Once the country most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak outside of China, South Korea has quickly recovered from the panic days of March. Thanks in part to the effective measures taken by the government (contacts tracing, itinerant testing) and in part to a compliant attitude from citizens (wearing facial masks at all times), Korea has been able to flatten the curve well before Europe and limit the spread of the virus, even without ever entering a lockdown. The country has shown resiliency after learning a lesson the hard way during the MERS outbreak in 2015. MERS forced the country to develop specific pandemic protocols which have now fully demonstrated their utility, as developed countries are now scrambling to make the same after suffering much higher human losses.

With minimum business disruptions caused by the virus, I maintain a bullish stance on the cyclical sectors of the Korean economy, most notably banks, whose shares have declined considerably YTD on a COVID-19-related sell-off and trade at historically depressed, unwarranted multiples. While no doubts 2020 is going to be difficult everywhere, I believe bankruptcies and loan delinquencies in Korea will only marginally affect the domestic market, to a lesser extent than Europe or the US. Even at the highs of the pandemic scare in Korea, S&P Global Market Intelligence released a report highlighting the balance sheet strength of the Korean banking sector. However, since then, infections have drastically diminished, and life almost back to normal, with national major sports leagues also resuming their calendars.

South Korea active cases, source: worldometers.info.

A surge in NPLs is less and less likely, but even if Korea is to experience a significant worsening of its macro outlook in the next months, Korean banks can absorb the shock. A small bump up in delinquencies in wholesale & retail (approx. 14% of aggregate loans) and hospitality (5% of total loans) may indeed be inevitable. Still, the capital ratios and capitalization of the banking groups in the country are average or better than most foreign counterparts, and the asset quality can provide a buffer against future disruptions.

Why I see favorably Korean banks

Last year I wrote for Seeking Alpha an article explaining the attractiveness of KB Financial Group and the South Korean banking sector. While COVID-19 was an unexpected plot twist, I believe the investment case, at its core, is still valid. Arguably, the pandemic has created an even better opportunity for long-term investors. Following the same pattern of the S&P 500, after a massive KOSPI sell-off in March, the ensuing rally has mostly excluded cyclical names. As a result, Korean banks are now trading at depressed, multi-year low P/B multiples despite being unclear if they will or will not face material loan losses in 2020. While some analysts worry about Korea's export dependency, which could drag banks in a global recession, they also seem to overlook that, without a lockdown, Korean households and SMEs are in much better shape than elsewhere.

The Korean banking sector is an oligopoly with four local players (aka the Big Four) dominating the scene. KB Financial Group (KB), Woori Financial Group (WF), Shinhan Financial Group (SHG), and KEB-Hana Financial Group (OTC:HNFGF) are all listed among the 100 biggest world banks and together cover nearly half of the country's loans. Government-owned financial entities and cooperative institutions account for another 35%, while foreign, regional, and saving institutions only account for the remaining 15%.

The financial sector is highly regulated, and significant entry barriers favor the incumbent domestic players, although heavy regulation and government meddling are somewhat a double-edged sword. It is a fair argument to be made that the presence of policy banks and cooperatives somehow limits banks' power and profits. However, semi-public institutions have often ended up acting as lenders of last resort (read: state aid) to the most troubled entities and industries. Still, private lenders have historically achieved fair results by focusing on risk management and screening out the shakiest prospects. When checking NPL ratios, the Big Four reported in 2019 average non-performing loans of 0.55% against a nationwide average of 0.7%. Although this seems a small uptick, a nearly 30% difference can make a big difference, especially during a less-forgiving macroeconomic scenario that can magnify credit losses. Still, Korea's average mid-cycle NPL ratios are quite low by international standards. The banks have the backing of quality assets and reserves for bad debts well replenished in recent years, which not only fully cover but even exceed the required regulatory amounts.

International expansion is a big opportunity for Korean banks. The delocalization in South East Asian markets by Samsung, LG, and other Korean groups, routinely followed by their Tier-1 suppliers as well, have increased Korea's economic influence in the region and generated localized demand for financial services that Korean banks are better equipped to provide than their EM counterparts. All the Big Four have launched internationalization projects, but Shinhan is leading the pack. SHG's share of net income coming from international markets has more than doubled between 2016 and 2019 from 5.7% to 11.7%. Both SHG and KB are present in Vietnam and, while Shinhan has a significant presence in Japan, KB has branches also in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. In July 2018, Kookmin Bank also acquired a 22% stake in Bank Bukopin of Indonesia.

SHG International Business trend, source: Q1-2020 Presentation

Shinhan and KB: high-quality Korean banks

Among the Big Four names, Shinhan Financial Group is the heavyweight champion. Agreeing with Morningstar analyst Michael Makdad, Shinhan is "the highest-quality name," which has commanded the highest P/BV multiple. Shinhan returns in terms of ROA and ROE have historically been higher than KB, whose profitability, in turn, has been higher than Hana and Woori.

Shinhan posted Q1-2020 ROE of 9.8%, below vs. Q1-2019 of 10.6% but above FY2019 of 9.4%. Its ROE continues to compare favorably against KB Group's, which fell from 8.9% in FY2019 to 8.7% in Q1-2020. NIM deteriorated materially following Korea's central bank actions to lower interest rates and averaged 1.86% at the end of Q1. However, SHG net interest margin edged up only slightly against 1.84% for KB, suggesting similar profitability levels in core lending. Both KB and SHG earn higher margins than 1.63% for Woori and 1.62% for Hana. While Shinhan's NIM decline vs. Q4-2019 was deeper than competitors, that's in part because loans to large corporations increased by 15.5% vs. Q4-2019, with big businesses securing the cash to sustain a prolonged economic downturn. The critical difference between Shinhan's overall Q1 profits, which increased by 1.5% Y/Y and KB's, which decreased 14% instead, was almost entirely attributable to their investment arms performance. Shinhan posted a profit in 2020 and a net loss the previous year, KB the opposite. Hana also showcased surprising resiliency with a 20.3% jump in Q1-2020 profits and CIR below 50%, while Woori (-9.5%) also posted a decline vs. Q1-2019.

Shinhan has by far the best CIR among the Big Four at 43.7% in Q1-2020 (FY2019 46.1%), and KB does not come close at around 50%. However, the advantage stems from more extensive non-banking operations in credit cards and insurance. Kookmin Bank is actually the No.1 bank in South Korea, although Shinhan is the largest financial institution from a sum-of-the-parts standpoint. KB derives only 27% of its profits from activities outside commercial banking, while the figure is 34% for Shinhan. Within this 34% contribution sits credit card services, and Shinhan Card is the number one credit card issuer in the country with over 22% market share, ahead of KB's 17% and 9% of Hana Bank. Woori has also historically trailed, but its acquisition of Lottecard at the end of 2019 has shaken things up, creating a more entrenched competitor with a potential 18% market share based on the low customer base overlapping between the two issuers.

Shinhan's insurance arm Shinhan Life is also much more significant than all its banking peers, especially after the acquisition of Orange Life Insurance. Although Samsung Life remains by far the largest insurer in the Korean market, the combined SHG + Orange entity now has the scale to rival with Hanwha and Kyobo (No.2 and No.3 life insurers in the market). The deal, valuing Orange at roughly $2 Billion, was not cheap based on the 15x trailing earnings and 1.0x book multiples. Still, I think synergies can be extracted from the merger of the two entities to justify the price. By acquiring the sixth larger insurance group, Shinhan assets at the end of 2019 surpassed KB (552.4T KRW vs. 518.5T KRW), making SHG the country's largest financial institution.

Looking ahead, I expect a problematic Y-on-Y Q2 comparison for all the Big Four, with headwinds from the card business (impact of merchant fees relief due to COVID-19) and increased market volatility weakening non-interest income. During the last earnings call, despite the promising results, Shinhan's management has cautiously issued a warning that coronavirus may impact the bank more in the upcoming quarters due to an uptick in delinquencies and decreased credit card earnings among other things. The tone was undoubtedly necessary given the current situation and the volatility ahead, but barring a new spike in contagions, things are probably shaping up better than expected. Korea has now reopened schools, and open-air retail is showing steady signs of traffic recovery.

Although poor shareholder return policies and fears of conflicts with the North have historically caused Korean stocks to trade at a steep discount vs. international peers, Korea has gone a long way to mitigate such concerns. In particular, all major banks made changes to enhance shareholders' returns through dividends and buybacks. We find buybacks a highly effective way to increase value since these stocks trade well below book value. All the Big Four have raised their payout ratio in recent years to approximately 25% of net income, a level which still leaves an ample capital buffer but, combined with low valuations, makes these banks relatively safe, high-yielding stocks.

KB and SHG Dividend trend, source: 2019 Annual Reports

Because in Korea, much like Europe, dividend payments are linked to payout ratios rather than predetermined amounts, these will likely decrease in the future if profits drop. While I am confident that shareholders will continue to see a clear uptrend in dividends paid over the long run, blips like the one experienced by Shinhan in 2013 (payout was reduced by 7% and then raised 46% in 2014) could happen again, especially in a recession stricken year like 2020. I do not think neither KB nor SHG are ready to raise their payout ratio to protect the dividend, but if the slowdown is not too severe, it could be maintained.

Still, both KB and Shinhan currently yield over 6% and sell below five-times their trailing earnings. With dividend yields almost double the five years average, it seems that the market is expecting Korean banks to halve their profits for the year. However, in my view, shares are severely undervalued even after baking in the numbers a 5%-15% profit reduction for 2020.

Valuation and risks

I now run the math to substantiate my view that Korean banks are trading at attractive levels and are likely to generate attractive long-term returns. To evaluate the potential IRR, I start by assuming the growth potential as a function of profits retention and achievable ROE:

Because growth is calculated as ROE x retention ratio, SHG and KB will have higher growth. I evaluate the potential for capital appreciation by assuming a mean reversion to the five-year average P/B ratio, as book value (BV) is still our preferred metric to evaluate financials. Even if the whole group is trading at approximately 60%-70% discount to the average P/B, values are quite different: the five-year average for SHG is 0.63x, higher than the 0.55x of KB and well above the 0.44x of Hana. Again, such differences in the multiples are, however, justified when considering the difference in ROE. Average 5Y P/B ratio for Woori was not available as last year since the company performed a reverse merger to aggregate its various arms into a holding structure, and old data is no longer fully comparable.

Before calculating the target price, I am adding a margin of safety by rebasing the current BV of the three banks at 0.9x their current value, setting aside a 10% buffer for losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. I am also revising down FY2020 profits, and hence dividends by 10% (midpoint of the Q1 results dragged for the full year) compared to the banks' 2019 payouts. Afterward, I expect the dividend to grow again at a pace matching the banks' specific long-term growth rate assumed, and the payout stays constant at 25%.

Based on the above results, I am expecting the total return to be over 80% (to be realized over the next five years) for fresh investments in SHG and KB. The IRR on these investments should average 16%-17%. Hana is also quite attractive, although strangely higher-quality names also seem to offer higher returns.

Even if the potential returns are enticing, there are also several risks that investors should consider. Although the margin of safety I embedded in my calculations seems appropriate or even conservative considering the current situation in the country, these are uncertain times. Although the data is encouraging, and the bell-shaped contagions curve shown above in the article shows a dramatic improvement over March numbers, it is not possible to conclude that the coronavirus will not create a new, unforeseen disruption to Korean businesses.

More specifically, KB's higher than average exposure to the local household mortgage market makes the bank more susceptible to potential shocks in the local real estate. I do not hold a particularly favorable view of the RE market, and a bubble-pop is the single reason I have long avoided exposure to Korean banks in my portfolio. With new supply outstripping demand and some areas of Seoul in bubble territory, the single factor propping up the market so far has been the unwavering faith of Korean households that Seoul house prices will only go up. For now, I have to admit that they have been quite right on that.

Shinhan's higher exposure to corporate loans makes the bank more susceptible to international trade trends. Korea is an export-driven economy, and the country has deep ties with both the US and China, often with an intermediate position in the supply chain. In particular, I see some risks in connection to a slowdown of the automotive sector, while I am positive semiconductors and consumer electronics will hold up pretty well.

Lastly, it is to note that the Korean banking sector has been through quite a lot of scandals and power struggles over the years. This problem is not only a Shinhan (Lime asset management) or KB (Kazakh bank CenterCredit scandal) issue but also involves Woori and Hana, which had their top executives involved in the 2018 scandal for the inappropriate hiring of politician's children. However, I am not overly concerned with this risk. Barring a major Enron-style problem, I believe the market has already correctly priced such "minor" governance incidents well within long-term average multiples (note that I based my thesis on historical mean reversion). The evidence of that is the extent of the discount assigned at all times to Korean banks compared to their international peers with better governance.

Conclusion

Despite the ongoing pandemic-related crisis, I am bullish on carefully selected cyclical names. Korean banks are perfect candidates: extremely undervalued, profitable operators in a resilient, oligopolistic market with decent growth potential. Among the Korean Big Four names, I am bullish on both Shinhan Financial Group with a price target of KRW 46,000 ($38 for the NYSE listing) and KB Financial Group with a price target of KRW 48,000 ($40 for the NYSE listing), more than 50% upside from their current level.

Woori and Hana are, in my opinion, also primed for a rebound (and hence I assign them a BUY rating), but SHG and KB are the two highest quality names: they are more profitable than their peers, and their credit ratings are slightly better. I expect all investments in the Big Four to do well over time from here, but SHG and KB should fare somewhat better. While waiting for price appreciation, investors will also be able to collect above-average dividend yields. The low payout ratio makes the dividends safe. Although payout in absolute terms might be smaller in 2020 than 2019, I expect both KB and SHG to continue distributing to shareholders around 25% of their net income for the next several years. Unlike US financials, the payment is annual, in April, with the ex-dividend date usually set on December 31st.

Ratings: KB - Strong Buy; SHG - Strong Buy; HNFGF - Buy; WF - Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHG, KB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.