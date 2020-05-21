I suppose I’m willing to take the risk on myself to see this phoenix rise from what are at this point still-smoldering ashes.

I’m keeping my personal shares in Tanger, which is now less than 3% of my REIT portfolio.

My recommendations are based on the best data available, independent of past positions on a stock, as bias is something no one can afford.

Nitesh Rao assisted the author with research (Rao will soon receive his MBA and Master of RE Dual-Degree Candidate from Cornell S. C. Johnson Graduate School of Business... congratulations Nitesh!).

We’re certainly living in interesting times these days. There’s no way around that fact.

Due to the unprecedented response to the current pandemic, we’re having to look extra hard and extra careful to find worthwhile buys.

That’s why we were so happy to hear Realty Income CEO Sumit Roy tell us in a recent iREIT on Alpha interview that the company’s “dividend is sacrosanct to who we are.”

With a track record of paying and increasing dividends for more than 27 years in a row, it’s clear that “the monthly dividend company” treats dividend growth as the “holy grail,” with it as the Knights Templar watching over it.

That hasn’t stopped the “big O” from being hammered due to coronavirus though, down about 35% at last count. Investor sentiment seems to be weighing heavily on its exposure to the hardest-hit net lease sub sectors, such as theaters, gyms, and restaurants.

We get that. Fortunately, there’s more clarity coming.

For one thing, Realty Income recently reported that it collected about 83% of its May rent due – which is somewhat better than we expected. And, on the recent earnings call, Roy said it “received essentially all expected rent from investment grade-rated tenants.”

Source: iREIT on Alpha

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has challenged a number of REITs. At last count, there were 48 equity REITs that have either cut or suspended their dividends. Much of this has been in the lodging and retail sectors, with only three net lease examples to be found.

Source: iREIT on Alpha

Within the retail sector meanwhile, four mall REITs have succumbed to dividend halts:

Macerich (MAC)

(MAC) Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)

(PEI) Washington Prime (WPG)

(WPG) Tanger Outlets (SKT).

Keep in mind that Seritage (SRG) and CBL Properties (CBL) suspended theirs pre COVID-19. But any way you look at it. That leaves Simon Property Group (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO) as the last mall REITs standing.

For now, anyway.

Another Look at Tanger

Some of you may recall an article I penned a few weeks back titled, “The Retail Apocalypse Is Knocking At Our Door.” I explained in it how I was “becoming increasingly skeptical of Tanger’s ability to maintain 90% occupancy during these unprecedented times.”

When I wrote that article – which generated 615 comments – most stores in the company's outlet centers already were closed. Operations in more than half of its locations were restricted by authorities "and additional orders were expected."

In an effort to not “throw good money after bad,” I decided to officially downgrade Tanger to a Sell until there was more clarity on the situation, making it clear that I myself would still be “holding on to a portion of the shares” with an average cost basis of about $16.50 per share.

As I also wrote at the time, my team’s “recommendations are based on the best data available, independent of our past positions on a stock, as bias is something no one can afford.” We can’t ignore that SKT’s shares have declined by 59% year to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It’s also seen considerable erosion of capital over the years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Then there’s today. The pandemic presents challenges of a magnitude we haven’t seen since at least the Great Depression. Many will argue that the outlet model is becoming a dinosaur anyway, and it’s undeniable that the rapid onset has forced – is forcing and will continue to force – many businesses to adapt to new market demands.

That’s why I want to focus on the legendary phoenix. Tanger could be that bird that was once a SWAN (sleep-well-at-night) stock, now set to rise from the ashes with renewed youth.

With a new CEO scheduled to take over, could this stock go nowhere but straight up?

Source

It’s certainly an intriguing possibility.

Formerly a Model of Repeatability

As I have documented with dozens of articles on Seeking Alpha, Tanger’s business model is rooted in its successful role as the only “pure play” outlet center REIT in the U.S. Unlike traditional malls that are anchored by department stores, Tanger is unique in providing “outdoor lifestyle” real estate to many leading retailers (many of which are also located in enclosed malls).

Source

As you can see (above) most all of Tanger’s tenants also are located in malls. This is an important differentiator since there’s a growing number of department stores closing across the U.S.

Take J.C. Penney, for starters. It’s looking to shed 240, or around 30%, of its stores. We fully expect to see an increased number of malls become stressed as a result.

But that should also put supply and demand on Tanger’s side as many in-line mall tenants are forced to close or relocate stores because of the subsequent poor foot traffic. The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from mall rationalization as outdoor shopping becomes more defensive.

As we’ve seen with many shopping-center REITs already, curbside pickup is becoming a popular means to interact with customers. And Tanger should benefit from the “flight to safety” element relative to Tanger’s outdoor model.

To get even better insight into Tanger’s tenant base though, we decided to take a closer look at its top 12 tenants.

Starting with the top and working our way from there…

1. The Gap Inc. (GPS)

Year-to-date return -57.01% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 96/19 % of gross leasable area (GLA) 7.90% % ABA 6.00%

Additional Information

CNBC reported that it “Did not pay rent on its shuttered stores in April, which amounts to roughly $115 million in monthly expenses in North America.” According to Gap itself, “Although we believe that strong legal grounds exist to support our claim that we are not obligated to pay rent for the stores that have been closed ... there can be no assurance that such arguments will succeed.” Source On an April 9 investor conference call, the company noted that it entered the February-April quarter carrying $1.7 billion in cash. By the week of April 20, however, Gap Inc. warned that it had blown through about half that cash. In Marker’s words, that was, “thanks to its largely idle store fleet,” a situation that prompted it to raise “$2.25 billion in secured (junk-rated) debt and other financial maneuvers.” In addition, “Both Moody’s and S&P Global downgraded Gap’s debt rating. Its shares, which traded above $18 at the start of 2020, sank below $7.” Source It’s no exaggeration to say that Gap’s experiencing has come under enormous financial strain during the pandemic, which has forced the apparel retailer to close most of its 3,300 stores. It’s already announced Gap Inc. is laying off of at least 10% percent of its corporate employees, as the apparel retailer scrambles to conserve enough cash to weather the economic crisis. Layoffs began during the last week of April and could extend through early May. The company furloughed about 80,000 retail employees in March. Source The Gap plans to open 800 of its shops by the end of May. Source

2. Ascena Retail (NMS)

Year-to-date return -83.51% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 96/13 % of GLA 4.40% % ABA 4.70%

Additional Information The company has done a great job of winding down its Dressbarn holdings so that, in the future, its occupancy as well as its selling, general, and administrative expenses won’t be weighing down on it anymore. For that matter, nor will the $101.7 million in operating losses it represented. Source Ascena could have significant upside action. However, problems do remain and investors should exercise caution. Source The company recently repurchased some of its debt at below-par prices, which S&P classified as a “selective default.” The agency then went on to assign Ascena a credit rating just above default (CCC-). This was based on expectations of “conventional default or a broad-based restructuring of Ascena’s capital structure” within a six-month time frame. Source According to Moody’s two months ago, “Distressed debt is concentrated in six retail companies, namely J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Rite Aid, J. Crew, Ascena and Academy.” Together, “they represent nearly [77%] of the $24 billion in outstanding distressed (Caa1 and lower) retail and apparel debt.” Source

3. PVH Corp. (PVH)

Year-to-date return -60.44% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 63/14 % of GLA 3.30% % ABA 4.10%

Additional Information According to PVH CEO Manny Chirico, “It will take 9-12 months before we see retail trends return at brick-and-mortar stores.” Source PVH: Too Much Debt And Declining Sales

4. Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Year-to-Date Return -52.35% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 49/11 % of GLA 1.90% % ABA 2.90%

Additional Information Unless a flat-out miracle occurs, this crisis will impact Tapestry’s income for the next several quarters at least. Chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin fully acknowledges this, adding, “We’re taking steps to mitigate the impact on a business that requires sales growth to leverage brick-and-mortar store expenses.” Source He also said that “the shift form brick-and-mortar, to digital shopping is clearly accelerating” and that this trend represents the consumer’s desire to shop when and where they so choose. Source Tapestry reported its fiscal Q3-20 results at the end of April, making it impossible not to see how hard it’s been hit by the pandemic. Zacks writer Madeleine Johnson writes that, “Adjusted net loss was ($0.27) a share” and that “Tapestry is now ultra-focused on conserving cash and reducing spending. The company has slashed orders for later in the year, suspended its quarterly dividend and share buyback programs, and [drawn] down $700 million (of $900 million total) of its revolving credit facility.” Source On May 14, Business Wire reported that, “By the end of this week, the company expects to have over 300 Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman stores in North America offering curbside or store pickup service.” Source

5. Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Year-to-date return -63.09% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 30/6 % of GLA 1.90% % ABA 2.80%

Additional Information On May 11, Seeking Alpha (and others) noted how badly Under Armour plunged after reporting a weak outlook. Source CFO Dave Bergman explained that with “approximately 80% of our global business having been closed since April 1, we currently anticipate that revenue could be down as much as 50% to 60% in our second quarter.” Source He added, “we believe there will be a number of challenges ahead for us and the greater global retail space, including a slow and progressive return to normalization, a highly promotional environment, and significant uncertainty in brick-and-mortar traffic and conversion as consumers return to stores.” Source CNBC says that, “Under Armour’s cost-cutting is being felt by even its biggest athletes. After first-quarter sales plummeted 23%, the apparel maker said the company is negotiating sports marketing contracts to defer payment with some of its athletes.” Moreover, “The news comes at a time when the company is struggling to catch up to rivals Nike and Adidas, and shares are down nearly 59% for the year.” Source Morningstar does believe it “has enough liquidity to get through the crisis,” however. “The firm closed the first quarter with $959 million in cash and has since borrowed an additional $100 million under its revolving credit facility, leaving $550 million in remaining borrowing capacity. “There was a risk that the firm could violate its debt covenants, given the likelihood of negative [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] EBITDA in 2020. Under Armour, though, reports that it is in the final stages of amending these covenants, so we do not view this as near-term risk.” Source

6. Nike Inc. (NKE)

Year-to-date return -9.67% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 37/11 % of GLA 3.50% % of ABA 2.60%

Additional Information Zacks notes how “all stores in China have now reopened, while more than 95% of stores in South Korea are operational, with some stores operating for reduced hours.” Source Nike recently said it’s seeing higher online traffic and engagement from both its mobile apps and website, which help take some of the sting off its store sales declines. Source “The good news is that Nike entered the pandemic with a strong balance sheet.” So says The Motley Fool. “There was $3.5 billion of debt (28% debt/total capital) and $3.2 billion of cash and short-term investments as of the third quarter.” In addition, “Operating from a position of strength allowed the company to issue $6 billion of debt in late March. True, this significantly increased Nike's debt, but it also added cash to its coffers.” Source

7. American Eagle (AEO)

Year-to-date return -41.09% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 39/7 % of GLA 2.30% % of ABA 2.60%

Additional Information Analyst Jen Redding says, “The new debt combining with the proposed loan plan gives us further confidence that AEO's balance sheet remains healthy, with a strong cash position so that the retailer can survive an extended period of store closures.” Source Raymond James believes that it has the necessary liquidity to operate for the next 12 months even if all its stores remained closed. Source In Seeking Alpha writer Carlton Getz’s opinion, “The lack of any meaningful debt before the recent issuance of convertible notes and large liquidity position places the company in a position to survive the current downturn and, moreover, capture additional share as weaker competitors close store locations and/or face bankruptcy. In short, American Eagle is one of the few retailers with the potential to come out of the pandemic stronger in the long term.” Also worth noting is how, “American Eagle ended the last fiscal year with just under $417 million in cash and short-term investments. In addition, the company recently priced $400 million in 3.75% convertible bonds due in five years… with an underwriter option for an additional $60 million over-allotment allocation. The issuance of the convertible notes, which (could)… include a full over-allotment, would leave the company with a potential cash balance of as much as $865 million. American Eagle thus has far more liquidity than necessary to weather the current storm.” Source

8. G-III Apparel (GIII)

Year-to-date return -72.20% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 43 / 5 % of GLA 1.70% % of ABA 2.40%

Additional Information As of the end of March, G-III said it would be furloughing about 60% of the employees in its wholesale operations segment. Source As of April 6, management reduced its retail business employees by more than 80% via furloughs and staff reductions. Source In its Q4-20 earnings call on March 19, CFO Neal S. Nackman reported that, “The average debt load, net of cash for the company, including seasonal borrowings under our revolver was approximately $450 million. And with our strong EBITDA position, our net debt to EBITDA ratio is approximately 1.5 times. Our quarter ending cash balance was $197 million this year compared to $70 million a year ago. Further, to our strong liquidity position, we have a $650 million revolving credit facility, under which, at year-end, we had approximately $600 million available and no outstanding borrowings. Our current liquidity position is as strong as G-III has had in the recent past and leaves us with significant financial flexibility as we work our way through this upcoming trying time.” Source

9. Carter’s Inc. (CRI)

Year-to-date return -25.08% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 51 / 10 % of GLA 1.90% % of ABA 2.30%

Additional Information Chairman and CEO Michael Casey said in the Q1-20 earnings call on May 5 that “Carter's has remained open for business and continues to support the demand for our brands through our extensive e-commerce capabilities, both direct-to-consumer and through the major retailers of children's apparel.” Source He added that, “85% of our stores are located in open-air shopping centers, making it easier for consumers to see that we have reopened and the number of guests in the store and the beauty of our product offerings. We expect our store sales will gradually ramp-up in the balance of this year.” Source Casey expects the company to “have ample liquidity for the foreseeable future despite lower sales and earnings due to the global pandemic.” Source To be clear though, as Atlanta Business Chronicle wrote back in March, Carter’s “borrowed nearly $750 million from lenders as of March 26, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, essentially drawing down the entirety of the company’s lines of credit.” Source Executive Vice President and CFO Richard F. Westenberger explained on the company’s Q1-20 earnings call that, “Actions cumulatively have improved our liquidity outlook by over $1 billion for the balance of the year. So it's been meaningful. “On the liquidity front, it's been a combination of extending our payment terms. It's been drawing on the revolver. It's been suspending our return of capital programs. On the expense management front, I'd say, one of the more significant actions we took was on compensation…” Source

10. Capri Holdings

Year-to-date return -64.76% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 28/5 % of GLA 1.10% % of ABA 2.00%

Additional Information According to Seeking Alpha, analyst Erinn Murphy is warning “that accelerating growth and improving margins for Versace and Jimmy Choo will take longer than originally forecast due to work-at-home shift.” Source On the other hand, MarketWatch notes how, “Capri said it had about $900 million in liquidity as of May 15, which the company believes is ‘sufficient to meet future operating.’" Source

11. Signet Jewelers

Year-to-date return -55.75% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 51/8 % of GLA 1.00% % of ABA 2.00%

Additional Information CEO Gina Drosos told participants on the March 26 Q4-20 earnings call, “We've enhanced our live chat capability and trained hundreds of our customer care and in-store jewelry experts who are now working from home to provide their expertise virtually… “We have also rapidly added to our online inventory from store stock to be ready to meet all customer needs.” Source That’s great, however, CFO Joan Hilson added that the company has “elected to suspend” its “common dividend and pay the May quarterly dividend on the preference shares in kind.” Source She also warned that the company will likely reduce its store footprint even more than it already has, as it continues optimizing its “physical presence to a smaller, higher-growth potential store base that delivers a fully connected omni-channel journey.” Source Hilson also said, “We are reducing our presence in declining malls, while planning to selectively reposition certain stores to our small locations.” Source As of May 8, Signet had fully reopened 114 stores, with another 55 offering curbside pickup only. Source Get Signet Jewelers At A Bargain And Get Paid While You Do

12. Hanesbrands

Year-to-date return -37.64% # of stores with Tanger (consolidated/unconsolidated) 36 / 2 % of GLA 1.50% % of ABA 1.90%

Additional Information On April 30, during the Q1-20 conference call, CEO Gerald Evans said management has “modeled a number of financial scenarios. These range from a late May reopening of retail doors to an early July reopening. And we even ran a stress-test scenario that assumes doors do not reopen until early October.” Source He’s optimistic that Hanes’ “mask and protective garment business could be a sizable revenue opportunity with growth potential over the next several years." Source Additionally, he sees the company’s liquidity situation as giving it “an ample capital cushion even under stress-test modeling scenarios.” And, subject to market conditions, management will secure around $500 million in debt financing. The proceeds will go toward repaying Hanes’ revolver, which should further increase its liquidity to almost $1.6 billion. Source Scott Lewis, chief accounting officer and interim CFO, made a point to mention, “We ended the quarter with nearly $1.1 billion of cash on hand. And leverage was 3.6 times on a net debt to adjusted EBITDA basis as compared to 3.5 times last year. Our current liquidity position is strong. However, given the unpredictability of COVID-19, we want to be prudent.” Source

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q1-20, Tanger itself generated a net loss of $0.30 per share compared to net income of $0.66 per share in the prior year.

This wasn’t completely coronavirus related. It also was impacted by a $0.47 non-cash impairment charge related to the Foxwoods center. Whereas the prior year, it benefited from a $0.44 gain by selling four outlets.

Tanger’s core FFO per share was $0.50, compared to $0.57 in Q1-19. Meanwhile, same-center net operating income (NOI) decreased 3.7% compared to the prior year’s quarter. That was driven primarily by tenant bankruptcies, lease modifications, and store closures.

Source: Investor Presentation

Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 94.3% compared to 97% on Dec. 31, 2019, and 95.4% on March 31, 2019. As shown below, that does destroy its previously maintained record occupancy of 95% or higher since first going public.

Source: Investor Presentation

Tanger’s average tenant sales productivity for the consolidated portfolio was $387 per square foot for the 12 months ending March 31, 2020. That’s vs. $391 per square foot in the comparable prior-year period and $405 per square foot for the 12 months ending Feb. 29, 2020.

With that said, the occupancy cost ratio for the trailing 12 months ending March 31, 2020, was still only 10.3%. This is a key competitive advantage, since the cost of occupancy for traditional malls is much higher.

As such, retailers are better positioned with Tanger to lease cheaper outlet space in these turbulent times.

Plus, most retailers have amassed sizable inventories since March 1. They’ll need to liquidate the older merchandise for back-to-school promotions. Once again, this makes outlets look highly attractive.

Tanger said that, “Due to the deferral program, April rent receipts represented approximately 12% of the amount billed.” Moreover, it expects that figure to be even lower in May.”

In fact, it’s “proactively offered all of the tenants in the consolidated portfolio the option to defer 100% of April and May rent, interest-free and payable in January and February of 2021,” adding that:

“Our standard leases specify that rent must be paid even if a tenant is not open. Should we not agree to a deferral or payment schedule with tenants, we will pursue our lease rights and remedies, as appropriate.”

As expected, Tanger also withdrew its previously issued guidance, which we’ll touch on later.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

To strengthen its financial position, Tanger drew down the entire capacity under its $600 million unsecured line of credit. At the end of March, it had a largely unencumbered portfolio, with 94% of its consolidated portfolio unencumbered by mortgages and a trailing 12-month interest coverage ratio of 4.5x.

Other than the unsecured line of credit – which matures in October of 2021 and may be extended at option for an additional year – Tanger has no significant debt maturities until December 2023. As of Q1-20, its cash balance was $594 million.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

As previously mentioned, Tanger suspended its dividend, which equates to around $35 million on a quarterly basis. The company said on its earnings call that it:

“… expects to have sufficient liquidity to meet obligations even under our most conservative rent collection scenario of not receiving any rent for approximately two years, assuming no dividend payments or debt maturities, and we remain in compliance with our debt covenants.”

A Former SWAN Looks to Rise Above the Ashes

As we reflect on Tanger today during these unprecedented times, we have to stay cognizant of the risks as well as the potential for returns. As a shareholder, I’ve already witnessed extreme volatility thanks to downward pressure from the retail sector beginning in 2017.

Source: BTIG

As you can see below, the shopping center sector also saw a decline in valuations. However, that selloff was a direct result of the shutdowns. Therefore, as social distancing begins to fade – as it has in South Carolina and a few other states – we suspect to see that begin to normalize again.

Source: BTIG

In addition, Tanger’s portfolio favors markets in the southern U.S., plus those not in gateway markets. This means the COVID-19 effects should be less dramatic and that stores will open up faster, with consumers who are eager to get out already.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Below is the analyst consensus model (data provided by FAST Graphs) that illustrates a 32% decline in 2020 FFO per share. Given the April rent and presumed May collections coupled with management’s commentary regarding rent deferral, we consider $1.55 per share in annual FFO to be a reasonable assumption.

Source: iREIT

Now, in regard to Tanger’s dividend, prior to the suspension, it was paying out $0.3575 per share with an annual run rate of $1.43.

It’s conceivable that Tanger could collect enough rent over the next few months to pay out its full dividend in Q3 and Q4 and not lose its dividend streak. I’m certain that’s why it suspended it instead of cut.

Regardless, the suspension appears to be fully priced into the share price, as evidenced by the FAST Graph below:

Source: FASTGraphs

Switching Things Up

Another point to note is how Tanger recently appointed Steve Yalof as its new president and COO. He has more than 30 years in the retail real estate business on both the tenant and landlord side – working for Gap and Ralph Lauren, and most recently leading Simon's Premium Outlet Division.

As an incentive, Yalof was “granted options to purchase 1,000,000 common shares and 389,308 restricted common shares.” Those options have

“… an exercise price of $7.15 per common share, the closing trading price… on April 9, 2020. One-fourth of the options will vest on December 31, 2020 and on each December 31 thereafter through December 31, 2023, provided that Mr. Yalof is continuously employed through each applicable vesting date (subject to acceleration upon certain terminations of employment).”

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Now, we modeled FFO per share based on three separate scenarios. But first consider the analyst estimates for 2020, 2021 and 2022. (We included the number of analysts below the FFO figures.)

Source: FAST Graphs

Next, here’s our “base case” scenario:

Source: FAST Graphs

Now, here's our bear case scenario:

Source: FASTGraphs

And last but not least, our most bullish scenario:

Source: FAST Graphs

Still Maintaining My Last Position Though

After reviewing Tanger’s latest earnings and other valuable information, I’m still keeping it as a Sell. While I believe that most to all known risks are priced into the shares at this time, there are still too many other headwinds for me to upgrade it.

The outlook for growth in 2020 is obviously negative – as is true for all retail REITs – but the clouds remain ominous. Put simply, I’d like to see the economy open back up before taking further action.

I think there’s a good chance that Tanger can begin collecting most of its rent in June and July. Yet there’s still significant damage done to the retail business in general.

Source: SKT Website

For instance, Tanger’s balance sheet is now rated BBB with a negative outlook. And it’s possible S&P downgrades it further over its recent debt increase to enhance its overall liquidity profile.

Let me be clear: I do see value in the outlet business model. Some bears will argue that Amazon means destruction for retailers the world over. But I’m bullish on the likelihood that American consumers will move the markets.

We’re all social creatures who love to consume.

Eventually, I do believe this former SWAN will fly again. But given the current state of affairs, the thrill of victory just isn’t worth the agony of defeat.

With that said, I’m keeping my personal shares in Tanger, which is now less than 3% of my REIT portfolio.

I suppose I’m willing to take the risk on myself to see this phoenix rise from what are, at this point, still-smoldering ashes.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

A Preferred Path To Safe Income During Turbulent Times Today we are formally announcing the all-new iREIT Preferred REIT Tracker in which we provide data on 100% of REIT preferreds and all of the exchange-listed "baby bonds." The average REIT preferred stock can be bought for an average 20% discount to their par value, which is typically $25.00, and currently provide an average dividend yield of roughly 7% (excludes hotels and malls). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!



Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.