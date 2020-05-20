Crushing It: 3 Hot Stocks Post-IPO

All three stocks are breaking out to new all-time highs, suggesting that further bullish action is to come.

Three companies that have been public less than one year are identified: Datadog, Dynatrace, and Cloudflare.

I don't normally track and report on IPOs with a public history of less than one year. The reasons are because of insider lockup and skewed financial data caused by the transition from private to public. But every once in a while, newbies catch my attention. Today, there are three stocks that are getting pretty hard to ignore, despite their minimal public histories. These stocks are in the thick of the digital revolution and will likely thrive in the coming months and years. They are Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), and Cloudflare, Inc. (NET).

All three companies have been public for less than one year, and all three stocks are making strong bullish moves, breakouts that you may not want to be ignoring.

Datadog

As the company name suggests, Datadog is in the business of monitoring and analyzing data. Big data companies have bounced back strong from the short-lived bear market, and Datadog is no exception. Its stock price has gone from less than $30 to $70 in three months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Datadog has an extremely impressive top and bottom line with annual revenue growth of 86% and a slightly positive free cash flow margin of 2%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha/Portfolio123)

These two fundamental factors give Datadog a score of 88% on the Rule of 40, one of the best scores for all the digital transformation stocks that I track. An added bonus is the three magic words that investors love to hear, "positive GAAP income".

...Datadog posted a positive net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the second consecutive quarter thanks to its increasing scale.

DynaTrace

Dynatrace is another company at the heart of the digital revolution, specializing in the observability space. Dynatrace stock is making a bull run of its own, doubling from a recent low of ~$17 to a new all-time high of ~$36.50.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Dynatrace has strong annual revenue growth of 27% and a strong free cash flow margin of 19%, making the stock a good investment to hold through this period of uncertainty.

(Source: Seeking Alpha/Portfolio123)

Dynatrace, with a score of 46%, fulfills the Rule of 40, one of the metrics that I use to filter out less healthy companies.

Cloudflare

Cloudflare is the third digital transformation company on my watchlist. The stock is breaking out to a new all-time high, although the price movement is quite choppy compared to the other two stocks.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Cloudflare provides content network delivery and security services and provides the digital solutions that customers need in these uncertain times according to the CEO:

Our scalable global network is solving digital transformation needs for our customers in hours or minutes, faster than hardware could even ship to vacant offices...

While Cloudflare has a very strong annual revenue growth of 49%, the company has some work to do if it wants to fulfill the Rule of 40. The company's free cash flow margin is a negative 35%. This gives Cloudflare a score of 14% on the Rule of 40.

(Source: Seeking Alpha/Portfolio123)

Despite the very negative free cash flow margin, Cloudflare has almost $600 million in cash and cash equivalents, putting the company in a good position for surviving not only the pandemic but also the coming global recession.

Stock Valuations

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. In the plot below, the Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profit estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In the case of Dynatrace and Cloudflare, both are sitting slightly above the best-fit line, suggesting that they are fairly valued on a relative basis relative to their peers. Datadog, on the other hand, is positioned much higher than the best-fit line, suggesting that it is very overvalued. This is not surprising given the high-growth characteristics that the company has demonstrated.

Summary and Conclusions

This article identifies three companies that have been public for less than a year. All three are breaking out to new all-time highs, on the back of the digital transformation bull market.

Datadog has an extremely impressive annual revenue growth of 86% and has positive free cash flow and positive GAAP income for the last two quarters. The only downside for this company is its extreme stock valuation. Investors could wait for a pullback that may never come. Another approach would be to scale into a position over time.

Dynatrace is also a strong performer with annual revenue growth of 27% and a free cash flow margin of 19%, making the stock a reasonable bet during this period on uncertainty. Its stock is fairly valued on a relative basis making this a good candidate to pick up now.

Cloudflare has a strong annual revenue growth of 49% but comes up short on the Rule of 40 due to the company's very negative free cash flow margin of -35%. Like Dynatrace, Cloudflare stock is fairly valued on a relative basis. This company has $600 million in cash and equivalents and this should be sufficient to carry it through an extended economic downturn.

In summary, I like all three investments, but Dynatrace comes out on top based on valuation and fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.