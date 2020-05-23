We go over what went wrong and what hurdles the stock has to overcome.

When we last covered Altria (MO), we suggested that there were certainly reasons to go long the stock, but we had to temper our bullishness until we saw evidence of stabilizing cigarette sales. That article was published in late February, which in hindsight we now know was near the peak of the market. Interestingly, Altria tracked the general indices rather well during the decline and the rebound.

Things did take a turn for the worse after Altria released its results, and the stock dropped rather swiftly. Year to date, Altria has performed horribly against the index.

For the longest time, the bull case on Altria has been built on its recession resistance. Today, we are by every single measure deep within a recession. Yet, Altria has not only failed to outperform, it has failed to even remotely keep up with the index. What's going on?

The speed of the recession

The bear market and the recession were both extreme outliers in the celerity of their onset. The first 22 days produced a change that was on average six times what's normally seen in bear markets.

That speed of change likely created a selling dynamic like we have never seen before. Likely, instead of fund managers rotating to defensive names, some of them went straight to cash, creating a crash-like condition for many stocks. Altria failed to hold up and cratered to new five-year lows. While we were disappointed that defensive part of our portfolio did not hold up, we decided to see if it made sense to add more investment dollars to this company at this depressed price.

Q1-2020 results

The latest guidepost from the company came in with Q1-2020 results. The numbers had something for both the bulls and bears to chew on. The adjusted earnings were rather strong with an 18.5% annual increase.

This was driven by extremely strong margins that were near all-time highs. We saw this in the OCI (other comprehensive income) of Smokeable products...

... and also in the oral tobacco segment.

Altria also took a lot of extra pains to try and break down the impact of hoarding which took effect in the last 2-3 weeks of the March 31, 2020, quarter. While total sales volumes were down 3.5% for the company in the Smokeable segment, it estimated that a whole 1.5% of the decline mitigation was due to "consumer pantry loading."

So therein lies some bad news for the bulls. Altria is still showing solid baseline volume declines, and at least the beginning of the recession has not changed this materially. Possibly in equally bad news for the company, Altria's decline rates have been worse than the industry, adjusted and unadjusted for the consumer pantry loading. You can see this in the loss of market share of Marlboro, its premium offering.

While Altria and the industry's volume declines have been on a worrisome trend, the worse part for the company is that volume declines are stronger in the premium segments.

The deep discount segment is actually showing some rather remarkable growth.

Total cigarettes industry discount category retail share increased 0.8 share points to 24.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, driven primarily by the deep discount category.

One key reason for this increase in the discounted market share is that Altria has been pushing through price hikes in the premium category. Subsidiaries Philip Morris (PM USA) and John Middleton Company executed the following pricing and promotional allowance actions during 2020 and 2019:

Effective February 16, 2020, PM USA increased the list price on all of its cigarette brands by $0.08 per pack.

Effective January 12, 2020, Middleton increased various list prices across substantially all of its cigar brands, resulting in a weighted-average increase of approximately $0.08 per five-pack.

Effective October 20, 2019, PM USA increased the list price on all of its cigarette brands by $0.08 per pack.

Effective August 4, 2019, Middleton increased various list prices across substantially all of its cigar brands, resulting in a weighted-average increase of approximately $0.04 per five-pack.

Effective June 16, 2019, PM USA increased the list price on all of its cigarette brands by $0.06 per pack, except for L&M, which had no list price change.

Effective February 24, 2019, PM USA increased the list price on Marlboro and L&M by $0.11 per pack and Parliament and Virginia Slims by $0.16 per pack. In addition, PM USA increased the list price on all of its other cigarette brands by $0.31 per pack.

These are big price hikes and approaching 8-10% on an annual basis. This is the only way that Altria can produce growth while volumes decline. The key bear case is that at some point, price hikes create their own vicious cycle of declines.

Bull arguments delayed

While the base case for declines is well-known, our key thesis for bullishness rested on two pillars. The first being that we thought that the last two years of accelerated volume decline was driven by JUUL's (JUUL) flavored product portfolio. We expected this headwind to abate in 2020. While the initial control of fruit-flavored vape products did decline JUUL's sales, those sales have once again started increasing as other JUUL products have taken their place.

JUUL's voluntary decision to remove fruit flavors in November 2018 led to a decline in sales of fruit-flavored products across Nielsen-tracked retailers to 9.1% ($30,494,000) by April 2019. During this period, the share of menthol/mint flavor spiked from 33.0% to 62.5% ($95,592,000 to $209,567,000), and the share of tobacco flavor rose from 16.6% to 22.3% ($48,038,000 to $74,789,000).



Fully 91% of the growth in tobacco and all of the growth in menthol/mint was captured by JUUL. JUUL sales surpassed their previous maximum within 12 weeks, as JUUL consumption shifted marginally toward the tobacco and heavily toward the menthol/mint flavors that remained on shelves. Fruit-flavor sales began to increase again to 15.8% ($60,594,000) by September 2019, driven by sales of the NJOY brand.



Based on more recent data, we believe this is again going to be an area of increasing regulation. JUUL's growth will be further constrained, and this should ease pressure on cigarette volume declines. While this is our bullish thesis, if we are wrong about this, it will materially impact Altria negatively. Altria's stake in JUUL in light of the multiples paid will in no shape or form compensate Altria for its core business loss to JUUL. We will be watching for this to play out one way or another to change our view on the stock.

The other aspect that we were bullish on was the rollout of IQOS. That too took a big hit in Q1-2020 from the COVID-19 impact.

In March 2020, PM USA temporarily closed its Atlanta and Richmond IQOS stores and paused its IQOS interactive marketing efforts. PM USA will consider guidance from public health authorities and consumer sentiment in deciding when to reopen the stores and resume its interactive marketing approach. HeatSticks remain available for sale in over 500 Atlanta and Richmond retail stores, and PM USA does not currently anticipate product availability issues. PM USA has also delayed the launch of IQOS in Charlotte due to COVID-19 concerns.



Source: Altria Q1-2020 10-Q

Overall, both our bullish catalysts took a back seat this quarter, and frankly, we were not at all surprised with the underperformance.

Where do we go from here?

Altria's dividend yield spread versus the benchmark 10-year Treasury has now spiked to a 10-year high. It's astounding that you are getting over 825 basis points of yield from Altria versus U.S. treasury bonds.

The company's valuation also compressed to 8.3X multiple, a level that is cheap based on even a slightly declining volume story.

We estimate fair value today to be around $50-55/share, and this certainly gives investors a good margin of safety to be involved with the stock. A material re-rating of the stock is unlikely to occur for several reasons though.

E-cigarettes are still pressuring volumes, and Altria's price hikes might be moving even more customers to its discounted cigarette segment. IQOS rollout is now delayed and will likely be a catalyst only for 2021 earnings. The company stopped its share buybacks due to the uncertainty in the current environment. The biggest risk for the company, though, is how the states react to the magnitude of this recession. When we first brought up our views on Altria, our key worry was that the pension liabilities of the different U.S. states will balloon during the next recession and cigarettes will prove to be an easy target for additional tax hikes. We are now in a far more severe recession than we had envisioned when we wrote that bearish piece. If the rebound is swift and decisive, things should work out. If, however, the "U-", "L-" and "W-" shaped recoveries win the day, we may see a torrent of new taxes on cigarettes and Altria’s volume will decline even faster. That scenario will keep this more of a yield play rather than a capital appreciation story. We continue to see value here, but investors making claims of a decades-long outperformance based on the past are frankly in the wrong stock.

