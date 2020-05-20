Recent international $650 bond offering should help Lenovo come up with new 5G smartphones/PCs and better server products.

LNVGY’s very low valuation ratios make it a buy. The work-from-home and learn-from-home side effect of pandemic quarantines is good for Lenovo.

The year-over-year revenue drop and Lenovo’s revenue miss on Q4 FY19/20 is why we will continue to be underwater.

We share your misgivings over our underwater exposure to Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) (OTCPK:LNVGF). The revenue miss and big -9.9% Y/Y drop in Lenovo's Q4 will force us to keep holding our breath. LNVGY is essentially drowned money because of its 5-year year price return of -67.01%. Sad but true, the $2.91 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility in 2014 is not yet accretive to Lenovo. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility, and yet it never became a top vendor of smartphones. Lenovo is the no. 1 PC brand and yet it allowed Huawei to grossly outplay it in smartphone shipments.

This failure in smartphones is partly why investors demoted LNVGY over the last five years. It is very discouraging to investors that PC leader Lenovo allowed Chinese firms like Xiaomi (XI) and Oppo become the better Android tablet/smartphone vendors.

The terrible 5-year price return of LNVGY is also why it is now a cheap bet on the highly probable rebound of PC and smartphone sales after this pandemic is over. Lenovo is a buy right now because Seeking Alpha's quant rating system gave the company's stock a Value grade of A+. Betting on beaten-down stocks that have obvious chances to recover is judicious. There is probable alpha in LNVGY. We just need to hold our breath for a while.

Yes, Lenovo is dead money (or stagnant value), but miracles do happen. We cannot discount the probability that the dead could be resurrected/revived. We are holding on to our Lenovo position on the hope that other bargain-hunting investors will pounce on the very affordable price of LNVGY. We want to exhale and exit from our LNVGY position without swallowing the vicious pill of capital loss.

Huawei's Misery Is Lenovo's Gain

Lenovo's upcoming revival is thanks to a recent ventilator move from Pres. Trump. We insist that the new U.S. sanctions against Huawei are beneficial to the server, PC, and smartphone businesses of Lenovo. Trump is again using Huawei as a punching bag in his new crusade against China's alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Huawei's massive smartphone shipments could suffer if it can't get the latest 5G modems, camera processors, flash storage, LPPDR5, and software updates for Android phones.

Lenovo could certainly benefit from a serious reduction in Huawei's global smartphone shipments. Huawei is still shipping to many phones in spite of last year's sanctions. Going forward, the recent new sanctions will make it more difficult for Huawei to sell so many phones. Lenovo can step in and steal the show from the future absence of new Huawei phones.

Getting just 10% of Huawei's quarterly phone shipments could perhaps turn around Lenovo's unprofitable smartphone business. For Q4 FY19/20, Lenovo was only able to ship out 6 million phones because its main factory in Wuhan got shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak in that region. Now that its factory is back in full operations, Lenovo could exploit the long-term predicament of Huawei. The Wuhan factory can focus on producing Lenovo's Legion 5G gaming smartphone and other flagship handsets. Lenovo obviously cannot compete against the lower price tags of the entry-level and mid-range phones of Xiaomi and Oppo.

Better implementation of its smartphone strategy is urgent for Lenovo. Selling computers has not been effective for Lenovo. The chart below shows that the consumer PC-centric business model of Lenovo only gave it a 5-year revenue CAGR of 3.19%. The PC and Smart Devices Group still accounts for almost 80% of Lenovo's revenue. Lenovo has a smartphone business which should let it outperform Dell (DELL) and HP, Inc. (HPQ).

Lenovo's Other Hardware Products Also Benefit From Huawei's Predicament

Huawei sells laptops under the MateBook and Honor MagicBook brands. The recent sanctions will also hurt Huawei's ability to build next-generation laptops. Lenovo's ThinkPad brand gets a small but notable tailwind when Huawei's laptop business gets a Trump-mandated headwind.

Lenovo is number one or number two in global laptop shipments. Lack of new Huawei laptops should help Lenovo retain its leadership position in laptops/notebooks. Huawei also sells server PCs to data centers and cloud computing platform operators. New sanctions should make it harder for Huawei to find buyers for its FusionServer Pro products.

Lenovo's low 5.6% market share in server sales is why it needs all the catalysts it could get. COVID-19 is boosting corporate spending on cloud computing. Cloud computing means companies need to buy their own servers or they rent server hosting from commercial platform providers like Microsoft (MSFT) Azure.

The economy of scale applies to server vendors. The reason why Lenovo is not making a profit from its data center business is that it is not attracting enough customers. Hopefully, Huawei's sanctions/quandary will lead to stronger sales for Lenovo server products. Pandemic quarantines are forcing many companies to shift to a work-from-home and train-at-home for their employees. We are hoping that this new trend could reverse the loss-making data center business of Lenovo.

The reason for Lenovo's terrible margins can be attributed to its weak focus on server products. Selling consumer PCs/laptops is a low-margin business. Going forward, selling more servers to enterprise customers could help Lenovo improve its pathetic 1.31% net income margin.

Going forward, improved profitability can lead to better appreciation of Lenovo's investment quality. LNVGY's dirt cheap valuation of 0.20x EV/Sales is because most investors see Lenovo stuck on a quicksand of low-growth and near-zero profit margin.

Low profitability is also why Lenovo recently issued new 5.8% bonds. Taking on new debt means Lenovo cannot finance greater expansion and a higher R&D budget from its own cash flow anymore. We hope this new $650 million bond issue will go toward developing new 5G computers and smartphones. Lenovo also needs new, more advanced server products to keep up with Dell and HP Enterprise (HPE).

Conclusion

We will remain long on Lenovo. We want to see LNVGY bounce back to $15. We are highly confident that the new sanctions against Huawei could improve the profitability of Lenovo. Improved profitability could lead to higher investor confidence.

Better profit numbers are feasible through aggressive marketing of high-margin smartphones and server products.

LNVGY has much lower EV/Sales and Price/Sales ratios than DELL and HPQ. This can change after Lenovo improves its profit margins.

We aspire to eventually seeing Lenovo come up with a unified, cohesive long-term strategy on smartphones. Developing both the Lenovo and Moto brands is costly/inefficient. It can only lead to more losses for Lenovo's Mobile Business Group division. Losses will only worsen the already low market cap of Lenovo.

Lenovo's annual revenue is over $50 billion, and yet investors only give it a market cap of $6.79 billion. LNVGY is obviously a giant ugly duckling investment that could be purchased on the cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNVGY, XI, DELL, HPE, HPQ, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.