Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 17, 2020

Caldas extends the strike of the new zone at Marmato to more than 400 meters.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Hod Maden gold-copper project in Turkey

On May 14, Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) announced that its 70% partner at Hod Maden, Lidya Madencilik, has released an exploration update. The best drill result was 85.3m @ 84.3g/t Au and 6.8% Cu from 19m in hole HTG-002, which is equal to 7,745(AuEq.)m. This was an infill drill hole within the main deposit at Hod Maden.

Hod Maden is located in northeast Turkey and Sandstorm owns a 30% interest in it as well as a 2% net smelter return.

It currently holds almost 3.5Moz of gold equivalent, but there's significant room for expansion as this is using a cut-off grade of 2.6g/t AuEq and $1,250 per ounce of gold for resources.

In June 2018, Sandstorm released the results from the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on Hod Maden and the economics of the project look compelling. At gold and copper prices of $1,300 per ounce and $3.00 per pound, respectively, the internal rate of return and the net present value at a 5% discount rate stand at 50% and $1.1 billion. The upfront capital cost of the project is $272 million and the latter is expected to produce an average of 266,000 ounces of AuEq per year at all-in sustaining costs of just $374 per ounce over a mine life of 11 years.

Construction of the mine is expected to start around the end of this year and production should commence around the fourth quarter of 2022.

2) Marmato gold project in the Colombia

On May 13, Caldas Gold (OTCPK:ALLXF) released results for the last 10 drill holes from the Marmato Deeps Zone (MDZ) at its Marmato project. The best drill interception was 430.52m @ 1.82g/t Au and 1.6g/t Ag from 337.05m in hole MT-IU-058, which is equal to 790(AuEq.)m.

The recently discovered gold zone has now been extended along strike to over 400 meters and high-grade mineralization was also intercepted in hole MT-IU-062, which represents a potential new zone south of MDZ.

Marmato is a small underground mine situated in the Caldas department in the Middle Cauca gold district. The area has been in continuous production since Spanish colonists seized control of the Marmato mines in 1527:

In February 2020, the project was transferred to Caldas by Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) as part of a reverse-takeover transaction.

I think the exploration potential looks great, there are more than seven million ounces of gold resources across all categories:

In October, Gran Colombia released the results of a preliminary economic assessment for Marmato. It envisages the production of 2.2 million ounces of gold at average total cash costs of $799 per ounce over a mine life of 19 years. The initial capital cost for the Deep Zone mining operation stands at some $269 million.

3) Phoenix gold mine in Canada

On May 13, Rubicon Minerals (OTCQX:RBYCF) announced a new batch of results from the infill drilling program at the F2 Gold Zone at its Phoenix project. The best interception was 4m @ 130.6g/t Au from 966m in hole 610L-20-03, which is equal to 522(AuEq.)m.

Phoenix is located in the Red Lake mining camp in Northern Ontario and holds the distinction of being one of the biggest local mining blunders.

Rubicon built Phoenix for C$400 million in 2015 solely based on a PEA and suspended production shortly after first gold pour due to technical difficulties.

Then in 2016, a revised resource calculation showed gold estimates had dropped from 3.3 million ounces to just 413,000 ounces.

According to a new PEA released in August 2019, the project can be restarted with a 6.2-year mine life with an average annual production of 79,610 ounces of gold at AISC of $882 per ounce.

Since most of the facilities are already built, the initial CAPEX was estimated at just C$101.2 million ($76 million).

A more detailed feasibility study on Phoenix's economics is due to come out sometime in the second half of this year.

Conclusion

Last week's drill results from Hod Maden illustrate why this is among the best undeveloped gold-copper projects in the world. The grades are amazing, the initial capex is relatively small and the mine will be profitable even at low gold and copper prices. I think this is among the best assets in Sandstorm's portfolio.

Marmato is a small mine but I think it has the potential to become Colombia's next tier one gold project. The exploration potential is amazing and Marmato could be in production for decades. Also, relations with the local population seem to be improving which should facilitate development.

Rubicon Minerals put Phoenix into production in 2015 without enough infill drilling and paid the price. The company is now trying to fix the project and the economics from the PEA looks compelling. However, Rubicon will need to deliver a robust detailed feasibility study if it wants to prove to investors that it deserves a second chance.

