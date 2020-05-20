Even after a nice rebound from their March lows, we believe shares in Hibbett Sports (HIBB) are still a buy. HIBB is undervalued, trading below their peer group average. That discount to their peers is not justified in our opinion, as HIBB is an above-average run company.

The company has been on a long journey to adapt its business model to the headwinds every brick and mortar retailer felt as e-commerce began to grow exponentially. The acquisition of City Gear was also the right use of investment capital in order to adapt to a more dynamic landscape.

Sure, the numbers do not look nice. Margins have been falling off a cliff for the last years, and revenue growth leaves much room for improvement. That said, we believe HIBB was approaching its inflection point for better returns and profitability before COVID-19 happened. Even now, HIBB is a bet worth taking.

Understanding the company through their numbers

Looking at the trends within the company's cost structure allows us to better understand the big picture:

Source: company filings

Staring with the income statement we find some data points worth digging in. For example, everything was looking fine with HIBB until 2014. From 2010 to 2013, there was a normal relationship between revenue, COGS, and operating expense growth. As revenue grew, operating income was growing at a faster pace. The logical explanation for this was that revenues were growing faster than expenses needed to support growth. A good sign of a healthy business.

That started changing in 2014. We note in the table above, that COGS in that year actually grew faster than sales. Looking at the 2014 annual report, the company mentions the increase of COGS and a decline in gross margins as the result of increased markdowns to liquidate old inventory. The impact on COGS was also attributed to expenses related to the construction of a new warehouse and fulfillment center.

Then in 2015 and 2016, we see a big jump in G&A costs. The increasing G&A expenses were attributed to investments in a new customer's relation management platform, and upgrades into a new point-of-sale system, enhancing inventory visibility. During this period, the company started its omnichannel strategy, which launched its e-commerce capabilities. As a result, we also see a big jump in advertising costs related to mobile advertising and customer outreach.

From then on, HIBB has continued to support its omnichannel strategy by investing in its e-commerce infrastructure. For example, in 2018 they launched their new mobile app and implemented new services to customers, such as buy-online-pickup-in-store or BOPIS. The e-commerce initiative also put added pressure to gross margins, as increasing costs in data processing and logistics increase their COGS. Also, as expected, advertising costs continue to ramp up, now accounting for 1.3% of total sales, compared to just 0.7% of total sales in 2015. In dollar terms, ad spend has doubled, from 7M to 15M.

The type of inventory held at their stores has also changed during this time frame:

Source: company filings

The company started disclosing merchandise mix beginning in 2012. From there we could see that the merchandise mix was pretty even within footwear, apparel, and equipment. However, the relationship in mix started changing in 2015. Today, footwear now accounts for 62% (due to the acquisition of City Gear) of total sales and is their fastest-growing category. Apparel has seen modest growth while growth in equipment sales has been negative.

The change of merchandise mix leads us to believe that the inventory markdowns from the past years have been related to the liquidation of old apparel and equipment inventory. The change in the mix is also reflecting a good change in their working capital management:

Source: company filings

Their cash conversion cycle has gone down, helped by a decreasing days sales inventory number and higher inventory turns. As a percent of total sales, inventory has also come down from 30% in 2015 to 24% in 2019.

Changes in working capital have added $78.5M to operating cash flows from 2017 to 2019 or 28% of total operating cash flows generated during that time frame.

A changing merchandise mix could be interesting

The increasing importance of footwear sales to HIBB puts the company in an interesting situation. As investors, are we looking at a company that wants to become a footwear retailer?

If that's the case, then the acquisition of City Gear in 2018 makes sense. City Gear is a footwear retailer very similar to Foot Locker (FL). They target a younger market with a passion for sneakers. The acquisition added around 135 stores in 15 states to HIBB's footprint. City Gear's merchandise mix is 70% footwear and 30% accessories, which compares to Foot Locker at 83% of sales for footwear. The average ticket price for City Gear is $90 while for HIBB is in the low '60s.

The acquisition also adds more opportunities for e-commerce penetration and store repositioning. HIBB stores and City Gear stores share a similar square footage per store at an average of 5000 to 6000 sq. ft. Also, 70% of City Gear stores are located in strip malls, very similar to HIBB. In 2019, a total of 22 HIBB stores were rebranded City Gear stores. We believe that to be an interesting strategic alternative for HIBB, as they have the advantage to capitalize on the strength of City Gear. At the time of the acquisition, City Gear was growing comparable sales at mid-single-digit rates.

Management can't seem to catch a break

We understand if investors are not happy seeing a declining margin profile for the last year. However, we think management has taken the necessary steps to adjust the business model. The inventory markdowns and liquidation of old inventory was the right step. It was already a loss, so why not take the cash out.

The implementation of their e-commerce strategy should insulate them from a challenging brick and mortar environment, and it seemed that they had finished investing in their e-commerce platform. In their last annual report, the mention of margin pressure due to the build-out of their online capabilities was removed from their MD&A disclosures.

We see the acquisition of City Gear as a good use of cash, and they have been interested in returning cash to shareholders via buybacks. Sure, in hindsight, buybacks made at higher prices do not look like a good use of cash.

That said, investors are going to wait a bit longer for the results to show up on the income statement. With COVID-19 coming out of nowhere, revenues are going to take a step back, dragging along operating margins. That has clouded the visibility of the company and given the management team another problem to focus on.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

HIBB is by far the best sporting goods retailer if compared to its direct competitors. They generate the highest profit margins and have the highest return on tangible capital. Yet, they are trading at valuation multiples below their peer group average. It is a discrepancy we do not understand.

We believe a fair multiple to pay for HIBB is 0.7x EV/Sales. Our fair valuation multiple takes into consideration the following assumptions:

HIBB median EBITDA margin for the past 10-year has been 7.5%. As we have explained, we believe current margins are depressed due to the heavy investment in the business and the cleanup of unwanted inventory. That said, an EBITDA margin of 7.5% seems conservative and within the capabilities of HIBB. The company has also reinvested on average, around 35% of operating profits back into the business. HIBB's average return on tangible capital has been 11%. If they can sustain both reinvestment and returns, it is safe to assume, HIBB can grow intrinsically at a 2.9% rate. We also believe the cost of capital of 9% to be an appropriate number.

Analysts are expecting revenues for 2021 to range between $996M to a low of $947M. If we apply our EV/Sales multiple of 0.7x to the low sales estimate, we get a per-share value for HIBB of $27. At a recent price of $17, there is 58% of upside opportunity.

Takeaway

HIBB is cheap. It doesn't deserve to trade at a discount to peers. Even with shares rebounding from their March lows, we still think shares are undervalued.

It might take a longer time than expected for HIBB to finally start showing better results as a consequence of actions taken by management. With COVID-19, there is no clear visibility of when that will happen.

Retail is a very volatile industry. Investors interested in HIBB should start with a small position. Volatility might give an opportunity for investors to average down. A risky strategy, nonetheless.

However, we have a certain degree of confidence that shares are undervalued and there is an appropriate margin of safety currently offered by Mr. Market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.