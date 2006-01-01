Investment Thesis

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

When I last posted a note on Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) 3 months ago, I suggested that the company was undervalued at a price of $60, and that FY results - should the company break the $1bn revenue barrier - would boost the share price.

Ionis posted FY19 revenues of $1,12bn, recording $771m of R&D revenues (up 123% year-on-year) and $293m of royalties from global sales of Spinraza (up 23% year-on-year) achieving EPS of $2.20 and a PE of ~24x. Unfortunately, however, COVID-19 laid waste to the share price which had dropped as low as $41 by late March, before recovering to trade at a price of $53.5 at the time of writing.

On May 6th, Ionis posted Q1 earnings, which saw the company earn $66m from sales of Spinraza (up 10% on Q118) but only $49m from its commercial development partners (down 79%) and $133m in total, meaning the company recorded an overall net loss of $58m, against income of $91m in Q119.

Although this may sound like a disastrous set of earnings relative to last year, the nature of Ionis' R&D business means the company receives large lump sum payments when it licenses a new drug candidate (e.g. in Q119, Ionis earned $150m by licensing drug candidate AKCEA-APO(A)-LRX to Novartis (NVS)), or when one of its candidates achieves a particular milestone e.g. a trial success or FDA approval, but receives no revenues (other than from sales of its proprietary drugs) in the intervening periods.

As such, Ionis' earnings are very inconsistent - from an R&D collaboration perspective, it is either feast or famine. The company has forecast revenues of $700m in 2020, which is both 42% less than it earned in FY19 and 17% more than in FY18, highlighting the unpredictable nature of its cash flows.

These inconsistencies explain why Ionis appears to be perennially undervalued for a company whose average net profit margins since 2017 (including 2020 estimate) are a respectable 16%, has negligible long-term debt ($15m) versus $2bn of short-term assets, and a current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) of 10x - as well as a pipeline of 31 drug candidates, the majority of which are licensed to major Pharma concerns, and 3 commercialised drugs, one of which - Spinraza - earns the company high-double-digit-millions on a quarterly basis.

Ionis' business model is ultimately dependent upon its antisense drug development platform producing candidates with best-in-class safety and efficacy profiles that attract the ongoing attention of its major pharma customers, coupled with its ability to develop and successfully commercialise its own candidates.

Antisense is one of two distinct branches of RNA therapeutics - an industry created by the Nobel Prize winning geneticists Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, whose pioneering work used strands of RNA to "interfere" with the process by which DNA is converted into proteins using messenger RNA ("mRNA"), to prevent the reproduction of mutant disease causing proteins.

Antisense uses single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides to inhibit gene expression, whilst RNA-interference ("RNAi") therapeutics uses double-stranded DNA to cause sequence specific mRNA degradation of single-stranded target RNAs. Whilst Ionis uses antisense technologies, rivals such as Alnylam (ALNY), Arrowhead (ARWR), and Dicerna (DRNA) employ RNAi techniques.

Both forms of RNA therapeutics have struggled to convert the promise of the science into effective treatments due to the unstable nature of RNA, which makes delivering it to a desired cell within an organ without damaging healthy cells in the process extremely challenging. To date, the majority of RNA treatments are focused on diseases of the liver, thanks to a sugar molecule known as N-acetylgalactosamine ("GalNAc") which can be bound to siRNA to allow it to penetrate liver cells.

Only a handful of RNAi treatments have been approved by the FDA to date - 3 from Ionis, and 2 from Alnylam, with Spinraza - designed to treat spinal muscular atrophy ("SMA") - the biggest seller by far, achieving sales >$2bn for licensee Biogen (BIIB), which pays low-double-digit royalties on all global sales to Ionis.

The enormous promise of RNA therapeutics (which may be able to prevent diseases as well treating them) allows Ionis to attract numerous well-resourced pharma clients, with the company using its proprietary Ligand-Conjugated Antisense ("LICA") technology to develop multiple routes of delivery and target different types of diseases - most notably neurological, rare, cardiometabolic & renal, and different types of cancer.

I believe that, had it not been for COVID-19, Ionis may well have made the gains I predicted in my last note and risen above $70 per share, and as such, I remain bullish on the stock. In the rest of this article, I will discuss some major upcoming catalysts for the company, as well as financial forecasts and a fair value price target. Analysts have set a consensus 1-year price target for the stock of $68 with a high of $89 and a low of $51. My own estimation is that the company can reach a price >$90 in a fair weather market.

Commercialised Drugs

Spinraza has been a notable success story for Ionis, in my view. In Q120, Biogen earned revenues of $243m in the US and $300m overseas from its Spinraza sales, with the number of patients using the treatment increasing 2% in the US and 10% overseas to reach more than 11,000 globally.

Although sequential growth was not particularly impressive, Biogen looks set to earn in excess of $2bn from Spinraza sales in FY20 which ought to net Ionis close to $300m in royalty revenues. Furthermore, Spinraza is progressing through a phase 2/3 study evaluating a higher dose formulation. Data (quoted on the Q120 earnings call) released from an independent study published in Lancet Neurology showed that patients achieved clinically meaningful improvements in Hammersmith scores after 14 months using a higher dose, with a favourable safety profile.

Ionis has a majority (~77%) ownership of Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) - a subsidiary company focused upon early stage development of Ionis' antisense drug candidates - which was created by the company in 2015 - a smart move which monetised its intellectual property assets. Akcea is also responsible for the commercialisation of Ionis' 2 proprietary FDA approved drugs, Waylivra - approved for treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome ("FCS"), a type of Alpha-1 Liver disease, and Tegsedi, approved in July 2018 for treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR).

Although Ionis has not released individual sales figures for Tegsedi or Waylivra, the company did reveal that Akcea's sales revenues in Q120 were $15.2m - an increase of 124% on sales in Q119. Incremental growth (in monetary terms) it may be, but at the same time, given this is Ionis/Akcea's first foray into commercial sales, it will doubtless be providing the company with valuable experience of marketing its products to physicians, attempting to secure reimbursement, and securing a place on formulary lists.

There are headwinds, however. Both FCS and hATTR, being diseases of the liver, are heavily targeted by RNAi therapeutics developers. Tegsedi competes against Onpattro - a treatment developed by Alnylam - which recorded sales of $66.7m in Q120 (up 154% year on year), suggesting that Ionis is losing the battle for market share.

Recently approved in Europe (having been rejected by the FDA in August '18), Waylivra sells less than Tegsedi, perhaps contributing $2-3m towards total Akcea sales in Q120 and may soon face competition from RNAi specialist Arrowhead, which looks likely to have an FCS treatment on the market within 18 months.

On the plus side, Ionis reported that, in Q120, the company secured pricing and reimbursement arrangements in Spain and Austria for Tegsedi, and for Waylivra in Austria, whilst the company is hopeful of securing approval in Canada for Tegsedi, all of which should boost sales growth, although perhaps not exponentially.

Pipeline And Phase 3 Trials

Ionis current pipeline. Source: company 10K 2019.

As we can see, Ionis has an impressive pipeline of candidates, the majority of which are being developed by the company's development partners Pfizer (PFE) Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) GSK (GSK), Biogen (BIIB), Novartis (NVS), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), AstraZeneca (AZN), and others - a who's who of the pharma industry.

The company currently has 4 of its licensed candidates in phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trial of Tominersen - developed to treat Huntington's disease in partnership with Roche - is now fully enrolled, Ionis management reported on the recent Q120 earnings call, with Roche confirming that it was on track to release data in 2022. By the terms of Ionis' agreement with Roche, the company is eligible to receive up to $365m in license fee and milestone payments (Ionis has claimed $145m of this to date) as well as tiered royalties up to the mid teens on global sales of any commercialised drugs. Early trials have shown promise, demonstrating dose-dependent reductions of mutant Huntington protein in the cerebrospinal fluid. Grand View Research estimates that the global market for treatment of Huntington's will be worth $1.5bn by 2023. Hence, this could be a potential winner for both Roche and Ionis.

Tofersen - developed in partnership with Biogen to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS") - is expected to provide data readouts in 2022. Earlier phase 1/2 trials demonstrated statistically significant lowering of SOD1 protein levels in the cerebral spinal fluid ("CSF") and positive numerical trends across three efficacy endpoints. Over the years, Ionis has earned more than $2.5bn from its collaborations with Biogen - including from the commercialisation of Spinraza - hence, both companies will have high hopes for Tofersen.

Enrollment is ongoing in phase 3 trials of AKCEA-TTR-LRx, a treatment for hATTR Polyneuropathy and TTR cardiomyopathy, although trials have been disrupted by COVID-19, management has reported. This drug is proprietary to Akcea and appears to be another tilt at competing with Alnylam's Onpattro. It may prove to be an upgrade on Tegsedi, offering a lower-dose and less frequent administration. The downside is that less-frequent dosing will lead to smaller revenues, although this ought to be offset by the treatment claiming a larger market share, should it be approved. preliminary data from the trails is not expected until 2024, according to ClinicalTrials.gov.

Finally, Ionis reported positive top-line results from phase 2 trials of AKCEA-APOCIII-LRX - indicated for patients at risk of cardiovascular diseases and developed in partnership with Novartis - earlier this year, with the treatment meeting its primary endpoint of lowering triglycerides with a favourable safety profile. The planned phase 3 trial will focus on FCS - targeted by several RNA Therapeutics developers, including Arrowhead's promising candidate ARO-APOC3 as mentioned above.

It would be impossible in this post to explore all of the trials Ionis is currently running and candidates it is developing (although subscribers to my channel Haggerston BioHealth have access to all clinical trial data via the portfolio analysis I provide), hence I only include phase 3 highlights here, but it is hard not to be impressed by the volume of different activities the company is involved in as well as its ability to manage costs of R&D and SG&A.

Over the past 5 quarters, Ionis' total operating expenses have averaged 76% of total revenues, which for a biotech strikes me as impressive - many companies allow costs to spiral out of control but still manage to maintain a hefty valuation and share price and a high level of funding.

Price Catalysts To Look Out For

Ionis management plans to re-submit a New Drug Application ("NDA") for Waylivra in the US in 2020 - it was a significant surprise when the drug failed to secure approval in 2018 on safety concerns - and is also looking to secure approval for the drug in Brazil. This ought to be worth keeping an eye on and is possibly Ionis' most likely route to its next significant FDA approval.

Management also say they are on track to deliver six clinical proof-of-concept studies readouts this year from candidates treating acromegaly growth hormone receptor, hypertension, hereditary angioedema, beta thalassemia and angiotensin.

Another source of excitement is the company's pulmonary ("ENaC") program. This is especially significant since developing a treatment for the lungs would achieve the much sought after goal (amongst RNAi therapeutics developers) of treating a disease relating to an organ other than the liver. Ionis' program is expected to deliver data from a study of cystic fibrosis patients later this year, with six weeks' worth of safety and efficacy data. There is a lot of competition in this space hence positive news could mark the company out as a leader and be accretive for its share price.

The company has also reaffirmed its 2020 guidance of $700m in revenues and between $650m and $690m in operating costs, which will keep the company in profit for 2020, meaning management still have the $2bn war chest to deploy. Ionis has something of a reputation (based on my research) for being unwilling to commit to spending this cash (which might suggest they harbour fears about dwindling R&D payments over the longer-term) and has advised that the money will not be spent on share buybacks. However, the company's lack of debt (just $15m reported in Q120, with long term liabilities of $1.5bn) and cash coverage is certainly advantageous.

Another catalyst to look out for will be sales of Spinraza. Should Bayer continue to increase its global sales in 2020 beyond the $2bn mark, it will represent the strongest endorsement of any antisense or RNAi drug currently on the market.

Assigning A Fair Value Price

For my model, to calculate top line revenue growth, I have taken the average of the company's year-on-year growth rates between FY18 and FY20 (17% in 2018, 87% in 2019, forecast -38% in 2020) and applied it to years 2021, 2023, and 2025. To factor in the inconsistent milestone payments, I have used a growth rate of 50% in 2022 and 2024. Based on 2019 results, I have set operating costs to be 67% of top line revenues reducing by 5% each year across all 5 years. I have applied a tax rate of 10% - by my calculations, the tax rate paid by Ionis in the years it has achieved profitability is just 2%, but I have added 8% to this figure since it seems very unlikely the company would pay such a small percentage going forward.

Ionis income statement forecasts 2020 - 2025. Source: my table and assumptions extrapolated from company 2020 guidance.

Whilst this gives me a (potentially) artificially high revenue figure of $2.7bn in 2020, it is worth noting firstly that revenues between 2020 and 2022 are below 2019's figure of $1.2bn, hence I am not assuming a significant contribution from R&D milestone payments, and secondly that, in the past, Ionis has been known to earn >$1bn from a single milestone achievement (in this case from Biogen).

All things considered, with royalties from Spinraza growing at 10% per annum, a likely increase in sales of Waylivra and Tegsedi (and the possible approval of treatments able to claim a far larger market share), I believe this constitutes a reasonable evaluation of Ionis' various market opportunities.

Ionis free cash flow forecasts 2020 - 2025. Source: my table with assumptions extrapolated from company 2020 guidance and my estimations of future

As we can see, this gives me a free cash flow figure of ~$800m in 2025 on EBIT of ~$850m. Using a WACC of 9.5% (based on beta of 1.23, expected market return of 8% and risk free rate of 1.6%), the resultant fair value calculation using discounted cash flows gives me a firm value (market cap) of $10.1bn (current market cap = $7.4bn) and a fair value price for Ionis stock of $73.

Conclusion

Although the calculations above are ballpark figures only, I do not believe this is an excessively optimistic set of forecasts for Ionis, with its network of blue chip pharma partners, promising pipeline, approved blockbuster treatment (Spinraza) and significant financial resources.

For me, the most significant potential headwinds relating to Ionis arise from the potential failure of its candidates in clinical trials, the failure to provide superior efficacy and safety data to a host of competing rivals in the RNAi therapeutics space, and the potential inability to progress its treatments beyond the liver. In such scenarios, Ionis might lose not only many of its high-profile, well-resourced partners, but also its source of future commercial revenues (other than Spinraza).

Based on the sheer volume of trials ongoing, however, and the large sums of money available to invest in R&D, plus the momentum provided by so many committed commercial partners, the odds of securing multiple further approvals within the next 2 years would appear to be in favour of the company.

As such, I continue to see exciting potential for Ionis going forward and, going back to my earlier argument, wonder if the share price is poised to mount a comeback from its COVID-19 related market-selloff woes. If so, the short and long-term price catalysts lead me to believe Ionis could match or even exceed its March 2019 highs of $80 per share.