California also needs to reduce its first-lien debt by $2+ billion for it to exit restructuring with a more reasonable level of debt.

Second-lien notes don't appear to have intrinsic value in a scenario where Brent is below the mid-$50s.

It can't make its June 15 second-lien interest payment without ending up well below the credit facility requirement for $150 million in month-end liquidity.

California Resources (CRC) appears likely to file for bankruptcy within the next six weeks. It has a credit facility requirement to have at least $150 million in liquidity at the end of the month, and it very likely can't make its June 15th interest payment for its second-lien notes without pushing its liquidity well below $150 million. California Resources also has a borrowing base re-determination that was scheduled for May 15 that could also squeeze its liquidity.

I do not see value in California's second-lien bonds at this point. The first-liens can make a case that they are impaired in the current market environment, and may be able to credit bid for the company. California Resources probably needs to reduce its first-lien debt by $2 billion in order to exit restructuring with an acceptable amount of debt, and I don't really see any investors willing to put in that much new money.

2020 At $37 Brent

California Resources has minimized capex due to the oil price crash. This may result in its production falling to around 119,000 BOEPD in 2020. The PSCs may keep California's production from declining more due to the higher share of production that it gets when Brent is low.

The current 2020 strip for Brent is around $37, resulting in a projection that California would deliver $1.405 billion in revenue after hedges. It monetized all its hedges in March, as strip prices were low enough to result in maximum value for its put spreads. As well, California's liquidity is very limited, so it needed the hedge proceeds up front to give it a bit more runway.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 27,010,000 $37.00 $999 NGLs (Barrels) 5,475,000 $18.50 $101 Natural Gas [MCF] 65,700,000 $2.40 $158 Net Other Revenue $40 Hedge Value $97 Total Revenue $1,405

California Resources should see its 2020 interest costs go down a fair bit due to the majority of its debt having variable interest rates tied to LIBOR. It is also minimizing capex, and may be able to trim costs here and there. Even so, it is projected to end up with $1.630 billion in cash expenditures, which would result in $225 million in cash burn for the year, even with only $50 million in internally funded capex.

$ Million Production $782 Taxes Other Than Income $88 Cash G&A $250 Cash Interest $360 JV Distributions $100 Net CapEx $50 Total Expenses $1,630

Running Out Of Liquidity

At the end of 2019, California Resources had $317 million of available borrowing capacity under its 2014 Revolving Credit Facility. This was before its minimum $150 million month-end liquidity requirement. It had $17 million in cash at the end of 2019, so it effectively had $184 million in usable borrowing capacity due to the month-end liquidity requirement.

California's revolving loan limit was reduced from $1 billion to $900 million at the end of April. This would reduce its proforma usable borrowing capacity to $84 million. I estimate that California may have been able to operate at roughly neutral to slightly positive cash flow (excluding working capital changes) from January to April 2020 due to the monetization of its 2020 hedges. Thus its usable borrowing capacity at the end of April was probably around $75 million to $100 million still. However, based on current strip prices, it may have $40 million in May cash burn, and June cash burn could be $100 million due to the coupon payment on its second-lien notes.

Thus California Resources is quite unlikely to make its June 15 second-lien bond interest payment, as that would appear to push it significantly below $150 million in liquidity, with not much hope of being able to get liquidity above $150 million by month end.

Debt Situation

If it restructures, California Resources may end up with nearly $3.3 billion in first-lien (and DIP) debt. This is based on its projected 2020 cash burn (without further second-lien or unsecured interest payments), restructuring costs and the elimination of its working capital deficit.

To exit restructuring with a reasonable amount of debt, California may need to reduce its first-lien debt to around $1.3 billion. This would mean that it would need to find $2 billion in new money to pay down its debt. Having $1.3 billion in first-lien debt would still be around 2.5x EBITDAX (including the effect of JV distributions) at $50 Brent, so it may need to eliminate even more than $2 billion in first-lien debt.

Valuation

In October 2019, I had talked about California Resources being potentially valued at around 5.0x to 6.0x EBITDAX before (when I discussed that it probably needed near $80 Brent to deal with its debt maturities). This higher multiple (compared to shale producers) is due to California's relatively low base decline rate and thus lower maintenance capex requirements.

At 2020 production levels and $50 Brent (along with $2.50 NYMEX natural gas), California Resources would end up with approximately $510 million EBITDAX. This EBITDAX number is net of $50 million in JV distributions, which assumes that the BSP JV has reverted, although that may be delayed until after 2021 now given the low oil prices.

At $50 Brent and a 5.0x EBITDAX multiple, California's total enterprise value would be $2.55 billion. At $55 Brent and a 5.0x EBITDAX multiple, this rises to around $3.24 billion, which would still be below California's projected year-end first-lien debt.

Given that Brent futures are below $55 all the way out to 2027, any restructuring plan would very likely consider California Resources impaired at the first-lien level.

Conclusion

I don't see California's bonds as being worth investing despite their very low prices. California's first-lien debt is very likely impaired. It also probably needs to eliminate $2+ billion in first-lien debt to be able to exit bankruptcy with a reasonable amount of debt, and I don't envision that much new money being available to the company.

California is also likely to file for bankruptcy soon, as it appears to be burning cash despite minimal internal capex. The June 15 second-lien interest payment is projected to push its liquidity well below the $150 million level it is required to maintain at month end. Thus it seems very likely to skip that interest payment if it hasn't already filed for bankruptcy by then.

