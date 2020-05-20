The challenges presented in the article should mean a limited upside in the short term and, at this stage, risks have started to outweigh possible rewards.

Introduction

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the companies that benefited the most since the start of the pandemic. Its stock price appreciated accordingly, and it's now up almost 30% since the end of February. Despite the recent users' growth, the stock could have run too far ahead, as Netflix is facing significant challenges that could slow down the business in the short to medium term.

User Growth Is Set To Slow Down

In Q1, Netflix crushed estimates adding 15.77 million in net global streaming users. This was the result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the home confinement imposed by governments worldwide. On one side, this is great news, as it shows that the pandemic is accelerating trends that were already underway. On the other side, viewing and growth will be due for a decline when lockdown orders are lifted and people will likely take a break from television.

There is no doubt that, at least partially, this quarter's extra growth is extracted from the expected growth of future years. Organic growth is therefore set to slow down, especially in already mature markets. As management fairly admitted, it is hard to imagine that those people that did not join Netflix during this entire lockdown period will do it once restrictive orders are lifted.

Figure 1) Number of Netflix paying streaming subscribers worldwide - Source: Statista

With 70 million subscribers in the US and Canada, the domestic market expansion may be approaching saturation. This is also considering the account sharing possibility of up to 5 people. Netflix starting to crack down on this sharing possibility remains unlikely for the time being, due to the emerging competition and the gloomy economic environment.

Opportunity for growth outside the US remains very high, but present several additional challenges such as higher customer acquisition costs, translation services costs and already established local distribution deals.

Negative Cash Flows Are Set A Strong Comeback

Shifts in payments timing allowed Netflix to reach a positive free cash flow at the end of Q1. Production shutdowns only delayed cash spending that there will be due over the next quarters. Expenses are pushed forward and could start weighing heavy in the next couple of years. Based on the management forecast, these payments should amount to around $1.5 billion.

Management was planning a steady path to positive FCF, but the path to sustained FCF profitability will be bouncier than expected.

Figure 2 - Source: Netflix financials - Author calculations

Despite the positive change in circumstances, Netflix is still expected to end the year at negative $1 billion FCF. Moreover, management was expecting negative $2.5 billion in FCF in 2020, and adding this year delayed costs ($1.5 billion) into the next, it could mean that next year FCF could still end up being twice as bad.

End of the quarter cash at hand was $5.2 billion, plus $750 million in the unsecured credit facility. At this rate, Netflix would need to raise more capital towards the end of next year, thus increasing interest expenses, already at $184 million at the end of Q1 and increasing Quarter over Quarter.

Figure 3 - Source: Netflix financial - Figure created by Author

Competition Is Growing

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV is just getting started, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ streaming service has racked up more than 50 million subscribers (almost a third of Netflix's) in only a few months since its launch. The latter has a huge library of battle-tested, beloved content. As licensing deals expire and this content is recovered slowly from third parties, Disney could be able to slowly release new content to its platform while maintaining costs down. Compared to Netflix, this would result in a competitive advantage over the need for licensing purchases. Last year, Netflix already lost two of its biggest shows: Friends, in a bidding war with AT&T's (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia, and The Office to NBC's streaming platform.

Now that it's becoming more difficult for Netflix to grow its US subscribers, competition could put pricing pressure on Netflix. In the last earning call, CPO Greg Peters admitted that they are "not even thinking about price increases", which could affect Netflix's margin at least in the short term.

Forex Trends Will Hurt Margins

Margins could also continue to be affected negatively by interest rate prices. More than half of Netflix's revenue is not denominated in US dollars and the Company does not hedge its foreign exchange exposure. If the exchange rate does not rebound, annual operating margin progression could slow down in the short term to medium term and would require a company's reconsideration of its net exposure mitigation.

Figure 4 - Source: Bloomberg Markets

Adverse exchange rates are hurting Netflix quite strongly. Over the last year, all major exchange rates have moved against the Company's position, with minimum 1Y adverse movement standing at 2.12% for Netflix second-biggest market, the Eurozone (USDEUR). The Brazilian Real (USDBRL) moved as much as 40% over the year, of which 30% only since March.

Price analysis & Takeaway

Netflix's stock price has recently touched new all-time highs at $456. Being up almost 30% since the start of the pandemic, the stock could be due a correction. During the last part of the rally, from 430$ to $450, decreasing volumes could hint that the stock is running out of buying steam.

Figure 5 - Source: Finviz

I expect the share price to test $430s in the short term, and possibly consolidate around the low 400s. The challenges presented in the article could mean a limited upside in the short term and, at this stage, risks have started to outweigh possible rewards.

