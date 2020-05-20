The main product of Clinuvel (and the only currently sold drug) is SCENESSE, which was approved in 2014 in Europe and in 2019 in the US to treat EPP patients.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CLVLY)(OTCPK:CLVLF) has recently experienced a drastic drop in share price, and I am convinced that in light of positive operational and regulatory developments, it is currently severely undervalued and has mid-double-digit upside even under highly conservative assumptions. The company is an Australian biotech firm with a market capitalization around 1 billion AUD that has been included in the ASX200 in 2019. The company focuses on developing and delivering treatments for patients with skin disorders. In particular, its competence is in the field of photoprotection and repigmentation, which currently still exhibits a large unmet clinical need.

The main product of Clinuvel (and the only currently sold drug) is SCENESSE (afamelanotide 16mg), which was approved in 2014 in Europe and in 2019 by the US FDA for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). EPP, a genetic metabolic disorder, is an ultra-rare ("orphan") disease, with about 1 in 100,000 people affected. Patients with EPP can tolerate very little sunlight, even when indoors, and are hardly able to spend time outside, especially in summer time, without causing skin damage and experiencing enormous pain. Sunscreen does not help and even clothing is not sufficient to resolve the issue. Clinuvel's SCENESSE implant, which is the first (and currently only) approved EPP treatment, significantly reduces phototoxicity, prolongs the time EPP patients can endure light exposure and makes a life-changing difference for these patients.

This article determines a valuation for Clinuvel based on conservative assumptions and the treatment of EPP alone. The focus on EPP was chosen because, while further indications for SCENESSE (such as vitiligo) or drugs represent an important and possibly huge optionality for Clinuvel, for these indications and drugs to come to fruition, additional clinical studies as well as market approval are required and revenues are years away. The company is special in a multitude of ways - both good and bad - and this article aims to show why, based on the current slump in share price after FDA approval, it represents a compelling investment opportunity today even under highly conservative assumptions.

History & Current Status

The drug afamelanotide is actually already rather old (its effects were first published in 1987), and some may remember names like Melanotan, Melanotan II, or the company Epitan. However, after severe mismanagement of the drug (since the drug tans, it might also be used as kind of a "lifestyle product") and failed attempts at clinical approval, Clinuvel's story really started in 2005, when Philippe Wolgen, who remains CEO of Clinuvel to this time, started leading the company. After many years of experiments, studies and hard work, performed in a very cash-conserving manner, the company finally achieved approval for its drug SCENESSE (afamelanotide 16mg) for EPP patients in Europe in 2014. After some further delays, treatment of patients started in 2016. FDA approval was reached on 8 October 2019.

Despite the slow market start and uptake, treatment in Europe can, overall, be seen as a success. Hundreds of patients are treated regularly, the treatment continuation rate is above 95% and no adverse safety effects have been encountered in spite of close observation. However, reimbursement continues to be problematic. Here, the heterogeneous nature of the European continent can be observed in full force. While reimbursement is largely a non-issue in countries such as Germany or Switzerland, it is still only beginning to pick up in Italy, and in countries like the UK, Spain, France and Norway SCENESSE is so far not reimbursed. It is also possible that these countries take advantage of Clinuvel not being a big pharma company with an army of sales agents and lawyers.

After the FDA approval in October 2019, the company began with preparations for the US rollout and negotiations with insurers. To date, more than 30 insurers have agreed to reimburse SCENESSE. The company has also set up a website for the US rollout. So far, three treatment centers have been set up in the US, with plans for around 30 more. In the last few days, the first patients were able to receive implants in the US (notably, this is a much shorter time delay after approval compared to the rollout in Europe). While uptake and distribution may be challenged by the current coronavirus pandemic, the company has continued to report that it experiences no material adverse effects to its business. The company has also filed for approval for SCENESSE to treat EPP in Australia in early 2020. Moreover, in April 2020, it has revealed to begin launching SCENESSE in China via a collaboration agreement with Winhealth Pharma.

SCENESSE is administered as a subcutaneous injectable implant, with the implant releasing afamelanotide which provides systemic photoprotection for around 60 days. For further details on EPP and how the drug works, I refer to the company's presentations and reports. In Europe, four implants per year per patient are scheduled; in the US, six implants per year per patient are intended. A further peculiarity of Clinuvel's SCENESSE is that it is currently exclusively distributed in special distribution centers; this gives the company a large amount of control over the drug and its distribution, but may also hinder uptake. It also means that patients usually have to travel for a few hours to receive their implant.

In total, the company achieved total revenues of 32.1 million AUD in the fiscal year (FY) 18/19, a 22% increase on the prior year. This is without any US revenue, as FDA approval occurred in October 2019. The increase was not due to an expansion in countries in which SCENESSE is commercially distributed, but due to more administered implants in the same countries as distribution becomes more widespread (and also due to favorable currency impact). It is currently unclear whether more European countries are going to reimburse SCENESSE in the future and how much effort Clinuvel puts into overturning previous negative decisions. The shareholder returns for holders of Clinuvel have generally been extraordinary, despite the current slump in share price; the share price change in the FYs 2016/2017/2018/2019 amounted to 52%/62%/58%/206%, respectively. These are spectacular numbers.

The current slump in share price can, according to my assessment, be traced back to three main factors:

Profit-taking of long-time shareholders, which had long planned to sell after eventual FDA approval

A short attack, with currently more than 9% of shares sold short according to Shortman, after rising from about 1% in July 2019

General weakness due to the coronovirus pandemic; however, as a pharmaceutical company selling an essential product and without debt on the balance sheet, the company is exceptionally well positioned for this incidence and has repeatedly reported no material adverse effects to its business

Overall, I am not too worried about the recent share price slump and rather see it as a welcome opportunity to raise my exposure to this company. Still, it shows that investors unable to stomach high volatility should probably not invest in Clinuvel.

Valuation Estimation

I will focus on a valuation estimation based on EPP alone for the fiscal year FY21/22, because I suspect that is when enormous growth rates based on EPP alone will be over and also because it is increasingly hard to look further out (further indications may play a role from then onward). The company follows an unorthodox pricing strategy in which it strictly aims to keep the price of SCENESSE implants equal in all jurisdictions in which the drug is approved. The revenue per patient may still differ per country due to a different number of implants administered per year. Revenue in Europe translated to 32.1 million AUD in FY 18/19 which led to around 18 million AUD in cash flow. Reimbursement is guaranteed in countries such as Germany and Switzerland, but only beginning in Italy and still under negotiation or even highly problematic in major European countries such as France, Spain, Norway and the UK.

For future revenue in Europe, I model revenue growth of 10% per year, which is very conservative given past growth rates, the fact that around 4,500 people suffer from EPP in Europe and the potential for further European countries reimbursing SCENESSE within the next few years (apparently less than 600 of the 4,500 are being treated right now). Extrapolating in this way (constant currency assumed) leads to 43 million AUD in revenues in FY21/22. Turning to the US, sources estimate that here also around 4,500 patients suffer from EPP, a number which was confirmed by Clinuvel's CEO in an interview. I estimate a revenue of 60,000 USD per treated patient, which is conservative due to the higher number of implants scheduled in the US. It should be noted that market penetration is easier in the US compared to Europe due to a more homogeneous market and gained experience from the rollout in Europe.

As the US rollout has already started, a further highly conservative assumption of 30% market penetration in FY21/22 is made. This leads to an estimation of 81 million USD in revenue from the US in FY21/22, translating to 126 million AUD (constant currency). For the sake of being extremely conservative, zero revenue from Australia (~300 EPP patients, SCENESSE under examination for approval), China (probably >5,000 EPP patients, launching with a partner beginning), Japan or the rest of the world is taken into account.

Based on current margins, cash conservatism and economies of scale, a FCF margin of 60% is assumed (might be lower if R&D expenses pick up, but this would bode well for other indications). These assumptions result in a FCF of just above 100 million for FY21/22. Slapping a multiple of 15x P/FCF on that number leads to an expected market cap of 1.5 billion AUD, a 41% upside to the current market cap of 1.06 billion (as of 2020/17/05). This multiple, again, is highly conservative for a recession-resistant, profitable, net cash positive biotech company with the potential to treat significant other indications and potential upside from further developments. Overall, the calculation reveals significant upside based on the current share price, and if some of the assumptions were to be set less conservative, the upside could easily double.

Other Indications & Developments

The most notable other indication for SCENESSE apart from EPP is vitiligo, an illness causing local pigment loss. Vitiligo has a high unmet clinical need (no approved medical treatment available) and around 40 million people on earth suffer from it. Although not as severe a disease as EPP, the potential sales of SCENESSE could be many times greater for vitiligo than for EPP due to the much greater size of the affected population. The price per implant could be reduced to realize this potential. A couple of smaller proof-of-concept studies for the treatment of vitiligo with SCENESSE have already been conducted successfully and a further study is planned to evaluate SCENESSE in conjunction with NB UVB therapy. Very recently, at the end of April 2020, a FDA meeting type C was held, which may indicate that possibly one (and not two or three) further studies are required before a sNDA can be handed in, which may directly enable to prescribe SCENESSE for vitiligo after approval.

Further potential indications in particular include variegate porphyria (VP) and xeroderma pigmentosum (XP). The company also teasers topical OTC products, pediatric treatments, DNA repair, possibly leading to skin cancer prevention products, treatments for neurotrophic diseases, etc. However, while successful developments in this regard might easily double or multiply many times over the value estimation, these activities are mostly pre-clinical and, partly, delayed over and over again (which certainly is one of the most annoying parts of investing in Clinuvel and a reason to blame management). This clearly indicates that the current focus is on EPP and vitiligo.

To conclude, I consider these other indications and developments to be potentially strong optionalities, which possibly may significantly increase earnings and thus share price returns in the future. However, they are not considered here because further clinical studies are required, subsequent approval is not guaranteed (although it seems rather likely to occur for vitiligo eventually), potential competitors may arise and even without further delays, revenues are certainly years away. Off-label use is also not currently not allowed.

Further Notables

- Clinuvel is a financially very conservative company. The company has been net cash positive for quite some time. Its current cash balance sits at 62 million AUD (increasing by 4.9 million AUD in the last quarter). This is very unusual for a company at this stage, and certainly reduces the pace at which Clinuvel expands, but especially in uncertain times like these, the company benefits greatly from this mindset.

- The CEO Philippe Wolgen, who certainly has achieved a lot for the company, has recently received a lucrative remuneration package and aims to be leading the company for at least three more years. The remuneration package includes an enormous amount of shares (>2% of shares outstanding) for reaching goals such as a certain amount of cash held (questionable, in my opinion; may reduce the desire to invest for future growth) or share price appreciation (well justified). It also includes several doubtful clauses regarding recessions and acquisitions. I certainly do not praise the remuneration package but, regarding the history of the company, am not overly concerned. Based on my assessment, the compensation package leads to the CEO (who holds a large position in the company anyway) being relatively, but not perfectly aligned to shareholders, which is something to keep in mind and observe.

- The investor communication and treatment is, in general, worthy of improvement. Frankly, it was terrible until recently, and shareholders were treated like third-class-citizens. I personally did not even get an answer regarding two inquiries I sent to the investor relations manager. Now, after FDA approval, the company seems to be a bit more open with respect to communication. Still, the most recent letter from the chairman reveals disturbing thoughts against shareholders that had dared to vote against the CEO remuneration package.

- The company has paid a small, annual dividend in the last two years. It was declared to be 0.02 AUD in 2018 and 0.025 AUD in 2019. On the one hand, I do think the cash could be better spent within Clinuvel, to fuel its growth and expansion. On the other hand, the dividend can be seen as a testimony to the financially conservative and profitable handling of the business, and I certainly prefer a dividend paying, net cash positive biotech company over a debt-ridden, shareholder-diluting one (of which there are plenty).

- The company is listed on the Australian exchange. For most investors, this in itself brings a currency risk with it. Moreover, the company's revenues are mainly in EUR, CHF or (soon) in USD and not in AUD. Personally, I think currency fluctuations are very hard to predict, so I consider this to be mostly another layer of uncertainty and not a general headwind or tailwind.

- Unfortunately, the company refrains from listing on NASDAQ, which would promote transparency, visibility and liquidity. The company is also not covered by the analysts of well-known institutions.

- EPP patients suffer more during summer time and thus are more in need of an implant during this season of the year. This leads to the revenues and thus earnings generated by the company to fluctuate over the course of the year. Hopefully, this issue will be mitigated with the recent FDA approval, which allows for six implants per year in the US instead of four (in Europe).

- Mitsubishi Tanabe is currently developing a competitive drug for EPP, MT-7117, which is an oral treatment rather than an implant. MT-7117 is currently in phase 2. Its safety profile is not yet fully known, but there seem to be issues regarding the liver. The proliferating pandemic as well as Clinuvel's currently starting treatment of patients with EPP in the US impedes enrollment in a planned phase 3 study. Even in the case that MT-7117 is eventually approved, it is highly unlikely that the treatment of patients could begin before 2023 or even 2024. Still, this is something to keep an eye on.

Conclusion

Clinuvel is a recession-resistant, profitable, net cash positive Australian biotech company which is severely undervalued based on its approved treatment SCENESSE for EPP and has enormous optionalities with respect to further treatments and developments. Based on EPP alone, highly conservative assumptions lead to a value estimation for FY 21/22 which represents 41% upside to the current stock price. Thus, Clinuvel currently represents the largest holding in my stock portfolio.

