NYT published an excellent overview of how this could be done but cautioned against the risk of accelerating too much.

In addition, as far as the 6% success rate is concerned, we have to take into account a few factors:

1) Many biotechs have thrown their molecule into the mix just to be able to tout a COVID-19 project in their pipeline and improve their chances on funding. (See the stunning case of Sorrento (SRNE), which touted "100% efficacy against COVID-19" based on in-vitro inhibition tests - yet bleach, soap or a gun would work just as well in the same setting.) A lot of these will just end in nothing. This means the probability of success is actually much lower than 6%.

2) To shorten the research phase always means to increase risk: more side effects, less efficacy, hidden dangers. This means another haircut to our estimated probability of success.

3) Manufacturing remains a headache. The only vaccines that could be manufactured relatively quickly in billions of doses are those based on the least proven technology, which is mRNA. Moderna and BioNTech (BNTX) have never actually produced a vaccine for humans - but suddenly we would inject their drugs into billions of people, after being rushed through the development process at unprecedented speed? - Forgive me, but I will let someone else be the guinea pig here, and I guess many will act the same way.

Hence, even if there was a vaccine very quickly, we would not achieve herd immunity at once and not even within a few quarters. It would probably take years. Even Moderna is talking "only" about one billion doses within one year. This would vaccinate less than the population of China.

Realistic expectations

Personally, I believe the more likely outcome of the pandemic will be that we will learn to live with it and - over time - will get some drugs that can help those infected to recover faster and in a better shape, reducing mortality rates and avoiding chronic sequelae. Overall, something like what has happened with HIV.

In the meantime, MMT and MaMT will certainly support the market, but not necessarily drive it much higher from here, since quite a bit of pipeline progress has probably already been priced in. As long as no severe pipeline disappointments materialize and COVID-19 case counts remain under control without further lockdowns, the market will likely trade range bound. Early hopes will vanish, while new hopes emerge. Vague promises and the related market reactions will go down in history as crazy anecdotes, while more solid (but probably harder-to-understand) stories will quietly take the stage and, step by step, solve one COVID-19 problem after the other, supporting market valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.