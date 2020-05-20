As we are awaiting the Q1 results from SpartanNash (SPTN), it is worth realizing that Q1 had only a partial benefit from COVID-19. In most states where SPTN operates, stocking up on essentials, cleaning supplies and groceries with subsequent steady increased demand for groceries likely didn't happen until late March. However, with Q2 including steady-state increased demand for groceries, combined with lower interest rates and diesel fuel costs, SPTN should do great. I expect the shares to at least double in the medium term.

When I was writing my recent article on United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), I researched a few other food distributors. I found a lot to like in SpartanNash, although not to the extent I like UNFI. SPTN's share price however seems to not have reacted much, if at all, to the tailwinds that the industry has vis-à-vis COVID-19.

SpartanNash's Business

SPTN distributes groceries (including to grocery stores, military commissaries and food service), operates chains of stores and a few gas stations. Their grocery distribution is primarily in Midwest. In terms of size, SPTN is about 1/3 of UNFI by revenue. SPTN grows by acquisitions, e.g. acquiring Martin's grocery chain.

Last year, the company's financial results were less than stellar. They had higher than expected charges for health expenses (the drawback of self-insurance), one-time pension termination costs and some restructuring/severance charges as well. The GAAP net income was only $5.742MM or $0.16 per share. The company guided to $1.12-1.20 adjusted EPS for FY20. And then, the virus arrived.

I will gloss over the last year's losses in Military segment, the divestiture of Fresh Kitchen, the food service distribution segment and likely lower profit from selling fuel since all of this pales in comparison with the big impact from the COVID-19.

COVID-19

It is now clear that due to COVID-19, likely starting in March but continuing, the demand for groceries has been elevated. We all remember when disinfectants, toilet paper and eggs disappeared from the shelves. The initial stocking up on essentials, cleaning supplies and loading up the pantries is now followed by the increased steady-state demand. One indication of that is reports of grocery spending being up 27% YoY in the week ended May 3rd. Also notable is projected at 40% YoY increase in online grocery sales, where SPTN's grocery stores participate via their recent programs to order online and pickup from the store.

People are and will be eating less in restaurants and cafeterias (work or school) and more at home. In addition, recession will likely last for a while, also contributing to people eating more at home. Grocery stores and distributors will benefit, as is evidenced by the preannouncement from the SPTN's competitor, United Natural Foods. UNFI's quarter captured a partial benefit from COVID-19 with sales increasing 12% but adjusted profit spiking 130%.

The benefits to grocery stores and distributors are a result of greater revenues and therefore greater gross profit, combined with fixed costs of CapEx/depreciation and debt service. Even with additional costs of COVID-19, such as greater expenses for extra disinfection, salary increases, etc., the positive impact to the bottom line is astonishing.

Lower fuel costs will benefit SPTN as well since they don't hedge the fuel costs. Additionally, the interest rate on their debt is not hedged and for every 0.5% drop in interest rate they will save over $3MM in interest expense. Finally, they benefit from the higher food inflation, which increased 2.6% in one month, or 4.1% for 12 months so far, for "food at home" category. UNFI mentioned on their recent BMO conference call that wholesale grocery inflation was up 1% and retail was up 4%. SPTN's numbers may differ slightly, but should be similar in direction.

Demand Spike in March

SpartanNash announced "unprecedented grocery sales volume" on March 17th:

This hiring initiative is due to unprecedented retail and distribution sales volume trending at two to three times normal sales levels at some locations since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Source: 3/17/20 Press Release

Restaurant Traffic is Low When Restaurants Reopen

The demand for groceries and eating at home will be high even if restaurants reopen. In states where restaurants reopened the restaurant traffic is very low.

Source: Mishtalk, data from OpenTable

An interesting data point from the above is that restaurant traffic really declined, in the states listed, in the second half of March. Overall, SPTN will likely see a moderate benefit in Q1, but the full benefit will cover the entirety of Q2 and beyond.

Benefits of Owning Retail

SPTN should benefit both on the distribution side as well as on the retail side. If UNFI results are a guide, the profit should increase in both areas.

CARES Act

Passed in SPTN's Q1, CARES act should benefit SPTN via increased deductibility of interest expenses, potential for tax loss carrybacks to prior years (at a higher, 35% tax rate) and faster depreciation of improvements, especially in retail segment. The exact amount is difficult to estimate and I assume it to be at least $2MM, based on the deferred tax expense from last year.

Net Income and EPS

To reiterate, the company guided to $1.12-1.20 adjusted EPS for FY20, but that was pre-COVID-19. Let's look at some historical numbers first. Numbers are in thousands, "GAAP Net" in as-reported GAAP net income and FCF N is normalized free cash flow, taking CapEx into account and excluding growth investment or asset sales.

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Average OCF 180,200 171,700 52,840 154,500 219,500 139,000 152,957 D&A 90,600 84,200 84,400 79,200 84,900 88,500 85,300 CapEx 75,000 72,000 71,000 73,400 79,400 90,000 76,800 FCF N 105,200 99,700 (18,160) 81,100 140,100 49,000 76,157 GAAP Net 5,800 33,500 (52,800) 56,800 62,700 58,600 27,433

Source: Author's calculations using data from SPTN's SEC filings

The current share count is 36,348,871. From the above table it is clear that the normalized FCF has been averaging over $2 per share in the last 6 years with the last two years getting closer to $3. The disparity between GAAP EPS and normalized FCF is driven by a persistent difference between D&A and CapEx.

Adding COVID-19 Impact

Next, I calculated a very conservative "normalized" EPS for FY19 from raw numbers, excluding truly one-time items and ended up with $0.73. Note that this is significantly lower than FY20 guidance. I am being very conservative.

I then modeled a very modest 12% increase in revenue (even though, as I already mentioned, grocery store spending is up 27% currently), COGS and therefore gross margin. Then I compared a couple scenarios of changes in SG&A:

no change from the FY19's level (it was artificially-elevated and the fuel costs are lower now) 7% growth

I then applied a $7MM improvement for the lower interest rates and a $2MM tax improvement for the CARES act. The end results were the following EPS numbers: $3.88 and $2.25. If we then apply a FCF increase from the difference of D&A and CapEx of just $10MM (even though it has been running $12-15MM lately), which is $0.28 per share, we end up with an expected FCF per share of $4.16 and $2.80.

As I detailed earlier, between the greater demand for groceries and inflation, it is likely that revenues will increase much more than the modeled 12%. Still, even using conservative projections, the expected EPS is likely over $3 and the free cash flow per share is likely greater than $3-4. As an icing on the cake, I expect the dividend to be raised and the target of $30MM per year in debt reduction to be increased.

Conclusion

COVID-19 provides a durable tailwind to grocery stores and food distributors. While I like UNFI better than SPTN, SpartanNash is a good value too and a good supplement in a diversified portfolio. With an expected EPS of over $3 and estimated forward FCF per share of over $3-4, its share price is likely to reach $40-50. The full benefit of the COVID-19-caused demand will be apparent in Q2, but the company may revise guidance when Q1 results are released next week.

