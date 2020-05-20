Shares of Baidu (BIDU) - a leading search engine and AI company - surged more than 12% in early trading on Tuesday before settling for an end of day gain of just 2%.

The company reported strong first quarter revenues and earnings that blew past Wall Street estimates. Revenues came in at $3.18 billion, down 7% from a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic but still ahead of analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.25, which was well ahead of estimates of $0.56 that Wall Street expected.

Baidu also issued Q2 guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion ($3.7 billion midpoint), which was ahead of estimates of $3.62 billion. The midpoint range implies a decrease of 3.6% on revenues on a year-over-year basis. This could be one of the reasons why investors sold the pop, combined with profit taking with shares having soared more than 30% in less than a week.

However, considering that Baidu has beaten revenue expectations the last four quarters by an average of nearly $90 million, investors can likely expect revenues to be closer to $3.8 billion which would make revenues nearly flat on a year-over-year basis. Considering the circumstances with COVID-19, we feel the Q2 forecast is pretty solid as China's economy continues to show improvement and a rebound from the pandemic.

Here's a look at how Baidu has performed on the top and bottom lines over the past four quarters.

Baidu's Earnings History Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Revenues $3.18B $4.15B $3.93B $3.84B Analyst Estimates $3.09B $4.05B $3.89B $3.72B Difference +2.91% +2.47% +1.03% +3.23% Earnings Per Share $1.25 $3.81 $1.76 $1.47 Analyst Estimates $0.56 $3.42 $1.16 $0.92 Difference +123.2% +11.4% +51.7% +59.7%

Q1 Takeaways

Economically speaking, the worst is likely over.

It's no secret that the global economy has taken a huge hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States is expected to see GDP drop 38% in the second quarter as 26 million Americans remain unemployed. China has also been hit hard as it saw its economy shrink by 6.8% in the first quarter compared to a growth of 6.0% in the previous quarter. It was also China's first economic contraction since reporting began 28 years ago.

But things are looking up in China as the country has the outbreak under control within its borders. As management noted on the conference call, people are going back to work, businesses continue to open, and people are going out and doing their best to get back to "normal life" again. Here's what Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu had to say about the quarter.

Despite shelter-in-place in the first quarter, Baidu's total revenues declined just 7% year-over-year, resulting from our diversified revenue streams, including marketing services for wide-ranging industries, new AI businesses and iQIYI. With the pandemic coming under control in China, offline activities are rebounding and Baidu stands to benefit from a restart of the Chinese economy. In March, a month after the peak of COVID-19 new cases, Baidu's traffic remained robust with Baidu App DAUs reaching 222 million, up 28% year over year, in-app search queries up 45% and feed time spent up 51%. Our strategy to strengthen Baidu's mobile ecosystem and promote in-app search has resulted in users increasingly come to Baidu for critical and reliable information."

The Good

COVID-19 is arguably one of the biggest challenges companies have/will likely ever face and Baidu showed investors why it should still be considered a dominant company with a solid beat on both the top and bottom lines.

In our opinion, the pandemic was a shot in the arm for Baidu as internet users turned to the company to seek information and answers as the entire population was under lockdown. In fact, management noted on the conference call that the Baidu App was among the Top 10 fastest-growing apps in China in February and the trend continued into March, even as the outbreak leveled off. During the quarter, the Baidu App averaged 222 million daily users, which is up 28% year-over-year.

While online marketing revenues ($2.01 billion) decreased by 19% year-over-year due to the pandemic, Baidu's other diversified revenue streams helped the company to stay resilient with revenue climbing 28% year-over-year to $1.17 billion. The strength was primarily driven by growth in iQIYI membership, cloud service, and smart devices.

Baidu spin-off and online entertainment company iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported revenues of $1.08 billion, up 9% year-over-year with membership services revenue jumping 35% to $654 million. This helped offset the 27% decline in advertising revenue due to ad spend being pulled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artificial Intelligence, cloud, and autonomous driving

Over the past two years, Baidu has spent billions on developing new technology as well as pouring money into its ongoing investments (self-driving cars and artificial intelligence). In fact, this time last year, the company reported a net loss for the first time since going public in 2005. While some of those investments are still ongoing, the company is getting closer to seeing the big payoff.

For example, in the cloud business where Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) get most of the attention given the worldwide popularity of their AWS and Azure cloud businesses, Baidu continues to take market share in China. While Alibaba (BABA) continues to dominate in this space, Baidu is making significant strides at becoming an even bigger player in China and the rest of the world in the hundred-billion-dollar global cloud infrastructure market. In Q4 2019, Baidu moved up to third with 8.8% market share, up from 8% in the previous quarter. Alibaba sits on top with 46.4% and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is second with around 18%.

Source: Canalys

According to a research report from Canalys, the cloud infrastructure market grew 37.6% in 2019, from $77.8 billion in 2018 to $107.1 billion in 2019. China - the second-largest cloud market in the world, with 10.8% share - saw cloud spending jump 63.7% to exceed $10.7 billion and in 2021, cloud spending in China looks to jump to around $16 billion.

Now jumping to autonomous driving, Baidu continues to see improvements in this area. Talking at a conference last year, Baidu CEO Robin Li demonstrated the "valet parking" service that lets a car find a parking spot on its own after dropping off the driver. While the self-parking service isn't the home run revenue driver that investors are looking for, it's still expected to help generate near-term revenue for the company before it can start having fully autonomous cars hit the road. Baidu continues to make progress on this front as it now has more than 100 Apollo-powered autonomous vehicles that are deployed across 17 cities in China.

During the first quarter, the company won a number of projects from local municipalities in China. Management also went on to say that Baidu was recognized as 1 of the 4 global leaders in autonomous driving based on strategy, branding, functionality, and reliability, including being named the exclusive autonomous driving leader in China.

The Bad

With the popularity of apps and live streaming, etc., user behavior in China is shifting from traditional browser search to in-app search. In fact, the majority of Baidu's search traffic comes from mobile search traffic. This behavior has led Baidu to do all it can to protect its dominant market share.

However, competition continues to come.

ByteDance (BDNCE), which owns video-sharing apps TikTok and Douyin, has launched a standalone search engine app, further challenging Baidu's dominance in China's online search market. The eight-year-old company has seen its valuation soar over the year as it has been taking revenue share from China's top tech firms in Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu. Just yesterday, reports had ByteDance valued at over 100 billion - up more than 25 billion in less than a year.

Late last year, management continued to shrug off the threat from ByteDance, saying that several players try to come into the search engine market each year, yet, they continue dominating the market over the past two decades.

During the conference call, several analysts asked about competition of in-app search asking how Baidu can attract more users if other apps are offering their own in-app search. Management didn't help analysts and investors as they somewhat skirted around the question saying that Baidu's brand awareness and by providing the best user experience will help them to retain and attract new users.

The company did note that they are doing all they can to retain the increase in new users that have come due to the site looking for information and answers due to COVID-19. With new features rolling out in an effort to help educate new users on all the features the company offers, Baidu hopes that it will translate into continued future growth.

Price Target $160

There's a lot to love about Baidu and its future potential. The company continues to grow, is diversifying its revenue streams, and is making the necessary investments to set itself up nicely to continue to be a dominant player in the world.

We believe Baidu will continue to be a long-term winner over the coming years as its investments should provide a huge payoff for shareholders. It also helps that management recently approved a new $1 billion share buyback program that will run until July 1, 2021. During the first quarter, Baidu returned $185 million to shareholders under its 2019 Share Repurchase Program. Since 2018, Baidu has repurchased approximately $1.4 billion worth of shares.

As you can see in the chart above, shares have broken out of a downward trend and seem to be consolidating at the moment before another move higher. As the company has reined in its costs on top of providing a beat on both the top and bottom lines, as well as Q2 guidance that came in above expectations, we believe shares are setting up for a big run this year.

Currently, Baidu is trading at a rather cheap valuation compared to its peers as it trades at just 2.5 times forward sales and a forward price to earnings ratio of 17. Meanwhile, most companies are trading anywhere from 3.5 to 6.3 times sales. Baidu's rival, Alphabet (GOOG), currently, trades at 5.7 times sales and has a P/E ratio of 32. While we do agree that Alphabet does deserve more of a premium valuation than Baidu, the gap should not be this wide.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

If Baidu just meets EPS expectations for the next three quarters, EPS will be at 6.75 compared to 6.35 analysts expected just one month ago. Over the past four quarters, Baidu has beaten EPS expectations rather easily with an average beat of 61.5% on the bottom line. While the COVID-19 situation makes it more difficult to forecast, we still believe based on Q1's numbers, that Baidu will produce EPS of around 8.00 in 2020.

Based on this, that means Baidu currently trades with a forward P/E of 13. Even if given the standard market rate of 20 times earnings, still lower than all of its peers, Baidu would still be worth $160 per share. On a P/S ratio, if Baidu traded at 5 times sales, what most of its peers are trading at, shares would be worth $220+ per share. Simply put, Baidu is cheap by any metric.

While the ongoing U.S.-China trade war will likely mean that Baidu won't be given a premium valuation by investors like its peers, it's still highly undervalued at the moment, especially considering the moves the company has made to complement its core search engine business. Based on our price target of $160, this implies an upside of 45% from its most recent close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.