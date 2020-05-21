Given its substantial discount to other chemicals players, Arkema is definitely the most attractive play in chemicals that we see, although perhaps not the most resilient.

Nonetheless, it has quite a few more resilient exposures that should be seeing some tailwinds in product spreads due to the period of low commodity prices.

Chemicals are in virtually everything we touch in the modern day, but when industry comes to a standstill for several months even chemicals falter. Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF) is one of these players, where its chemicals end up in all sorts of end-markets like microelectronics and construction. Although Q1 was rather strong for Arkema, like most other manufacturers, this is simply an accounting consequence as the large impacts of the shut-downs only begin to appear on the opening of the balances for the Q2. Notwithstanding what will be a weak second quarter, Arkema has some resilient exposures, even compared to some of its peers. In light of that, its valuation which is substantially discounted on a relative basis is difficult to defend. Here we outline some of the reasons why we think that in chemicals, Arkema is the best risk-reward.

Relative Resilience

Unlike Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF) which has clear fault lines around the segments that will perform well and poorly, Arkema's resilience is hidden within its segments: Advanced Materials, Adhesive Solutions, Coating Solutions and Intermediates. Intermediates is on the way out as Arkema focuses on its specialty chemical products where we see resilience in end-markets like water treatment and hygiene.

(Source: Q1 2020 Arkema Presentation)

Moreover, Arkema has exposure to the packaging industry through its Coating Solutions segment. Packaging has unsurprisingly seen some resilience insofar it's not connected with construction paper, where companies like Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) have suffered a little bit. Its packaging solutions are quite advanced, some even for bioplastic solutions, and its additive products as well as some of its adhesive products have held up well in the current environment.

(Source: Q1 2020 Arkema Presentation)

Adhesive Solutions is also the home to Bostik, one of Arkema's really successful acquisitions, which in this environment provides adhesive solutions for packaging and also personal care and feminine hygiene products. Adhesive solutions are generally going to benefit from greater product spreads now as the oil crisis has caused raw material prices to fall dramatically. Only about 30% of Bostik's markets are vulnerable to construction-related downturns.

(Source: Arkema - Acquisition of Bostik September 19, 2014)

Although hit for the moment, some of its consumer exposure should make a reasonable recovery as well, even if gradual. Arkema has substantial exposure to electronics end-markets through its products both used in screens, foldable or otherwise, as well as for microelectronic plasma etching, the new frontier after the failure of Moore's Law. Moreover, there are Thiochemicals which has some exposure to agriculture and nutrition.

(Source: FY 2019 Arkema)

Across these various segments, we think that possibly 40-50% of Arkema's revenue will be rather resistant to the coronavirus crisis. This would include some of Bostik (the products where there isn't transportation or construction exposure) as well as Thiochemicals, PMMA (as it relates to anti-COVID barriers), hydrogen peroxide (active oxygens are doing well as seen with Evonik) and parts of Performance Additives and Technical Polymers that are related to water treatment and other resilient end-markets.

Faltering Markets

But there're clearly going to be some weaknesses as well. Even within Bostik there is a transportation exposure that will suffer from automotive deferrals and from the acute problem in aerospace as seen with Solvay (OTCPK:SVYZY). There are no disclosures for how much of this exposure is present, but it could reduce Bostik's resilient income to less than 50% of total. Fluorogases is suffering from reasons beyond COVID-19 (namely illicit trade), but should not be inordinately weak in the COVID and post-COVID environment. As an intermediate product, its margins may be pinched if oil recovers faster than it does due to its industrial applications. Acrylics, adhesives and resins related to construction, which is about 25% of Arkema's end-markets, are likely to perform horrendously in Q2 and enter a bit of a depression as construction velocity likely falters in a recessionary scenario.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

A rough estimate based on all this is that around 50-60% of revenue will be exposed to some degree of additional decline in Q2. Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported a scenario analysis where particularly impacted markets like transportation might decline 40%, while others down more to the tune of 15%. Thankfully, construction is likely to see a moderate decline, which is the plurality of Arkema's exposure. The concern is how long these depressed levels might persist. Nonetheless, there is the matter of Arkema's valuation, which makes these concerns less relevant for the buying decision to those with strong stomachs.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

Arkema trades by far at the lowest multiple of its peer group. If you consider that even though Arkema has some transport exposure, like Solvay, it also has a decent amount of robust exposure through Bostik in hygiene and through other segments to agriculture and water treatment, which among others are resilient businesses. It's not clear to us that Arkema is more exposed to a downturn than Eastman Chemical is, and it shouldn't be worse than Solvay with its substantial transportation exposure. In any case, having a lower multiple than Solvay by almost 15% is difficult to justify. Below, we show possible values for Arkema based on a Solvay comp in the lower case, and Eastman comp in the upper case.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

Arkema, with its low payout ratio, low debt levels and some resilient exposure, just doesn't seem to be deserving of the discount to Solvay for sure. With the price appreciation opportunity to Eastman levels, Arkema presents an even more interesting opportunity.

The only reason the company might hold a discount to Solvay is that it is a French company, which exposes it structurally to incessant strikes and union troubles that can impact its business both directly and indirectly. Nonetheless, Arkema seems to us an undervalued chemical cyclical with valuable specialty products, and to us is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.