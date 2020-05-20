Larger-Caps Are Still Making A Bit More Headway (Technically Speaking For 5/20)

During Congressional testimony, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Fed Chair Powell offered different assessments of the recovery's trajectory (emphasis added):

“There is the risk of permanent damage” if states delay their reopenings, Mr. Mnuchin told lawmakers. While the Treasury secretary said job losses would get “worse before they get better,” he suggested that conditions would “improve in the third and fourth quarters” as states began reopening and business activity resumed. Mr. Powell sounded a more cautious tone, saying that a full recovery would not take hold until the health crisis was resolved and people felt safe resuming normal activity. He suggested that Congress, the White House and the Fed itself might need to provide more help to carry states, households and businesses through the pandemic.

This is the third economic recovery that I've written about as an analyst; I've long given up on issuing a firm statement about what will happen. However, I think Powell's point about sentiment is very important. Remember: sentiment leads economic activity.

On that note, consider the following research from Merrill Lynch (courtesy of Calculated Risk):

Let us start with the facts. The outbreak began at the end of February in Denmark and Sweden. … Since then the two countries have diverged significantly in terms of health care outcomes. As of May 18, Denmark had 95 deaths per million people, while Sweden (363 per million) has had among the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world. This difference points to a large healthcare benefit from lockdown policies. What about the economic costs?The paper finds that consumer spending dropped by 25% in Sweden and by 29% in Denmark. The 4pp difference between the two declines quantifies the cost of lockdown policies. While 4% of consumer spending is not trivial, it is a small share of the total decrease in consumer spending. Therefore the data indicate that most of the slowdown occurred due to voluntary social distancing rather than lockdown policies.

Assuming this conclusion is accurate, that means the recovery depends almost entirely on consumers voluntarily re-engaging in face-to-fact economic activity.

The CBO released its latest economic projections. Its projections assume no additional stimulus from Washington and a public that starts to stop social distancing measures in the 3Q20: That's one large drop in 2Q, although it is certainly not unanticipated.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

This is another good day for the bulls. The best part is that smaller-caps led the way higher. Micro and small-caps both rose more than 3%; mid-caps gained slighty more than 2%. The only drawback is that the long end of the Treasury market was also higher. All sectors were higher. Energy once again led the back. It has been pretty volatile but, thanks to oil's increase, the XLE has caught a bid. Communication services, financials, and technology rounded out the top of the list.

Let's turn to the 30-minute charts to compare the large and smaller-cap indexes. Larger-caps are continuing to make new highs: The QQQ is the best example; its chart has printed a series of higher highs and higher lows for the last 30-days.

The SPY is almost as good. Prices are in a general uptrend. But prices broke support last week and are struggling to get above the mid-290s. In comparison, smaller-caps haven't been able to make it above highs from the end of March. Small-caps have the same issue, as do ... ... micro-caps.

The QQQ is still the market leader because of its heavy tech focus. Expect that trend to continue so long as consumers are in a social distancing mood. The SPY is comprised of larger companies which are better able to withstand the slowdown. Smaller-caps stand in contrast; they need solid growth more than larger, more established companies. This explains why traders are a bit less thrilled with them right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.