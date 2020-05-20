Mortgage REIT Rally Rocks On

We’re including a few recent ratings along with the index cards for those REITs. The estimated book value within the index cards uses current (as of this week) estimates.

Price to trailing book value ratios remain very low. Throughout the sector more book values will be up than down.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Due to the dramatically higher than usual volatility in the sector, we’re planning to post this series a little more frequently than normal. That allows us to provide more ratings and ensure readers of our public work still have recent numbers.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.91 $14.55 $13.19 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.46 $5.28 $2.43 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.73 $11.10 $8.13 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.59 $13.73 $8.04 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.85 $6.07 $5.14 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.84 $16.07 $13.47 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.86 $7.50 $6.45 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.89 $4.65 $4.13 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.69 $6.96 $4.81 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.58 $2.69 $1.56 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.65 $12.45 $8.08 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.70 $15.06 $10.49 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $2.95 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.65 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $3.00 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.65 $3.41 $2.23 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose $1.96 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.62 $10.71 $6.64 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.69 $15.16 $10.44 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

We specifically didn’t include commercial mortgage REITs because the fundamentals impacting their business have a few substantial differences.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Volatility

When we say volatility has been higher than normal, we want to pound that point home. The following chart shows the change in share price so far today (compared to yesterday’s close):

Source: The REIT Forum

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large. Consequently, there are plenty of opportunities.

As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.

Further, we want to highlight that book values change throughout the quarter. They don’t simply change when the quarter ends. So far, Q2 has been a good quarter for several mortgage REITs.

For instance, AGNC estimated that its tangible net book value per share was up 12% since the start of the quarter. That’s a larger gain than we expect to see on average so far.

Ratings

We’re bullish on DX:

Source: The REIT Forum

Significant discount to estimated NAV, internal management, and a portfolio with little credit risk. The payout ratio could be a bit too high, but valuation should be built around price-to-book.

We’re bullish on NYMT:

Source: The REIT Forum

NYMT’s dividend is currently suspended for both common and preferred shares. We see a good shot for the preferred dividend to return within the next quarter or two. NYMT is working on arranging longer-term financing for their portfolio to reduce financing risks.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. We like to use the common shares of mortgage REITs for trading. We focus on analyzing current estimated book values and discounts to current estimated book value throughout the sector. Some of the opportunities in the sector are much more attractive than others. If you want to learn more about those opportunities, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bullish on DX and NYMT

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC,IVR-C,NLY-F,NLY-I,ANH-A,AGNCO,MFO,NYMTM,ANH-C,NYMTN,TWO-B,MFA-C,ANH,CMO,NRZ,CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.