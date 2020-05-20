Paid streaming entertainment is a pandemic-boosted industry. The new normal of stay-at-home, work-from-home, learn-from-home lifestyle encourage more people to try music streaming.

Tencent Music is also wealthy, with almost $3 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company's total debt is only $18.6 million.

We went long on Sogou because the majority of it is owned by cash-rich Tencent. This is also the primary reason why we went long on Tencent Music.

We went long on Sogou (SOGO) because Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns 70% of it. This is the same reason why we made a bet on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). Tencent still owns more than 62% of TME. We are prudent investors. Having a powerful and cash-rich parent company assured us that Tencent Music has long-term longevity. Tencent's hoard of $28.21 billion in cash and short-term investments can boost Tencent Music. Tencent's recent purchase of a 10% stake in Universal Music Group was obviously for the benefit of TME.

(Source: Tencent Music Entertainment)

Tencent Music is a high-growth investment. Tencent Music touts a 3-year revenue CAGR of 66.43%. Its 3-year normalized net income CAGR is also 122.52%. A fast-growing company that is also very profitable is a solid gold buy-and-hold-forever stock. TME is our bet on China's growing $53 billion/year music industry.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

TME is currently trading below its December 12, 2018, IPO day's closing price of $14.19. This is an aberration. Paid music streaming is a pandemic-boosted industry. Goldman Sachs analysts already identified Tencent Music as the new no. 3 in music streaming by 2030. The low monthly subscription fees of TME will eventually help it outpace the growth of Apple Music (AAPL).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

TME is no. 1 in China, with a 70% market share. China is still unable to solve its COVID-19 dilemma. Expect more Chinese to stay at home, work-from-home, and learn from home. Most Chinese citizens will eventually try paid music and video streaming services. They need to because it can ease the tedious existence of quarantine living. Listening to our favorite music contributes a lot to our mental fitness. Quarantine rules are bad for mental health.

As of last year, Tencent Music is only ranked no. 4 in terms of market share in global paid music subscriptions. Counterpoint Research said there were 358 million paid music streaming subscribers in 2019. More importantly, 80% of last year's music streaming revenue came from paid subscriptions. TME's Q1 ER highlights its strong paid subscribers growth (up+50% Year-over-Year).

(Source: Counterpoint Research)

Tencent Music Entertainment ended 2019 with 39.9 million paid music streaming subscribers. Investors should rally behind TME because its Q1 2020 ER said it already has 42.7 million paid music subscribers. China's worst COVID-19 months were in January and February.

We assert that paid music streaming in China got a long-term boost from a pandemic. It is cheaper to get a 1-year QQ Music subscription than doing it on a month-to-month basis. QQ Music is one of Tencent Music's many brands that sell paid music streaming and radio shows.

Why TME Can Rebound Back To $16

Our fearless forecast is that TME's growing paid music streaming and social entertainment segments will continue to enjoy the tailwind from quarantines. After the re-emergence of COVID-19 infections in China, we are betting that TME will zoom up to $16 again. We are publishing this bull case here at Seeking Alpha because it is still the best platform to raise awareness on little-covered stocks. It may take months but TME will eventually get noticed by more investors.

We love TME because it has better valuation ratios than Spotify (SPOT). We expect some Seeking Alpha readers/subscribers to eventually emulate our value-driven fondness for Tencent Music. Yes, Spotify and Amazon Music (AMZN) tout bigger global market shares in paid music streaming. However, TME is certainty cheaper because it trades at only 39.12x forward P/E, 23.22 TTM Price/Cash Flow, and 3.31x Price/Book ratios. Compare these valuation multiples against that of AMZN and SPOT.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Buy more TME because it is the more affordable bet on the fast-growing global music streaming industry. More importantly, fund managers and retail investors cannot ignore TME's consistent profitability and growing annual revenue. It is prudent to often invest only in profitable companies.

(Source: MacroTrends.net)

Consistent profitability is why Tencent Music is also affluent like its parent company. As of March 31, TME touts almost $3 billion in cash and short-term investments. TME's total debt is less than $19 million. The very healthy balance sheet can help TME attract more subscribers in China and other countries. Tencent Music can afford to expand to India and the rest of Asia Pacific. Competing against Spotify and Apple Music in India/Asia can accelerate Tencent Music's ascent toward 60 million paid streaming subscribers.

Going forward, TME could use some of its profits/cash reserves to produce and manage singers, bands, and other musicians. By controlling/managing its own roster of musicians and producers, Tencent Music will reduce its dependence on third-party music publishers like Universal Music Group. Producing its own exclusive songs, podcasts, and radio shows are akin to Netflix's (NFLX) tactic of massive spending on original content. Building a large library of exclusive content is what will attract new subscribers.

Attracting new subscribers will help TME get a greater share of the music streaming dollars. The chart growth trend patterns below convinced us that this year's streaming music revenue could exceed $15 billion.

(Source: Music Business Worldwide)

Conclusion

TME is a buy because it has a rich babysitter in Tencent. Tencent will always take care of Tencent Music. TME showed us all that it is possible to make good money operating a low-cost paid streaming service. Tencent Music's stock is trading below its IPO price. It has lower valuation ratios than bigger music streaming leaders Amazon Music and Spotify.

Make a bet on this affluent, profit-generating company and you might see impressive rewards. TME is very much the opposite of money-losing Spotify. Yes, Tencent Music generates notably lower annual sales than Spotify. However, TME has always been profitable since its inception.

Unlike the daredevil management team of Spotify, Tencent's managers did not sacrifice profitability in its quest for sales/subscriber growth. The chart below plainly illustrates why we went long on TME and not on SPOT.

(Source: YCharts)

TME is a strong buy because it is the most promising company that will greatly benefit from China's growing $53 billion/year music industry. The highly-contagious and mutating virus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease is why we are highly confident that China (and the rest of the world) will see faster adoption of paid music streaming.

There will be fewer concerts and live public musical performances going forward. Some of the money that people save from not buying concert tickets will likely be spent on Tencent Music's paid streaming services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TME, TCEHY, AAPL, AMZN, SOGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.