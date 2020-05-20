JCPenney (JCP) became the latest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic as it filed for bankruptcy after the rapid recovery we all hoped for never came. President Trump also resumed advocating for negative interest rates last week springing another surprise on the already unstable markets that have hit financials especially hard. This continuing string of negative economic news led to record-breaking investment into gold, and gold ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) have been the instrument of choice.

Why invest in gold?

Gold is seen by many as a defensive investment that retains its value regardless of the value of the currency it is priced against making it an effective hedge against rising inflation and declining equity prices. This is due to the limited nature of the gold supply as the only way to increase it of gold is to physically remove it from the ground. Conversely, creating new dollars is now just a matter of pressing a button on a computer - and that is coming from the Fed chairman himself.

We are now approaching our third month of stock market turmoil, and policy actions from central banks worldwide combined with unprecedented stimulus measures are significantly adding to the global monetary supply. Moving forward, investors are presented with a stock market that has yet to stabilize and a genuine risk of inflation coming out of the COVID-19 crisis. It is no wonder there has been such an influx of money pouring into gold positions.

As with any investment, gold is not without risk. Unlike money in a bank account, gold in a safe will never pay you interest. For many investors buying and holding gold for its perceived safety, there is an opportunity cost that grows the longer the position is held. The Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) offers a compelling solution to this problem by utilizing options premiums while allowing investors to maintain a gold position. Unfortunately, there are caveats that warrant careful consideration for those planning to buy and hold GLDI as a long-term investment.

GLDI Overview

GLDI is one of several offerings available through Credit Suisse's (CS) X-Links family of ETNs. These exchange-traded notes employ specialized strategies generally not available through other exchange-traded products. GLDI's sister funds include the Credit Suisse Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) and their newest offering, Credit Suisse Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI). The major difference between ETNs and ETFs is ETNs are backed by the credit of the issuer and not by actual assets. X-Links notes track a hypothetical portfolio to determine their indicative value. While I cannot imagine a scenario where Credit Suisse defaults on this debt, you should be aware of the possibility you are left with an investment that is worth nothing or significantly less.

GLDI is linked to the return of the Credit Suisse NASDAQ Gold FLOWS™ 103 Index. The underlying strategy of this proprietary index is selling covered call options on shares of GLD monthly to provide investors with exposure to gold with the added bonus of a monthly payment generated from options premiums.

Source: Credit Suisse

Options premiums rise and fall depending on how high or low current volatility is for the asset. Gold is no exception to this rule. Distributions peaked as expected during periods of instability in gold prices since its inception in 2013, and we are experiencing another surge in premiums as new investments in gold continue to drive the spot price upward. GLDI's trailing twelve month yield is currently 9.82%, but be ready for that yield to be divided into uneven payments. GLDI's coupon payments are classified as interest and are taxed as regular income.

Troubling price performance, but total return holds up

GLDI has experienced disastrous price performance since its inception. Its price has declined almost 50% since its initial offering while GLD is up slightly more than 1% during the same timeframe.

Data by YCharts

GLDI's total return, however, tells a different story. Between 2014 and early 2016, GLDI was outperforming GLD thanks to the options premiums generated from its covered call strategy. Looking back at the distribution chart, payments were also higher during this time as the price of gold was experiencing a downward trend with several short-lived jumps. Since then, GLDI has slightly underperformed GLD.

Data by YCharts

GLDI has performed admirably YTD especially during the latest drawdown outperforming GLD. Periods of high volatility like we are seeing now are when you will see GLDI performing at its best as it takes advantage of temporarily higher options premiums. These performance characteristics make it a feasible short-term play during market instability, but as a long-term position, you will get the same or slightly worse than what GLD already provides.

Data by YCharts

The solution for a price

There is nothing inherently bad about the covered call strategy GLDI executes, and investing in gold is one of the many ways investors can diversify their portfolios to protect against a multitude of risks. However, we must also remember why we invest in a commodity that has maintained its value without fail ever since the Romans used it to pay their soldiers.

As a defensive investment, gold occupies a section of the portfolio that investors buy "just in case" but hope to never use. There will be more than economic concerns if we see people selling their gold during a downturn. Herein lies GLDI's biggest issue:

GLDI forces buy and hold investors to reinvest the distributions in order to maintain the value of the position as a gold investment.

The capped price recovery inherent to covered calls makes this a necessity as the price of GLDI itself has struggled to make back each distribution over the long term. Even if you take the coupon payments in cash, you are left with a 5-10% yielding monthly payer with highly variable distributions that loses its value over time. Both covered call ETFs and CEFs such as the Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) and Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) can achieve similar yields with relatively stable distributions without the long-term price deterioration GLDI is experiencing.

Conclusion

GLDI's price is degrading over time, and it requires constant distribution reinvestments to maintain its value relative to gold. Although there are short-term trading opportunities to capture distribution payments and high gold prices during highly volatile market periods, GLDI struggles to provide both income and gold. In practice, long-term investors are left with the choice of income or gold. If you believe an options-based strategy for gold holdings has potential, the iShares U.S. ETF Trust - iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) may be a more promising alternative.

If you enjoy reading my work, I please click the "Follow" button next to my name to stay up-to-date with my latest articles. Please feel free to contribute your own ideas, feedback, or other thoughts in the comments section below. I will do my best to answer your comments in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a short-term position in GLDI that I plan to hold for less than six months. I am a self-taught investor with no professional experience in the finance sector. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions, and only invest in products you understand.