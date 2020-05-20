This stock is beyond expensive, with all its upside and a lot more already priced in, even though its shares continue to trade higher and higher.

Atlassian's maintenance revenue continues to increase and make an increasing portion of its revenue, while its subscription revenues make up a decreasing portion of total revenue.

Investment Thesis

Atlassian's (NASDAQ:TEAM) products are awesome, as I detailed in my article last month, and its shareholders feel highly bullish of this company's prospects. However, the underlying reality is that we have now crossed the price when this investment no longer makes sense.

At close to 30x sales, I charge that Atlassian's stock simply does not leave new shareholders with any upside potential and that shareholders will struggle to make a return here.

Subscription Business Models Carry A Premium

Atlassian owns Jira, a workflow management system for teams to plan, organize, and track their projects. This software together with Atlassian's Confluence makes up approximately two thirds of its total revenue.

Atlassian's business model is mostly a subscription-based service.

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

On the one hand, I believe it's worthwhile to highlight to readers that over two-thirds of the Fortune 500 use Atlassian's platform and no single customer contributes more than 1% of our total revenues. This speaks of the very strong appeal its platform has.

On the other hand, readers can evidently see in the red box above, what I have been arguing in the past, that the total amount of subscription revenues which makes up its total revenue continues to decrease over time.

Specifically, you can see that in Q3 2019 subscription revenue made up 57% of its total revenue, while in its most recent quarter, Q3 2020, only 47% of its total revenue is made up of subscription revenues.

Put another way, Atlassian's revenue growth is largely being supported with the help of extra value-adds. Why is that even a problem, revenue is revenue, right?

Well, not quite. The issue with deriving the bulk of your revenue from discretionary services means that the total revenue is less sticky, less stable, and not worth as a high a premium valuation when compared with other SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) companies where north of 80% of their revenues are locked into annual contracts. But there's more.

Profitability Will Not Be As Strong Ahead

Possibly significantly more relevant is what this implies to its financials.

Thinking logically, you will hopefully agree that the margins from subscription-based revenues are going to be higher, than those associated with maintenance contracts. What makes me say so?

With the maintenance contracts, the customer needs technical support, whereas, with the subscription revenue for one of its products, the company gets a recurring fee for no further work involved.

Indeed, consider the following; this was the guidance back at the end of Q2 2020:

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation, Slide 9

See if you can spot a difference between the figures above and below:

Source: Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

When asked about the reduction during the Q&A section of the call, Atlassian noted that some of its smaller customers were having troubles and that Atlassian felt it was the right thing to do, to help customers requesting a little assistance with leaner terms.

Having said that, Atlassian declares that it is playing offensively, and attempting to take market share during these turbulent times.

Valuation - Simply Fully Priced Already

In the graph below, I've assumed that Atlassian's revenue reaches the top end of its guidance -- to account for potential sandbagging.

Source: author's calculations

However one appraises Atlassian's revenue growth rate, we can see a steadily declining revenue growth rate. Note, this is for a company where its sector is rapidly expanding, creating huge and positive tailwinds.

Furthermore, we should note, that thus far, including its Q4 2020 guidance, on an IFRS-basis, Atlassian remains unprofitable -- although certainly moving in the correct direction, towards breakeven.

Meanwhile, despite slowing its revenue growth rate, investors continue to bid up its shares, presently paying close to 30x its sales. There are many SaaS companies valued at 20x sales, including for example ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian's bigger peer, but at close to 30x sales, I struggle to see any bullish thesis left.

The Bottom Line

Atlassian's top-line revenue growth rate which investors are clamoring for continues to steadily and consistently decline over time. At the same time, the multiple to sales investors are willing to pay for a company that is unprofitable on an IFRS-basis, continues to expand, beyond any reasonable valuation.

I fail to see how new shareholders can possibly find any further upside potential. Aside from relying on momentum, and hoping that buying high one can later sell one's shares higher to someone else. This is a very risky investment right now.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.