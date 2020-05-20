Core Satellite Portfolios In The Current Pandemic

We then compare these portfolios with mutual funds with similar risk allocation and further look at their returns and risk.

We have always advocated using both of Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) ((core)) portfolios and Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) (satellite) portfolios together (see here for a list of articles). The idea behind a core satellite portfolio is to combine the strengths of both types of portfolios:

The steady (buy and hold) nature of an SAA portfolio to complement/remedy losses caused by whip-saw or false-negative risk reduction in a TAA portfolio.

The avoidance of big loss from a TAA portfolio to hedge the inherent market loss in an SAA portfolio.

The following table illustrates the benefits in different phases of a market:

Early Bull Late Bull Bear Side Way Passive Buy and Hold (Strategic Asset Allocation) Good Good Bad OK Tactical Asset Allocation Miss Good Good Bad

It's thus interesting to revisit some of the core satellite portfolios we proposed before and see how they have performed so far in the current pandemic that probably falls into either Bear or Side Way phase.

50-70 Percent Risk Core Satellite Portfolios

The core satellite portfolios mentioned before consist of three parts:

Strategic buy and hold stock portfolio (portion)

Tactical stock portfolio (portion)

Bond portfolio (allocation)

50-70 Percent Core Satellite Balanced Portfolio shown in the following table is a balanced/moderate core satellite portfolio that can have at most 70% stock allocation. The portfolio consists of the following components:

((core)) Strategic stocks: 10% in DividendStocks VDIGX (VIG), 5% in USREITs VGSIX (VNQ)

(Satellite) Tactical stocks: 55% in a 200-day simple moving average based portfolio: when S&P 500 is above its 200 moving average, buy S&P 500 (Vanguard 500 index fund (VFINX) or (SPY)), else invest in the total return bond fund portfolio same as below

((core)) Bond portfolio: 30% in a bond portfolio that chooses a fund with the top momentum score among a selected list of total return bond mutual funds. See fixed income investment portfolios.

The rationale behind this portfolio:

The strategic buy and hold stock portion is kept to be about 15%. It's known that a conservative portfolio that always holds 10%-20% stocks can result in even better (lower) portfolio risk than an all bond portfolio. So we feel comfortable to allocate about 10% to 20% to a core (strategic) stock portfolio, even for a conservative investor. Of course, this allocation can be even purposely increased when stocks are extremely undervalued. This is a topic warrants a separate discussion. The allocation to the tactical portion can vary based on investors' risk profile. For example, a conservative investor can allocate 10% to the core SAA portfolio and another 10-30% to the tactical part. As always, we believe a tactical (active) bond portfolio can add major value. In our case, we want to utilize our total return bond portfolio that has outperformed even the best intermediate bond mutual funds for the past 10 years.

Steady portfolio performance

In the following table, we also add a new portfolio 50-70 Percent Core Satellite Global Balanced Portfolio that invests in a global tactical portfolio (based on AAC strategy) instead of the S&P 500 index moving average portfolio (US-centric).

Portfolio Performance Comparison (as of 5/15/2020):

Ticker/Portfolio Name MaxDD 1Yr AR 3Yr AR 5Yr AR 10Yr AR 15Yr AR Since 2001 AR 50-70 Percent Core Satellite Balanced Portfolio 17% (17%) 2.4% 4.1% 4.9% 9.1% 9.6% 9.6% 50-70 Percent Core Satellite Global Balanced Portfolio 16.3%(16.3%) 4.2% 6.2% 5.0% 8.3% 9.5% 10.2% PRWCX (T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation) 27% (42%) 4.8% 8.4% 8.4% 10.8% 9.1% 9.5% VBINX (Vanguard Balanced Index Inv) 23% (36%) 4.7% 6.7% 6.3% 8.6% 7.1% 6.2% VFINX (Vanguard 500 Index Investor) 34% (55%) 2.3% 8.0% 8.2% 11.8% 8.4% 6.2%

*AR: Compound Annualized Return, MaxDD: Maximum Draw Down (Peak to the following trough loss). In MaxDD column, the first is the MaxDD in Year To Date (2020) and the one in parenthesis is for the whole period since 2001. So YTD MaxDD for PRWCX, for example, is 27% and it has 42% MaxDD since 2001.

Last 3-month chart:

See detailed comparison data here.

We note:

The two core satellite portfolios have outperformed even the 'best' moderate (Morningstar 50% to 70% risk allocation category) mutual fund (PRWCX) for the past 15 years or longer.

They have outperformed popular Vanguard moderate risk (60% US stocks and 40% bonds) index fund VBINX or S&P 500 index fund ((NYSEARCA:SPY) or (VFINX)) by very large margins (2-4% annually).

They achieved this with much less risk. In fact, about half (in the current pandemic period) or only 1/3 since 2001.

The two portfolios' biggest drawdowns happened in the current pandemic, much bigger than those in 2008-2009.

50-70 Percent Core Satellite Balanced Portfolio had a whip-saw loss in the end of 2018 because of the false alarm of S&P 500 200 days moving average signal (it went to bonds at the end of October 2018 and then went back to S&P 500 at the end of November and then went to bonds again at the end of December). See below. However, the loss was mitigated with the strategic portion there.

To summarize, always holding 10% to 20% stocks in a portfolio can help stabilize portfolio returns, especially during market turmoil. At the moment, as most tactical portfolios are sitting out of stocks due to the severe correction in March, this portion of stock holdings help to mitigate investors' anxiety of being totally left behind in a strongly recovered market. On the other hand, the satellite tactical portion helps to avoid severe portfolio loss if the current crisis deepens to something more serious.

Current market environment

The prolonged containment measures have worn thin many people's patience. In addition, the US and many other European countries have entered a flattened and reduced COVID-19 pandemic curve (in terms of infection and death numbers). It's no wonder that any good news such as the successful phase 1 Moderna's vaccine trial will help propel strong stock strength. Unfortunately, soon, investors are pulled back to a reality in which economic recovery will take time and will be very uneven. Our opinion is that, given the existing high stock valuation, big stock market loss risk is still very high.

Core satellite portfolios like the ones mentioned above maintain some of the minimum stock exposure in the current environment. This will help to alleviate investors' anxiety when the current stock market stages a strong recovery. However, it will not incur heavy portfolio loss in the case of a sudden market deterioration caused by events like the second wave of infection or the failure of vaccination.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.