Netflix: The Risk/Reward Ratio Is Starting To Shift
About: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Includes: AAPL, DIS, T
by: Vincenzo Furcillo
Summary
Netflix (NFLX) is one the companies that benefited the most since the start of the pandemic.
Netflix’s stock price has recently touched new all-time highs at $456. Being up almost 30% since the start of the pandemic, the stock could be due a correction.
The challenges presented in the article should mean a limited upside in the short term and, at this stage, risks have started to outweigh possible rewards.
Introduction
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the companies that benefited the most since the start of the pandemic. Its stock price appreciated accordingly, and it's now up almost 30% since the end of