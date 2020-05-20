I reiterate my views, shared when the stock was worth double what it is now, that KSS is a value trap.

The coronavirus setback did not introduce or change trends in retail that had not already been clearly forming before.

There was little to salvage in the first quarter. Cash flow was a pleasant surprise at first, but only due to delayed invoice payments.

Kohl's was one of the most recent victims of a rough earnings season in the retail sector.

It has been an ugly retail earnings season so far. Aside from the usual suspects Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), both of which delivered impressive top-line results, non-essential retailers have suffered dearly from the coronavirus crisis in the first quarter.

One of the most recent victims was Kohl's (KSS). On May 19, the Wisconsin-based company posted a startling (but widely expected) 41% year-over-year drop in revenues. Adjusted net loss lagged expectations by a record-breaking $1.44, but much of the miss may have been a result of inventory reserves not being properly factored into consensus estimates.

Credit: earnings slide

A quarter to forget

Not much was salvageable in Kohl's first quarter. Increased digital sales helped some, but not enough to prevent sales from falling off a cliff. The management team claimed that the business was "tracking to expectations prior to the crisis," but the impact was certainly not evident in the top line.

Gross margin took a hit from all sides (see chart below) and sunk by more than half year-over-year. Lack of demand during the crucial first weeks of the spring season led to an obsolescence reserve being booked. Beyond that, shipping costs increased due to the heavier mix of digital sales, and pricing weakness trimmed profitability further.

Source: earnings slide

The apparent good news came from operating cash inflow of $53 million, a surprise given weakness across the P&L. But here, a spike in accounts payable was responsible for about $600 million of upside, as Kohl's negotiated extended payment terms to improve liquidity. At some point, the company will need to pay what it owes. I estimate that doing so will consume nearly one third of the retailer's cash balance on hand today.

Asking the right questions

In periods of severe distress, it makes sense to ask whether a company can survive the downturn. Kohl's management team seems confident that the company is in a good position to do so.

In order to boost liquidity, the retailer decided to cut the dividend, suspend share repurchases and reduce planned capex by $500 million. In addition, credit lines were increased and drawn upon, bringing the cash balance from a little more than half a billion this time last year to more than $2 billion. Today, adjusted net debt to prior year EBITDAR sits at 1.55 compared to 1.38 in 2019 (see below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company filings

But I prefer to take the discussion one step further. For the sake of simplicity and optimism, let's assume that Kohl's has plenty of liquidity to weather the storm. The follow-up question is: Once the US economy fully reopens, unemployment recovers to a reasonable rate, shoppers rush to the stores, consumer spending returns to pre-crisis levels, does Kohl's have a good shot at being a thriving retailer? To me, the answer is probably not.

The coronavirus setback did not introduce or change trends in retail that had not already been clearly forming before. For a couple of years now I have been repeating myself (and what seemed to be the consensus view) that the divide between winners and losers in the space would only widen.

Consumer preferences in women's apparel have been shifting fast toward athleisure at the high end of the spectrum. At the lower end, demand has been converging toward off-price retailers whose value proposition is to offer decent quality at rock-bottom prices. Outside apparel, Target and Walmart have been the relative winners. Eating everyone's lunch to some extent is e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN).

Data by YCharts

The market seems to get the dynamic, more so recently, as the graph above suggests. Notice that department store stocks have all converged together towards the bottom. Shares of KSS, Nordstrom (JWN), Macy's (M) and Dillard's (DDS) have failed to recover from the March trough. TJX Companies (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE) have bounced along with the retail sector, as it seems very clear that they will be survivors coming out of the current crisis.

I would be very surprised to see a "rogue retail stock" migrate from the winners to the losers group, or vice-versa.

A trader's dream, an investor's nightmare

In my view, KSS is a trader's stock. As I have observed in the past, shares have historically bounced all over the place, at times even decoupled from the company's fundamentals. I expect the ups and downs to still happen going forward. The erratic stock price behavior is a dream for those looking to place short-term bets and ride trends, and a nightmare for long-term investors looking to buy and hold a quality stock.

If I were the latter, I would be very concerned about KSS approaching the event horizon - a point of no-return in which the stock gets sucked down along with the company's financial results, never to relive its times of glory. J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) already has been engulfed by the black hole, and others could follow.

I reiterate my views, shared when the stock was worth double what it's now, that KSS is a value trap. Valuation is low for a good reason, and it properly reflects the exposure to what I consider to be very high risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.