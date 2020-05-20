Our Q2-20 max target for PALL is at $260 per share.

Since the initial fundamental backdrop of the palladium market was relatively the tightest among the precious metals space, the rebound in palladium prices could be steep in the months ahead.

Like platinum, we think that palladium may enjoy a boost in autocatalyst demand due to a recovery in automobile production as most economies re-open for business.

PALL has bottomed out twice at our Q2-20 min target of $170 per share since the start of May, before enjoying a strong rally of 8% on May 18.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has bottomed out twice at our Q2-20 min target of $170 per share since the start of May, before enjoying a strong rally of 8% on May 18. It is finally gaining strength after underperforming its peers from April.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Like platinum, we think that palladium may enjoy a boost in autocatalyst demand due to a recovery in automobile production as most economies re-open for business and therefore, auto plants resume operations. To a lesser extent than platinum, palladium benefits from tighter supply dynamics from South Africa.

Since the initial fundamental backdrop of the palladium market was relatively the tightest among the precious metals space (before the COVID-19 shock), the rebound in palladium prices could be steep in the near term.

Given that the seasonality of palladium prices is the most bullish in Q3, we think that palladium prices could rebound powerfully in the months ahead.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

For Q2, we set a max target of $260/share for PALL although we contend that our target may only materialize next quarter. A sustained break below PALL's Q1-20 low would invalidate our constructive view.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut its net long position in NYMEX palladium by the equivalent of 28 koz in the week to May 12, according to the CFTC.

This was the largest decline in the net spec length since March.

Speculators have slashed by around 1 million oz of net long positions in NYMEX palladium since the start of the year, a massive amount since it represents about 16% of the global annual supply of palladium.

Palladium’s spec positioning is extremely light, with the net spec length at just 5% of open interest.

Implications for PALL: There is plenty of room for renewed speculative buying for NYMEX palladium in the short term. Should speculative sentiment toward the precious metal shift positively, there could be a strongly positive impact on the NYMEX palladium price and thus PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their palladium holdings little changed over the past week, according to our estimates.

ETF investors do not seem convinced that the long-term uptrend in palladium prices will continue. They sold heavily into weakness in March during the violent sell-off, which was, retrospectively, a big mistake.

So far this year, ETF investors have liquidated roughly 195 koz of palladium, marking a decline of 29% in palladium holdings.

Palladium ETF holdings are very low, below the critical level of 500 koz. Although the COVID-19 crisis is set to ease temporarily the tightness in the palladium market this year, a deficit could come back with a vengeance next year. If this happens, the low level of visible inventories is likely to exacerbate the rally in palladium prices.

Implications for PALL: ETF flows have been modest in recent weeks, thereby having a modest impact on the NYMEX palladium price and thus PALL.

Closing thoughts

The recent rebound in PALL is encouraging and comforts our bullish thesis. We continue to believe that the violent sell-off in March was merely transient and that the weakening of the fundamental picture is also temporary.

As a result, we maintain that the sell-off in March was a great buying opportunity. While PALL has rebounded well since then, we see further upward pressure into the year-end.

The friendly seasonality in Q3 leads us to think that PALL could perform strongly next quarter.

Next year, the palladium market is due to swing back into a meaningful deficit, which is likely to drive PALL higher by then.

For Q2, we set a max target of $260 per share, although we contend that this generous target could materialize only next quarter.

